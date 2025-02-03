Our Picks Best overall Best value for money FAQs

Choosing the best projector in 2025 can significantly enhance your entertainment and work experience, offering sharp visuals and excellent performance for movies, presentations, and gaming. The best projectors deliver stunning picture quality, bright and vibrant colours, and seamless connectivity to support various multimedia platforms. With advancements in technology, the best projector brands now offer a range of features such as 4K support, smart functionality, and immersive sound systems, transforming any space into a cinema or conference room.

If you need a projector for home theatre setups, business presentations, or portable use, today’s models offer exceptional value for money and long-term reliability. The best projectors combine durability, advanced features like keystone correction, and easy setup, making them suitable for different environments. As the demand for high-quality projection grows, the latest projectors are built to cater to all your viewing needs, from professional use to family movie nights.

The E Gate New K9 Pro is one of the best projectors in 2025, offering 13500 lumens brightness with Full HD 1080p native resolution and 4K support. It delivers a 635 cm (250-inch) display with a 3000:1 contrast ratio and 750 FC brightness for sharp visuals. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, AV, and Aux connectivity, it ensures smooth integration with multiple devices. A 5W inbuilt speaker, digital zoom, and 30,000-hour lamp life enhance convenience. Backed by a 1-year Indian brand warranty, it is among the best projector brands in India for home entertainment and presentations.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Bluetooth Display resolution 1920 x 1080 image contrast ratio 3000:1 Reasons to buy Ultra-bright 750 FC display 4K support for high-resolution content Reasons to avoid Manual focus adjustment Click Here to Buy E Gate New K9 Pro, Ultra Bright 13500 Lumens 1080p Native Bluetooth Projector 750FC, 4K Support | Brightest in Segment | 635cm Max Screen | 5W Inbuilt Speaker | 3 HDMI, 2 USB, AV, Aux

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the video projector offers solid quality and value, ideal for movies, though some report functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for exceptional brightness, 4K support, and versatile connectivity, making it a top movie projector in India for entertainment and gaming.

The BenQ TH575 is among the best projectors in 2025, offering Full HD resolution with 4K compatibility and 3800 ANSI lumens brightness for clear, vibrant visuals. With an 88% REC 709 colour accuracy and 1.07 billion colours, it delivers stunning image quality. A 16.7ms low input lag ensures a smooth gaming experience, while a 10W chamber speaker provides immersive audio. Supporting up to a 200-inch screen, it’s perfect for movies and sports. Flexible installation options and multiple connectivity ports make it a top projector brand in India for home entertainment.

Specifications Connectivity Technology USB, HDMI, IR Display resolution 1920 x 1080 image contrast ratio 15000:1 Reasons to buy High 3800 ANSI lumens brightness 1.07 billion colours for accuracy Reasons to avoid Limited zoom range Click Here to Buy BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screen Size,16ms Low Input Lag,10W Chamber Speaker, HDMI

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the projector's high contrast and accurate colors, but some face challenges with HD support.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a high-performance home cinema projector with 4K support, ultra-low input lag, and accurate colours, making it one of the best projectors in India for gaming and movies.

The Epson Co-W01 comes with 3000 lumens brightness ensuring clear visuals, even in well-lit rooms. The 378-inch projection size makes it among the best movie projector for entertainment. Featuring USB and HDMI connectivity, keystone correction, and a built-in speaker, it’s one of the best projector brands in India for presentations and movies. Its long-lasting light source offers a sustainable solution, making it top choice for the best projector in India for everyday use.

Specifications Connectivity Technology HDMI Display resolution 1280 x 800 image contrast ratio 15000:1 Reasons to buy Large 378-inch projection Keystone correction for easy setup Reasons to avoid No 4K support Click Here to Buy Epson Co-W01 Wxga Video Projector,Hd Ready 16:10,3Lcd Technology,3000 Lumens,Usb/Hdmi Connection,Horizontal Vertical Keystone Correction,Built-In Speaker,Projection Up To 378",White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the projector's picture and brightness, though some have concerns about HD support.

Why choose this product?

Choose this one of the best projector brands for reliable, bright visuals with a large screen size, making it ideal for movies, presentations, and everyday use.

