Best printers under 5000: 7 picks for easy printing

Good quality printers do not have to be expensive. Check out our list of the best printers under ₹ 5000 for regular use as well as thermal printers for business owners. Read reviews and buy one based on your requirement.

Choosing the right printer within a budget of ₹5000 can significantly enhance your document handling, whether it's for home use, academic assignments, or small business needs. Our comprehensive guide introduces you to seven exceptional printers that promise not only to fit within your budget, but also to address all your printing requirements efficiently. These selections are perfect for those prioritizing cost-effectiveness without compromising on print quality, reliability, or the convenience of use. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This list stands out as we have also included thermal printers for bill printing required by business owners. This buying guide is driven by individual reviews and pros and cons of every product to help you make a solid decision before purchasing the right printer. The highly rated printers come from renowned brands, and you can trust them for having high quality prints to your requirement every time. Read on to know about every individual printer and see which one is the best for your needs.

1. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer

The HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer emerges as a top contender for the best printer under ₹5000. This all-in-one device efficiently manages your printing, scanning, and copying needs with remarkable ease. Its seamless USB connectivity ensures a reliable link to your PC, promising quick and efficient job handling. With the HP Smart App, setup is a breeze, making it an ideal choice for home or small office use. The printer's compact size fits well in limited spaces, while the quality of prints—up to 120 pages in black and 75 in colour—speaks to its efficiency and reliability.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer: Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Print Speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour)

Media Sizes Supported: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope

Cartridge Yield: Up to 120 pages (black), 75 pages (colour)

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid All-in-one functionality offers comprehensive document handling Limited connectivity options without Wi-Fi Easy setup with HP Smart App enhances user convenience Cartridge yield may not suit heavy-duty printing needs

2. Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s stands out as an excellent choice for the best printer under ₹5000, offering versatile all-in-one capabilities including printing, scanning, and copying. It's particularly suited for home use, where space and budget are often key considerations. With its compact design and USB connectivity, it integrates smoothly into any setting. The printer delivers up to 4800 x 600 dpi print resolution, ensuring that every printout—whether documents or photos—exhibits high quality. Despite its affordability, it provides a decent print speed and efficiency for everyday printing tasks.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Inkjet Colour Printer: Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: Up to 8 ipm (monochrome), 4 ipm (colour)

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 X 600 dpi

Warranty: 1-year carry-in warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable all-in-one functionality for versatile use Lacks wireless connectivity options High print resolution for quality outputs Not suitable for high-volume printing needs

3. HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer

The HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer is a standout as one of the best printers under ₹5000 for families. This versatile device manages printing, copying, and scanning with ease, making it ideal for everyday home use. Its efficient Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity ensures reliable printing tasks without delays. With up to 120 pages in black and 75 in colour cartridge yield, it offers a decent volume for its price range. The printer's user-friendly interface, with intuitive LED indicator lights and control buttons, simplifies operation, making it a practical choice for those needing an affordable, yet reliable printing solution.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer: Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Print Speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (Colour)

Input/Output Capacity: 60 sheets/25 sheets

Compatible OS: Windows 11/10/7, macOS 10.12

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable all-in-one functionality Not suitable for high-volume printing Easy setup and operation Lacks wireless connectivity

4. Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer

Canon's PIXMA MG3070S is a fantastic option among the best printers under ₹5000, especially for those valuing wireless connectivity. This all-in-one inkjet colour printer offers the convenience of print, scan, and copy functions without the clutter of wires, thanks to its Wi-Fi capability. With a modest print speed and compatibility across a wide range of devices, it's perfectly suited for home use. The manual duplex feature and support for various page sizes add to its versatility, while the Wi-Fi functionality allows for easy printing from smartphones and tablets, making it a smart choice for tech-savvy users on a budget.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer: Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Print Speed: 4 pages/min (Colour), 8 pages/min (Black)

Compatible Cartridges: PG-745S, CL-746S

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Wireless printing offers convenience Slower print speed compared to others Versatile with various page sizes Manual duplex printing might be tedious

5. Canon Pixma TS207 Single Function Inkjet Printer

The Canon Pixma TS207 shines as one of the best printers under ₹5000 for those prioritizing simple, straightforward printing capabilities. This single-function inkjet printer delivers high-quality colour outputs with a resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi, ensuring your documents and photos look sharp and vibrant. Its borderless printing feature allows you to create photo prints without margins, perfect for personal photo albums. Despite its limited function to only print, its compact design and affordability make it an excellent choice for users seeking a no-frills, reliable printer for occasional use.

