Projectors are a great alternative to large TVs or displays if you want to enjoy movies and shows at home. They are also a very cost-effective option, allowing you to project content from any external source, like your smartphone or portable storage devices. With so many projectors available online, each with different specifications, it can be challenging to find the one that suits your needs and budget. That's why we've curated a list of the best projectors for home, helping you choose the best option for your budget.

Compact projectors are convenient because they take up less space and don't require drilling holes in the wall for installation. They can be mounted on a tripod, and once you're done with movie night, you can store them away until next time. These compact models are also great for camping since they can easily be powered by a portable power source like a power bank. Our list includes user reviews, so you can learn what others think about each projector. Sit back, relax, and get ready to pick the best projector for your home.

The EGate K9 Pro-Max is a compact projector with full HD resolution and features 4K support via external connection. The maximum screen size it can create is 210 inches which is enough for any home to enjoy movies and shows. The projector features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI to connect Blu-ray player, gaming consoles or Fire TV stick. Along with it, the device also features Wi-Fi connectivity for internet connectivity. The built-in 5-inch speaker is enough to enjoy music videos and if needed, one can easily connect a wireless speaker using the Bluetooth connectivity.

Specifications of EGate K9 Pro-Max Display Resolution: Full HD 1080p native, 4K support

Max Screen Size: 534 cm (210 inches)

Brightness: 8400 lumens LED

Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 2 USB, AV, Audio Out, LAN, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual WiFi

Sound: 5W built-in speaker, Bluetooth audio out, 3.5mm audio out jack

Special Features: Automatic focus, keystone correction, Android 9.0, preinstalled streaming apps

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent display quality with Full HD and 4K support Limited internal storage Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and WiFi Built-in speaker may not suffice for larger rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the value, entertainment, quality, and picture quality. Sound quality, brightness, clarity, and remote control received mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Choose this projector for its great value, entertainment, and picture quality.

The Devine mini LED portable projector to expand your smartphone and tablet display to a large screen. The versatile cradle stand lets you project the videos to any wall, table, or even the ceiling. This projector can project a video as big as 130 inches with auto keystone correction of up to 15 degrees. It also comes with a manual focus adjustment slider so you can correct the focus if needed. With multiple connectivity, you can connect more devices with the projector to mirror the display to a bigger screen.

Specifications of Divine Mini Led Portable Smart Home Theatre Projector Brand: BIGASUO

Special Features: Wireless, Portable, Built-In WiFi

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Display Resolution: 1280 x 720

Lamp Lifetime: 50,000 hours

Screen Size: 40 inch to 130 inch

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and lightweight, perfect for travel and camping. Limited to 1280 x 720 resolution, not Full HD. Wireless connectivity with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth. May require a dark environment for optimal viewing.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the performance of this projector, and it is compact and comes with a carrying case. Users also praised that the smart features of this projector as well.

Why choose this product?

Choose this project for its compact design and smart features like steaming content from YouTube.

Vamvo Yg300 is another compact projector that feature up to 1080p resolution and comes with a remote to control the features and functions easily. The projector can be powered by a powerbank or even your smartphone’s USB port. It boasts 1000 lux brightness for clear and vibrant picture with high contrast. This is the best projector for home if you are looking for something compact and easy to carry around with you.

Specifications of Vamvo YG300 Pro Mini Projector Special Feature: Wireless, Portable, Built-in Wi-Fi

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Display Resolution: 1080p

Form Factor: Portable

Contrast Ratio: 5000:1

Lamp Lifetime: 50,000 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Portable and lightweight Display resolution could be higher Wireless connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the projector’s picture quality and the compact design. Users also praised the silent operation and the ease of installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this projector for its superior picture quality and compact design.

WZATCO Yuva Plus is the best projector for home with 7000 lumens and a projection of up to 250 inches. The lamp has a life of more than 5000 hours so you just install it and forget. The remote control lets you controls the playback easily and the buttons are also available on the projector to control more feature of the projector. The maximum resolution for this projector is Full HD and the maximum screen size is 250 inch. Its multiple connectivity ports let you connect multiple devices and external storage to play any offline content that you have.

Specifications of WZATCO Yuva Plus Display Resolution: Full HD 1080p Native, with 4K Support

Max Screen Size: 635 cm (250 inches)

Contrast Ratio: 4500:1

Brightness: 7000 Lumens, 490 ANSI

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x HDMI, USB, 3.5mm Audio & AV

Sound: 5 Watt inbuilt Hi-Fi speaker, 3.5mm Audio jack

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High resolution and brightness Adaptor needed for iOS devices Versatile connectivity options External sound system required

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the vibrant colors, great brightness, good portable screen size, and excellent value and picture quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this projector for its impressive color, brightness, and screen size.

