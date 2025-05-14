Best printers for students in 2025: Support your academic work, like assignments, reports, and project work

A reliable printer can make your academic life much easier if you're a school student printing homework or a college student preparing detailed reports and project work. Having your own printer adds convenience, saves time, and gives you the freedom to print anything, be it class notes, diagrams, charts, or study material, right when you need it.

It also supports better learning, since many students prefer studying from paper to reduce screen time and eye strain. From compact and budget-friendly models to all-in-one printers with scanning and copying features, there's a wide range available to suit different needs.

So, if you’re planning to invest in one this year, here’s a list of the best printers for students in 2025

If you're juggling assignments, projects, and handwritten notes, the HP Deskjet 2331 is one of the best printers for students under ₹4,000. It’s compact, fuss-free, and covers all the basics—printing, scanning, and copying. Its simple USB setup means fewer distractions, and the affordable cartridges are a relief for tight student budgets. It’s perfect for regular academic tasks without crowding your desk.

Specifications Print Technology HP Thermal Inkjet Connectivity USB 2.0 Max Print Speed (Black) 7.5 ppm Max Print Speed (Colour) 5.5 ppm Supported Media Sizes A4, B5, A6, DL envelope Reason to buy Affordable and student-friendly Easy to use with basic print, scan, copy functions Reason to avoid No wireless or mobile printing support Cartridges may need frequent replacement for heavy use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to use and install, but raise concerns about print quality, speed, ink usage, and Mac compatibility.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s affordable, dependable, and covers daily academic printing needs without any complications.

The Canon Pixma MG2577s is one of the best printers for students in 2025 who need a basic and reliable solution for home printing. It's built for light use, making it ideal for printing notes, assignments, and scanned documents without burning a hole in your pocket. Easy USB connectivity and compact design mean you can keep it in small spaces. With decent print quality and affordable ink cartridges, it covers essential needs for academic tasks and occasional project work.

Specifications Print Technology Inkjet Connectivity USB Max Print Speed (Black) 8 ppm Max Print Speed (Colour) 4 ppm Page Yield Up to 180 pages (Black/Colour) Reason to buy Lightweight and space-saving Budget-friendly and simple to operate Reason to avoid Slower print speed for colour No wireless or mobile printing support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to use for basic tasks, but raise concerns about print quality, speed, ink capacity, and reliability.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s a cost-effective option for students who need occasional, quality printing at home.

The Epson EcoTank L3211 is perfect for students or home users who need frequent, high-volume printing without worrying about ink costs. With Epson’s EcoTank technology, it delivers ultra-low-cost prints, especially useful for exam papers, project work, and multiple assignments. It prints up to 33 black and 15 colour pages per minute, and the spill-free ink refilling ensures hassle-free maintenance.

Specifications Print Technology Heat-Free Ink Tank Connectivity USB Max Print Speed (Black) 33 ppm Max Print Speed (Colour) 15 ppm Print Resolution 5760 x 1440 dpi Reason to buy Super low cost per page Fast print speeds Reason to avoid No wireless or app-based printing Slightly bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the print quality and easy setup, but report scanner issues, paper jams, malfunctions, and mixed opinions on print speed.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Epson EcoTank L3211 if you're a student or small office user who prints a lot. It offers excellent long-term savings and top-quality prints with less frequent ink refills.

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is an upgraded version of the L3211 with built-in Wi-Fi and mobile printing support, making it perfect for users who prefer printing wirelessly from laptops, phones, or tablets. This all-in-one ink tank printer combines speed, economy, and convenience, ideal for students, remote workers, and small offices.

Specifications Print Technology Heat-Free Ink Tank Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Mobile App Max Print Speed (Black) 33 ppm Max Print Speed (Colour) 15 ppm Special Features Smart Wi-Fi, Spill-free refilling Reason to buy Wireless & app-based printing High speed and low printing cost Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing No display panel for easier control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the colour output and home suitability but report mixed reviews on print quality, setup, speed, functionality, and WiFi connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Pick the Epson L3252 if you want wireless freedom and cost-effective printing for regular use. It’s perfect for families, students, or small teams who want to print anytime from anywhere.

