Best printers for holiday homework in 2025: Top 10 Wi-Fi printers for high quality printing of student assignments

Getting homework printed at the last minute is something every student can relate to. From school projects to college reports and weekly worksheets, having one of the best printers for holiday homework in 2025 at home is a real help. Wi-Fi printers today are smarter and easier to use. Students and parents can print assignments straight from their phones without juggling cables or rushing to a shop.

This list of the top 10 Wi-Fi printers includes picks that give clean text, sharp images, and low ink use. These are useful during exams and project deadlines. From black and white to colour prints, they help assignments look neat and ready to hand in. Teachers will definitely notice the difference.

Top 10 best printers for holiday homework in 2025:

This HP Smart Tank 589 Wi-Fi Colour Printer is one of the best printers for holiday homework in 2025. It offers a fast print speed of 30 pages per minute, which means students can quickly finish their assignments without waiting long. Its high-capacity ink tank helps keep printing costs low, making it a good pick for home use.

The wireless feature adds convenience, letting students print directly from their devices. This printer supports clear text and bright colours, making homework look neat and presentable every time.

Specifications Print Speed Up to 30 pages per minute Connectivity WiFi wireless printing Special Features Low On Ink Sensors, Guided Buttons Functions Print, Scan, Copy Paper Tray Capacity 100 sheets Print Resolution Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi Reasons to buy Fast printing speed Low-cost ink tank system Easy wireless connectivity Reason to avoid Large size takes desk space No automatic duplex printing Setup may take time for beginners

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its low ink cost and clear prints. Some mention it takes time to set up but works well afterward.

Why choose this product?

It balances quick printing and cost savings, making it useful for regular homework needs.

The Canon Pixma Mega Tank G3000 is one of the best printers for holiday homework in 2025. It offers hassle-free wireless printing, making it easy for students to print assignments straight from their devices. Plus, the two extra black ink bottles help print more pages without worrying about running out.

This printer delivers sharp, clear prints that help students submit neat homework. Its simple setup and smooth printing make it ideal for both school and college homework needs.

Specifications Print Type Ink Tank Colour Printer Connectivity WiFi wireless printing Special Features Warranty of one year onsite or 15000 prints whichever is earlier Functions Print, Scan, Copy Print Speed Up to 8.8 IPM (Black), 5 IPM (Colour) Print Resolution Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Reasons to buy Comes with extra black ink bottles Easy WiFi printing from devices High print clarity Reason to avoid Slower colour print speed No auto duplex printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the cost savings on ink and good print quality. Some say setup takes a bit of time but is manageable.

Why choose this product?

Great for printing large amounts of homework without frequent ink refills.

The Epson Eco Tank L3252 is among the best printers for holiday homework in 2025, offering easy Wi-Fi printing that helps students complete assignments quickly. Its refillable ink tanks mean fewer interruptions, making it great for busy study days at home.

With clear, sharp print quality and a quiet operation, this printer fits perfectly into any student’s home setup for printing holiday homework with ease.

Specifications Print Type Ink Tank Printer Printing Technology Epson Heat-Free Technology Special Features Network Ready Print Speed Up to 10.5 IPM (Black), 5 IPM (Colour) Print Resolution Up to 5760 x 1440 dpi Paper Capacity 100 sheets Reasons to buy High ink capacity lowers costs Easy wireless setup Sharp and clear print quality Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing Scanner speed is average

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the low ink cost and good print clarity. A few mention the scanner could be faster.

Why choose this product?

A good fit for students who need reliable, cost-saving printing for holiday homework.

When it comes to the best printers for holiday homework in 2025, the Brother Multifunction Ink Tank printer stands out for its easy Wi-Fi setup and large paper tray. This printer handles printing, scanning, and copying with ease, making it perfect for students needing reliable work at home.

It offers a high page yield so students don’t need to worry about ink refills often. With crisp colour prints, it supports students in completing their holiday homework without any hassle.

Specifications Print Type Ink Tank Colour Printer Connectivity Wi-Fi Special Features Refillable Ink Tank Paper Tray 150 sheets capacity Ink Yield Up to 7,500 pages (Black), 5,000 pages (Colour) Reasons to buy Large paper capacity for less refills High page yield keeps ink costs low Wireless connection for easy use Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing Slightly bulky size Basic display screen

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the low cost of ink and how simple it is to set up. Some say it takes up a bit of desk space.

Why choose this product?

It’s a reliable Wi-Fi printer that meets the needs of students printing holiday homework.

The Canon Pixma E470 is a helpful option among the best printers for holiday homework in 2025, offering wireless printing with easy setup. Its ink-efficient design keeps printing costs low, which is ideal for students working on multiple assignments at home.

