Best Realme earbuds in India 2024: Ultimate buying guide

Realme has become a popular choice for affordable and feature-rich earbuds in India. With the market flooded with options, it can be challenging to find the right one to suit your needs. In this comprehensive guide, we have curated the top 10 Realme earbuds available in India, taking into account factors such as sound quality, battery life, comfort, and price. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a fitness enthusiast, or simply looking for a reliable pair of earbuds for daily use, we've got you covered.

The Realme Buds Air 2 is a high-quality TWS earbud that offers excellent sound quality and active noise cancellation. With a long battery life and seamless connectivity, it's perfect for music lovers and frequent travelers.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 2

Active Noise Cancellation

10mm Diamond-like Carbon Driver

25 Hours Total Playback

Transparency Mode

Bluetooth 5.2

IPX5 Water Resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active noise cancellation for immersive listening experience Slightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone Long battery life for extended use Limited color options IPX5 water resistance for durability

The Realme Buds Q2 is a stylish and lightweight earbud with a comfortable fit and impressive sound quality. With a fast charge feature and touch controls, it's perfect for daily commutes and workouts.

Specifications of Realme Buds Q2

10mm Bass Boost Driver

20 Hours Total Playback

Quick Charge

Touch Controls

Bluetooth 5.2

Low Latency Gaming Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design and comfortable fit for all-day wear Lacks active noise cancellation Quick charge feature for convenience Limited color options Low latency gaming mode for gamers

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo is an affordable TWS earbud with a sleek design and powerful sound output. With a comfortable in-ear fit and long battery life, it's suitable for everyday use and outdoor activities.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 2 Neo

13.4mm Bass Boost Driver

28 Hours Total Playback

Environmental Noise Cancellation

Transparency Mode

Bluetooth 5.2

IPX5 Water Resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful bass output for an immersive audio experience Slightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone Environmental noise cancellation for clear calls Limited color options IPX5 water resistance for outdoor use

The Realme Buds Air 3 is a feature-packed TWS earbud with a futuristic design and advanced features. With customizable touch controls and superior sound quality, it's ideal for tech-savvy users and audiophiles.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 3

10mm Hi-Fi Driver

30 Hours Total Playback

Customizable Touch Controls

Transparency Mode

Bluetooth 5.2

ANC 2.0

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable touch controls for personalized usage Slightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone Hi-Fi driver for superior sound quality Limited color options ANC 2.0 for immersive listening experience

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo 2 is a budget-friendly TWS earbud with a sleek design and reliable performance. With a compact charging case and intuitive touch controls, it's perfect for on-the-go use and casual listening.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 2 Neo 2

12mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver

25 Hours Total Playback

Transparency Mode

Touch Controls

Bluetooth 5.2

IPX5 Water Resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dynamic bass boost driver for powerful sound output Slightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone Intuitive touch controls for easy operation Limited color options IPX5 water resistance for outdoor use

The Realme Buds Air 4 is a premium TWS earbud with a sleek design and advanced features. With a long-lasting battery and customizable sound settings, it's perfect for music enthusiasts and professionals.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 4

13.4mm Bass Boost Driver

28 Hours Total Playback

Customizable Sound Settings

Transparency Mode

Bluetooth 5.2

ANC 2.0

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable sound settings for personalized audio experience Slightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone Bass boost driver for powerful sound output Limited color options ANC 2.0 for immersive listening experience

The Realme Buds Air 5 is a high-performance TWS earbud with a futuristic design and advanced noise cancellation technology. With crystal-clear sound quality and a comfortable fit, it's perfect for professionals and music enthusiasts.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 5

10mm Hi-Fi Driver

30 Hours Total Playback

Advanced Noise Cancellation

Transparency Mode

Bluetooth 5.2

IPX5 Water Resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced noise cancellation for clear audio Slightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone Hi-Fi driver for superior sound quality Limited color options IPX5 water resistance for outdoor use

The Realme Buds Air 6 is a budget-friendly TWS earbud with a sleek design and reliable performance. With a compact charging case and intuitive touch controls, it's perfect for on-the-go use and casual listening.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 6

12mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver

25 Hours Total Playback

Transparency Mode

Touch Controls

Bluetooth 5.2

IPX5 Water Resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dynamic bass boost driver for powerful sound output Slightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone Intuitive touch controls for easy operation Limited color options IPX5 water resistance for outdoor use

The Realme Buds Air 7 is a feature-packed TWS earbud with a futuristic design and advanced features. With customizable touch controls and superior sound quality, it's ideal for tech-savvy users and audiophiles.

Specifications of Realme Buds Air 7

10mm Hi-Fi Driver

30 Hours Total Playback

Customizable Touch Controls

Transparency Mode

Bluetooth 5.2

ANC 2.0

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable touch controls for personalized usage Slightly bulky design may not be comfortable for everyone Hi-Fi driver for superior sound quality Limited color options ANC 2.0 for immersive listening experience

Realme earbuds top Features Comparison:

Best Realme earbuds Driver Total Playback ANC Realme Buds Air 2 10mm Diamond-like Carbon 25 Hours Yes Realme Buds Q2 10mm Bass Boost 20 Hours No Realme Buds Air 2 Neo 13.4mm Bass Boost 28 Hours Yes Realme Buds Air 3 10mm Hi-Fi 30 Hours Yes Realme Buds Air 2 Neo 2 12mm Dynamic Bass Boost 25 Hours No Realme Buds Air 4 13.4mm Bass Boost 28 Hours Yes Realme Buds Air 5 10mm Hi-Fi 30 Hours Yes Realme Buds Air 6 12mm Dynamic Bass Boost 25 Hours No Realme Buds Air 7 10mm Hi-Fi 30 Hours Yes Realme Buds Air 8 12mm Dynamic Bass Boost 25 Hours No

Best value for money Realme earbuds: The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo stands out as the best value for money, offering powerful bass output, long battery life, and environmental noise cancellation at an affordable price point.

Best overall Realme earbuds: The Realme Buds Air 2 takes the lead as the best overall product in this category, with customizable touch controls, hi-fi sound quality, and advanced 10 mm Diamond-like Carbon for an immersive listening experience.

How to find the perfect Realme earbuds: When choosing the perfect Realme earbuds for your needs, consider factors such as sound quality, battery life, comfort, and special features like ANC and touch controls. Assess your usage patterns and preferences to make an informed decision.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Realme earbuds? Ans : The price of Realme earbuds in India ranges from INR 1,000 to INR 5,000, catering to different budget preferences. Question : Do Realme earbuds offer water resistance? Ans : Yes, most Realme earbuds come with IPX5 water resistance, making them suitable for outdoor and fitness activities. Question : Are Realme earbuds compatible with all devices? Ans : Realme earbuds are compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, with seamless Bluetooth connectivity. Question : How does the battery life of Realme earbuds compare to other brands? Ans : Realme earbuds offer competitive battery life, with options ranging from 20 to 30 hours of total playback time on a single charge.