This printer is perfect for students who need to handle assignments, notes, and scans without spending much. With 2 extra ink sets and Wi-Fi setup, you won’t run around looking for print shops or struggle with complicated setups. The print cost is low, and the process is smooth—making it one of the best printers for students who want convenience and value in their daily routine.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Functions Print, Scan, Copy Print Speed 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour) Ink Yield Up to 1300 (black), 700 (colour) Page Support A4, A6, B5, DL Envelope Reason to buy Very low cost per page Comes with 2 additional ink sets Reason to avoid Slower print speeds No duplex (two-sided) printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that the printing and scanning quality is great, and the ink cartridges last long.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s budget-friendly, reliable, and ideal for everyday student needs with minimal hassle.

The HP Deskjet 2820 is designed for users who need a reliable, affordable printer for home use. With Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, you can print, scan, and copy effortlessly. It’s one of the best printers for students, offering a straightforward experience with its auto-duplex feature to save paper. It’s compact, cost-effective, and works well for light-duty tasks like homework, reports, and photos. With easy setup and decent print quality, this is one of the best printers for students in 2025.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Functions Print, Scan, Copy Print Speed 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour) Print Resolution 1200 x 1200 DPI Page Support A4, B5, A6, DL Envelope Reason to buy Low cost and efficient for home use Auto duplex feature for printing on both sides Reason to avoid Slower print speeds Limited paper capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its affordability, reliable performance, and space-saving design ideal for everyday home use.

The SEZNIK Portable Inkless Printer is one of the best printers for students or travellers needing a compact, reliable printing solution. With Bluetooth and USB connectivity, it works seamlessly with mobile devices and laptops. The best printers for students now come in a portable form, offering inkless thermal printing that saves on costs. With a long battery life and efficient setup, you can print wherever you are.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Printing Technology Inkless Thermal Print Speed 1 page per second Resolution 304 x 304 dpi Battery 2600 mAh, up to 300 sheets per charge Reason to buy Compact and easy to carry around No ink required, saving costs and hassle Reason to avoid Limited to monochrome printing Can be slow for large print jobs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer reliable, portable, and easy to use. They appreciate its excellent print quality, inkless design, and sleek look.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its portability, inkless technology, and versatility, perfect for students and professionals on the move.

The HP Smart Tank 670 is one of the best printers for students in 2025. It is versatile and is designed for home and office use. Offering printing, scanning, and copying capabilities, it’s perfect for those needing reliable performance with high-volume printing. Featuring automatic duplex printing, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity, this printer ensures fast, efficient, and seamless operation.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet Printing Technology Inkjet Print Speed Up to 30 ppm (black), 24 ppm (colour) Resolution Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi (colour) Capacity 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray Reason to buy Fast print speeds with auto duplex printing Ideal for high-volume printing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Reason to avoid Relatively large in size Limited to ink-based printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer cost-effective with good print quality, but report WiFi connectivity issues, paper jams, and low ink capacity.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for home offices or small businesses, the HP Smart Tank 670 combines efficiency, high-volume printing, and smart connectivity in one package.

The Brother DCP-T820DW is an advanced ink tank printer designed to deliver exceptional print, scan, and copy performance for both home and small office settings. With Wi-Fi, USB, and Auto Duplex printing, this multifunction printer offers seamless connectivity and improved efficiency. Its high-yield ink bottles make it perfect for high-volume printing, while the included Auto Document Feeder (ADF) allows for quick scanning and copying.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology Inkjet (Refillable Ink Tank) Print Speed Up to 30 ppm (black), 26 ppm (colour) Resolution Up to 1200 x 6000 dpi (colour and monochrome) Paper Size Compatibility A4, A5, Legal, Envelopes, and more Reason to buy High-yield ink bottles for cost-effective printing Auto duplex printing to save paper Reason to avoid Larger print footprint Might be an overkill for light users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the printer's photo quality and affordability for frequent printing but report mixed experiences with setup, WiFi, and print speed.

Why choose this product?

The Brother DCP-T820DW is perfect for those who need a multifunction printer that can handle high-volume tasks efficiently.

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 is a versatile, wireless ink tank printer ideal for both home and home office environments. Offering print, scan, and copy functions, this printer is designed for high-volume, cost-efficient printing with its refillable ink tank system. It delivers high-quality color prints and boasts a low cost per page for monochrome and color prints.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, AirPrint, Mopria Printing Technology Inkjet (Refillable Ink Tank) Print Speed Up to 11 ppm (black), 6 ppm (colour) Maximum Print Resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Monthly Duty Cycle 30,000 pages (ideal for high-volume printing) Reason to buy High page yield (3,100 monochrome and 4,400 colour prints) Borderless printing for creative projects Reason to avoid Slower print speeds compared to other printers Lacks duplex printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mixed experiences with the printer's functionality and print quality, with some reporting good results and others facing issues.