Experience stunning visuals with the WZATCO Yuva Go projector, which features a 720P resolution and 4K decoding support for brighter images and vivid colors. Its impressive 200-inch screen size can transform any space into a cinematic wonderland. With Android 13, you can easily access your favorite streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The projector's 180° rotatable design and WiFi 6 capability ensure flexibility and smooth operation, making it ideal for various settings. Additionally, the Auto Keystone feature and a long-lasting 50,000-hour light source make it a great choice for both entertainment and professional presentations.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi Display resolution 1280 x 720 image contrast ratio 5000:1 Reasons to buy Built-in Android 13 OS with streaming apps WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for easy connectivity Reasons to avoid Native resolution is 720P, not full HD Click Here to Buy WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 2X Brighter, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the projector's resolution, brightness, and Bluetooth, but there are differing views on sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this projector for a versatile, high-quality viewing experience with streaming apps, WiFi 6, and flexible design that fits any setup.

The ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 24 is a portable smart LED projector that offers 1080p support and 4000 lumens brightness for clear and vibrant visuals. With a screen size up to 160 inches, it brings your favourite content to life. The auto-focus and keystone features ensure hassle-free image adjustments, while Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and HDMI connectivity provide flexibility. Perfect for home entertainment or office use, this projector also comes with a built-in speaker and a long-lasting LED lamp (30,000 hours), making it a reliable option for on-the-go projections.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Lightsource life 30,000 hours Reasons to buy High brightness (4000 lumens) for vibrant visuals Portable design with convenient strap Auto focus and keystone technology for easy setup Multi-connectivity options (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI) Reasons to avoid Limited vertical keystone adjustment Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 24, Smart LED Vertical Projector, 4000 Lumens, 1080p Support, 160" Screen Size, Auto Focus & Keystone, Bluetooth, WiFi, HDMI (ARC), USB, AUX, APP Support, Miracast

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider the projector a great value with easy installation, though opinions vary on picture and sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Select the ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 24 for a portable and versatile projector with multi-connectivity options, perfect for home entertainment, gaming, and presentations with an easy setup.

The Portronics Beem 440 operates on Android 11, so you can stream your favorite content from services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Thanks to the auto keystone correction, setting it up is a piece of cake, and you’ll get clear images every time. With a 180° rotation and a screen size that adjusts from 40 to 150 inches, it’s a solid pick for your home theater setup. This LED projector offers 720P HD resolution for sharp visuals and can reach up to 2000 lumens in brightness, making it great for well-lit environments.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi Display resolution 1280 x 720 Max throw distance 12 feet Reasons to buy Auto Keystone correction for easy setup Adjustable screen size up to 150 inches Reasons to avoid Limited brightness compared to higher-end models Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the projector's functionality, ease of use, and picture quality, but have varying opinions on the sound quality.

Why choose this product?

The Portronics Beem 440 is ideal for home cinema enthusiasts looking for an affordable, portable projector with access to OTT platforms and great image quality in various lighting conditions.

The WZATCO Neo is a fully automatic Android projector that delivers Native 1080P resolution with 4K HDR support and 12600 lumens brightness for vibrant, sharp visuals. It offers a 6000:1 contrast ratio, a 100% NTSC wide colour gamut, and a massive 250-inch screen size. This projector supports Dual Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.1, ensuring seamless content streaming and wireless screen sharing. The auto focus and auto keystone features make setup easy, and its built-in stereo sound enhances your viewing experience.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Max throw distance 10 metres Reasons to buy Upgraded 12600 lumens for high brightness Auto focus & auto keystone for easy adjustments Reasons to avoid Built-in audio may not meet the needs of audiophiles Click Here to Buy WZATCO Neo (Upgraded) Fully Automatic, 12600 Lumens Full HD Native 1080P, 4K HDR Android Projector for Home (Auto Focus + Auto Keystone), ARC, Dual WiFi & BT, YouTube, Netflix, Prime & More

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the projector’s reliability, excellent screen resolution, and sound quality, with deep blacks and vibrant whites.

Why choose this product?

The projector's built-in Android OS makes it a smart device offering a wireless setup. It is perfect for home entertainment with its high brightness and advanced auto adjustments.

Designed for both office settings and home entertainment, the ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55 is a high-performance smart projector. It boasts a brightness of 8000 lumens and a native resolution of 1080p, ensuring that visuals are clear and detailed on a substantial 150-inch screen. The projector is driven by a quad-core processor for efficient performance and is compatible with 4K resolution, making it perfect for immersive viewing. With built-in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a range of connectivity options including USB, HDMI, and mSD, it offers versatility for various media inputs.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Light source life 50,000 hours Reasons to buy Built-in speaker for quality sound Miracast and iOS screen mirroring for seamless content sharing Reasons to avoid Requires a dark room for best brightness performance Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55, Smart Projector, 8000 Lumens, 4K Support, 150 Inch Screen Size, Quad Core Processor, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, mSD, AUX, 1080p Native, APP Support, Miracast

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the projector for its good connectivity and brightness, but opinions differ regarding its picture quality and sound.

