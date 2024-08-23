Realme offers a diverse range of smartwatches designed to cater to various needs and budgets. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast seeking advanced health tracking or simply looking for a budget-friendly option, Realme has a smartwatch to suit your lifestyle. With stylish designs and user-friendly features, these smartwatches combine functionality with affordability, making them accessible to a wide audience.

In this article, we’ll delve into the top five Realme smartwatches available on the market. We’ll highlight their key features, discuss the pros and cons of each model, and provide insights to help you make an informed decision based on your specific requirements. Whether you prioritise fitness tracking, battery life, or overall design, our guide will assist you in selecting the perfect Realme smartwatch for your needs.

1. realme Smart Watch 2 Pro (Space Grey) with 4.45 cm (1.75") HD Super Bright Touchscreen, Dual-Satellite GPS, 14-Day Battery, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance

The Realme Touchscreen Smartwatch is a versatile and stylish option for fitness enthusiasts. With dual-satellite GPS, heart rate monitoring, and water resistance, it's perfect for outdoor activities. The vibrant touchscreen display and long battery life make it a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications of realme Smart Watch 2 Pro:

Large touchscreen display

Dual-satellite GPS for accurate tracking

Heart rate monitoring

Water resistance for outdoor use

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Accurate GPS tracking Limited app support Stylish design Slightly bulky design Long battery life

Also Read: Best smartwatches under ₹25000 in India 2024: Top 5 picks that are stylish, functional and affordable

2. realme Smart Watch S with 3.30 cm (1.3") TFT-LCD Touchscreen, 15 Days Battery Life, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance, Black

The Realme TFT-LCD Smartwatch is a budget-friendly option with essential fitness tracking features. The TFT-LCD display offers clear visibility, and the watch is resistant to water and dust, making it suitable for various activities.

Specifications of realme Smart Watch S with 3.30 cm:

TFT-LCD display

Water and dust resistance

Basic fitness tracking features

Long battery life

Budget-friendly

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Limited fitness tracking features Durable build quality Basic design Long battery life

The Realme Techlife Smart Watch SZ100 is a versatile wearable designed for health and convenience. It features a 1.69" HD display, offering clear visuals for all your activities. Equipped with SpO2, heart rate, and temperature monitors, it helps you stay on top of your health metrics. The grey strap provides a stylish look, and its free size ensures a comfortable fit for all users. Ideal for those seeking an affordable yet feature-packed smartwatch.

Specifications of realme Techlife Smart Watch SZ100:

1.69 inch HD Display

SpO2 monitor

Heart rate monitor

Temperature sensor

Grey strap, free size

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive health monitoring Limited strap colour options Affordable price Basic fitness tracking features

Also Read: Smart rings vs smartwatches: Which wearable should you buy for fitness? A comparison with our top picks

4. realme TechLife Watch S100 1.69 HD Display with Temperature Sensor Smartwatch (Gray)

The Realme TechLife Display Smartwatch offers a vibrant display and comprehensive fitness tracking features. With a large touchscreen, heart rate monitoring, and smart notifications, it's an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.

Specifications of realme TechLife Watch S100 1.69 HD Display:

Vibrant display

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Heart rate monitoring

Smart notifications

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Limited app support Comprehensive fitness tracking Slightly bulky design Smart notifications

Also Read: Best luxury smartwatches under ₹35,000 you can buy today: Top 6 sophisticated picks

5. realme Smart Watch S Master Edition Black

The Realme Smart Watch Master offers advanced fitness tracking features and an elegant design. With built-in GPS, blood oxygen monitoring, and customizable watch faces, it's a premium choice for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals.

Specifications of realme Smart Watch S Master Edition Black:

Advanced fitness tracking

Built-in GPS

Blood oxygen monitoring

Customizable watch faces

Premium design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced fitness tracking features Higher price point Premium design Limited availability Customizable watch faces

Also Read: Selecting the ideal smartwatch for your health and fitness: Comprehensive buying guide

Top 3 features for best realme smartwatches:

Best realme Smartwatches Display Fitness Tracking Battery Life Realme Touchscreen Smartwatch Large touchscreen Dual-satellite GPS, heart rate monitoring Long-lasting Realme TFT-LCD Smartwatch TFT-LCD display Basic fitness tracking Extended battery life Realme Techlife Temperature Smartwatch Touchscreen display Temperature monitoring, fitness tracking Decent battery life Realme TechLife Display Smartwatch Vibrant display Comprehensive fitness tracking Long-lasting Realme Smart Watch Master Customizable display Advanced fitness tracking features High-performance battery

Best value for money realme smartwatch:

The Realme TFT-LCD Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and essential fitness tracking features. It's an ideal choice for users looking for an affordable yet reliable smartwatch.

Also Read: Bring home feature-heavy smartwatches priced under ₹5000

Best overall realme smartwatch:

The Realme Smart Watch Master stands out as the best overall product with its advanced fitness tracking capabilities, premium design, and customizable features. It's a top choice for users seeking a high-performance smartwatch.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best realme smartwatches:

Display quality: Choose a Realme smartwatch with a clear, high-resolution display for easy readability and a better visual experience.

Health tracking features: Look for models with comprehensive health monitoring, such as heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking.

Battery life: Consider the battery life of the smartwatch, ensuring it meets your usage needs without frequent recharging.

Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone’s operating system for seamless connectivity and functionality.

Design and comfort: Select a watch with a comfortable strap and stylish design that suits your personal taste and daily wear.

Similar stories for you

Smart ring buying guide: Definitive guide to purchasing this futuristic gadget with our top picks

Smartwatches for heart patients: Top 10 options with continuous and accurate heart rate monitoring

Best Garmin smartwatches under ₹90,000: 10 options to choose from

FAQs

Question : What is the battery life of Realme Touchscreen Smartwatch?

Ans : The Realme Touchscreen Smartwatch offers a long-lasting battery life, providing extended usage on a single charge.

Question : Does the Realme TechLife Display Smartwatch support smart notifications?

Ans : Yes, the Realme TechLife Display Smartwatch supports smart notifications, keeping you connected with your smartphone.

Question : Is the Realme Smart Watch Master suitable for outdoor activities?

Ans : Yes, the Realme Smart Watch Master is designed for outdoor use with built-in GPS and water resistance.

Question : What fitness tracking features does the Realme Techlife Temperature Smartwatch offer?

Ans : The Realme Techlife Temperature Smartwatch includes temperature monitoring, heart rate tracking, and activity tracking features.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.