Best printers under Rs. 5,000: 7 options for affordable printing at home

Even in today's digitally driven era, the charm and necessity of a physical printout remain undeniable. Whether it's a cherished family photo, an important document for a school project, or a last-minute print of a boarding pass, the convenience of having a printer at home is unparalleled. However, the notion of owning a printer often brings to mind bulky machines and hefty price tags. But what if I told you that owning a printer doesn't have to break the bank? In fact, the market today is replete with options that are both compact and budget-friendly, especially for those looking to spend under ₹5,000.

Finding a printer within this price bracket might seem like a daunting task, given the plethora of choices. But fret not; we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Our list of the best printers under ₹5,000 is tailored to meet the needs of every household. Whether you're a student printing out assignments, a professional working from home, or someone who enjoys DIY crafts and photo printing, there’s something here for everyone.

Affordable doesn't have to mean lower quality. These printers, while easy on the wallet, do not skimp on features. From models offering high-quality prints to those boasting impressive print speeds, our selection covers it all. Some of these are ideal for those occasional print jobs, while others are more suited for regular use. We've also considered factors like ink efficiency and connectivity options, ensuring that your printing experience is both cost-effective and convenient.

So, prepare to be surprised by how many printer options exist in the under- ₹5,000 category. Keep reading as we delve into the top 7 printer options that promise to make printing at home an affordable and hassle-free affair. From inkjet wonders to monochrome maestros, this list has it all to cater to your printing needs without stretching your budget.

1. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer

The HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer emerges as a stellar choice for those seeking the best printer under ₹5,000, catering to the diverse needs of a modern home or small office. This all-in-one device expertly combines printing, scanning, and copying functionalities in a compact and user-friendly design. Its Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity ensures a smooth and reliable printing process, making it convenient for all users. The printer employs HP 805 Setup Black and Tri-colour cartridges to deliver high-quality prints, whether for vivid photos or clear documents. Its swift printing speeds are perfect for handling the daily print tasks of a busy household or small business. The addition of a 1-year limited hardware warranty further enhances its appeal, offering peace of mind and reliable support.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer

Printer Type: All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy)

Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Cartridges: HP 805 Setup Black and Tri-colour

Print Speeds: 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour)

Supported Media Sizes: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope

Input/Output Capacity: 60-sheet input, 25-sheet output

Control Panel: 2 LED indicator lights, 5 buttons

Operating Systems: Windows 11/10/7, macOS 10.12

Monthly Duty Cycle: 1000 pages

Warranty: 1-year limited hardware

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile all-in-one functionality Limited to USB connectivity Quality prints with HP cartridges Modest ink yield per cartridge

2. Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One is a remarkable choice for those searching for the best printer under ₹5,000. It offers a versatile array of features including printing, scanning, and copying, all packed into a compact and affordable package. The device is specifically designed for home use, with a focus on simplicity and efficiency. Its USB connectivity ensures straightforward setup and operation. The printer impressively handles various paper sizes and types, making it suitable for a range of printing tasks. With its 600 x 1200dpi scanner resolution, it produces detailed scans, adding value to its multifunctional capabilities. This model stands out for its balance of functionality and affordability, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Output: Colour

Connectivity: USB

Scanner Resolution: 600 x 1200dpi

OS Compatibility: Windows, Mac OS

Print Speed: 8 ipm (mono), 4 ipm (colour)

Print Resolution: 4800 x 600 dpi

Page Size: Various, including A4, A5, B5

Ink: PG745s, Cl746s

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multifunctional with print, scan, copy No wireless connectivity High-resolution scanning Higher per-page printing cost

3. Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Printer

Canon Pixma TS307 stands as an excellent choice for those seeking a budget-friendly printer under ₹5,000, especially for wireless printing needs. This single-function printer excels in delivering high-quality colour prints and is ideal for users who primarily need a basic printer without the added functionalities of scanning or copying. It offers the convenience of Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing for easy printing from various devices. The TS307 also supports mobile connectivity options like Apple AirPrint, making it a flexible option for modern, mobile-first users. With its compact design and easy setup, it is perfectly suited for small spaces and casual printing requirements.

Specifications of Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Printer

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functionality: Print only

Output: Colour

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

OS Compatibility: Windows, Mac OS

Print Speed: 7.7 ipm (mono), 4.0 ipm (colour)

Print Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi

Page Size: A4

Ink: PG745s, Cl746s

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless and mobile printing Print-only functionality High print resolution Limited ink yield for heavy use

4. Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One

The Canon PIXMA MG3070S emerges as a smart option for those who are on the lookout for the best printer under ₹5,000, offering all-in-one functionality. This model is particularly appealing for its Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing for wireless printing which is a boon in today's mobile-centric world. It is capable of printing, scanning, and copying, making it a versatile choice for home users. The print and scan resolutions ensure that the output is of good quality. The manual duplex print feature, while not automatic, provides an option for two-sided printing, making it eco-friendly. It's an ideal printer for regular home use, balancing functionality and affordability.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy

Output: Colour

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

OS Compatibility: Windows, Mac OS

Print Speed: 8 ppm (black), 4 ppm (colour)

Print Resolution: 4800 x 600 dpi

Scan Resolution: 600 x 1200dpi

Page Size: Various, including A4, A5, B5

Duplex Print: Manual

Ink: PG745S, CL746S

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless printing capability Moderate print speeds All-in-one functionality Cartridge yield might be low for heavy users

