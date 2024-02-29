Best printers and scanners: Buying guide for 10 best picks

Find the perfect all-in-one printer and scanner combo for your home or office with our top 10 list, featuring in-depth product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table.

In today's digital age, having a reliable printer and scanner is essential for both personal and professional use. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best printers and scanners of 2022. Whether you need a compact inkjet printer for home use or a high-speed laser printer for your office, we have something for everyone. Read on to explore the key features, pros, and cons of each product to find the perfect match for your needs.

1. HP DeskJet 2776 Wireless All-in-One Printer

The HP DeskJet 2776 is a versatile all-in-one printer that offers wireless printing, scanning, and copying. It is designed for home and small office use, with easy setup and reliable performance. With a compact design and affordable price, it is an ideal choice for everyday printing needs.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2776 Wireless All-in-One Printer Wireless printing and scanning

Compact and lightweight design

Print, copy, and scan functionality

Affordable ink cartridges

Easy setup and user-friendly interface

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity for hassle-free printing Print speed may be slower compared to other models Compact design for space-saving convenience Limited paper capacity for high-volume printing Affordable ink cartridges for cost-effective printing

2. HP DeskJet 2332 Inkjet Printer

The HP DeskJet 2332 is an efficient inkjet printer with reliable performance and easy setup. It offers high-quality printing and scanning capabilities, making it suitable for home and small office use. With a user-friendly interface and affordable ink options, it is a popular choice among users.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2332 Inkjet Printer High-quality inkjet printing

Simple setup and easy-to-use interface

Print and scan functionality

Affordable ink options

Compact design for space-saving convenience

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality printing for crisp and clear documents Print speed may be slower for large documents User-friendly interface for easy operation Limited paper capacity for high-volume printing Compact design for versatile placement options

3. HP DeskJet Ink Advantage All-in-One Printer

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage is a reliable all-in-one printer with an emphasis on cost-effective printing. It offers automatic document feeding, wireless connectivity, and energy-efficient operation. With affordable ink options and versatile functionality, it is an ideal choice for everyday printing and scanning needs.

Specifications of HP DeskJet Ink Advantage All-in-One Printer Automatic document feeding for convenience

Wireless printing and scanning

Energy-efficient operation for cost savings

Print, copy, and scan functionality

Affordable ink options for budget-friendly printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient automatic document feeding for efficiency Print speed may be slower for large documents Energy-efficient operation for cost savings Limited paper capacity for high-volume printing Affordable ink options for budget-friendly printing

Also read: Best inkjet printers: Get high-quality prints with top 8 options 4. Canon E4570 Efficient All-in-One Printer

The Canon E4570 is an efficient all-in-one printer with advanced printing and scanning features. It offers high-speed printing, automatic double-sided printing, and wireless connectivity. With a compact design and seamless integration with various devices, it is a versatile choice for modern printing and scanning needs.

Specifications of Canon E4570 Efficient All-in-One Printer High-speed printing and scanning capabilities

Automatic double-sided printing for paper savings

Wireless connectivity for seamless integration

Print, copy, and scan functionality

Compact design for versatile placement options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed printing for efficient performance May be priced higher compared to other models Automatic double-sided printing for paper savings Limited paper capacity for high-volume printing Wireless connectivity for seamless integration

5. HP Deskjet 2723 All-in-One Printer

The HP Deskjet 2723 offers reliable printing, scanning, and copying in a compact and affordable package. It features wireless connectivity, automatic document feeding, and high-quality printing capabilities. With an emphasis on user-friendly operation and cost-effective printing, it is an excellent choice for home and small office use.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2723 All-in-One Printer Wireless printing and scanning for convenience

Automatic document feeding for efficiency

Print, copy, and scan functionality

Affordable ink options for budget-friendly printing

Compact design for versatile placement options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity for hassle-free printing Print speed may be slower for large documents Automatic document feeding for efficiency Limited paper capacity for high-volume printing Affordable ink options for budget-friendly printing

6. Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon MG2577s is a versatile inkjet colour printer with reliable performance and easy operation. It offers high-quality printing and scanning capabilities, making it suitable for home and small office use. With a compact design and affordable ink options, it is a popular choice among users.

