Best QR code printers: Top 6 options to consider for your business

In today's digital age, QR codes have become an essential tool for businesses and individuals alike. These square, scannable codes offer a convenient way to share information, connect with customers and streamline processes. Whether you're looking to create QR codes for marketing campaigns, inventory management or event ticketing, having the right QR code printer can make all the difference. Now choosing the right QR code printer involves consider differnt factors like print quality, speed and other stuff.

With a wide range of printers available on the market, finding the perfect one for your needs can be overwhelming. That's where our comprehensive guide comes in. We'll help you navigate the options, compare features, and select the QR code printer that meets your requirements.From compact, desktop printers to high-volume industrial machines, there's a QR code printer for every application. With our expert advice and recommendations, you'll be able to make an informed decision and start printing QR codes with confidence.

1. iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Printer

The iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Printer is a versatile and durable label printer suitable for various applications like QR codes, shipping labels and more. The printer features automatic label detection, which helps in smooth and time-saving printing. It supports label widths from 2 inches to 4.65 inches, making it ideal for the various small industries and logistics. The print comes out are sharp and crisp to read, thanks to high 203 DPI printing resolution. The package includes the printer and 10 sheets of compatible labels, making it easy to start printing within minutes.

Specifications of iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Printer:

Brands: iDPRT

Resolution: 203 DPI

Compatible Systems: Windows, Mac, Linux

Print Width: 2 inch to 4.65 inch

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Broad compatibility No color printing Automatic label detection Limited label width range

2. TSC TE244 Desktop Thermal Transfer Barcode Printer

The TSC TE244 thermal printer is a high-performance label printer designed for versatility and ease of use. It comes in two models, the TE244 and TE244, both offering industry-standard print resolution and fast printing speeds. With a fast processor and ample memory, it ensures efficient label printing without delays. With high resolution printing up to 203 DPI, you can print QR codes with details so it can be easily scanned using smartphone camera.

Specifications of TSC TE244 Desktop Thermal Transfer Barcode Printer:

Brand: TSC

Resolution: 203 DPI

Compatible Systems: Windows, Linux

Print Width: 25.4 mm to 114 mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and easy-to-use Limited connectivity options High print resolution May not be suitable for large-scale operations Fast printing speeds

3. NetumScan Label Maker

The NetumScan Label Maker is a portable Bluetooth thermal label printer suitable for home and retail use. It offers convenient Bluetooth connectivity, allowing easy connection to Android and iOS smartphones. The printer is portable and rechargeable, with a long standby time of 180 days. It can print a variety of labels including QR codes, barcodes and photos. The printer is eco-friendly and does not use any ink or cartridge. It offers a cost-effective printing solution for small businesses and home use.

Specifications of NetumScan Label Maker:

Brand: NetumScan

Resolution: 203 DPI

Compatible Systems: Android and iOS

Print Width: 48mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable & rechargeable None Convenient Bluetooth connection

4. iDPRT SP420 thermal label printer

The iDPRT SP420 thermal label printer is a versatile solution for printing labels, barcode, an QR codes. Compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems, this printer supports label widths from 0.79 inch to 4.85 inch. With a high printing speed of 5.9 inches per second and high-resolution printing, it ensures crisp and sharp prints. It is suitable for various applications such as retailing, inventory and warehousing. The printer's space-saving design makes it convenient and flexible for use in different environments.

Specifications of iDPRT SP420 Thermal Label Printer:

Brand: iDPRT

Resolution: 203 DPI

Compatible Systems: Windows, Mac, Linux

Print Width: 0.79 inch - 4.85 inch

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High printing speed Compatible with multiple systems

5. Phomemo M110 Label Maker

The Phomemo M110 Label Maker is a thermal label printer with Bluetooth connectivity, suitable for various applications like barcode, QR code and mailing. It is compatible with both iOS and Android systems, offering flexibility in use. With a battery capacity of 1500mAh, it can be used on the go. The printer supports a label width range of 20 to 50mm and has a max printable width of 48mm, providing decent printing capabilities. It offers a resolution of 203dpi and supports both continuous and gap label types.

