Prestige kitchen chimneys are renowned for their cutting-edge technology, stylish designs, and exceptional functionality. These chimneys are equipped with powerful suction capabilities that efficiently eliminate smoke and odors, leaving your kitchen spotless and smelling fresh. With a wide range of models to choose from, Prestige offers options that cater to different kitchen sizes and cooking preferences. In addition, Prestige chimneys are crafted using durable materials and feature easy-to-maintain filters, ensuring long-lasting performance and effortless maintenance. They also come with energy-efficient LED lights that provide optimal visibility while you cook. Whether you aspire to be a chef or a passionate home cook, a Prestige kitchen chimney is a must-have appliance that will greatly enhance your cooking experience. It creates a pleasant and healthy environment in your kitchen, allowing you to enjoy your culinary adventures to the fullest.

Prestige Vista 900

The Prestige Vista 900 Heat Resistant Glass Kitchen Hood is a top-notch addition to contemporary kitchens, boasting high-quality heat-resistant tempered glass for both the canopy and front panel, bringing sophistication to your cooking area. With a turbo suction power of 1000 m3/hr, it effectively removes fumes, steam, and odours for a fresher atmosphere. The user-friendly push buttons guarantee easy operation, and the 2 LED lamps deliver ample light for improved visibility during cooking. Equipped with baffle filters, this hood ensures a prolonged lifespan, optimal airflow, and simple maintenance, making it a functional and chic option for your kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Vista 900 Turbo suction power of 1000m3/hr Easy push buttons for operation 2 LED lamps for better illumination Baffle filters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Heat-resistant tempered glass canopy May not fit in smaller kitchen spaces Turbo suction power for effective smoke removal

2. Prestige PROVO 900

Experience the ultimate convenience with the Prestige PROVO 900 Auto-Clean Glass Kitchen Hood! This innovative hood comes with a motion sensor for hands-free operation and an auto-clean feature that uses heat to get rid of sticky oil particles, making maintenance a breeze. Boasting a powerful suction capacity of 1000m3/Hr, it ensures a smoke-free kitchen effortlessly. The heat-resistant tempered glass front canopy adds durability and simplifies cleaning, while the stainless steel oil collector efficiently gathers oil discharge for easy maintenance. With its advanced features and smart design, the Prestige PROVO 900 offers a seamless and efficient solution for a cleaner and more enjoyable cooking experience.

Auto-clean feature Motion sensor for hands-free operation Powerful suction of 1000m3/hr Heat-resistant tempered glass front canopy Stainless steel oil collector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto-clean feature for easy maintenance May be expensive for budget-conscious buyers Revolutionary motion sensor for hands-free use

4. Oscar 900

The Prestige Oscar 900 IOT Enabled Kitchen Hood Chimney is packed with advanced features to enhance your cooking experience. It boasts a powerful suction of 1000m3/hr, ensuring that your kitchen remains smoke and odour-free. With Safesense Technology, you can cook with peace of mind, knowing that the chimney will automatically shut off in case of any safety concerns. The Auto Clean function makes maintenance a breeze, while the Gas Leak Detector adds an extra layer of security to your kitchen. Operating this chimney is a breeze, thanks to the Revolutionary Motion Sensor that allows for convenient operation.

Specifications of Prestige Oscar 900 IOT enabled features Powerful suction of 1000m3/hr Safesense Technology for safety Auto Clean feature Gas leak detector and motion sensor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid IOT-enabled features for smart operation Motion sensor technology may not be needed for all types of users Powerful suction for effective smoke removal

4. Prestige Zara 600

Experience the innovative design of the Prestige Zara 600 Auto-clean Glass Kitchen Hood, featuring angular suction vents for improved efficiency in keeping your kitchen air fresh and clean. Its powerful 1100m3/HR suction guarantees a smoke-free space with just a wave of your hand, thanks to the motion sensor feature. The auto-clean function uses heat to remove sticky oil particles, making maintenance effortless. Moreover, the stainless-steel oil collector makes cleaning and disposal a breeze. Enjoy a more pleasant cooking experience and a healthier kitchen environment with the convenience and efficiency of the Prestige Zara 600.