5. HP Deskjet 1212 Printer for Home

For those on a budget seeking the best printer under ₹5,000, the HP Deskjet 1212 Printer is an excellent choice for dependable home printing. This single-function printer focuses on simplicity and efficiency, making it ideal for everyday printing tasks. Its Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity facilitates hassle-free, reliable printing. The printer uses HP 805 Setup Black and Tri-colour Cartridges, ensuring high-quality prints for both photos and documents. Its compact design makes it a perfect fit for small home spaces, and the simplified control panel makes it user-friendly. The Deskjet 1212 is a great choice for those who need a straightforward, efficient printer for regular home use.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 1212 Printer for Home

Printer Type: Single Function

Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Cartridges: HP 805 Setup Black and Tri-colour

Print Speed: 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour)

Supported Media: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope

Input/Output: 60-sheet input, 25-sheet output

Control Panel: Simplified with 1 button

OS Compatibility: Windows, macOS

Duty Cycle: 1000 pages/month

Warranty: 1-year limited hardware

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal for simple, everyday printing Limited to printing only User-friendly with minimal controls No wireless connectivity

6. Canon Pixma E410 All-in-One Inkjet Printer

If you're pondering over an affordable yet functional printer, the Canon Pixma E410 is a candidate you can't overlook for the title of the best printer under ₹5,000. Imagine a sleek, lightweight printer that not only prints but also scans and copies. That's the E410 for you. It's perfect for those quick print jobs, be it a recipe or your child's assignment. With its low-cost cartridges, you're in for a budget-friendly printing journey. And when it’s not in use? Its auto power ON feature and quiet mode ensure it's neither a drain on your electricity bill nor a disturbance in your home. It's the printer that says, "I've got your back," without making a fuss.

Specifications of Canon Pixma E410 All-in-One Inkjet Printer

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Output: Colour

Print Speed: 4.0ipm (colour), 8.0ipm (black)

Compatibility: Windows

Features: Auto power ON, Quiet mode

Country of Origin: Vietnam

Cartridges: Low cost

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multifunctional with print, scan, copy Slower print speed for colour prints Compact and lightweight design No wireless connectivity

7. HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer

Are you in the market for an all-rounder printer that won't leave your wallet feeling light? The HP DeskJet 2332 could be the end of your search for the best printer under ₹5,000. Picture this: a printer that not only prints but also scans and copies, all while being easy on your budget. This is the kind of printer that fits snugly in your home, ready to spring into action whether it's for your work documents or the kids' school projects. Its Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity means no fumbling with complicated setups. Just plug in, and you're good to go. It's the kind of printer that whispers, "Let's get things done," while ensuring everything runs smoothly.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer

Printer Type: All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy)

Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Print Speed: 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour)

Supported Media: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope

Cartridges: HP 805 Setup Black and Tri-colour

Control Panel: 2 LED indicator lights, 5 buttons

Operating Systems: Windows, macOS

Monthly Duty Cycle: 1000 pages

Warranty: 1-year limited hardware

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile all-in-one functionality Only USB connectivity, no Wi-Fi Simple and easy to use Not suitable for heavy printing tasks

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Printing Speed (PPM) Connectivity options All-in-one functionality HP Deskjet 2331 7.5 (black), 5.5 (colour) USB 2.0 Print, Scan, Copy Canon PIXMA MG2577s 8 (monochrome), 4 (colour) USB Print, Scan, Copy Canon Pixma TS307 7.7 (monochrome), 4 (colour) Wi-Fi, USB Print Canon PIXMA MG3070S 8 (monochrome), 4 (colour) Wi-Fi, USB Print, Scan, Copy HP Deskjet 1212 7.5 (black), 5.5 (colour) USB 2.0 Print Canon Pixma E410 8 (monochrome), 4 (colour) USB Print, Scan, Copy HP DeskJet 2332 7.5 (black), 5.5 (colour) USB 2.0 Print, Scan, Copy

Best value for money

The Canon Pixma E410 stands out as the best value for money printer. It offers a compelling mix of multifunctionality (print, scan, copy) in a sleek and compact package. Its economical nature, thanks to low-cost cartridges, makes it ideal for users who want functionality without high running costs. The added benefits of auto power on and a quiet mode make it a practical choice for small spaces and frequent use.

Best overall product

The HP Deskjet 2331 secures the spot as the best overall product. Its all-in-one functionality, catering to printing, scanning, and copying, is a significant advantage. The printer’s fast printing speeds ensure efficient task completion, which is crucial for both home and small office environments. The addition of Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity provides a reliable and easy setup, making it user-friendly and an excellent choice for various needs.

How to find the right printer under ₹ 5,000

Finding the right printer under ₹5,000 requires balancing cost, functionality, and usability. Start by assessing your primary needs: do you need a printer just for occasional use or for regular, multifunctional tasks like scanning and copying? Consider print speed and quality, especially if you're planning to print photos or graphics. Connectivity is another critical factor; while USB is standard, Wi-Fi and mobile connectivity offer more flexibility. Look at the cost of replacement cartridges as this affects long-term expenses. Finally, don't overlook the physical size of the printer, especially if space is a constraint in your home or office. Reading reviews and comparing features across models can also help make an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : What should I consider when buying a printer under ₹5,000?

Ans : Consider functionality (printing, scanning, copying), print quality and speed, connectivity options, cost of cartridges, and physical size.

Question : Can I get a wireless printer under ₹5,000?

Ans : Yes, models like the Canon Pixma TS307 offer wireless connectivity within this price range.

Question : Are there all-in-one printers available under ₹5,000?

Ans : Absolutely. Printers like the HP Deskjet 2331 and Canon PIXMA MG2577s provide all-in-one functionality.

Question : How do I decide between inkjet and laser printers?

Ans : Inkjet printers are generally better for color and photo printing, while laser printers are more efficient for high-volume text printing.

Question : Is it more cost-effective to get a printer with high cartridge yield?

Ans : Yes, printers with high cartridge yield can be more cost-effective in the long run, especially for frequent use.

