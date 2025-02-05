Best value for money

Finding the best QLED TVs of 2025 means looking beyond just screen size and resolution. These televisions deliver deeper contrast, vibrant colours, and superior brightness, making them ideal for home entertainment. With advancements in display technology, QLED TVs now offer higher refresh rates, making them perfect for gaming and sports enthusiasts. Features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and local dimming further refine picture quality, while AI-powered upscaling ensures even lower-resolution content looks crisp.

Smart features have also become essential, with seamless integration of streaming apps, voice controls, and personalised recommendations. Some models go further with gaming-optimised settings, low input lag, and HDMI 2.1 support for smoother performance. Whether it’s cinematic experiences, high-speed action, or everyday binge-watching, the right QLED TV transforms viewing into something extraordinary. This list of the top 10 QLED TVs of 2025 highlights the best options for those seeking premium picture quality and cutting-edge technology.

Acer 55-inch Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV delivers vibrant colours, deep contrast, and powerful sound, making it a top contender among the best QLED TVs of 2025. With MEMC for smoother motion, AI picture optimisation, and gaming-focused features like ALLM and VRR, it ensures an outstanding viewing experience. Dolby Vision-Atmos support enhances audio-visual depth, while Google TV with Android 14 offers seamless access to entertainment. A great pick for those seeking premium performance at an affordable price.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD QLED, MEMC, VRR, AI picture optimisation Sound 80W PRO speakers with GIGA Bass, Dolby Vision-Atmos support Gaming ALLM for reduced input lag, HDMI 2.1 connectivity Smart Features Android 14, Google TV, voice assistant integration Reasons to buy Crisp and vibrant QLED display with deep blacks Powerful 80W speakers deliver rich, dynamic sound Reasons to avoid No Dolby Vision IQ support for adaptive brightness Limited premium app availability compared to high-end brands Click Here to Buy Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | MEMC | ALLM | VRR | AI Picture Optimisation | 80W PRO Speakers | GIGA Bass | Dolby Vision-Atmos

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the stunning picture quality and deep bass but mention some apps require manual updates for smooth performance.

Why choose this product?

This TV offers a feature-packed experience at a competitive price, making it ideal for those seeking premium QLED performance without overspending.

TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (55C61B) offers premium visuals, smooth motion, and dynamic sound, making it a strong contender among the best QLED TVs of 2025. With a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision-Atmos, and AI-driven enhancements, it delivers outstanding performance for movies, sports, and gaming. Google TV ensures seamless content access, while ONKYO speakers provide rich, immersive audio. Packed with smart features and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for those seeking high-end entertainment without overspending.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD QLED, Dolby Vision-Atmos, HDR 10+, AiPQ Pro Processor Sound 35W ONKYO 2.1 channel speakers, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos Gaming DLG 120Hz, VRR 120Hz, MEMC for smooth motion Smart Features Google TV, hands-free voice control, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Reasons to buy High refresh rate ensures smooth motion for gaming and sports ONKYO speakers deliver rich, cinematic audio experience Reasons to avoid Limited HDMI ports for multiple high-end devices Slightly lower brightness compared to flagship QLED models Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the sharp visuals, smooth playback, and audio quality but mention occasional software updates are needed for optimal performance.

Why choose this product?

This TV offers excellent picture quality, powerful sound, and smart features at a competitive price, making it a great all-round choice.

Acer 43-inch Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV delivers sharp visuals, smooth motion, and powerful sound, making it one of the best QLED TVs of 2025. With AI picture optimisation, Dolby Vision, and a 120Hz VRR, it ensures high-quality entertainment. The 80W high-fidelity speakers with GIGA Bass create a cinematic audio experience, while Google TV with Android 14 provides seamless streaming. Packed with gaming-friendly features and smart connectivity, it’s a solid choice for both casual viewers and enthusiasts.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD QLED, Dolby Vision, MEMC, HDR10-HLG Sound 80W high-fidelity speakers, Dolby Atmos, dual amplifiers Gaming 120Hz VRR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1 for high-speed performance Smart Features Google TV, video calling, voice-enabled remote, casting options Reasons to buy Stunning 4K visuals with smooth motion handling 80W speakers deliver deep bass and clear sound Reasons to avoid Limited brightness compared to premium QLED models Some users report minor app optimisation issues Click Here to Buy Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43QDXGU2875AT (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the picture quality, strong audio, and gaming performance but note occasional software updates are needed for smooth functionality.

