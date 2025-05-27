Best printers for holiday homework in 2025: Top 10 Wi-Fi printers for high quality printing of student assignments

The best printers for holiday homework in 2025 are chosen to help students from school and college print assignments clearly and quickly. These reliable printers make it easy to complete homework on time and are trusted by many for daily printing needs.

Kanika Budhiraja
Updated27 May 2025, 04:20 PM IST
Best printers for holiday homework in 2025 that students trust.
Best printers for holiday homework in 2025 that students trust.

FAQs

Getting homework printed at the last minute is something every student can relate to. From school projects to college reports and weekly worksheets, having one of the best printers for holiday homework in 2025 at home is a real help. Wi-Fi printers today are smarter and easier to use. Students and parents can print assignments straight from their phones without juggling cables or rushing to a shop.

This list of the top 10 Wi-Fi printers includes picks that give clean text, sharp images, and low ink use. These are useful during exams and project deadlines. From black and white to colour prints, they help assignments look neat and ready to hand in. Teachers will definitely notice the difference.

Top 10 best printers for holiday homework in 2025:

This HP Smart Tank 589 Wi-Fi Colour Printer is one of the best printers for holiday homework in 2025. It offers a fast print speed of 30 pages per minute, which means students can quickly finish their assignments without waiting long. Its high-capacity ink tank helps keep printing costs low, making it a good pick for home use.

The wireless feature adds convenience, letting students print directly from their devices. This printer supports clear text and bright colours, making homework look neat and presentable every time.

Specifications

Print Speed
Up to 30 pages per minute
Connectivity
WiFi wireless printing
Special Features
Low On Ink Sensors, Guided Buttons
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Paper Tray Capacity
100 sheets
Print Resolution
Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi

Reasons to buy

Fast printing speed

Low-cost ink tank system

Easy wireless connectivity

Large size takes desk space

No automatic duplex printing

Setup may take time for beginners

HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing

Buyers praise its low ink cost and clear prints. Some mention it takes time to set up but works well afterward.

It balances quick printing and cost savings, making it useful for regular homework needs.

The Canon Pixma Mega Tank G3000 is one of the best printers for holiday homework in 2025. It offers hassle-free wireless printing, making it easy for students to print assignments straight from their devices. Plus, the two extra black ink bottles help print more pages without worrying about running out.

This printer delivers sharp, clear prints that help students submit neat homework. Its simple setup and smooth printing make it ideal for both school and college homework needs.

Specifications

Print Type
Ink Tank Colour Printer
Connectivity
WiFi wireless printing
Special Features
Warranty of one year onsite or 15000 prints whichever is earlier
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Print Speed
Up to 8.8 IPM (Black), 5 IPM (Colour)
Print Resolution
Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi

Comes with extra black ink bottles

Easy WiFi printing from devices

High print clarity

Slower colour print speed

No auto duplex printing

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer

Buyers like the cost savings on ink and good print quality. Some say setup takes a bit of time but is manageable.

Great for printing large amounts of homework without frequent ink refills.

The Epson Eco Tank L3252 is among the best printers for holiday homework in 2025, offering easy Wi-Fi printing that helps students complete assignments quickly. Its refillable ink tanks mean fewer interruptions, making it great for busy study days at home.

With clear, sharp print quality and a quiet operation, this printer fits perfectly into any student’s home setup for printing holiday homework with ease.

Specifications

Print Type
Ink Tank Printer
Printing Technology
Epson Heat-Free Technology
Special Features
Network Ready
Print Speed
Up to 10.5 IPM (Black), 5 IPM (Colour)
Print Resolution
Up to 5760 x 1440 dpi
Paper Capacity
100 sheets

High ink capacity lowers costs

Easy wireless setup

Sharp and clear print quality

No automatic duplex printing

Scanner speed is average

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

Buyers praise the low ink cost and good print clarity. A few mention the scanner could be faster.

A good fit for students who need reliable, cost-saving printing for holiday homework.

When it comes to the best printers for holiday homework in 2025, the Brother Multifunction Ink Tank printer stands out for its easy Wi-Fi setup and large paper tray. This printer handles printing, scanning, and copying with ease, making it perfect for students needing reliable work at home.

It offers a high page yield so students don’t need to worry about ink refills often. With crisp colour prints, it supports students in completing their holiday homework without any hassle.

Specifications

Print Type
Ink Tank Colour Printer
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Special Features
Refillable Ink Tank
Paper Tray
150 sheets capacity
Ink Yield
Up to 7,500 pages (Black), 5,000 pages (Colour)

Large paper capacity for less refills

High page yield keeps ink costs low

Wireless connection for easy use

No automatic duplex printing

Slightly bulky size

Basic display screen

Brother DCP-T426W Multifunction (Print Scan Copy) Ink Tank Color Printer Best for Home, 150 Sheet Paper Tray, WiFi, Print Up to 7.5 K Pages in Black and 5 K in Color Each for (CMY), Free Installation

Buyers like the low cost of ink and how simple it is to set up. Some say it takes up a bit of desk space.