This printer also supports scanning and copying, making it a practical tool for completing all homework tasks without extra devices. It balances quality and simplicity for smooth student use.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi Printing Technology Inkjet Special Features Wi-Fi Ink Type Ink Efficient Colour Print Speed Up to 8.8 IPM (black), 4.4 IPM (colour) Paper Size Up to A4 Reasons to buy Ink-efficient design reduces cost Wi-Fi setup for easy wireless use All-in-one for multiple tasks Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing Print speed could be faster

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its low ink usage and simple wireless setup. Some mention the printing speed is on the slower side.

Why choose this product?

It provides easy wireless printing with low ink use, helping students handle their holiday homework.

The HP Deskjet 2820 is right up there among the best printers for holiday homework in 2025 if you need something easy to use at home. With simple wireless printing and quick setup, it helps students finish assignments without running around for printouts.

It also lets you scan and copy with just a few taps, which saves time during the homework rush. This is a go-to pick for home learning needs.

Specifications Connectivity Dual-band WiFi, USB Print Speed Up to 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour) Ink Type HP Thermal Inkjet Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB Special Feature Network Ready, Auto Duplex Compatible Paper Size A4, B5, A6 Reasons to buy Dual-band WiFi is simple to connect Compact and easy for students Reason to avoid No duplex printing support Slower print speed for bulk tasks

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers say it’s simple and does the job for light home printing. Some mention it’s best for occasional use.

Why choose this product?

A printer that covers school tasks with just enough features to keep things moving at home.

For students swamped with worksheets and assignments, this one’s a quiet helper. As one of the best printers for holiday homework in 2025, the Brother Auto Duplex laser printer handles everyday printing at home with ease.

Thanks to its speedy 30 ppm printing and automatic duplex, long study hours won’t be spent waiting near the printer. Add in wireless options and ID copy with one touch—homework gets printed, scanned, or copied faster than you’d expect.

Specifications Printer Type Laser Printer Output Type Monochrome Speed 30 pages per minute Connectivity WiFi, WiFi Direct, USB, LAN Memory 256 MB Paper Tray 250 sheets Reasons to buy Fast printing and auto duplex One-touch ID copy button Reason to avoid No colour print Slightly large for tight spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most reviews mention smooth setup and clear prints. Buyers liked the duplex feature for bulk school printouts.

Why choose this product?

Makes homework time easier by speeding up school print tasks with smooth wireless use.

If you’re sorting out last-minute worksheets or project covers, this printer can make school holiday tasks feel less chaotic. Being one of the best printers for holiday homework in 2025, it keeps things easy with Wi-Fi and mobile print features.

Kids won’t need your laptop every time; just connect the phone and go. Its affordable ink model and clear prints help tick off school checklists without daily trips to the cyber cafe.

Specifications Page Yield 400 (B&W), 180 (Colour) Paper Size A4, A5, B5, Letter Printing Technology Inkjet Special Features Scan To E-Mail, Print through Canon SELPHY App, Low cost cartridge, Auto Power On Print Resolution 4800x 600 dpi Reasons to buy Low ink cost per print Easy mobile and WiFi printing Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing Colour print yield could be higher

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Parents say it's a handy pick for children’s school work. Many like how prints come out clear and setup doesn’t take time.

Why choose this product?

Helps students finish school tasks at home quickly and without tech headaches.

With this printer at home, you don’t have to worry about school printouts last minute. It's among the best printers for holiday homework in 2025 thanks to the easy Wi-Fi setup and extra ink cartridges in the box. That means fewer refill runs and more peace during exams or holiday breaks.

The self-reset Wi-Fi and smart app setup save time for kids and parents while sorting worksheets, charts or assignments.

Specifications Page Yield Up to 2400 B/W and 1200 Colour pages Supported Sizes A4, B5, A6, DL envelope Special Features Print, Copy, Display Screen, Scan Printer Type Inkjet Printer Output Type Colour Reasons to buy Extra ink in the box Mobile app setup is simple Reason to avoid Not built for heavy-duty use No duplex printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers feel it's ideal for schoolwork at home. Reviews highlight smooth Wi-Fi setup and low print cost as key benefits.

Why choose this product?

Makes school printing smoother without too many steps or extra costs.

If your child needs prints for school projects or worksheets, the HP Smart Tank 584 is among the best printers for holiday homework in 2025. It prints both black and colour pages in good quality, making it suitable for charts, diagrams, and reports.