Specifications of Prestige Zara 600 Angular suction for enhanced effectiveness Motion sensor for convenient operation Powerful suction of 1100m3/hr Auto-clean feature Stainless steel oil collector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Angular suction design for enhanced effectiveness May be expensive for budget-conscious buyers Powerful suction capacity

The Prestige Dura Plus 600 Contemporary Black Kitchen Hood Chimney is designed with a durable powder-coated body to bring elegance to your kitchen. It has a strong 1000M3 suction capacity to keep your kitchen free from smoke and odors. The 3-speed control push buttons make it easy to use efficiently for various dishes. Energy-efficient LED lights offer bright illumination, while the stainless steel baffle filter removes smoke and grease particles for a cleaner kitchen. Its easy maintenance and cleaning features make it a practical and stylish choice for improving your cooking space.

Specifications of Prestige Dura Plus 600 Durable black powder-coated body Powerful suction of 1000M3/hr Easy push buttons with 3-speed control Energy-efficient LED lights Stainless steel baffle filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable black powder-coated body May not fit in smaller kitchen spaces Energy-efficient LED lights

Top 3 features of the best Prestige kitchen chimney

Best Prestige kitchen chimney Suction Power Material Special Features Prestige Vista 900 1000m3/hr Stainless steel Heat resistant Prestige PROVO 900 1000m3/hr MS Sheet with powder coating Auto-clean, motion sensor Prestige Oscar 900 1000m3/hr Powder coated Auto-clean, motion sensor, Safesense technology, Gas leak detector Prestige Zara 600 1100m3/hr Stainless steel 3 speed control, Auto-clean Prestige Dura Plus 600 1000m3/hr Powder coated Easy push button, Energy efficient LED lights

Best value for money Prestige chimney Prestige Vista 900

The Prestige Vista 900 is the best overall chimney, featuring heat-resistant tempered glass, turbo suction power of 1000m3/HR, and LED lamps for better illumination. Its easy push buttons and baffle filters offer convenience and longevity. With a sleek design and advanced features, including efficient smoke removal and easy maintenance, the Prestige Vista 900 provides a perfect blend of style, functionality, and performance, making it the top choice for those looking for a high-quality chimney for their kitchen.

Best overall Prestige chimney Prestige Dura Plus 600

The Prestige Dura Plus 600 stands out as the best value for money chimney with its durable construction, powerful 1000M3 suction, and energy-efficient LED lights. Its stainless-steel baffle filter ensures long-lasting performance, while easy push buttons offer convenient operation. This chimney provides excellent features at an affordable price, making it a practical and cost-effective choice for those seeking quality and performance without breaking the bank.

How to find the best Prestige chimney When looking for the best Prestige chimney for your kitchen, begin by evaluating your individual needs like kitchen dimensions, cooking patterns, and financial plan. Explore various Prestige chimney options, analyzing aspects such as extraction capacity, filter variety (baffle or mesh), noise emission, energy efficiency, and extra functionalities like self-cleaning mechanism or motion detectors. Go through feedback and ratings from customers to assess effectiveness and dependability. Verify the warranty terms and availability of post-purchase assistance. Lastly, seek advice from a specialist or an authorized Prestige retailer for tailored suggestions according to your requirements, ensuring you select a chimney that fulfills your expectations and elevates your culinary journey.

FAQs Question : What is the recommended installation height for Prestige chimneys? Ans : The recommended installation height for Prestige chimneys is typically between 24 to 30 inches above the cooktop surface for optimal performance. Question : Are Prestige chimneys suitable for both ducted and ductless installation? Ans : Yes, Prestige chimneys are designed to be versatile and can be installed for both ducted (external exhaust) and ductless (recirculating) configurations, providing flexibility based on your kitchen setup. Question : How often should I clean the filters in my Prestige chimney? Ans : It is recommended to clean the baffle or mesh filters in your Prestige chimney every 2 to 3 months, or more frequently if you cook frequently or notice reduced suction power. Question : Do Prestige chimneys come with a warranty? What does it cover? Ans : Yes, Prestige chimneys typically come with a warranty that covers manufacturing defects and malfunctions. The specific warranty terms and coverage may vary, so it's important to check the warranty details provided with your chimney. Question : Can I use Prestige chimneys with different cooktop brands? Ans : Yes, Prestige chimneys are compatible with most cooktop brands available in the market. They are designed to work efficiently with gas stoves, electric stoves, induction cooktops, and other common cooktop types.