The Zebronics Pixaplay 11 is a compact and versatile LED projector supporting FHD 1080p resolution. With 1500 lumens brightness and a maximum screen size of 150 inches, it delivers a bright and clear viewing experience. It's perfect for home cinema, office presentations, and gaming. The built-in speaker enhances audio quality, while various connectivity options, including multiple HDMI and USB ports, ensure compatibility with multiple devices. The projector also features dual power inputs, offering flexibility with either a DC power adapter or a 5VDC USB power source. The included remote control provides easy operation.

Specifications of Zebronics Pixaplay 11 Portable LED Projector Resolution: 1280 x 720 (supports FHD 1080p)

Brightness: 1500 lumens

Maximum Screen Size: 150 inches (381 cm)

Built-In Speaker

Connectivity: USB, HDMI, AUX OUT, AV IN, 3.5mm Jack, mSD

Dual Power Inputs: DC power adapter, 5VDC USB power source

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bright and clear viewing with 1500 lumens Native resolution is 720p, not 1080p Versatile connectivity options Built-in speaker may not be powerful enough for large rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the value, calling it a superb budget projector. Some mention Bluetooth connectivity issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose this projector for its value and quality, perfect for every home.

The Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector offers a versatile home theater experience with its 720p HD resolution and 1800 lumens brightness, delivering clear and bright visuals. The projector features a rotatable design and built-in streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, making entertainment easily accessible. With auto keystone correction, it ensures distortion-free images. The projector supports screen mirroring and has a 3W built-in speaker for decent audio. It's portable, with dimensions of 9L x 6W x 12H cm, and supports adjustable screen sizes from 40 to 150 inches.

Specifications of Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector Resolution: 1280 x 720 (720p HD)

Brightness: 1800 lumens

Built-in Streaming Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

Screen Mirroring: Yes

Speaker: 3W Built-in stereo speaker

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and portable 720p resolution Adjustable design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the value, sound quality, and ease of use, but opinions are mixed on performance, image quality, and app compatibility.

Why choose this product?

Choose this projector for its budget-friendly price, decent sound, and easy setup.

The Portronics Beem 420 LED Projector offers an impressive viewing experience with its 1080p Full HD resolution and 3200 Lumens brightness. It projects up to a massive 250 inches, making it perfect for home theaters. The projector features versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI, allowing you to connect various devices. Its built-in 5-watt speaker ensures a good audio experience, while iOS screen mirroring enhances usability. The manual focus and vertical keystoning features ensure optimal picture quality. With a long-lasting 30,000-hour lamp life, this projector promises bright and clear visuals for years.

Specifications of Portronics Beem 420 LED Projector Resolution: 1080p Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Brightness: 3200 Lumens (300 ANSI)

Display Size: Up to 250 inches

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Lamp Life: 30,000 hours

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality visuals May require additional speakers for larger rooms Versatile connectivity Manual focus adjustment needed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the value, sound quality, and ease of use, citing it as a great budget option with decent sound and easy setup. However, opinions are mixed on performance, image quality, and app compatibility.

Why choose this product?

Choose this projector for its value, decent sound, and easy setup.

The XElectron Projector is a versatile indoor projector ideal for home entertainment. It features a native 720P resolution with support for 1080P, ensuring high-quality visuals. The projector can display a screen size of up to 150 inches with a brightness of 2600 lumens. It offers various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi for screen mirroring, HDMI, USB, and AV ports. The built-in 5W stereo speaker provides decent audio, though external speakers can be connected for enhanced sound. Special features include keystone correction and compatibility with devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, converting it into a smart projector.

Specifications of XElectron Projector Display Resolution: 1280 x 720 (Full HD Support)

Maximum Screen Size: 150 inches (381 cm)

Contrast Ratio: 1500:1 Static, 10000:1 Dynamic

Brightness: 2600 Lumens (240 ANSI)

Lamp Life: 40,000 hours

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, AV, Audio Out

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality visuals May require additional speakers for larger rooms Versatile connectivity Manual focus adjustment needed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the value, image quality, and connectivity, but had mixed opinions on sound quality and performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this projector for its excellent performance, worth the investment, and effortless connectivity.

The BenQ MX560 XGA Projector is a versatile tool for various settings, including education, home cinema, and business. It boasts 4000 ANSI Lumens of brightness and a high contrast ratio of 20000:1, ensuring clear and vivid presentations. With dual HDMI ports and USB-A connectivity, it supports fast and flexible data transmission. The projector features an extra-long lamp life of up to 15,000 hours, reducing maintenance costs. Additionally, it includes a 10W built-in speaker and 3D capability, enhancing the audio-visual experience. The SmartEco Mode conserves power, making it an economical choice.

Specifications of BenQ MX560 XGA Projector Brightness: 4000 ANSI Lumens

Contrast Ratio: 20000:1

Resolution: 1024 x 768 (XGA)

Lamp Life: Up to 15,000 hours

Connectivity: Dual HDMI, USB-A

Built-In Speaker: 10W

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High brightness and contrast for clear presentations Native resolution is lower than HD Long lamp life reduces maintenance costs Built-in speaker may not be powerful enough for large rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the compact design and picture quality of this projector and also praised the overall value for the money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this projector for its compact design and picture quality.