Why choose this product?

With features like wireless printing, refillable ink tanks, and a low cost per print, it’s ideal for families, students, or small businesses looking to keep printing costs down while enjoying professional-grade print quality.

What is the best printer for students in 2025: An inkjet or a laser printer? Inkjet printers are ideal for students who need to print colour images, charts, or photos occasionally. They’re more affordable upfront but require frequent cartridge replacements. Laser printers, on the other hand, are better for high-volume, black-and-white document printing. They’re costlier initially but more economical in the long run due to their toner efficiency. If your needs are text-heavy assignments or reports, go for a laser printer. For colour-heavy projects or images, inkjets are a better fit.

Is it cheaper to buy a new printer or refill cartridges? Refilling cartridges is generally cheaper than buying new ones, especially for inkjet printers. However, refilled cartridges might not offer the same quality or yield as originals and could void the warranty. Some printers have high ink replacement costs, making refills more economical. Alternatively, consider ink tank or refillable printers, which are designed to reduce long-term printing costs. For students, low running costs are crucial, so choose a model that balances affordable refills and good-quality prints.

Do I need an all-in-one printer for home use? Yes, an all-in-one printer (print, scan, copy) is highly useful for students and families. It saves space and money by combining multiple devices into one. You can print assignments, scan ID cards, and copy documents without needing separate machines. This versatility is especially helpful for school and college projects or paperwork. While slightly more expensive than single-function printers, the added convenience makes it worth it for everyday use at home.

Factors to consider before buying printers for students in 2025 Printing Needs : Decide if you’ll mostly print text documents, coloured charts, or images. For text-heavy assignments, a monochrome laser printer is ideal. For graphics or photos, go for an inkjet printer.

: Decide if you’ll mostly print text documents, coloured charts, or images. For text-heavy assignments, a monochrome laser printer is ideal. For graphics or photos, go for an inkjet printer. Cost of Ink or Toner : Check the price and yield of cartridges or toner. Some printers are cheap upfront but have expensive refills. Ink tank printers are more economical for long-term use.

: Check the price and yield of cartridges or toner. Some printers are cheap upfront but have expensive refills. Ink tank printers are more economical for long-term use. All-in-One Functionality : Printers with scan and copy features are more versatile for students who need to submit forms, photocopy notes, or scan assignments.

: Printers with scan and copy features are more versatile for students who need to submit forms, photocopy notes, or scan assignments. Connectivity Options : Ensure it supports Wi-Fi, USB, and mobile printing. Wireless and app-based printing allows for flexibility and ease of use.

: Ensure it supports Wi-Fi, USB, and mobile printing. Wireless and app-based printing allows for flexibility and ease of use. Print Speed and Volume : Look for printers with decent pages-per-minute (PPM) speed and monthly print volume suitable for academic use.

: Look for printers with decent pages-per-minute (PPM) speed and monthly print volume suitable for academic use. Size and Design: Compact and lightweight printers are better for small study spaces or shared dorm rooms. Choose a model that fits your desk setup comfortably. Top 3 features of the best printers for students in 2025

Best printers for students in 2025 Print Technology Connectivity Max Print Speed HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer Inkjet USB 7.5 ppm (Mono), 5.5 ppm (Colour) Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet USB 8.0 ppm (Mono), 4.0 ppm (Colour) Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank USB 7.7 ppm (Mono), 4.5 ppm (Colour) Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Wi-Fi, USB 10.5 ppm (Mono), 5 ppm (Colour) HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Inkjet Wi-Fi 22 ppm (Mono), 18 ppm (Colour) HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi 7.5 ppm (Mono), 5.5 ppm (Colour) SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer Inkless Bluetooth, USB 1.2 ppm HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Ink Tank Wi-Fi 11 ppm (Mono), 5 ppm (Colour) Brother DCP-T820DW WIFI Auto Duplex Ink Tank Wi-Fi, USB, LAN 30 ppm (Mono), 26 ppm (Colour) Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 All-in-One Ink Tank Wi-Fi, USB 11 ppm (Mono), 6 ppm (Colour)