Why choose this product?

This TV balances premium visuals, rich audio, and smart features at an affordable price, making it a great value-for-money option.

Hisense 55-inch E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers vibrant colours, smooth motion, and a smart entertainment experience, making it one of the best QLED TVs of 2025. Quantum Dot technology ensures stunning visuals, while Dolby Vision and HDR10+ enhance contrast and detail. The 24W speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver clear, dynamic sound. With Google TV, far-field voice control, and multiple connectivity options, it’s a well-rounded choice for those seeking a premium viewing experience without a hefty price tag.

Specifications Display Quantum Dot, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, MEMC Sound 24W speakers, Dolby Atmos, multiple sound modes Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Smart Features Google TV, voice control, Chromecast, AirPlay Reasons to buy Quantum Dot tech delivers vibrant colours and sharp contrast Google TV provides seamless access to streaming apps Reasons to avoid 24W speakers may not be loud enough for larger rooms Standard 60Hz refresh rate limits high-speed gaming performance Click Here to Buy Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 55E68N (Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the vivid colours and smart interface but mention that an external soundbar might improve the overall audio experience.

Why choose this product?

This TV blends excellent picture quality, smart features, and affordability, making it a great option for home entertainment enthusiasts.

TOSHIBA 65-inch C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV delivers vibrant visuals and smart connectivity, making it one of the best QLED TVs of 2025. Quantum Dot technology ensures rich colours, while Dolby Vision and HDR10 enhance contrast. Regza Power Audio with Dolby Atmos provides a cinematic sound experience. The VIDAA TV platform offers smooth navigation, voice control, and access to popular streaming apps. With ALLM and VRR, it also supports a responsive gaming experience.

Specifications Display Quantum Dot, HDR10, Dolby Vision, MEMC Sound 24W speakers, Dolby Atmos, multiple sound modes Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Smart Features VIDAA TV, Alexa, screen sharing Reasons to buy Quantum Dot display offers rich and vibrant colours VIDAA TV ensures a smooth and intuitive user experience Reasons to avoid 24W speakers may not be powerful enough for larger rooms 60Hz refresh rate limits high-speed gaming performance Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65C450NP (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the picture quality and smooth performance but suggest adding a soundbar for a more immersive audio experience.

Why choose this product?

This TV blends smart features, vibrant visuals, and affordability, making it a great choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Samsung 55-inch QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV delivers crisp visuals and seamless connectivity, making it one of the best QLED TVs of 2025. Quantum HDR and Dual LED technology enhance contrast, while Object Tracking Sound provides an engaging audio experience. The Quantum Processor Lite 4K ensures smooth performance, and SmartThings integration allows smart home control. With Multi View and Apple AirPlay support, this TV is perfect for both entertainment and productivity.

Specifications Display Quantum HDR, Dual LED, Filmmaker Mode, Motion Xcelerator Sound 20W speakers, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-A ports Smart Features Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Multi View, Apple AirPlay Reasons to buy Quantum HDR delivers vibrant colours and deep contrast SmartThings integration allows seamless control of smart home devices Reasons to avoid 50Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for fast-paced gaming 20W speakers could benefit from an external sound system Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the picture quality and smart features but recommend pairing it with a soundbar for a fuller audio experience.

Why choose this product?

With its high-quality QLED display, intelligent features, and smart home compatibility, this TV is a great choice for modern homes.

