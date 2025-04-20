Best refrigerator deals shortlisted for you! Grab up to 44% off on single door, double door, high capacity fridge models

Best refrigerator deals shortlisted for you! Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti is here, bringing you the best offers on refrigerators. If you need a single door, double door, or high capacity model, you can grab up to 44% off on your favourite fridge. This is the right time to find a fridge that suits your home and needs.

Enjoy exclusive discounts from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. Refrigerators are available starting at just ₹65/day with No Cost EMI, plus you can get exchange discounts of up to ₹15,000. On top of that, there are additional bank offers up to ₹13,000.

Don't miss your chance to shop these incredible deals on Amazon till 22nd April. With a wide range of fridge models available, it’s the best time to make your purchase and enjoy these amazing savings!

Top deals on refrigerators shortlisted for you:

Best refrigerator deals! Grab up to 38% off on single door refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool brands Get the best refrigerator deals with up to 38% off on single door models from top brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool. Enjoy huge discounts and No Cost EMI options, making it easier to buy the fridge you need.

Plus, exchange offers of up to ₹15,000 and additional bank offers are available. Hurry, shop now before these deals end on April 22nd. Don’t miss your chance to bring home a reliable fridge at a price that works for you. Stock is limited and demand is high so order yours today.

Top deals on single door refrigerators:

Best refrigerator deals shortlisted for you! Grab up to 39% off on double door refrigerators from leading brands Get the best refrigerator deals with up to 39% off on double door refrigerators from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. Enjoy amazing discounts and No Cost EMI options, making it simple to bring home the perfect fridge for your family.

Grab your double door refrigerator now from Amazon and enjoy exchange offers of up to ₹15,000, along with additional bank offers of up to ₹13,000. Hurry, these deals are available only until April 22nd!

Top deals on double door refrigerators:

Refrigerator deals shortlisted for you, Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti Sale is live so shop now and save big.

Best refrigerator deals shortlisted! Grab up to 44% off on side-by-side door refrigerators from top brands on Amazon Get unmissable deals with up to 44% off on side-by-side door refrigerators from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. These exclusive discounts, combined with No Cost EMI options, make it easier to purchase the fridge you’ve been eyeing.

Say goodbye to the summer heat with Garmi Ki Permanent Chhutti! Side-by-side fridges offer more space for your groceries and a sophisticated design for your home. Shop now on Amazon and enjoy exchange offers up to ₹15,000 and additional bank discounts up to ₹13,000. Hurry, these offers are available until April 22nd!

Top deals on side by side door refrigerators:

Best refrigerator deals shortlisted for you! Grab up to 38% off on high capacity refrigerators from top brands on Amazon Looking for more space in your fridge? Check out the best refrigerator deals with up to 38% off on high-capacity refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. These models are ideal for bigger families or anyone who needs extra storage.

The Garmi ki Permanent Chhutti Sale brings you fridges that can handle everything you store. These high capacity models are built to manage daily cooling needs with ease. This is your chance to shop smart and grab a fridge that truly suits your space and needs. The sale is live until April 22nd, so don’t miss it!

Top deals on high capacity fridges:

Similar articles for you Best double door energy efficient refrigerators in India 2025 with inverter technology and frost free cooling for homes

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.