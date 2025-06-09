Best printers under ₹10000 in 2025 that you can trust for scanning, copying and wireless tasks: Top 7 printers

Printers under ₹10,000 in 2025 continue to fit well in homes and small offices where the focus is on everyday tasks, not extra features. In 2025, brands are making devices that are easier to set up, support wireless use, and work without freezing up at the wrong time. These machines are built to meet basic needs without promising more than they can deliver.

If you often print documents, scan assignments, or want a machine that works without relying too much on apps, there are options worth looking at. These seven printers focus on what matters most: steady printing, simple setup, and showing up when you need them to.

HP DeskJet 2623 fits well into the list of best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025 for home users who want wireless and voice-enabled printing. It supports printing, scanning, and copying and can be controlled through Alexa, Google Assistant, or the HP Smart App.

It works for those who need simple, occasional printing without dealing with cables or complicated steps. A USB port is also available if Wi-Fi isn’t used.

Specifications Controller Type ‎Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa Print Speed 7.5 ppm black, 5.5 ppm colour Monthly Limit Up to 1000 pages Display Basic 7-segment LCD Reason to buy Voice-controlled printing using smart assistants Wireless and app-based access Reason to avoid Ink needs frequent replacement with regular use No auto duplex printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to use with phones and voice, especially for home tasks.

Why choose this product?

It’s one of the few printers at this price that includes voice support and mobile control.

Canon Pixma E560 handles printing, scanning, and copying with wireless access and mobile printing through the Canon Print Inkjet app. It supports auto duplex printing, which helps reduce paper use for users printing regularly at home.

It’s a suitable option for those who want a smaller machine with both Wi-Fi and USB options and low ink cost per page. This model is listed among the best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Print Speed Approx. 9.9 ipm (black), 5.7 ipm (colour) Max Print Volume Approx. 800 pages/month Printing Technology Inkjet Special Features Print, Scan, Copy, Wireless Connectivity, Auto Duplex Feature, Auto Power On Reason to buy Auto duplex feature at this price point Wi-Fi and mobile printing support Reason to avoid Slightly slower print speed than others in this range No voice assistant support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good ink savings and wireless print, best for students and light use.

Why choose this product?

Auto duplex and app control at this price are rarely offered together.

Epson EcoTank L130 is built for users who need frequent text or document printing without scan or copy features. The high capacity ink tanks deliver hundreds of pages before a refill is needed. It connects via USB and is compatible with both Windows and Mac.

This model works well for students or home users printing in volume regularly. It’s often seen in shortlists for the best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025.

Specifications Function Print only Connectivity USB 2.0 Print Technology Micro Piezo inkjet Print Speed Up to 27 ppm (black), 15 ppm (colour) Max Print Volume Up to 400 pages per refill (approx.) Reason to buy Low cost per page with refillable tanks High print yield for frequent use Works well for bulk black-and-white printing Reason to avoid No scanning or copying features No wireless support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Very low ink cost and prints well for text heavy work.

Why choose this product?

It’s built for people who print more and don’t need extra features.

Canon Pixma E4570 adds fax to the usual print, scan, and copy features, which is rare in this segment. It also supports auto duplex and wireless printing using the Canon Print app. This setup makes it suitable for light office use and regular home printing.

It brings more functions than most in this range, which is why it shows up in conversations around the best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025.

Specifications Special Feature Borderless Printing Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Mobile Printing Canon Print App, Apple AirPrint Print Speed Approx. 8.8 ipm (black), 4.4 ipm (colour) Monthly Usage Up to 800 pages Reason to buy Includes fax along with print, scan, and copy Auto duplex and wireless printing Works with phones and laptops Reason to avoid Fax setup takes extra steps Slightly slower colour print speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good for home-office tasks, especially with fax and duplex.

Why choose this product?

It combines all key functions, including fax, under one roof.

This printer works well for users who want straightforward printing from a laptop or PC. It supports the basics like print, scan, and copy and connects via USB using the HP Smart App.

For those comparing the best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025, this model fits the need without adding things like wireless access or mobile control. It suits light print work at home or for students working from shared systems.

Specifications Special Features Scanning, Refillable Ink Tank, Mobile Printing Capability, Portable, Compact design Print Speed 7.5 ppm black, 5.5 ppm colour Monthly Volume Up to 800 pages Printing Technology HP Thermal Inkjet Controller Type ‎HP Smart App Reason to buy Prints, scans, and copies with one cable Easy setup from desktop Reason to avoid No wireless printing or mobile support Cartridges need frequent replacement

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Works fine for kids’ homework and home printing.

Why choose this product?

It gives you exactly what you need, nothing more, nothing less.