The WANBO TT Auto Focus Projector is a versatile, Netflix-certified home and office cinema device. It offers a native 1080P Full HD resolution and supports 4K HDR, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals. With 650 ANSI lumens and a contrast ratio of 3000:1, it ensures bright and clear images. This projector features auto focus and 4D keystone correction for easy setup. Its dual WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, and multiple connectivity options make it highly versatile. Additionally, it comes with built-in Linux OS and preloaded apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, enhancing your entertainment experience.

Specifications of WANBO TT Auto Focus Projector Native 1080P Full HD resolution

Supports 4K HDR

650 ANSI lumens brightness

Contrast ratio: 3000:1

Dual WiFi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.1

Auto focus and 4D keystone correction

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality Full HD and 4K support May require dark room for best viewing Certified Netflix with preloaded apps Built-in speakers may not suffice for audiophiles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the speed, performance, and quality of the video projector. They praise its fast boot-up, clarity, and brightness.

Why choose this product?

Choose this projector for its top-notch performance and superior sound quality.

Can a projector replace a TV? Yes, a projector can easily replace a TV to get a cinematic experience at home. But you need to weight the advantages and disadvantages of both before investing into one. Projectors are much affordable than TVs and it eliminates the need for installation and maintenance. The portable projectors can easily be carried around and you can mirror your smartphone display. It can also be used for an immersive gaming experience by connecting your gaming console to the projector. Projectors are also smart enough to stream content from services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Do you require a screen for projector? Although it is recommended to use a screen with projectors, you do not need one to watch content, The projector can easily project content to any wall of your house. It’s only recommended to project content on a wall with light coloured paint. The projectors are also smart enough to auto correct the focus and keystone to give you the best viewing experience.

Best value for money projector for home The Zebronics Pixaplay 11 Portable LED Projector offers a bright and clear viewing experience with 1500 lumens brightness and FHD 1080p resolution support. It's compact, versatile, and comes with various connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports. However, the built-in speaker may not be powerful enough for larger rooms, and it's limited to a native resolution of 720p.

Best overall projector for home The EGate K9 Pro-Max is the best overall projector for home, offering excellent display quality with Full HD and 4K support. It is a compact projector that can be placed anywhere in the house to project content on walls. It features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and WiFi. However, it has limited internal storage, and the built-in speaker may not suffice for larger rooms.

Top 3 features of best projectors for home

Projectors for home Resolution Size Features EGate K9 Pro-Max Full HD 1080p native, 4K support Up to 210 inches Multiple connectivity options, built-in speaker, Wi-Fi connectivity Divine Mini Led Portable Smart Home Theatre Projector 1280 x 720 Up to 130 inches Compact and lightweight, wireless connectivity with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth Vamvo YG300 Pro Mini Projector Up to 1080p Up to 130 inches Wireless connectivity, remote control WZATCO Yuva Plus Full HD 1080p native, 4K support Up to 250 inches High resolution and brightness, versatile connectivity options Zebronics Pixaplay 11 Portable LED Projector 1280 x 720 (supports FHD 1080p) Up to 150 inches Bright and clear viewing, versatile connectivity options Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector 1280 x 720 (720p HD) Up to 150 inches Built-in streaming apps, screen mirroring Portronics Beem 420 LED Projector 1080p Full HD Up to 250 inches High-quality visuals, versatile connectivity XElectron Projector 1280 x 720 (Full HD Support) Up to 150 inches High-quality visuals, versatile connectivity BenQ MX560 XGA Projector 1024 x 768 (XGA) Up to 150 inches High brightness and contrast, long lamp life WANBO TT Auto Focus Projector 1080P Full HD, 4K HDR support Up to 250 inches Auto focus, 4D keystone correction, built-in streaming apps

FAQs Question : Can I connect my projector to a streaming device like a Fire TV stick? Ans : Yes, projectors like the EGate K9 Pro-Max and WZATCO Yuva Plus offer HDMI connectivity for devices like Fire TV stick. Question : Are these projectors suitable for outdoor use? Ans : Some projectors, like the Vamvo YG300 Pro Mini Projector, are portable and can be used outdoors, but ambient light may affect the image quality. Question : Do these projectors support screen mirroring from smartphones? Ans : Yes, projectors like the Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector and XElectron Projector support screen mirroring via WiFi or Bluetooth. Question : How long do the projector lamps last? Ans : Projector lamps vary in lifespan, with some lasting up to 50,000 hours (e.g., Divine Mini Led Portable Smart Home Theatre Projector). Question : Can I connect external speakers to these projectors for better audio? Ans : Yes, most projectors offer audio output options, such as Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio jack, to connect external speakers.

