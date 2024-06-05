Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best printers for students: Top 10 affordable and reliable options for high quality prints to consider

Best printers for students: Top 10 affordable and reliable options for high quality prints to consider

Affiliate Desk

Find the perfect printer for your student needs with our comprehensive list of the top 10 best options available in 2022. From portable printers to automatic document feeders, we've got you covered.

Print home work in high quality with these printers for students

Are you a student looking for a printer that is reliable and affordable? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 10 best printers for students in 2022. Whether you need a portable printer for on-the-go printing or an automatic document feeder for easy scanning and copying, we have options for every student's needs. Read on to find the perfect printer for your academic requirements.

1. HP Deskjet Printer

1. HP Deskjet Printer

The HP Deskjet Printer is a reliable and connected printer that offers high-quality printing at an affordable price. With easy setup and a compact design, this printer is perfect for students.

Specifications of HP Deskjet Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (color)
  • Connectivity: USB 2.0
  • Dimensions: 42.5 x 30.4 x 14.9 cm
  • Weight: 2.33 kg
  • Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Reliable and affordableLimited connectivity options
Compact design for small spaces

2. HP Deskjet Printer with Bluetooth

2. HP Deskjet Printer with Bluetooth

The HP Deskjet Printer with Bluetooth offers simple and efficient wireless printing for students. With a sleek and modern design, this printer is perfect for dorm rooms and small study spaces.

Specifications of HP Deskjet Printer with Bluetooth

  • Print speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (color)
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0
  • Dimensions: 42.5 x 30.4 x 14.9 cm
  • Weight: 2.33 kg
  • Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Wireless printing with Bluetooth connectivityLimited connectivity options
Sleek and modern designSlightly higher price point

3. HP Advantage Printer with Automatic Document Feeder

3. HP Advantage Printer with Automatic Document Feeder

The HP Advantage Printer with Automatic Document Feeder offers efficient scanning and copying for students with high-volume printing needs. With Bluetooth connectivity and automatic document feeding, this printer is perfect for busy students.

Specifications of HP Advantage Printer with Automatic Document Feeder

  • Print speed: Up to 8.5 ppm (black) and 6 ppm (color)
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0
  • Dimensions: 45.4 x 36.3 x 20.3 cm
  • Weight: 4.17 kg
  • Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Automatic document feeder for efficient scanning and copyingHigher price point
Bluetooth connectivity for wireless printingLarger and heavier design

4. PeriPeri C6 Mini Thermal Printer Gift Box (2Year Warranty) Inkless Bluetooth Pocket Printer with Pouch, 10 Paper & Sticker Rolls. Compatible with iOS, Android (Blue)

The PeriPeri Thermal Printer with Warranty offers high-quality thermal printing and comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. With Bluetooth compatibility, this printer is perfect for students who require reliable and durable printing.

Specifications of PeriPeri C6 Mini Thermal Printer Gift Box

  • Print speed: Up to 4 ppm
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0
  • Dimensions: 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm
  • Weight: 200 g
  • Print resolution: 203 DPI

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-quality thermal printingSlower print speed
Comes with a warranty for added peace of mindSmaller paper capacity

5. ZEITEL® Portable Thermal Mini Printer for Students, for Home Use Bluetooth Printer for Mobile Android and iOS, Mini Sticker Printer for Question Bank, Flashcards, Journal, Photos, Notes, Label

The Portable Printer for Students is a compact and lightweight option for on-the-go printing. With Bluetooth connectivity and support for question flashcards, this printer is perfect for students who need to print on the move.

Specifications of ZEITEL® Portable Thermal Mini Printer for Students

  • Print speed: Up to 4 ppm
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0
  • Dimensions: 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm
  • Weight: 200 g
  • Print resolution: 203 DPI

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and lightweight designSlower print speed
Supports question flashcards for study materialsSmaller paper capacity

6. PeriPeri C6 Mini Thermal Printer (2Year Warranty) Inkless Bluetooth Pocket Printer for Prints Picture List Memo Receipt Tags Barcode Labels Compatible with iOS, Android (Pink)

The PeriPeri Thermal Printer with Bluetooth offers high-quality thermal printing with Bluetooth connectivity. With a compact and portable design, this printer is perfect for students who need reliable printing on the go.

Specifications of PeriPeri C6 Mini Thermal Printer (2Year Warranty)

  • Print speed: Up to 4 ppm
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0
  • Dimensions: 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm
  • Weight: 200 g
  • Print resolution: 203 DPI

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-quality thermal printingSlower print speed
Compact and portable designSmaller paper capacity

7. SEZNIK Mini Printer, Inkless, Bluetooth, Portable Pocket Printer, Compatible with Android, iOS Mobile. 1 Year Warranty (MiniX-Blue)

The SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Printer offers easy and wireless printing with Bluetooth compatibility. With a compact and portable design, this printer is perfect for students who need reliable printing on the go.