Canon Pixma E470 printer works wirelessly with laptops and phones, handling print, scan, and copy needs through the Canon Print app. If you're reviewing the best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025 with mobile printing in mind, this one stands out for wireless basics and low cartridge cost.

It’s made for those who print occasionally but still want the ease of wireless and app control.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Mobile Access Canon Print Inkjet App, AirPrint Print Speed Approx. 8 ipm black, 4 ipm colour Monthly Volume Up to 800 pages Reason to buy Prints directly from phones or Wi-Fi Low ink usage for occasional printing Reason to avoid No duplex or fax Slower colour speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good for wireless prints and basic home needs.

Why choose this product?

It covers everyday tasks without cables or setup trouble.

Canon Pixma E477 printer supports wireless printing, scanning, and copying through the Canon Print app. It works well with phones and laptops over Wi-Fi, and suits daily printing needs at home.

When users search for the best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025 that include wireless control with lower ink cost, this model is often part of that short list. This one works for people who want wire free use with minimal setup effort.

Specifications Special Features Scan To E-Mail, Print through Canon SELPHY App, Low cost cartridge, Auto Power On Print Speed Up to 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (colour) Monthly Volume Up to 800 pages Ink Type Canon PG-47, CL-57s Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Reason to buy Wireless printing from phones and PCs Low ink cost for low to medium usage Reason to avoid No auto duplex printing No fax support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to set up, works well for home and school printing.

Why choose this product?

It covers the basics with Wi-Fi and easy phone pairing.

What should I realistically expect from a printer under ₹ 10,000? You’re not buying for speed or heavy duty tasks here. What you get is a basic machine that prints clearly, scans when needed, and connects without much trouble. Some models offer wireless printing and even auto duplex, but don’t expect advanced features built for office grade work.

Do printers under ₹ 10,000 offer wireless printing? Yes, many models now include Wi-Fi and app-based printing. Brands like Canon, HP, and Epson offer wireless access through their own mobile apps, even at entry-level prices.

Does it make sense to expect mobile printing in this price range? It does now. Many printers around ₹6,000 to ₹9,000 support mobile apps like HP Smart, Canon Print, or AirPrint. If you print from your phone, it’s worth prioritising models with solid Wi-Fi and app integration.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best printers under ₹ 10,000 in 2025: • Purpose of use: Consider what you actually need the printer for. Occasional home printing, school work, or basic scanning will need a different model than someone printing daily reports or multi-page documents.

• Ink type and running cost: Cartridge-based printers may cost less initially but require frequent refills. Ink tank printers usually handle more pages and have a lower running cost over time.

• Print volume: Think about how often you print. If it's only a few pages a week, basic models will do. For higher volumes, choose a printer designed for regular use.

• Connectivity options: If you're only using a desktop or laptop, USB is fine. For printing from phones or multiple devices, look for built-in Wi-Fi and mobile app support.

• All-in-one vs print-only: If scanning and copying are part of your routine, go for an all-in-one. If not, a print-only model is usually easier to manage and lasts longer.

• Duplex printing: Double-sided printing can save paper, especially for assignments or reports. Not all printers in this range offer it, so check the specifications closely.

• Driver and app support: Ensure the printer is compatible with your current devices and operating systems. Look for models that work well with both PCs and phones through apps.

• Ink availability: Always check how easy it is to get refills. Avoid printers that use rare or expensive cartridges unless you're sure of long-term availability.

• Build and maintenance: Simpler models with fewer moving parts are usually easier to maintain. Look for a design that doesn’t require frequent intervention or service calls.

Top 3 features of the best printers under ₹ 10,000 in 2025:

Best printers under ₹ 10,000 in 2025 Technology Print Speed (B&W) Print Speed (Colour) Special Features HP DeskJet 2623 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer Inkjet 7.5 ppm 5.5 ppm Wireless, Voice Control, Print/Scan/Copy Canon Pixma E560 All-in-One WiFi Ink Printer Inkjet 9.9 ipm 5.7 ipm Auto Duplex, Wireless, Print/Scan/Copy Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer Ink Tank 27 ppm 15 ppm High Yield Ink, USB, Print Only Canon Pixma E4570 All-in-One WiFi Ink Printer with Fax Inkjet 8.8 ipm 4.4 ipm Auto Duplex, Fax, Wireless, Print/Scan/Copy HP Deskjet 2331 All-in-One Colour Printer Inkjet 7.5 ppm 5.5 ppm USB, Print/Scan/Copy Canon Pixma E470 All-in-One WiFi Ink Printer Inkjet 8 ipm 4 ipm Wireless, Mobile Printing, Print/Scan/Copy Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Printer Inkjet 8 ipm 4 ipm Wireless, Mobile App, Print/Scan/Copy

