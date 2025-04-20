Best refrigerator deals shortlisted for you! Grab up to 44% off on single door, double door, high capacity fridge models

Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti is here! Get refrigerators starting at 65/day with No Cost EMI, exchange discounts up to 15,000, and additional bank offers up to 13,000. From April 16th to 22nd, shop Amazon for the best refrigerator deals shortlisted for you at incredible prices.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published20 Apr 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Best refrigerator deals shortlisted for you. Grab up to 44% off from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, and more.
Best refrigerator deals shortlisted for you. Grab up to 44% off from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, and more.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)View Details...

₹22,490

...
Get This

Samsung 385 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT42C5532BX/HL, Luxe Black)View Details...

₹41,990

...
Get This

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)View Details...

₹29,990

...
Get This

Haier 355 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-363TS-P, Inox Steel)View Details...

₹38,990

...
Get This

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)View Details...

₹50,990

...
Get This
View More...

Best refrigerator deals shortlisted for you! Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti is here, bringing you the best offers on refrigerators. If you need a single door, double door, or high capacity model, you can grab up to 44% off on your favourite fridge. This is the right time to find a fridge that suits your home and needs.

Enjoy exclusive discounts from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. Refrigerators are available starting at just 65/day with No Cost EMI, plus you can get exchange discounts of up to 15,000. On top of that, there are additional bank offers up to 13,000.

Don't miss your chance to shop these incredible deals on Amazon till 22nd April. With a wide range of fridge models available, it’s the best time to make your purchase and enjoy these amazing savings!

Top deals on refrigerators shortlisted for you:

Best refrigerator deals! Grab up to 38% off on single door refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool brands

Get the best refrigerator deals with up to 38% off on single door models from top brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool. Enjoy huge discounts and No Cost EMI options, making it easier to buy the fridge you need.

Plus, exchange offers of up to 15,000 and additional bank offers are available. Hurry, shop now before these deals end on April 22nd. Don’t miss your chance to bring home a reliable fridge at a price that works for you. Stock is limited and demand is high so order yours today.

Top deals on single door refrigerators:

Best refrigerator deals shortlisted for you! Grab up to 39% off on double door refrigerators from leading brands

Get the best refrigerator deals with up to 39% off on double door refrigerators from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. Enjoy amazing discounts and No Cost EMI options, making it simple to bring home the perfect fridge for your family.

Grab your double door refrigerator now from Amazon and enjoy exchange offers of up to 15,000, along with additional bank offers of up to 13,000. Hurry, these deals are available only until April 22nd!

Top deals on double door refrigerators:

Refrigerator deals shortlisted for you, Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti Sale is live so shop now and save big.

Best refrigerator deals shortlisted! Grab up to 44% off on side-by-side door refrigerators from top brands on Amazon

Get unmissable deals with up to 44% off on side-by-side door refrigerators from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. These exclusive discounts, combined with No Cost EMI options, make it easier to purchase the fridge you’ve been eyeing.

Say goodbye to the summer heat with Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti! Side-by-side fridges offer more space for your groceries and a sophisticated design for your home. Shop now on Amazon and enjoy exchange offers up to 15,000 and additional bank discounts up to 13,000. Hurry, these offers are available until April 22nd!

Top deals on side by side door refrigerators:

Best refrigerator deals shortlisted for you! Grab up to 38% off on high capacity refrigerators from top brands on Amazon

Looking for more space in your fridge? Check out the best refrigerator deals with up to 38% off on high-capacity refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. These models are ideal for bigger families or anyone who needs extra storage.

The Garmi ki Permanent Chhutti Sale brings you fridges that can handle everything you store. These high capacity models are built to manage daily cooling needs with ease. This is your chance to shop smart and grab a fridge that truly suits your space and needs. The sale is live until April 22nd, so don’t miss it!

Top deals on high capacity fridges:

Similar articles for you

Best double door energy efficient refrigerators in India 2025 with inverter technology and frost free cooling for homes

Exclusive Summer Deals! AC and refrigerators at up to 50% off with exclusive offers and no cost EMI

Best AC under 30000: Top 10 affordable options with powerful cooling and smart features for every home

Best refrigerators for a family of 4 with sufficient space and power saving features: Top 10 refrigerators in 2025

Best 3 star refrigerators in India: Top 10 options with high capacity and energy efficiency

Steal deals on refrigerators: Don’t wait and avail over 40% off on top brands during the Amazon Summer Fest

Best refrigerator brands of 2025: Top 10 family size models with modern design for your home

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsBest refrigerator deals shortlisted for you! Grab up to 44% off on single door, double door, high capacity fridge models
MoreLess
FAQs
Single door, double door, side-by-side, bottom-mounted, and high-capacity fridges are all included.
Yes, brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, and Panasonic are part of the deals.
Yes, exchange discounts are available up to ₹15,000 on select models.
Yes, high-capacity refrigerators are available with up to 44% off and additional bank offers.
They offer more space and convenience for larger households and are now available at attractive discounts.

Meet your Guide

Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’....Read more

First Published:20 Apr 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.