With its wireless setup and long-lasting ink bottles, you won’t have to worry about constant refills. This model supports everyday printing needs with ease, especially during school breaks when kids need extra prints at home.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Page Yield Up to 6000 B/W, 6000 Colour Print Speed Up to 12 ppm (B/W) Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi Printing Technology Inkjet Special Features Borderless Printing Maximum Print Speed (Colour) 24 ppm Reasons to buy High ink yield reduces refills Borderless colour prints for kids Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing Slightly larger for small desks

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Parents say it's easy to use and economical for school tasks. They mention clear prints and a good balance between text and images.

Why choose this product?

It takes care of regular home and school printing without needing frequent cartridge top-ups.

What really makes a printer the best choice for holiday homework in 2025? If it can handle frequent printing, connect wirelessly without drama, and save you from refilling ink every few days, that is a winner. Also, think beyond price, look at cost per page, ease of use, and how much paper it can hold at once.

Am I choosing based on price or long term homework needs? Cheaper printers may look good now but can be frustrating later with costly ink refills. If your kid has regular school projects, pick something that is actually built for repeat use like ink tanks or laser models.

Do I need colour printing for my child’s holiday homework, or will black and white do? If most work is text based, a laser printer can be more efficient. But if assignments need images, charts, or creative elements, a colour inkjet or ink tank printer is the better fit.

Should I care about wireless printing for homework use? Yes, especially in 2025, when kids are using Chromebooks, tablets, and even phones. A Wi-Fi enabled printer means they can print without needing you to plug anything in or transfer files.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best printers for printing holiday homework in 2025: Print quality : Make sure the printer produces clear and sharp text, so homework looks neat and easy to read.

: Make sure the printer produces clear and sharp text, so homework looks neat and easy to read. Printing speed : Faster printers save time, especially if you have a lot to print before deadlines.

: Faster printers save time, especially if you have a lot to print before deadlines. Colour or Black and White : Decide if you need colour prints for charts and pictures or if black and white will do.

: Decide if you need colour prints for charts and pictures or if black and white will do. Connectivity : Look for Wi-Fi or wireless printing options so you can print from laptops, tablets, or phones easily.

: Look for Wi-Fi or wireless printing options so you can print from laptops, tablets, or phones easily. Ink or toner cost : Check how much replacement ink or toner costs and how long it lasts to avoid surprise expenses.

: Check how much replacement ink or toner costs and how long it lasts to avoid surprise expenses. Paper capacity : A bigger paper tray means less frequent refilling when printing lots of pages.

: A bigger paper tray means less frequent refilling when printing lots of pages. Ease of setup : Choose a printer that’s easy to install and use, so you don’t waste time troubleshooting.

: Choose a printer that’s easy to install and use, so you don’t waste time troubleshooting. Durability : Pick a printer that can handle frequent use without breaking down quickly.

: Pick a printer that can handle frequent use without breaking down quickly. Size : Make sure the printer fits comfortably in your study or home workspace.

: Make sure the printer fits comfortably in your study or home workspace. Extra features: Consider added features like scanning and copying if you need them for homework tasks. Top 3 features of the best printers for holiday homework in 2025:

Best Printers for Holiday Homework in 2025 Type of Printer Printing Speed Special Features HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One Wi-Fi Colour Printer Ink Tank Colour Printer Up to 11 pages per minute Wi-Fi, High page yield, All-in-One Canon Pixma Mega Tank G3000 All in One Wi-Fi Inktank Ink Tank Colour Printer Up to 8.8 pages per minute Wi-Fi, High volume printing, All-in-One Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink Tank Colour Printer Up to 10 pages per minute Wi-Fi, Eco Tank refill system, All-in-One Brother DCP-T426W Multifunction Ink Tank Colour Printer Ink Tank Colour Printer Up to 27 pages per minute Wi-Fi, Multifunction (Print, Scan, Copy) Canon Pixma E470 All in One Wi-Fi Ink Efficient Colour Ink Tank Colour Printer Up to 8.8 pages per minute Wi-Fi, Ink efficient, All-in-One HP Deskjet 2820 Wi-Fi Colour Printer Inkjet Colour Printer Up to 7.5 pages per minute Wi-Fi, Compact design Brother DCP-L2605DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer Laser Printer Up to 30 pages per minute Auto Duplex, Wi-Fi, High speed printing Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Ink Tank Colour Printer Up to 8.8 pages per minute Wireless, Ink efficient, All-in-One HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Printer Ink Tank Colour Printer Up to 8.5 pages per minute Dual band Wi-Fi, Smart app setup HP Smart Tank 584 All-in-One Wi-Fi Colour Printer Ink Tank Colour Printer Up to 11 pages per minute Wi-Fi, 1+1 Year extended warranty