Specifications of Phomemo M110 Label Maker:

Brand: Phomemo

Resolution: 203dpi

Compatible Systems: iOS, Android

Print Width: 20~50mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth connectivity Limited print width Compatible with smartphone Portable with large battery

6. SHREYANS CD410 4 Inch Receipt and Label Printer

The SHREYANS CD410 4 Inch Receipt and Label Printer is a versatile device designed for invoicing and labeling purposes, ideal for tasks like printing shipping labels, ecommerce invoices and QR code labels. It comes in a sleek white color and offers Bluetooth connectivity for easy usage with various systems, including PC and smartphones. This printer eliminates the need for a carbon transfer ribbon, saving costs and enhancing portability. It supports printing of barcodes, QR codes, pictures and text in multiple languages. Additionally, it includes an auto paper positioning function and auto temperature control for accurate printing.

Specifications of SHREYANS CD410 4 Inch Receipt and Label Printer:

Brand: SHREYANS

Resolution: Not specified

Compatible Systems: Windows (8 or higher), MAC, iOS, Android

Print Width: 4 inches

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile for various labeling tasks Expensive Bluetooth connectivity for easy usage No need for carbon transfer ribbon

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Resolution Compatibility Label Width Range iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Printer 203 DPI Windows 2000/XP, Vista 7/8/10, Mac, Linux 2 inch to 4.65 inch TSC TE244 Desktop Thermal Transfer Barcode Printer 203 DPI Windows, Linux 25.4 mm to 114 mm NetumScan Label Maker High resolution Android and iOS Not specified iDPRT SP420 Thermal Label Printer 203 DPI Windows, Mac, Linux 0.79 inch - 4.85 inch Phomemo M110 Label Maker 203 DPI iOS, Android 20~50mm SHREYANS CD410 4 Inch Receipt + Label Printer 203 DPI Windows (8 or higher), MAC, iOS, Android 4 inches

Best value for money

The TSC TE244 Desktop Thermal Transfer Barcode Printer offers excellent value for money with its 203 DPI resolution, wide compatibility with Windows and Linux systems, and a label width range of 25.4 mm to 114 mm. It is small and compact, fits in small spaces like desk or workplace. It provides reliable performance for a variety of labeling needs at an affordable price point.

Best overall product

The iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Printer stands out as the best overall product. It comes with a sleek and compact design to fit all type or work space. It features high resolution printing of 203 DPI, compatibility with a wide range of systems including Windows, Mac and Linux. It supports a label width range of 2 inch to 4.65 inch. It offers superior performance, versatility and ease of use, making it the top choice for QR code printing needs.

How to find the best QR Code Printer?

To find the best QR code printer, consider the factors like resolution, compatibility, print width and ratings. Always look for a printer with a high DPI (dots per inch) for clear and readable codes. Ensure that the printer is compatible with your operating system like Windows, Mac OS, Android and iOS. Choose a printer that supports the label sizes you need for your QR codes. Consider features like wireless connectivity, printing speed and durability for a well-rounded choice. Check user reviews and ratings to gauge the printer's performance and reliability.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between thermal transfer and direct thermal printing?

Ans : Thermal transfer printing uses a ribbon to transfer ink onto the label, making it more durable and long-lasting. Direct thermal printing uses heat to activate a chemical coating on the label, making it suitable for short-term use.

Question : Can I use any label with a QR code printer?

Ans : No, QR code printers have specific label width ranges that they support. You need to ensure the labels you use are within the printer's supported range.

Question : Do I need special software to create QR codes for printing?

Ans : Yes, you will need QR code generation software to create QR codes for printing. Many printers come with compatible software or can work with commonly available software for QR code generation.

Question : Are QR code printers easy to set up and use?

Ans : Yes, most QR code printers are designed to be user-friendly and come with easy-to-follow setup instructions. However, some may require software installation and configuration.

Question : Can QR code printers print in color?

Ans : Most QR code printers are monochrome and can only print in black and white. However, some advanced models may offer color printing capabilities for labels.

