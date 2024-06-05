Are you a student looking for a printer that is reliable and affordable? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 10 best printers for students in 2022. Whether you need a portable printer for on-the-go printing or an automatic document feeder for easy scanning and copying, we have options for every student's needs. Read on to find the perfect printer for your academic requirements.

1. HP Deskjet Printer

The HP Deskjet Printer is a reliable and connected printer that offers high-quality printing at an affordable price. With easy setup and a compact design, this printer is perfect for students.

Specifications of HP Deskjet Printer

Print speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (color)

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Dimensions: 42.5 x 30.4 x 14.9 cm

Weight: 2.33 kg

Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable and affordable Limited connectivity options Compact design for small spaces

2. HP Deskjet Printer with Bluetooth

The HP Deskjet Printer with Bluetooth offers simple and efficient wireless printing for students. With a sleek and modern design, this printer is perfect for dorm rooms and small study spaces.

Specifications of HP Deskjet Printer with Bluetooth

Print speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (color)

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0

Dimensions: 42.5 x 30.4 x 14.9 cm

Weight: 2.33 kg

Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless printing with Bluetooth connectivity Limited connectivity options Sleek and modern design Slightly higher price point

3. HP Advantage Printer with Automatic Document Feeder

The HP Advantage Printer with Automatic Document Feeder offers efficient scanning and copying for students with high-volume printing needs. With Bluetooth connectivity and automatic document feeding, this printer is perfect for busy students.

Specifications of HP Advantage Printer with Automatic Document Feeder

Print speed: Up to 8.5 ppm (black) and 6 ppm (color)

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0

Dimensions: 45.4 x 36.3 x 20.3 cm

Weight: 4.17 kg

Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Automatic document feeder for efficient scanning and copying Higher price point Bluetooth connectivity for wireless printing Larger and heavier design

4. PeriPeri C6 Mini Thermal Printer Gift Box (2Year Warranty) Inkless Bluetooth Pocket Printer with Pouch, 10 Paper & Sticker Rolls. Compatible with iOS, Android (Blue)

The PeriPeri Thermal Printer with Warranty offers high-quality thermal printing and comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. With Bluetooth compatibility, this printer is perfect for students who require reliable and durable printing.

Specifications of PeriPeri C6 Mini Thermal Printer Gift Box

Print speed: Up to 4 ppm

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0

Dimensions: 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm

Weight: 200 g

Print resolution: 203 DPI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality thermal printing Slower print speed Comes with a warranty for added peace of mind Smaller paper capacity

5. ZEITEL® Portable Thermal Mini Printer for Students, for Home Use Bluetooth Printer for Mobile Android and iOS, Mini Sticker Printer for Question Bank, Flashcards, Journal, Photos, Notes, Label

The Portable Printer for Students is a compact and lightweight option for on-the-go printing. With Bluetooth connectivity and support for question flashcards, this printer is perfect for students who need to print on the move.

Specifications of ZEITEL® Portable Thermal Mini Printer for Students

Print speed: Up to 4 ppm

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0

Dimensions: 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm

Weight: 200 g

Print resolution: 203 DPI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight design Slower print speed Supports question flashcards for study materials Smaller paper capacity

6. PeriPeri C6 Mini Thermal Printer (2Year Warranty) Inkless Bluetooth Pocket Printer for Prints Picture List Memo Receipt Tags Barcode Labels Compatible with iOS, Android (Pink)

The PeriPeri Thermal Printer with Bluetooth offers high-quality thermal printing with Bluetooth connectivity. With a compact and portable design, this printer is perfect for students who need reliable printing on the go.

Specifications of PeriPeri C6 Mini Thermal Printer (2Year Warranty)

Print speed: Up to 4 ppm

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0

Dimensions: 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm

Weight: 200 g

Print resolution: 203 DPI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality thermal printing Slower print speed Compact and portable design Smaller paper capacity

7. SEZNIK Mini Printer, Inkless, Bluetooth, Portable Pocket Printer, Compatible with Android, iOS Mobile. 1 Year Warranty (MiniX-Blue)

The SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Printer offers easy and wireless printing with Bluetooth compatibility. With a compact and portable design, this printer is perfect for students who need reliable printing on the go.