Specifications of Canon Pixma TS207 Single Function Inkjet Printer: Function: Print only

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: 4.0 ipm (Colour), 7.7 ipm (Monochrome)

Print Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality prints with vibrant colors Limited to printing only; no scan/copy Borderless printing feature Not suitable for heavy-duty use

6. Everycom EC-58 58mm Direct Thermal Printer

The Everycom EC-58 emerges as a practical pick for those seeking the best printer under ₹5000 for receipt or bill printing. This monochrome direct thermal printer excels in speed, offering a high print rate of 90 MM/sec, making it perfect for retail or small business environments. Its compatibility with various barcode types and integration features like drawer connectivity enhance its utility in point-of-sale systems. Although specialized for receipt printing, its robust performance and easy setup make it an invaluable tool for businesses looking for an efficient and economical printing solution.

Specifications of Everycom EC-58 58mm Direct Thermal Printer: Function: Print only (Monochrome)

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: 90 MM/sec

Special Features: Barcode printing, Drawer integration

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fast printing speed for retail use Limited to monochrome and receipt printing Supports barcode printing Not versatile for home use

7. ATPOS 58MM USB Bluetooth H-58BT Thermal Receipt Printer

ATPOS's H-58BT Thermal Receipt Printer is an excellent choice for those in search of the best printer under ₹5000 that offers flexibility with Bluetooth connectivity. This model caters well to mobile printing needs, allowing for wireless operation, which is ideal for on-the-go sales environments or food delivery services. Its compatibility with ESC/POS print commands and support for graphics printing enhances its adaptability for various business requirements. While it's tailored for receipt printing, its portability, low noise, and high-speed printing capabilities make it a standout option for businesses prioritizing efficiency and mobility.

Specifications of ATPOS 58MM USB Bluetooth H-58BT Thermal Receipt Printer: Function: Print only (Monochrome)

Connectivity: USB, Bluetooth

Print Speed: High speed

Special Features: Mobile printing, Low noise

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bluetooth connectivity for mobile printing Specialized for receipt printing only Compact and portable design Lacks multifunctionality for broader use

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Print Quality Connectivity Options Special Features HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer High-quality prints Hi-Speed USB 2.0 All-in-One: Print, Scan, Copy Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One 4800 X 600 dpi USB Compact, User-friendly HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer Up to 120 pages (black) Hi-Speed USB 2.0 All-in-One: Print, Scan, Copy Canon PIXMA MG3070S WiFi Inkjet 4800 × 600 dpi Wi-Fi, USB Wi-Fi Connectivity Canon Pixma TS207 Single Function 4800 x 1200 dpi USB Borderless Printing Everycom EC-58 58mm Direct Thermal Printer Monochrome, Thermal USB Fast 90 MM/sec printing, Barcode support ATPOS 58MM USB Bluetooth H-58BT Thermal Monochrome, Thermal USB, Bluetooth Bluetooth Connectivity

Best value for money The Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One strikes an excellent balance between affordability and functionality, making it the best value for money. It's a versatile all-in-one printer that manages to deliver quality prints, scans, and copies without a hefty price tag. Its compact size and user-friendly design make it an ideal choice for home users looking for a practical printing solution within a modest budget.

Best overall product The HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer emerges as the best overall product. It offers a comprehensive solution for printing, scanning, and copying needs with exceptional ease. The combination of high-quality prints, efficient ink usage, and the convenience of the HP Smart App for easy setup and control places it at the top of the list for users seeking a multifunctional printer that delivers on all fronts without breaking the bank.

How to find the best printer under ₹ 5,000? Identify Your Needs: Determine whether you need a printer for basic home use, study purposes, or small business needs.

Check Print Quality: Look for printers that offer good print resolution for clear and crisp documents and photos.

Consider Ink Efficiency: Choose printers with affordable ink cartridges or high page yield to save on running costs.

Connectivity Options: Decide if you need USB, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth connectivity for easier printing from various devices.

Read Reviews: Look at customer reviews and ratings to gauge reliability and satisfaction.

FAQs Question : Can these printers print in color and black & white? Ans : Yes, all the listed printers can print in both color and black & white, except for the Everycom EC-58 and ATPOS H-58BT, which are monochrome. Question : Do I need a separate scanner if I buy a single-function printer? Ans : Yes, single-function printers like the Canon Pixma TS207 only print, so you'd need a separate scanner for scanning documents. Question : Can I print from my phone with these printers? Ans : Printers with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, like the Canon PIXMA MG3070S and ATPOS H-58BT, support printing from smartphones. Question : Are these printers suitable for photo printing? Ans : While they can print photos, models with higher print resolutions, like the Canon Pixma TS207, are better suited for quality photo prints. Question : How often do I need to replace the ink cartridges? Ans : It depends on your printing volume. Printers with a higher page yield for cartridges will require less frequent replacements.