It’s a reliable Wi-Fi printer that meets the needs of students printing holiday homework.

The Canon Pixma E470 is a helpful option among the best printers for holiday homework in 2025, offering wireless printing with easy setup. Its ink-efficient design keeps printing costs low, which is ideal for students working on multiple assignments at home.

This printer also supports scanning and copying, making it a practical tool for completing all homework tasks without extra devices. It balances quality and simplicity for smooth student use.

Specifications

Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Printing Technology
Inkjet
Special Features
Wi-Fi
Ink Type
Ink Efficient Colour
Print Speed
Up to 8.8 IPM (black), 4.4 IPM (colour)
Paper Size
Up to A4

Ink-efficient design reduces cost

Wi-Fi setup for easy wireless use

All-in-one for multiple tasks

No automatic duplex printing

Print speed could be faster

Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home

Buyers appreciate its low ink usage and simple wireless setup. Some mention the printing speed is on the slower side.

It provides easy wireless printing with low ink use, helping students handle their holiday homework.

The HP Deskjet 2820 is right up there among the best printers for holiday homework in 2025 if you need something easy to use at home. With simple wireless printing and quick setup, it helps students finish assignments without running around for printouts.

It also lets you scan and copy with just a few taps, which saves time during the homework rush. This is a go-to pick for home learning needs.

Specifications

Connectivity
Dual-band WiFi, USB
Print Speed
Up to 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour)
Ink Type
HP Thermal Inkjet
Connectivity Technology
Wi-Fi, USB
Special Feature
Network Ready, Auto Duplex
Compatible Paper Size
A4, B5, A6

Dual-band WiFi is simple to connect

Compact and easy for students

No duplex printing support

Slower print speed for bulk tasks

HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home

Most buyers say it’s simple and does the job for light home printing. Some mention it’s best for occasional use.

A printer that covers school tasks with just enough features to keep things moving at home.

For students swamped with worksheets and assignments, this one’s a quiet helper. As one of the best printers for holiday homework in 2025, the Brother Auto Duplex laser printer handles everyday printing at home with ease.

Thanks to its speedy 30 ppm printing and automatic duplex, long study hours won’t be spent waiting near the printer. Add in wireless options and ID copy with one touch—homework gets printed, scanned, or copied faster than you’d expect.

Specifications

Printer Type
Laser
Printer Output Type
Monochrome
Speed
30 pages per minute
Connectivity
WiFi, WiFi Direct, USB, LAN
Memory
256 MB
Paper Tray
250 sheets

Fast printing and auto duplex

One-touch ID copy button

No colour print

Slightly large for tight spaces

Brother DCP-L2605DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM, Print Scan Copy, LCD Display, 256 MB Memory, (WiFi WiFi Direct LAN USB), 250 Sheet Tray, 2 in 1 (ID) Copy Button, Free Installation

Most reviews mention smooth setup and clear prints. Buyers liked the duplex feature for bulk school printouts.

Makes homework time easier by speeding up school print tasks with smooth wireless use.

If you’re sorting out last-minute worksheets or project covers, this printer can make school holiday tasks feel less chaotic. Being one of the best printers for holiday homework in 2025, it keeps things easy with Wi-Fi and mobile print features.

Kids won’t need your laptop every time; just connect the phone and go. Its affordable ink model and clear prints help tick off school checklists without daily trips to the cyber cafe.

Specifications

Page Yield
400 (B&W), 180 (Colour)
Paper Size
A4, A5, B5, Letter
Printing Technology
Inkjet
Special Features
Scan To E-Mail, Print through Canon SELPHY App, Low cost cartridge, Auto Power On
Print Resolution
4800x 600 dpi

Low ink cost per print

Easy mobile and WiFi printing

No automatic duplex printing

Colour print yield could be higher

Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue)

Parents say it's a handy pick for children’s school work. Many like how prints come out clear and setup doesn’t take time.

Helps students finish school tasks at home quickly and without tech headaches.

With this printer at home, you don’t have to worry about school printouts last minute. It's among the best printers for holiday homework in 2025 thanks to the easy Wi-Fi setup and extra ink cartridges in the box. That means fewer refill runs and more peace during exams or holiday breaks.

The self-reset Wi-Fi and smart app setup save time for kids and parents while sorting worksheets, charts or assignments.

Specifications

Page Yield
Up to 2400 B/W and 1200 Colour pages
Supported Sizes
A4, B5, A6, DL envelope
Special Features
Print, Copy, Display Screen, Scan
Printer Type
Inkjet
Printer Output Type
Colour

Extra ink in the box

Mobile app setup is simple

Not built for heavy-duty use

No duplex printing

HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset Dual Band WiFi, 2 Sets of Inbox Cartridges, Smart App Setup. Print per Page (44p for B/W and 81p for Colour), Ideal for Home

Most buyers feel it's ideal for schoolwork at home. Reviews highlight smooth Wi-Fi setup and low print cost as key benefits.

Makes school printing smoother without too many steps or extra costs.

