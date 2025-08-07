Best printers under ₹5000 for smooth everyday printing at home and office: Top 6 affordable picks from trusted brands

The best printers are not always the most expensive ones. Some of the most reliable printers under ₹5000 offer just the right features for regular printing needs. These compact machines are ideal printers for home and office use, offering a simple way to print forms, assignments, bills, or even basic graphics. While high-end features like auto-duplex or large ink tanks may be missing, these printers still perform basic tasks without any trouble. They are best suited for light users who want a cost-effective device with decent speed and quality. USB connectivity is common, while a few also support mobile printing.

Since options under ₹5000 are limited, we’ve included a few additional models that offer more value if you can slightly increase your budget. Make sure to choose one that matches your expected monthly use and ink availability. For regular, low-volume printing, these models are a smart choice that fits both budget and space.

The Canon Pixma E477 is an all-in-one printer offering a compact and budget-friendly solution for any home or small office. It effortlessly handles printing, scanning, and copying, and its wireless connectivity and compatibility with cloud-based platforms make it a modern choice. The ink-efficient design keeps running costs low and a sharp print resolution for everyday tasks, it’s a practical and straightforward option for anyone seeking efficiency without unnecessary complexity.

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 All-in-One Printer is a reliable and affordable solution for home use. It combines printing, copying, and scanning functionalities in a compact device. With its Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity, it offers a stable and direct connection to your computer. The printer's simple interface and decent print speeds make it suitable for handling everyday documents, from school assignments to personal papers. It's a great entry-level choice for those who need a no-frills, dependable all-in-one printer.

Specifications Functions Print, Copy, Scan Connectivity Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Print Speed Up to 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (color) Colour Grey Reasons to buy All-in-one functionality Easy-to-use interface Reason to avoid No wireless connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this printer for its simple setup and dependable performance for basic home printing tasks, highlighting its excellent value for the price.

Why choose this product? This is the ideal choice for budget-conscious users who need a straightforward, all-in-one printer for basic home and school use.

The Canon PIXMA E470 is an all-in-one wireless printer designed for home use. It offers the convenience of printing, scanning, and copying, with the added benefit of Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. This makes it easy to print directly from your laptop or smartphone using the Canon Print app. It's an ink-efficient model, which helps keep running costs down, making it a practical choice for families and students with moderate printing needs.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Print Speed Up to 8 ipm (mono), 4 ipm (color) Colour Black Reasons to buy Wireless and mobile printing capabilities Ink-efficient cartridges for lower running costs Reason to avoid Slower colour print speeds

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love the convenience of its wireless connectivity and the low-cost ink cartridges, finding it a great value-for-money product for home use.

Why choose this product? Choose this printer for its wireless printing and ink efficiency, making it perfect for homes seeking a cost-effective, multi-functional device with modern connectivity.

The Canon Pixma TS307a is a compact and stylish single-function printer focused on wireless printing. It is designed for users who primarily need to print and value wireless connectivity. With Wi-Fi and USB options, you can easily print documents and photos directly from your devices. Its "smartphone copy" feature is a unique and convenient way to create copies of documents by simply using your phone's camera and the Canon Print app.

Specifications Functions Print only Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Print Speed Up to 7.7 ppm (mono), 4.0 ppm (color) Colour Black Reasons to buy Compact and space-saving design Convenient wireless and mobile printing Reason to avoid Single-function

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this printer for its excellent print quality, particularly for photos, and the convenience of its wireless printing features and mobile app.

Why choose this product? This printer is perfect for those who only need to print and want a compact device with great wireless features, especially for photos and mobile documents.

The HP Ink Advantage 2878 is an all-in-one printer that brings wireless and mobile printing to your home. It's equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity, allowing for easy setup and printing from various devices. The HP Smart app simplifies the process, letting you print, scan, and copy from your smartphone. With its fast print speeds and reliable performance, it's a great choice for a modern, connected home office.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Print Speed Up to 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (color) Colour Blue breeze Reasons to buy All-in-one functionality Reliable dual-band Wi-Fi with self-reset Reason to avoid Relatively low paper capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Many buyers find the setup to be incredibly easy and appreciate the seamless mobile printing experience through the HP Smart app, calling it a good budget printer.

Why choose this product? This printer is perfect for a connected home office, offering a blend of all-in-one functionality and advanced wireless features for easy printing from any device.

The Canon PIXMA E560 is a feature-rich, all-in-one wireless printer designed for efficiency. It not only prints, scans, and copies but also includes a valuable auto-duplex printing feature, which saves paper and time by automatically printing on both sides. With Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, it's easy to use with multiple devices. Its ink-efficient design and borderless photo printing make it a strong contender for both document and creative projects in a home setting.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Print Speed Up to 9.9 ipm (mono), 5.7 ipm (color) Colour Black Reasons to buy Auto-duplex printing saves paper High-quality borderless photo printing Reason to avoid Higher price point compared to entry-level models

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers are very satisfied with the auto-duplex feature and the high-quality color prints. They consider it a great value for money for a home office.

Why choose this product? This printer is the best choice for users who need a high-performance all-in-one printer with the added benefit of automatic double-sided printing for maximum efficiency and savings.

Can budget printers handle regular office tasks like document printing? Yes, they can manage basic office printing like letters, forms, and reports. However, they might not offer fast speeds or high-duty cycles. These printers are better suited for light workloads. Frequent office use might require replacing cartridges more often, increasing running costs over time, so consider usage volume carefully.

Do budget printers come with scanning and copying features? Some models under ₹5000 include all-in-one features like scanning and copying, but not all. The quality and resolution of scans may be basic, suitable for everyday tasks. If these functions are essential, ensure the printer supports them. Confirm the specifications before buying, as models vary significantly in functionality.

Is wireless connectivity available in this price segment? Wireless connectivity like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth is rare but not impossible under ₹5000. Most entry-level printers only support USB. Some brands occasionally offer models with mobile printing support, especially during sales. If wireless printing is important, you may need to increase your budget slightly for better options.

Factors to consider before buying the top 5 compact size printers: Print Speed : Think about how many pages per minute are ideal, particularly if it’s for frequent use.

: Think about how many pages per minute are ideal, particularly if it’s for frequent use. Functionality : All-in-one models with scanning and copying give more usefulness for home or office tasks.

: All-in-one models with scanning and copying give more usefulness for home or office tasks. Connectivity Options : Check for Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth, and support for printing via mobile apps.

: Check for Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth, and support for printing via mobile apps. Size and Weight : Make sure it fits your desk or shelf and is easy to place or shift.

: Make sure it fits your desk or shelf and is easy to place or shift. Printing Technology : Go for inkjet for vibrant colours and photos, or laser for sharp and quick text prints.

: Go for inkjet for vibrant colours and photos, or laser for sharp and quick text prints. Cost Per Page : Always factor in the ongoing cost per page along with the upfront printer price.

: Always factor in the ongoing cost per page along with the upfront printer price. Ink System : Choose between cartridge printers or refillable ink tank systems based on convenience and usage.

: Choose between cartridge printers or refillable ink tank systems based on convenience and usage. Print Resolution: A higher DPI means clearer images and sharper photo print results. Top 3 features of the best printers under ₹ 5000:

