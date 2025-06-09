Best printers under ₹10000 in 2025 that you can trust for scanning, copying and wireless tasks: Top 7 printers

Printers under ₹10,000 in 2025 continue to fit well in homes and small offices where the focus is on everyday tasks, not extra features. In 2025, brands are making devices that are easier to set up, support wireless use, and work without freezing up at the wrong time. These machines are built to meet basic needs without promising more than they can deliver.
If you often print documents, scan assignments, or want a machine that works without relying too much on apps, there are options worth looking at. These seven printers focus on what matters most: steady printing, simple setup, and showing up when you need them to.
HP DeskJet 2623 fits well into the list of best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025 for home users who want wireless and voice-enabled printing. It supports printing, scanning, and copying and can be controlled through Alexa, Google Assistant, or the HP Smart App.
It works for those who need simple, occasional printing without dealing with cables or complicated steps. A USB port is also available if Wi-Fi isn’t used.
Voice-controlled printing using smart assistants
Wireless and app-based access
Ink needs frequent replacement with regular use
No auto duplex printing
HP DeskJet 2623 All-in-One Wireless Colour Inkjet Printer (White) with Voice-Activated Printing (Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Easy to use with phones and voice, especially for home tasks.
Why choose this product?
It’s one of the few printers at this price that includes voice support and mobile control.
Canon Pixma E560 handles printing, scanning, and copying with wireless access and mobile printing through the Canon Print Inkjet app. It supports auto duplex printing, which helps reduce paper use for users printing regularly at home.
It’s a suitable option for those who want a smaller machine with both Wi-Fi and USB options and low ink cost per page. This model is listed among the best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025.
Auto duplex feature at this price point
Wi-Fi and mobile printing support
Slightly slower print speed than others in this range
No voice assistant support
Canon PIXMA E560 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with Auto Duplex Printing for Home
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good ink savings and wireless print, best for students and light use.
Why choose this product?
Auto duplex and app control at this price are rarely offered together.
Epson EcoTank L130 is built for users who need frequent text or document printing without scan or copy features. The high capacity ink tanks deliver hundreds of pages before a refill is needed. It connects via USB and is compatible with both Windows and Mac.
This model works well for students or home users printing in volume regularly. It’s often seen in shortlists for the best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025.
Low cost per page with refillable tanks
High print yield for frequent use
Works well for bulk black-and-white printing
No scanning or copying features
No wireless support
Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Very low ink cost and prints well for text heavy work.
Why choose this product?
It’s built for people who print more and don’t need extra features.
Canon Pixma E4570 adds fax to the usual print, scan, and copy features, which is rare in this segment. It also supports auto duplex and wireless printing using the Canon Print app. This setup makes it suitable for light office use and regular home printing.
It brings more functions than most in this range, which is why it shows up in conversations around the best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025.
Includes fax along with print, scan, and copy
Auto duplex and wireless printing
Works with phones and laptops
Fax setup takes extra steps
Slightly slower colour print speed
Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good for home-office tasks, especially with fax and duplex.
Why choose this product?
It combines all key functions, including fax, under one roof.
This printer works well for users who want straightforward printing from a laptop or PC. It supports the basics like print, scan, and copy and connects via USB using the HP Smart App.
For those comparing the best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025, this model fits the need without adding things like wireless access or mobile control. It suits light print work at home or for students working from shared systems.
Prints, scans, and copies with one cable
Easy setup from desktop
No wireless printing or mobile support
Cartridges need frequent replacement
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Works fine for kids’ homework and home printing.
Why choose this product?
It gives you exactly what you need, nothing more, nothing less.
Canon Pixma E470 printer works wirelessly with laptops and phones, handling print, scan, and copy needs through the Canon Print app. If you're reviewing the best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025 with mobile printing in mind, this one stands out for wireless basics and low cartridge cost.
It’s made for those who print occasionally but still want the ease of wireless and app control.
Prints directly from phones or Wi-Fi
Low ink usage for occasional printing
No duplex or fax
Slower colour speed
Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good for wireless prints and basic home needs.
Why choose this product?
It covers everyday tasks without cables or setup trouble.
Canon Pixma E477 printer supports wireless printing, scanning, and copying through the Canon Print app. It works well with phones and laptops over Wi-Fi, and suits daily printing needs at home.