Specifications of Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer High-quality inkjet printing

Simple setup and easy-to-use interface

Print and scan functionality

Affordable ink options for budget-friendly printing

Compact design for space-saving convenience

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality printing for crisp and clear documents Print speed may be slower compared to other models User-friendly interface for easy operation Limited paper capacity for high-volume printing Compact design for space-saving convenience

7. HP Laserjet M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer

The HP Laserjet M126nw is a high-speed monochrome printer with versatile printing and scanning features. It offers wireless connectivity, automatic double-sided printing, and energy-efficient operation. With seamless integration with various devices, it is a reliable choice for professional printing and scanning needs.

Specifications of HP Laserjet M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer High-speed monochrome printing and scanning capabilities

Automatic double-sided printing for paper savings

Wireless connectivity for seamless integration

Print, copy, and scan functionality

Energy-efficient operation for cost savings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed printing for efficient performance May be priced higher compared to other models Automatic double-sided printing for paper savings Limited paper capacity for high-volume printing Wireless connectivity for seamless integration

Also read: Small printers for portable printing and confined spaces: 7 picks to choose from 8. HP Deskjet 2331 All-in-One Printer

The HP Deskjet 2331 is a reliable all-in-one printer with easy setup and efficient performance. It offers wireless connectivity, automatic document feeding, and high-quality printing capabilities. With an emphasis on user-friendly operation and cost-effective printing, it is an excellent choice for everyday printing and scanning needs.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2331 All-in-One Printer Wireless printing and scanning for convenience

Automatic document feeding for efficiency

Print, copy, and scan functionality

Affordable ink options for budget-friendly printing

Compact design for versatile placement options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity for hassle-free printing Print speed may be slower for large documents Automatic document feeding for efficiency Limited paper capacity for high-volume printing Affordable ink options for budget-friendly printing

9. Brother DCP-B7535DW Wireless Multi-Function Printer

The Brother DCP-B7535DW is a versatile multi-function printer with advanced printing and scanning features. It offers high-speed printing, automatic double-sided printing, and wireless connectivity. With a compact design and seamless integration with various devices, it is a reliable choice for professional printing and scanning needs.

Specifications of Brother DCP-B7535DW Wireless Multi-Function Printer High-speed printing and scanning capabilities

Automatic double-sided printing for paper savings

Wireless connectivity for seamless integration

Print, copy, and scan functionality

Compact design for versatile placement options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed printing for efficient performance May be priced higher compared to other models Automatic double-sided printing for paper savings Limited paper capacity for high-volume printing Wireless connectivity for seamless integration

Comparison Table

Product Name Wireless Printing High-speed Printing Automatic Document Feeding Print, Copy, Scan Functionality Compact Design HP DeskJet 2776 Wireless All-in-One Printer Yes No No Yes Yes HP DeskJet 2332 Inkjet Printer No No No Yes Yes HP DeskJet Ink Advantage All-in-One Printer Yes No Yes Yes Yes Canon E4570 Efficient All-in-One Printer Yes Yes No Yes Yes HP Deskjet 2723 All-in-One Printer Yes No Yes Yes Yes Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer No No No Yes Yes HP Laserjet M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer Yes Yes No Yes Yes HP Deskjet 2331 All-in-One Printer Yes No Yes Yes Yes Brother DCP-B7535DW Wireless Multi-Function Printer Yes Yes No Yes Yes HP DeskJet Ink Advantage All-in-One Printer Yes No Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage All-in-One Printer stands out as the best value for money, offering automatic document feeding, wireless connectivity, and energy-efficient operation at an affordable price point. With versatile functionality and cost-effective printing, it is the perfect choice for budget-conscious users.

Best overall product: The Canon E4570 Efficient All-in-One Printer is the best overall product in this category, with high-speed printing, automatic double-sided printing, and wireless connectivity. Its compact design and versatile functionality make it a standout choice for modern printing and scanning needs.

How to find the perfect Printer and Scanner: When choosing the perfect printer and scanner combo, consider the key features such as wireless printing, high-speed printing, automatic document feeding, print, copy, and scan functionality, and a compact design. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs and budget.

FAQs Question : What is the average price range for these printers and scanners? Ans : The average price range for these printers and scanners is between 5000 to 15000 INR, depending on the brand, model, and features. Question : Do these printers support wireless connectivity? Ans : Yes, all the printers mentioned in the list offer wireless connectivity for convenient printing and scanning from various devices. Question : Are the ink cartridges for these printers easily available? Ans : Yes, the ink cartridges for these printers are readily available and come in affordable options for cost-effective printing. Question : Do these printers offer automatic double-sided printing? Ans : Some of the printers in the list offer automatic double-sided printing for paper savings and efficient operation.

