If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you're in luck. We've compiled a list of the 10 best quality earbuds available in 2022. Whether you're looking for high-quality sound, long battery life, or a comfortable fit, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect pair for your needs.

1. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black), in Ear

The boAt Airdopes 141 offer a high-quality audio experience with excellent sound clarity and deep bass. With a long-lasting battery life and water resistance, these earbuds are perfect for an active lifestyle.

Specifications:

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

IPX4 water resistance

Up to 42 hours of playtime with the charging case

Touch controls

Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality sound May be uncomfortable for prolonged use Long battery life Water resistance

2. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [Deep Grey]

The OnePlus Wireless Earbuds Z offer a premium sound experience with powerful bass and clear vocals. With a low-latency gaming mode and fast charging, these earbuds are perfect for gamers and music enthusiasts.

Specifications:

10mm dynamic drivers

Up to 20 hours of playback time

Low-latency gaming mode

Fast charging support

Environmental noise cancellation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful bass Limited color options Low-latency gaming mode Fast charging

3. Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds TWS (White)

The Boult Audio AirBass FX1 earbuds provide a rich and immersive sound experience with deep bass and crisp highs. With a long battery life and ergonomic design, these earbuds are perfect for everyday use.

Specifications:

Extra bass with 10mm dynamic drivers

Up to 20 hours of playtime

Ergonomic design for a comfortable fit

Touch controls

Passive noise cancellation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rich sound experience Limited color options Long battery life Ergonomic design

Also Read: Best ANC earbuds in India: Top 10 earbuds to remove distractions and immerse yourself in music

4. Noise Newly Launched Buds N1 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Chrome Finish, 40H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Ultra Low Latency(up to 40 ms), Instacharge(10 min=120 min), BT v5.3(Ice Blue)

The Noise Buds Solo earbuds offer a high-quality audio experience with a deep bass and clear vocals. With a long-lasting battery life and Instacharge technology, these earbuds are perfect for music lovers on the go.

Specifications:

10mm speaker drivers

Up to 36 hours of playtime with the charging case

Instacharge technology for quick charging

Touch controls

Environmental noise cancellation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality sound May be bulky for some users Long battery life Quick charging

Also Read: Best wireless earbuds for clear calls: Top 10 options with quality mic to remove noise

5. realme Buds T300 TWS Earbuds with 40H Play time,30dB ANC, 360° Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, 12.4 mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver, IP55 Water & Dust Resistant, BT v5.3 (Stylish Black)

The realme Buds Air 2 earbuds provide a spatial sound experience with active noise cancellation and transparent mode. With a long battery life and fast charging, these earbuds are perfect for immersive listening.

Specifications:

10mm diamond-like carbon drivers

Up to 25 hours of playback time

Active noise cancellation

Fast charging support

Transparency mode for ambient sound

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spatial sound experience May have connectivity issues Active noise cancellation Fast charging

Also Read: Best earbuds under ₹1000 in India: Our top picks with great sound for everyday use

6. Mivi DuoPods A750 True Wireless Earbuds, 55+ Hrs Playtime, Multi Device Connectivity, AI-ENC for Call Clarity, Type C Fast Charging, Metallic Finish, IPX 4.0, Made in India

The Mivi Collar 2B earbuds offer a high-quality audio experience with deep bass and clear treble. With a long battery life and fast charging, these earbuds are perfect for music enthusiasts and professionals.

Specifications:

10mm speaker drivers

Up to 24 hours of playtime

Fast charging support

Magnetic earbuds for secure fit

Dual pairing mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality sound Limited color options Long battery life Secure fit

Also Read: Best earbuds under ₹1500 in India: Affordable audio experience made possible with our picks

7. OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback

The OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds offer an adaptive sound experience with active noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos support. With a long battery life and fast charging, these earbuds are perfect for audiophiles and travelers.

Specifications:

11mm dynamic drivers

Up to 38 hours of playback time

Adaptive noise cancellation

Dolby Atmos support

Fast charging support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adaptive sound experience May be expensive for some users Active noise cancellation Dolby Atmos support

Also Read: Earbuds that preserve sound output for optimum listening experience under ₹1000 to stay in budget

8. LG TONEFree Fit TF7Q True Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise cancellation, IP67, 3D Sound Stage, UV Nano, Game Mode, 30 hour Battery, Swivel fit Technology

The LG TONEFree TF7 earbuds offer a high-quality audio experience with Meridian-tuned sound and active noise cancellation. With a long battery life and UVnano charging case, these earbuds are perfect for health-conscious users.

Specifications:

Meridian-tuned sound

Up to 21 hours of playtime with the charging case

Active noise cancellation

UVnano charging case

Ambient sound mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Meridian-tuned sound May have connectivity issues Active noise cancellation UVnano charging case

Also Read: Best TWS earbuds in India 2024: True wireless earbuds comparison

9. Mivi DuoPods i7 earbuds - Step into The 3rd dimension of sound with 3D Soundstage, High Fidelity Drivers, Advanced Audio Codec for Lossless Audio, etc-Sapphire Blue.

The Mivi DuoPods M80 earbuds offer a rich sound experience with deep bass and clear vocals. With a long battery life and ergonomic design, these earbuds are perfect for everyday use and fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications:

10mm speaker drivers

Up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case

Ergonomic design for a comfortable fit

Touch controls

Passive noise cancellation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rich sound experience Limited color options Long battery life Ergonomic design

Best quality earbuds top features comparison:

Best quality earbuds Sound Quality Battery Life Noise Cancellation boAt Airdopes 141 Clear and deep bass Up to 42 hours IPX4 water resistance OnePlus Wireless Earbuds Z Powerful bass and clear vocals Up to 20 hours Low-latency gaming mode Boult Audio AirBass FX1 Rich and immersive sound Up to 20 hours Passive noise cancellation Noise Buds Solo Deep bass and clear vocals Up to 36 hours Instacharge technology realme Buds Air 2 Spatial sound experience Up to 25 hours Active noise cancellation Mivi Collar 2B Deep bass and clear treble Up to 24 hours Fast charging support OnePlus Buds Pro Adaptive sound experience Up to 38 hours Dolby Atmos support LG TONEFree TF7 Meridian-tuned sound Up to 21 hours UVnano charging case Mivi DuoPods M80 Rich sound experience Up to 30 hours Ergonomic design

Best value for money quality earbud

The realme Buds Air 2 offer the best value for money with their spatial sound experience, active noise cancellation, and long battery life. These earbuds provide premium features at an affordable price, making them the top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall quality earbud

The Boat Airdopes 141 stand out as the best overall product in this category, offering an adaptive sound experience, active noise cancellation, and Dolby Atmos support. These earbuds provide a premium audio experience with advanced features for discerning users.

How to find the perfect quality earbuds:

When choosing the perfect earbuds, consider the sound quality, battery life, noise cancellation, and overall design. Compare the features and pros and cons of each product to find the best match for your needs. Whether you prioritize long battery life, immersive sound, or advanced features, there's a perfect pair of earbuds for you.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these earbuds?

Ans : The price range of these earbuds varies from INR 2000 to INR 10000, catering to different budget preferences.

Question : Do these earbuds support voice assistants?

Ans : Yes, most of these earbuds support voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri for hands-free control.

Question : Are these earbuds suitable for outdoor activities?

Ans : Many of these earbuds are designed with water resistance and ergonomic fit, making them suitable for outdoor activities and workouts.

Question : What is the warranty period for these earbuds?

Ans : The warranty period for these earbuds varies from 1 year to 2 years, depending on the brand and model.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!