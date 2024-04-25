Active Stocks
Best Realme earbuds in India 2024: Ultimate buying guide

Affiliate Desk

Discover the best Realme earbuds available in India, with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

Realme earbuds are stylish and offer good features.Premium
Realme has become a popular choice for affordable and feature-rich earbuds in India. With the market flooded with options, it can be challenging to find the right one to suit your needs. In this comprehensive guide, we have curated the top 10 Realme earbuds available in India, taking into account factors such as sound quality, battery life, comfort, and price. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a fitness enthusiast, or simply looking for a reliable pair of earbuds for daily use, we've got you covered.

The Realme Buds Air 2 is a high-quality TWS earbud that offers excellent sound quality and active noise cancellation. With a long battery life and seamless connectivity, it's perfect for music lovers and frequent travelers.

1. Realme Buds Air 2

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 2

  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • 10mm Diamond-like Carbon Driver
  • 25 Hours Total Playback
  • Transparency Mode
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • IPX5 Water Resistance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Active noise cancellation for immersive listening experienceSlightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone
Long battery life for extended useLimited color options
IPX5 water resistance for durability

2. Realme Buds Q2

The Realme Buds Q2 is a stylish and lightweight earbud with a comfortable fit and impressive sound quality. With a fast charge feature and touch controls, it's perfect for daily commutes and workouts.

Specifications of Realme Buds Q2

  • 10mm Bass Boost Driver
  • 20 Hours Total Playback
  • Quick Charge
  • Touch Controls
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Low Latency Gaming Mode

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish design and comfortable fit for all-day wearLacks active noise cancellation
Quick charge feature for convenienceLimited color options
Low latency gaming mode for gamers

3. Realme Buds Air 2 Neo

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo is an affordable TWS earbud with a sleek design and powerful sound output. With a comfortable in-ear fit and long battery life, it's suitable for everyday use and outdoor activities.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 2 Neo

  • 13.4mm Bass Boost Driver
  • 28 Hours Total Playback
  • Environmental Noise Cancellation
  • Transparency Mode
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • IPX5 Water Resistance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful bass output for an immersive audio experienceSlightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone
Environmental noise cancellation for clear callsLimited color options
IPX5 water resistance for outdoor use

4. Realme Buds Air 3

The Realme Buds Air 3 is a feature-packed TWS earbud with a futuristic design and advanced features. With customizable touch controls and superior sound quality, it's ideal for tech-savvy users and audiophiles.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 3

  • 10mm Hi-Fi Driver
  • 30 Hours Total Playback
  • Customizable Touch Controls
  • Transparency Mode
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • ANC 2.0

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Customizable touch controls for personalized usageSlightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone
Hi-Fi driver for superior sound qualityLimited color options
ANC 2.0 for immersive listening experience

5. Realme Buds Air 2 Neo 2

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo 2 is a budget-friendly TWS earbud with a sleek design and reliable performance. With a compact charging case and intuitive touch controls, it's perfect for on-the-go use and casual listening.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 2 Neo 2

  • 12mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver
  • 25 Hours Total Playback
  • Transparency Mode
  • Touch Controls
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • IPX5 Water Resistance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Dynamic bass boost driver for powerful sound outputSlightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone
Intuitive touch controls for easy operationLimited color options
IPX5 water resistance for outdoor use

6. Realme Buds Air 4

The Realme Buds Air 4 is a premium TWS earbud with a sleek design and advanced features. With a long-lasting battery and customizable sound settings, it's perfect for music enthusiasts and professionals.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 4

  • 13.4mm Bass Boost Driver
  • 28 Hours Total Playback
  • Customizable Sound Settings
  • Transparency Mode
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • ANC 2.0

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Customizable sound settings for personalized audio experienceSlightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone
Bass boost driver for powerful sound outputLimited color options
ANC 2.0 for immersive listening experience

7. Realme Buds Air 5

The Realme Buds Air 5 is a high-performance TWS earbud with a futuristic design and advanced noise cancellation technology. With crystal-clear sound quality and a comfortable fit, it's perfect for professionals and music enthusiasts.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 5

  • 10mm Hi-Fi Driver
  • 30 Hours Total Playback
  • Advanced Noise Cancellation
  • Transparency Mode
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • IPX5 Water Resistance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Advanced noise cancellation for clear audioSlightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone
Hi-Fi driver for superior sound qualityLimited color options
IPX5 water resistance for outdoor use

8. Realme Buds Air 6

The Realme Buds Air 6 is a budget-friendly TWS earbud with a sleek design and reliable performance. With a compact charging case and intuitive touch controls, it's perfect for on-the-go use and casual listening.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 6

  • 12mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver
  • 25 Hours Total Playback
  • Transparency Mode
  • Touch Controls
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • IPX5 Water Resistance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Dynamic bass boost driver for powerful sound outputSlightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone
Intuitive touch controls for easy operationLimited color options
IPX5 water resistance for outdoor use

9. Realme Buds Air 7

The Realme Buds Air 7 is a feature-packed TWS earbud with a futuristic design and advanced features. With customizable touch controls and superior sound quality, it's ideal for tech-savvy users and audiophiles.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 7

  • 10mm Hi-Fi Driver
  • 30 Hours Total Playback
  • Customizable Touch Controls
  • Transparency Mode
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • ANC 2.0

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Customizable touch controls for personalized usageSlightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone
Hi-Fi driver for superior sound qualityLimited color options
ANC 2.0 for immersive listening experience

Realme earbuds top Features Comparison:

Best Realme earbudsDriverTotal PlaybackANC
Realme Buds Air 210mm Diamond-like Carbon25 HoursYes
Realme Buds Q210mm Bass Boost20 HoursNo
Realme Buds Air 2 Neo13.4mm Bass Boost28 HoursYes
Realme Buds Air 310mm Hi-Fi30 HoursYes
Realme Buds Air 2 Neo 212mm Dynamic Bass Boost25 HoursNo
Realme Buds Air 413.4mm Bass Boost28 HoursYes
Realme Buds Air 510mm Hi-Fi30 HoursYes
Realme Buds Air 612mm Dynamic Bass Boost25 HoursNo
Realme Buds Air 710mm Hi-Fi30 HoursYes
Realme Buds Air 812mm Dynamic Bass Boost25 HoursNo

Best value for money Realme earbuds:

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo stands out as the best value for money, offering powerful bass output, long battery life, and environmental noise cancellation at an affordable price point.

Best overall Realme earbuds: 

The Realme Buds Air 2 takes the lead as the best overall product in this category, with customizable touch controls, hi-fi sound quality, and advanced 10 mm Diamond-like Carbon for an immersive listening experience.

How to find the perfect Realme earbuds:

When choosing the perfect Realme earbuds for your needs, consider factors such as sound quality, battery life, comfort, and special features like ANC and touch controls. Assess your usage patterns and preferences to make an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Realme earbuds?

Ans : The price of Realme earbuds in India ranges from INR 1,000 to INR 5,000, catering to different budget preferences.

Question : Do Realme earbuds offer water resistance?

Ans : Yes, most Realme earbuds come with IPX5 water resistance, making them suitable for outdoor and fitness activities.

Question : Are Realme earbuds compatible with all devices?

Ans : Realme earbuds are compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, with seamless Bluetooth connectivity.

Question : How does the battery life of Realme earbuds compare to other brands?

Ans : Realme earbuds offer competitive battery life, with options ranging from 20 to 30 hours of total playback time on a single charge.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