Specifications of SEZNIK Mini Printer, Inkless, Bluetooth

Print speed: Up to 4 ppm

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0

Dimensions: 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm

Weight: 200 g

Print resolution: 203 DPI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy and wireless printing with Bluetooth compatibility Slower print speed Compact and portable design Smaller paper capacity

8. KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer (2.1x3.4 inches) + 68 Sheets Bundle, White

The KODAK Portable Printer offers high-quality printing in a compact and portable design. With easy setup and Bluetooth connectivity, this printer is perfect for students who require reliable printing on the go.

Specifications of KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer (2.1x3.4 inches) + 68 Sheets Bundle, White

Print speed: Up to 1.5 ppm

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0

Dimensions: 11.6 x 7.9 x 2.4 cm

Weight: 238 g

Print resolution: 291 x 294 DPI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality printing in a compact design Slower print speed Easy setup and Bluetooth connectivity Smaller paper capacity

9. SEZNIK Mini Printer, Inkless, Bluetooth, Portable Pocket Printer, Compatible with Android, iOS Mobile. 1 Year Warranty (MiniX - Yellow)

The SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Printer with Warranty offers wireless printing with added peace of mind with a warranty. With a compact and portable design, this printer is perfect for students who need reliable printing on the go.

Specifications of SEZNIK Mini Printer, Inkless, Bluetooth

Print speed: Up to 4 ppm

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0

Dimensions: 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm

Weight: 200 g

Print resolution: 203 DPI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless printing with added peace of mind with a warranty Slower print speed Compact and portable design Smaller paper capacity

Best printer for students top features comparison:

Printer for students Print Speed Connectivity Dimensions Weight Print Resolution HP Deskjet Printer Up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (color) USB 2.0 42.5 x 30.4 x 14.9 cm 2.33 kg Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color HP Deskjet Printer with Bluetooth Up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (color) Bluetooth, USB 2.0 42.5 x 30.4 x 14.9 cm 2.33 kg Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color HP Advantage Printer with Automatic Document Feeder Up to 8.5 ppm (black) and 6 ppm (color) Bluetooth, USB 2.0 45.4 x 36.3 x 20.3 cm 4.17 kg Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color PeriPeri Thermal Printer with Warranty Up to 4 ppm Bluetooth, USB 2.0 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm 200 g 203 DPI Portable Printer for Students Up to 4 ppm Bluetooth, USB 2.0 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm 200 g 203 DPI PeriPeri Thermal Printer with Bluetooth Up to 4 ppm Bluetooth, USB 2.0 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm 200 g 203 DPI SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Printer Up to 4 ppm Bluetooth, USB 2.0 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm 200 g 203 DPI KODAK Portable Printer Up to 1.5 ppm Bluetooth, USB 2.0 11.6 x 7.9 x 2.4 cm 238 g 291 x 294 DPI SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Printer with Warranty Up to 4 ppm Bluetooth, USB 2.0 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm 200 g 203 DPI Riitek PeriPage Printer with Wireless Bluetooth Up to 4 ppm Bluetooth, USB 2.0 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm 200 g 203 DPI

Best value for money printer for students:

HP Deskjet Printer with Bluetooth

The HP Deskjet Printer with Bluetooth offers the best value for money with its sleek and modern design, wireless printing capabilities, and affordable price point. Perfect for students on a budget who need reliable printing.

Best overall printer for students:

HP Advantage Printer with Automatic Document Feeder

The HP Advantage Printer with Automatic Document Feeder stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering efficient scanning and copying, high print speeds, and Bluetooth connectivity for wireless printing. Ideal for students with high-volume printing needs.

How to find the perfect printer for students:

When choosing the perfect printer from our list, consider your specific needs such as print speed, connectivity options, and portability. Additionally, weigh the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your academic requirements.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for these printers?

Ans : The average price range for these printers is between 3000 to 6000 rupees, making them affordable options for students.

Question : Do these printers support wireless printing?

Ans : Yes, most of these printers support wireless printing through Bluetooth connectivity, offering convenience for students.

Question : What is the warranty period for these printers?

Ans : The warranty period varies by product, with some offering extended warranties for added peace of mind.

Question : Are these printers compatible with both Windows and Mac systems?

Ans : Yes, all of these printers are compatible with both Windows and Mac systems, ensuring versatility for students.