Vu 55-inch Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV blends performance and luxury, standing out among the best QLED TVs of 2025. With a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR gaming support, and Dolby Vision, visuals remain smooth and lifelike. The 124W built-in sound system with Dolby Atmos delivers deep, room-filling audio. Armani Gold aesthetics and an ultra-slim design add a premium touch. Packed with Google TV, personalised Art Mode, and ALLM for gaming, this is a complete entertainment package.

Specifications Display 4K Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 800 nits brightness Sound 124W output, 7-speaker system, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Smart Features Google TV, Art Mode, Game Mode Pro Reasons to buy 144Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth motion for gaming and sports 124W built-in sound system eliminates the need for an external soundbar Reasons to avoid No Dolby Vision Gaming support, limiting HDR capabilities for some consoles Premium design may not appeal to those preferring a minimalist look Click Here to Buy Vu 139cm (55 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 55MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the stunning picture quality and powerful sound, though some gamers note limited Dolby Vision support for certain titles.

Why choose this product?

With cutting-edge display tech, immersive audio, and stylish design, this TV is perfect for both movie lovers and gamers alike.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame Series 4K QLED TV blends art with technology, making it one of the best QLED TVs of 2025. The Matte Display reduces reflections, ensuring a true-to-life viewing experience. A 100Hz refresh rate with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro delivers smooth visuals for gaming and fast action. Quantum HDR 24x and AI Upscaling enhance details, while 40W Dolby Atmos speakers provide powerful audio. With its Art Mode and slim design, this TV doubles as a statement piece.

Specifications Display Matte QLED, Quantum HDR 24x, 100% Colour Volume Sound 40W output, Dolby Atmos, Adaptive Sound+ Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Auto Game Mode Smart Features Neo Quantum Processor 4K, AI Upscaling, Expert Calibration Reasons to buy Matte Display minimises glare for comfortable daytime viewing AI Upscaling enhances lower-resolution content for a sharper experience Reasons to avoid Lacks VRR support, which might affect high-end gaming performance Premium price tag compared to similar QLED models Click Here to Buy Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the art-like aesthetics and crisp display, though some wish gaming features like VRR were included for smoother performance.

Why choose this product?

With stunning QLED visuals, powerful Dolby Atmos sound, and an art-inspired design, this TV is perfect for home decor enthusiasts.

Vu 50-inch Vibe Series QLED Google TV delivers a vibrant 4K experience, making it a strong contender among the best QLED TVs of 2025. The Quantum Dot technology ensures lifelike colours, while the 88W integrated soundbar provides clear and powerful audio. With Google TV and HDMI 2.1, streaming and gaming feel effortless. Dynamic backlight control enhances contrast, making movies and sports look stunning. This TV is a value-packed choice for those wanting a premium viewing experience without breaking the bank.

Specifications Display 4K QLED, HDR10+, VA Panel, 400 nits brightness Sound 88W soundbar, Dolby Audio, Voice Clarity enhancement Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth Smart Features Google TV, ActiVoice remote, licensed OTT apps Reasons to buy Built-in soundbar delivers rich, clear audio without extra speakers Google TV interface provides smooth navigation and app access Reasons to avoid 60Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for high-speed gaming VA panel limits viewing angles compared to IPS displays Click Here to Buy Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50VIBE24 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the sound quality and Google TV interface, though some note motion clarity could be better for fast-paced action.

Why choose this product?

With Quantum Dot visuals, an 88W soundbar, and Google TV, it’s a great pick for home entertainment on a budget.

VW 43-inch Pro Series 4K QLED Google TV offers impressive 4K Ultra HD visuals, making it a standout choice in the best QLED TVs of 2025. The Full Array Local Dimming technology boosts contrast, while DTS Virtual:X & Dolby Atmos sound enhances audio quality. With Google TV, users get a smooth, personalised experience with access to popular streaming apps. A bezel-less design and 1 billion colours add to its appeal, making it an attractive option for any living room.