If your child needs prints for school projects or worksheets, the HP Smart Tank 584 is among the best printers for holiday homework in 2025. It prints both black and colour pages in good quality, making it suitable for charts, diagrams, and reports.

With its wireless setup and long-lasting ink bottles, you won’t have to worry about constant refills. This model supports everyday printing needs with ease, especially during school breaks when kids need extra prints at home.

Specifications

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Page Yield
Up to 6000 B/W, 6000 Colour
Print Speed
Up to 12 ppm (B/W)
Connectivity Technology
Wi-Fi
Printing Technology
Inkjet
Special Features
Borderless Printing
Maximum Print Speed (Colour)
24 ppm

High ink yield reduces refills

Borderless colour prints for kids

No automatic duplex printing

Slightly larger for small desks

HP Smart Tank 584 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer with 1+1 Year Extended Warranty

Parents say it's easy to use and economical for school tasks. They mention clear prints and a good balance between text and images.

It takes care of regular home and school printing without needing frequent cartridge top-ups.

What really makes a printer the best choice for holiday homework in 2025?

If it can handle frequent printing, connect wirelessly without drama, and save you from refilling ink every few days, that is a winner. Also, think beyond price, look at cost per page, ease of use, and how much paper it can hold at once.

Am I choosing based on price or long term homework needs?

Cheaper printers may look good now but can be frustrating later with costly ink refills. If your kid has regular school projects, pick something that is actually built for repeat use like ink tanks or laser models.

Do I need colour printing for my child’s holiday homework, or will black and white do?

If most work is text based, a laser printer can be more efficient. But if assignments need images, charts, or creative elements, a colour inkjet or ink tank printer is the better fit.

Should I care about wireless printing for homework use?

Yes, especially in 2025, when kids are using Chromebooks, tablets, and even phones. A Wi-Fi enabled printer means they can print without needing you to plug anything in or transfer files.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best printers for printing holiday homework in 2025:

  • Print quality: Make sure the printer produces clear and sharp text, so homework looks neat and easy to read.
  • Printing speed: Faster printers save time, especially if you have a lot to print before deadlines.
  • Colour or Black and White: Decide if you need colour prints for charts and pictures or if black and white will do.
  • Connectivity: Look for Wi-Fi or wireless printing options so you can print from laptops, tablets, or phones easily.
  • Ink or toner cost: Check how much replacement ink or toner costs and how long it lasts to avoid surprise expenses.
  • Paper capacity: A bigger paper tray means less frequent refilling when printing lots of pages.
  • Ease of setup: Choose a printer that’s easy to install and use, so you don’t waste time troubleshooting.
  • Durability: Pick a printer that can handle frequent use without breaking down quickly.
  • Size: Make sure the printer fits comfortably in your study or home workspace.
  • Extra features: Consider added features like scanning and copying if you need them for homework tasks.

Top 3 features of the best printers for holiday homework in 2025:

Best Printers for Holiday Homework in 2025Type of PrinterPrinting SpeedSpecial Features
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One Wi-Fi Colour PrinterInk Tank Colour PrinterUp to 11 pages per minuteWi-Fi, High page yield, All-in-One
Canon Pixma Mega Tank G3000 All in One Wi-Fi InktankInk Tank Colour PrinterUp to 8.8 pages per minuteWi-Fi, High volume printing, All-in-One
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank PrinterInk Tank Colour PrinterUp to 10 pages per minuteWi-Fi, Eco Tank refill system, All-in-One
Brother DCP-T426W Multifunction Ink Tank Colour PrinterInk Tank Colour PrinterUp to 27 pages per minuteWi-Fi, Multifunction (Print, Scan, Copy)
Canon Pixma E470 All in One Wi-Fi Ink Efficient ColourInk Tank Colour PrinterUp to 8.8 pages per minuteWi-Fi, Ink efficient, All-in-One
HP Deskjet 2820 Wi-Fi Colour PrinterInkjet Colour PrinterUp to 7.5 pages per minuteWi-Fi, Compact design
Brother DCP-L2605DW Auto Duplex Laser PrinterLaser PrinterUp to 30 pages per minuteAuto Duplex, Wi-Fi, High speed printing
Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient ColourInk Tank Colour PrinterUp to 8.8 pages per minuteWireless, Ink efficient, All-in-One
HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 PrinterInk Tank Colour PrinterUp to 8.5 pages per minuteDual band Wi-Fi, Smart app setup
HP Smart Tank 584 All-in-One Wi-Fi Colour PrinterInk Tank Colour PrinterUp to 11 pages per minuteWi-Fi, 1+1 Year extended warranty

FAQs
Inkjet printers are great for colour and detailed prints while laser printers work well for fast black and white printing.
Yes, wireless printing offers convenience to print directly from phones or laptops.
You can find reliable printers for holiday homework under a reasonable budget around mid-range prices.
If homework includes charts or images, colour printing is useful; otherwise, black and white works fine.
It depends on usage, but ink-efficient printers help reduce frequent cartridge changes.

Meet your Guide

Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’....Read more