Why choose this product?

The ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55 is perfect for those seeking high-quality visuals and seamless streaming capabilities.

The Portronics Beem 510 Smart Projector delivers an immersive home theater experience, featuring a native resolution of 1080p and support for 4K content. With pre-installed streaming applications, users can enjoy their favorite shows without the hassle of additional devices. Its impressive brightness of 5300 lumens guarantees sharp visuals, even in well-lit environments. The projector also includes auto focus and keystone correction for easy setup. Additionally, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity offer flexible streaming possibilities, while the integrated 5W speaker provides satisfactory sound quality.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Display resolution 3840 x 2160 Brightness 5300 Lumens Reasons to buy High brightness (5300 lumens). Auto focus and keystone correction. Reasons to avoid 5W speaker may be underpowered for larger rooms. Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 510 Smart Projector with 4K Support & 1080p FHD Native, Streaming Apps, 5300 Lumens, Auto Focus & Keystoning, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, 5W Speaker (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the projector for its ease of use, portability, and good picture quality, though sound quality receives mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

The Beem 510 is a great option for users seeking a convenient, all-in-one home theatre solution.

The WANBO X5 Pro projector provides an impressive and comprehensive home theater experience. With a native resolution of 1080p and support for 4K, it produces crisp images, while its brightness of 1100 ANSI lumens guarantees clarity in well-lit settings. The inclusion of Android TV 11.0 allows users to access various streaming applications, and Google Assistant facilitates voice-activated control. Features such as automatic focus, keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance enhance the ease of setup. Additionally, the dual 10W speakers deliver satisfactory audio quality, and the dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities ensure flexible connectivity options.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi 6 Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Brightness 1100 Lumens Reasons to buy Android TV 11.0 with Google Assistant Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Reasons to avoid Contrast ratio could be better Click Here to Buy WANBO X5 Pro Full HD Native 1080P 4K Supports, 1100 ANSI | Google Assistant | Chromecast | Official Android TV 11.0 (2GB +16GB) | Auto(Focus+Keystone+Obstacle Avoidance) | 10W Speaker | Dual WiFi, BT

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the projector offers excellent value, clear resolution, and great sound, making it suitable for daytime viewing.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for a bright, smart projection. Its high lumens, Android TV, and auto setup make it user-friendly and versatile.

How important is projector connectivity? Connectivity options like HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth are essential for easy access to streaming services, gaming consoles, or wireless devices. Ensure your projector supports the devices you plan to connect for seamless operation.

Is brightness important when choosing a projector? Yes, brightness is crucial, especially for well-lit rooms. A projector with higher lumens (above 3000) ensures a clear and vibrant image in daylight or illuminated spaces. For darker rooms, lower lumens may suffice, but brighter projectors provide better flexibility.

What’s the ideal resolution for a projector? 1080p (Full HD) is the most common resolution for excellent image quality, while 4K offers even sharper visuals, ideal for home theatres or large screens. For general use, 720p may be sufficient, but higher resolutions deliver better clarity.

Factors to consider before buying the best projector in 2025 Resolution: Higher resolution means clearer and sharper images.

Brightness: Consider the lumens for bright environments.

Connectivity: Look for HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi options.

Throw Distance: Ensure it fits your room size.

Audio: Built-in speakers or external options.

Top 3 features of the best projector in 2025

Best projector in 2025 Colour Brightness Special feature E Gate New K9 Pro White 13500 Lumens Bluetooth Projector 750FC, 4K Support BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector White 3800 Lumens Portable, 10W Chamber Speaker Epson Co-W01 Wxga Video Projector White 3000 Lumens Portable, Horizontal Vertical Keystone Correction WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector White 8400 Lumens Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 24, Smart LED Vertical Projector Black 4000 Lumens Portable, Bluetooth, Built In Wi Fi Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector White 2000 Lumens Auto Keystone, Wireless Screen Mirroring, 3W Built-In Stereo Speaker WZATCO Neo (Upgraded) Fully Automatic 4K HDR Android Projector for Home Black 12600 Lumens Dual-band WiFi, Fully Automatic, 5 Watt Hi-Fi Stereo Speaker, Android 9.0 ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55, Smart Projector Black 8000 Lumens Quad Core Processor, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi Portronics Beem 510 Smart Projector Black 5300 Lumens 4K Ultra HD Support, Built-in Streaming Apps WANBO X5 Pro Full HD Black 1100 Lumens Fully Automatic ( Auto Focus + Keystone + Side Projection ), Dual 5 Watt Speaker