When users search for the best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025 that include wireless control with lower ink cost, this model is often part of that short list. This one works for people who want wire free use with minimal setup effort.
Wireless printing from phones and PCs
Low ink cost for low to medium usage
No auto duplex printing
No fax support
Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Easy to set up, works well for home and school printing.
Why choose this product?
It covers the basics with Wi-Fi and easy phone pairing.
You’re not buying for speed or heavy duty tasks here. What you get is a basic machine that prints clearly, scans when needed, and connects without much trouble. Some models offer wireless printing and even auto duplex, but don’t expect advanced features built for office grade work.
Yes, many models now include Wi-Fi and app-based printing. Brands like Canon, HP, and Epson offer wireless access through their own mobile apps, even at entry-level prices.
It does now. Many printers around ₹6,000 to ₹9,000 support mobile apps like HP Smart, Canon Print, or AirPrint. If you print from your phone, it’s worth prioritising models with solid Wi-Fi and app integration.
• Purpose of use: Consider what you actually need the printer for. Occasional home printing, school work, or basic scanning will need a different model than someone printing daily reports or multi-page documents.
• Ink type and running cost: Cartridge-based printers may cost less initially but require frequent refills. Ink tank printers usually handle more pages and have a lower running cost over time.
• Print volume: Think about how often you print. If it's only a few pages a week, basic models will do. For higher volumes, choose a printer designed for regular use.
• Connectivity options: If you're only using a desktop or laptop, USB is fine. For printing from phones or multiple devices, look for built-in Wi-Fi and mobile app support.
• All-in-one vs print-only: If scanning and copying are part of your routine, go for an all-in-one. If not, a print-only model is usually easier to manage and lasts longer.
• Duplex printing: Double-sided printing can save paper, especially for assignments or reports. Not all printers in this range offer it, so check the specifications closely.
• Driver and app support: Ensure the printer is compatible with your current devices and operating systems. Look for models that work well with both PCs and phones through apps.
• Ink availability: Always check how easy it is to get refills. Avoid printers that use rare or expensive cartridges unless you're sure of long-term availability.
• Build and maintenance: Simpler models with fewer moving parts are usually easier to maintain. Look for a design that doesn’t require frequent intervention or service calls.
|Best printers under ₹10,000 in 2025
|Technology
|Print Speed (B&W)
|Print Speed (Colour)
|Special Features
|HP DeskJet 2623 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer
|Inkjet
|7.5 ppm
|5.5 ppm
|Wireless, Voice Control, Print/Scan/Copy
|Canon Pixma E560 All-in-One WiFi Ink Printer
|Inkjet
|9.9 ipm
|5.7 ipm
|Auto Duplex, Wireless, Print/Scan/Copy
|Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer
|Ink Tank
|27 ppm
|15 ppm
|High Yield Ink, USB, Print Only
|Canon Pixma E4570 All-in-One WiFi Ink Printer with Fax
|Inkjet
|8.8 ipm
|4.4 ipm
|Auto Duplex, Fax, Wireless, Print/Scan/Copy
|HP Deskjet 2331 All-in-One Colour Printer
|Inkjet
|7.5 ppm
|5.5 ppm
|USB, Print/Scan/Copy
|Canon Pixma E470 All-in-One WiFi Ink Printer
|Inkjet
|8 ipm
|4 ipm
|Wireless, Mobile Printing, Print/Scan/Copy
|Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Printer
|Inkjet
|8 ipm
|4 ipm
|Wireless, Mobile App, Print/Scan/Copy
FAQs
Can I get a wireless printer under ₹10,000?
Yes, several models from Canon and HP offer Wi-Fi and mobile app support in this range.
Is duplex printing available in this budget?
Only a few models like Canon Pixma E560 offer auto duplex printing under ₹10,000.
Do printers in this price range support mobile printing?
Many do, especially those with Canon Print, HP Smart, or AirPrint support.
Can I print from a phone without using a computer?
Yes, Wi-Fi-enabled printers let you print directly from phones through apps.
How many pages can I expect per ink refill or cartridge?
Ink tanks offer up to 400 to 500 pages per refill, while cartridges last for fewer pages.