Specifications Display 4K QLED, HDR10, Full Array Local Dimming, 1 Billion Colours Sound 30W output, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage Reasons to buy DTS Virtual:X & Dolby Atmos provide rich sound for a cinematic experience Google TV interface with personalised profiles is easy to use Reasons to avoid 60Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for gamers seeking higher speeds Limited USB ports compared to some other models Click Here to Buy VW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ1 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the great sound and 4K picture quality, although some find the user interface could be more responsive.

Why choose this product?

With breathtaking visuals, strong audio, and the convenience of Google TV, it's an excellent all-rounder at an affordable price.

Which QLED TV offers the best value for money in India in 2025? Brands like Vu, TCL, and Hisense provide budget-friendly QLED options with 4K resolution, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. Samsung and Sony offer premium models with superior processing and AI-driven picture enhancements but come at a higher price.

Is a QLED TV better than an OLED TV for Indian households? QLED TVs are better suited for bright Indian homes due to their higher brightness and longer lifespan. OLED TVs offer deeper blacks and better contrast but may face burn-in issues with static images, making QLED a practical choice.

What is the ideal refresh rate for a QLED TV in India? A 60Hz refresh rate is sufficient for regular viewing, but gamers and sports fans should opt for 120Hz with VRR and ALLM. These features reduce motion blur and lag, ensuring a smooth experience, especially for fast-paced content.

What is a good budget range for a QLED TV in India? Entry-level QLED TVs start around ₹30,000, offering decent 4K performance. Mid-range models ( ₹50,000– ₹80,000) provide better brightness and sound. Premium options above ₹1,00,000 feature Mini LED backlighting, AI-enhanced visuals, and superior HDR performance for high-end home entertainment.

Factors to consider when buying a new QLED TV Display quality & HDR support – Look for features like quantum dot technology, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision for vibrant colours and better contrast.

Refresh rate & gaming features – A 120Hz panel with VRR, ALLM, and HDMI 2.1 is ideal for smooth gaming and sports viewing.

Audio performance – Built-in Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, or an integrated soundbar ensures immersive sound without needing extra speakers.

Smart TV ecosystem – Google TV, Tizen, or webOS offer better app support, personalised recommendations, and voice assistant integration.

Connectivity options – More HDMI and USB ports, eARC support, and dual-band WiFi improve compatibility with gaming consoles, sound systems, and streaming devices.

Design & aesthetics – Slim bezels, a matte or anti-glare display, and an art mode (like Samsung’s The Frame) add to your home’s decor.

Top 3 features of the best QLED TVs of 2025

Best QLED TVs of 2025 Display Size Audio Features Special Features Acer 55" Super Series 4K QLED Google TV 139 cm 80W PRO Speakers, GIGA Bass, Dolby Vision-Atmos MEMC, ALLM, VRR, AI Picture Optimisation TCL 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 139 cm Dolby Audio Google TV, 4K HDR, Voice Control Acer 43" Super Series 4K QLED Google TV 109 cm Dolby Audio MEMC, AI Picture Optimisation Hisense 55" E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED 139 cm DTS Studio Sound Google Assistant, 4K UHD, Motion Rate 120 TOSHIBA 65" C450NP Series 4K QLED Smart TV 164 cm 30W Output, Dolby Audio Google TV, 4K HDR, Game Mode Samsung 55" QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED TV 138 cm 20W Output, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound Quantum Processor, HDR10+, Game Mode Vu 55" Masterpiece Frame 4K QLED TV 139 cm 124W Sound, Dolby Atmos, 7 Speakers Bezel-less Design, Google TV, Art Mode Samsung 55" The Frame 4K Ultra HD QLED TV 139 cm 40W Output, Dolby Atmos, Active Voice Amplifier Neo Quantum Processor, Quantum Matrix Technology Vu 50" Vibe Series QLED Google TV 126 cm 88W Soundbar, Dolby Audio Google TV, Cricket Mode, Dynamic Backlight Control VW 43" Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 109 cm 30W Output, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos Google TV, MEMC, Game Mode, Voice-enabled Smart Remote

