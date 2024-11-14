43-inch and 55-inch TVs are the most popular choice for shoppers on the internet. See our selection of the top models and choose your model for the next purchase.

Looking for the best deals on 43-inch and 55-inch TVs? Amazon’s latest offerings include impressive discounts on popular models from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and OnePlus. With a range of options in both Full HD and 4K Ultra HD resolutions, these TVs cater to diverse preferences, whether you’re upgrading your home theatre or seeking the perfect size for your living room. Featuring smart TV functionalities, advanced display technologies, and immersive audio, these deals bring quality entertainment at a budget-friendly price. Check out the curated expert selections to find the right TV for your home and enjoy significant savings.

Read Less Read More 1. LG 43UR7500PSC (43-inch)

The LG 43UR7500PSC offers impressive 4K visuals, delivering crisp picture quality with a 60 Hz refresh rate, ideal for a smooth viewing experience. Built on WebOS, this smart TV supports popular streaming apps and boasts AI ThinQ integration, enabling voice control and compatibility with Apple Airplay and HomeKit. The 20W speakers provide an immersive audio experience, and Bluetooth Surround readiness enhances its versatility. With robust connectivity options including HDMI, USB, and Ethernet, this TV is a reliable choice for modern home entertainment.

Specifications of LG 43UR7500PSC: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 60 Hz refresh rate

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode

Audio: 20W, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1), Bluetooth Surround Ready

Warranty: 1-year standard warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K resolution Limited sound output (20W) Extensive smart features No high refresh rate Moderate RAM (1.5 GB)

2. Sony Bravia 55-inch Google TV

The Sony Bravia 55-inch Google TV is a powerful, smart option with 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering vivid picture quality enhanced by the X1 4K processor. Its Google TV interface allows access to numerous streaming services, with features like built-in Chromecast, voice control, and Google Assistant integration. Dolby Audio and Clear Phase technology deliver clear and balanced sound. The 55-inch screen with wide viewing angles and motion-enhancing technologies provides a cinematic experience ideal for movie and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55-inch Google TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 60 Hz refresh rate

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, built-in Chromecast

Smart Features: Google TV, voice control, Google Assistant, Apple Airplay, Alexa compatibility

Audio: 20W with Dolby Audio and Clear Phase

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent picture quality Limited to 60 Hz refresh rate Smart Google TV features Pricier than some competitors Wide viewing angles Basic sound output for large rooms

3. Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung’s 43-inch Crystal 4K TV combines vivid picture quality with a host of smart features, making it an excellent value in its category. The Crystal Processor 4K delivers crisp visuals, while features like PurColor and UHD Dimming enhance colour accuracy and contrast. This model supports HDR 10+ and a range of streaming services. Its 20W sound output paired with Object Tracking Sound technology enhances audio quality. With built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support, it’s highly versatile for modern smart home setups.

Specifications of Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 50 Hz refresh rate

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Smart Features: Bixby Voice, Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, SmartThings Hub support

Audio: 20W, Object Tracking Sound, Adaptive Sound

Warranty: 2-year (1-year standard + 1-year on panel)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Great 4K resolution with HDR10+ 50 Hz refresh rate Integrated with multiple smart assistants Basic sound output (20W) Enhanced connectivity options Limited to 1 USB port

4. Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K TV offers an expansive viewing experience with its large display and powerful Crystal Processor 4K, delivering clear and detailed visuals. It includes smart features such as Bixby Voice, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung's SmartThings Hub, making it highly versatile. The 20W speakers are enhanced by Object Tracking Sound and Adaptive Sound for an immersive experience. With HDR10+ support, this TV is ideal for users seeking both quality and connectivity in a larger format.

Specifications of Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 50 Hz refresh rate

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Smart Features: Bixby Voice, Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, SmartThings Hub support

Audio: 20W, Object Tracking Sound, Adaptive Sound

Warranty: 2-year (1-year standard + 1-year on panel)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K quality with HDR10+ 50 Hz refresh rate Multiple smart assistant compatibility Limited sound output for large rooms SmartThings integration for IoT Only 1 USB port

5. Sony Bravia 43-inch BRAVIA 2 Series Google TV

The Sony Bravia 43-inch BRAVIA 2 Series is a high-quality choice for 4K enthusiasts, featuring Sony’s X1 4K processor for enhanced picture clarity and colour. Google TV integration makes it easy to access streaming services, while built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant simplify control. Its 20W Open Baffle speakers with Dolby Audio offer clear sound. Designed for versatile entertainment, this TV is ideal for smaller spaces, blending picture quality with connectivity and smart functionality.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43-inch BRAVIA 2 Series: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 60 Hz refresh rate

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Google Chromecast

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, Game menu, ALLM/eARC

Audio: 20W, Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superb picture quality with X1 4K processor Limited sound output Google TV with built-in Chromecast Smaller screen size for large spaces Strong build with Dolby sound enhancement Higher price for similar specs

6. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV combines vibrant picture quality with immersive sound. Its 4K Upscaler and HDR10 enhance visuals, while the α5 AI Processor provides smoother streaming. Integrated WebOS supports popular streaming apps, and the AI ThinQ allows voice control, making navigation easier. With 20W speakers and AI Sound technology, the audio experience is decent, though a soundbar may benefit larger rooms. Slim design and Bluetooth Surround Ready offer modern aesthetics and flexibility.