Specifications of SEZNIK Mini Printer, Inkless, Bluetooth

  • Print speed: Up to 4 ppm
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0
  • Dimensions: 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm
  • Weight: 200 g
  • Print resolution: 203 DPI

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Easy and wireless printing with Bluetooth compatibilitySlower print speed
Compact and portable designSmaller paper capacity

8. KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer (2.1x3.4 inches) + 68 Sheets Bundle, White

The KODAK Portable Printer offers high-quality printing in a compact and portable design. With easy setup and Bluetooth connectivity, this printer is perfect for students who require reliable printing on the go.

Specifications of KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer (2.1x3.4 inches) + 68 Sheets Bundle, White

  • Print speed: Up to 1.5 ppm
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0
  • Dimensions: 11.6 x 7.9 x 2.4 cm
  • Weight: 238 g
  • Print resolution: 291 x 294 DPI

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-quality printing in a compact designSlower print speed
Easy setup and Bluetooth connectivitySmaller paper capacity

9. SEZNIK Mini Printer, Inkless, Bluetooth, Portable Pocket Printer, Compatible with Android, iOS Mobile. 1 Year Warranty (MiniX - Yellow)

The SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Printer with Warranty offers wireless printing with added peace of mind with a warranty. With a compact and portable design, this printer is perfect for students who need reliable printing on the go.

Specifications of SEZNIK Mini Printer, Inkless, Bluetooth

  • Print speed: Up to 4 ppm
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB 2.0
  • Dimensions: 10.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm
  • Weight: 200 g
  • Print resolution: 203 DPI

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Wireless printing with added peace of mind with a warrantySlower print speed
Compact and portable designSmaller paper capacity

Best printer for students top features comparison:

Printer for studentsPrint SpeedConnectivityDimensionsWeightPrint Resolution
HP Deskjet PrinterUp to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (color)USB 2.042.5 x 30.4 x 14.9 cm2.33 kgUp to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color
HP Deskjet Printer with BluetoothUp to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (color)Bluetooth, USB 2.042.5 x 30.4 x 14.9 cm2.33 kgUp to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color
HP Advantage Printer with Automatic Document FeederUp to 8.5 ppm (black) and 6 ppm (color)Bluetooth, USB 2.045.4 x 36.3 x 20.3 cm4.17 kgUp to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color
PeriPeri Thermal Printer with WarrantyUp to 4 ppmBluetooth, USB 2.010.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm200 g203 DPI
Portable Printer for StudentsUp to 4 ppmBluetooth, USB 2.010.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm200 g203 DPI
PeriPeri Thermal Printer with BluetoothUp to 4 ppmBluetooth, USB 2.010.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm200 g203 DPI
SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable PrinterUp to 4 ppmBluetooth, USB 2.010.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm200 g203 DPI
KODAK Portable PrinterUp to 1.5 ppmBluetooth, USB 2.011.6 x 7.9 x 2.4 cm238 g291 x 294 DPI
SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Printer with WarrantyUp to 4 ppmBluetooth, USB 2.010.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm200 g203 DPI
Riitek PeriPage Printer with Wireless BluetoothUp to 4 ppmBluetooth, USB 2.010.5 x 7 x 4.5 cm200 g203 DPI

Best value for money printer for students:

HP Deskjet Printer with Bluetooth

The HP Deskjet Printer with Bluetooth offers the best value for money with its sleek and modern design, wireless printing capabilities, and affordable price point. Perfect for students on a budget who need reliable printing.

Best overall printer for students:

HP Advantage Printer with Automatic Document Feeder

The HP Advantage Printer with Automatic Document Feeder stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering efficient scanning and copying, high print speeds, and Bluetooth connectivity for wireless printing. Ideal for students with high-volume printing needs.

How to find the perfect printer for students:

When choosing the perfect printer from our list, consider your specific needs such as print speed, connectivity options, and portability. Additionally, weigh the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your academic requirements.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for these printers?

Ans : The average price range for these printers is between 3000 to 6000 rupees, making them affordable options for students.

Question : Do these printers support wireless printing?

Ans : Yes, most of these printers support wireless printing through Bluetooth connectivity, offering convenience for students.

Question : What is the warranty period for these printers?

Ans : The warranty period varies by product, with some offering extended warranties for added peace of mind.

Question : Are these printers compatible with both Windows and Mac systems?

Ans : Yes, all of these printers are compatible with both Windows and Mac systems, ensuring versatility for students.