Specifications of LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD, HDR10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0

Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Apple AirPlay 2, Game Optimizer

Audio: 20W, AI Acoustic Tuning

Warranty: 1-year warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quality 4K visuals Limited sound output for large rooms Extensive app support Only 1-year warranty Bluetooth Surround Ready No Dolby Atmos

The TCL 43-inch Bezel-Less 4K TV is ideal for budget-friendly users who want sharp visuals and smart features. Its dynamic colour enhancement and HDR10 produce clear visuals, while Dolby Audio with 24W output delivers adequate sound. This Google TV platform enables smooth app navigation and offers a wide selection, including Netflix, Prime Video, and more. The metallic bezel-less design adds a premium look, making this a good option for mid-sized rooms and versatile viewing angles.

Specifications of TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Google TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD, HDR10

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, 16GB storage

Audio: 24W, Dolby Audio

Warranty: 2-year warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Attractive bezel-less design Limited HDMI ports Voice control with Google Assistant Basic sound setup Affordable 4K display Limited RAM (2GB)

8. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV

The Vu Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV stands out with its integrated 88W soundbar and crisp 4K QLED visuals. Quantum Dot technology and HDR10+ ensure vibrant colour accuracy, and the 400 nits brightness is ideal for well-lit rooms. The smart remote and Google TV ecosystem make accessing content and controlling settings simple. With dedicated modes like Cinema and Cricket, this TV provides an immersive viewing experience, though gamers may find refresh rates limiting.

Specifications of Vu Vibe Series 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV: Resolution: 4K QLED, HDR10+

Connectivity: 3 HDMI (including HDMI 2.1), 2 USB, Wi-Fi

Smart Features: Google TV, ActiVoice Remote, Chromecast

Audio: 88W soundbar, Dolby Audio

Warranty: 1-year warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Built-in soundbar with 88W output Refresh rate may not satisfy gamers Quantum Dot QLED with HDR10+ Limited warranty coverage User-friendly Google TV interface Higher price for budget users

Acer’s 43-inch Super Series 4K QLED TV offers a premium experience with its 120Hz VRR, ideal for gaming and fast-motion scenes. The Ultra QLED panel, paired with Dolby Vision, provides sharp and vivid visuals. High-fidelity speakers with 80W output ensure rich sound, and with Dolby Atmos, it caters well to home cinema enthusiasts. This Google TV includes useful features like personal profiles and voice-enabled remote control, making it a smart and flexible choice for mid-sized spaces.

Specifications of Acer Super Series 43-inch 4K QLED TV: Resolution: Ultra QLED 4K, Dolby Vision, 120Hz VRR

Connectivity: 3 HDMI (2.1), USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Eco mode

Audio: 80W speakers, Dolby Atmos

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality QLED with Dolby Vision Limited app options Excellent sound output (80W) Price may be high for 43-inch 120Hz refresh rate Limited RAM for heavy app usage

10. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Sony’s BRAVIA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is designed for those who value colour accuracy and realistic visuals. The BRAVIA 2 LED screen is enhanced with Dolby Audio, and a 20W speaker setup ensures immersive sound. Its Google TV platform offers convenient app access, while features like Apple Airplay and Google Assistant enhance user experience. This model is great for those seeking a cinematic experience without needing the high-end sound systems of larger spaces.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 2 55-inch 4K Google TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD, BRAVIA 2 LED

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Apple Homekit

Audio: 20W Dolby Audio

Warranty: 1-year warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent visual quality with BRAVIA Sound output may be low for some Google TV and Apple Airplay support No HDMI 2.1 for advanced gaming Stylish design Higher price range

What’s the primary purpose of this TV?

Are you using it mostly for movies, gaming, sports, or regular TV shows? Some models prioritize cinematic quality, while others enhance gaming experiences.

What is your preferred screen size and room setup?

The TV size should align with your room dimensions, and certain models offer wider viewing angles for more flexible placement.

Are audio features a priority?

High-end models include built-in soundbars or advanced sound tech, which can be a crucial factor if you want immersive audio without separate speakers.

How important is the smart TV platform and app support?

Different models offer unique platforms (like Google TV or WebOS) with varied app ecosystems and voice assistants, which can affect ease of use and app access.

FAQs Question : What’s the difference between 4K and 1080p resolution? Ans : 4K offers four times the pixel count of 1080p, delivering sharper and clearer images, especially on larger screens. Question : Does the TV come with a wall mount? Ans : Some models include a wall mount in the package, while others may require you to purchase one separately. Question : Can I connect my Bluetooth headphones to the TV? Ans : Many modern TVs support Bluetooth connections for audio devices, allowing you to connect wireless headphones or speakers. Question : What kind of warranty does the TV offer? Ans : TV warranties typically range from 1 to 2 years, covering manufacturing defects and providing support for certain damages. Question : Does the TV support voice control? Ans : Some TVs come with built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa, enabling hands-free control for easy navigation.