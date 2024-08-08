Looking for a budget-friendly and energy-efficient refrigerator under ₹ 15000? Here are the top 8 options to consider, offering the best value for money and features.

When it comes to buying a refrigerator, selecting the best model that suits both your budget and needs is crucial. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top eight refrigerators available for under ₹15,000. We focus on essential factors such as energy efficiency, size, and affordability to help you make an informed choice.

Whether you’re in the market for a compact fridge for a small space or an energy-efficient model to keep running costs low, our selection includes options that cater to various requirements. With a range of budget-friendly choices, you can find a refrigerator that meets your needs without exceeding your budget. Read on to discover the ideal refrigerator that balances performance, efficiency, and cost.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply 1. Samsung 183 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C2412GS/NL is a compact and energy-efficient refrigerator that is perfect for small spaces. With its inverter technology, it ensures energy savings while keeping your food fresh. The sleek design and ample storage space make it a great choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Read Less Read More Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator: Energy Rating: 4 Star

Capacity: 192 liters

Inverter Compressor

Convertible Freezer

Digital Inverter Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Limited color options Convertible freezer No built-in water dispenser Ample storage space

2. Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE-CLS is a budget-friendly and energy-efficient option for small households. It offers ample storage space and adjustable shelves for convenience. With its 6th Sense PowerCool Technology, it ensures faster cooling and energy savings.

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator: Energy Rating: 3 Star

Capacity: 190 liters

6th Sense PowerCool Technology

IntelliSense Inverter Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly Limited color options Faster cooling No auto-defrost feature Adjustable shelves

3. Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE-PRM is a stylish and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers ample storage space and advanced cooling technologies. With its IntelliSense Inverter Technology and IntelliFrost Technology, it ensures consistent cooling and energy savings.

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator: Energy Rating: 4 Star

Capacity: 190 liters

IntelliSense Inverter Technology

IntelliFrost Technology

Stabilizer Free Operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Limited color options Advanced cooling technologies No deodorizer feature Stabilizer free operation

4. Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8/HL is a compact and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers a sleek and modern design. With its digital inverter technology and convertible freezer, it ensures energy savings and convenient storage options.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator: Energy Rating: 3 Star

Capacity: 192 liters

Digital Inverter Technology

Convertible Freezer

MoistFresh Zone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Limited color options Energy-efficient No built-in water dispenser Convertible freezer

5. Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Godrej Refrigerator EDGE 205B WRF is a budget-friendly and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers ample storage space and a frost-free design. With its StayCool Technology and large vegetable tray, it ensures efficient cooling and convenient storage options.

Specifications of Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator: Energy Rating: 3 Star

Capacity: 190 liters

Frost-free design

StayCool Technology

Large vegetable tray

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly Limited color options Frost-free design No convertible freezer Large vegetable tray

6. Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE-CLS is a budget-friendly and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers ample storage space and adjustable shelves for convenience. With its 6th Sense PowerCool Technology, it ensures faster cooling and energy savings.

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator: Energy Rating: 3 Star

Capacity: 190 liters

6th Sense PowerCool Technology

IntelliSense Inverter Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly Limited color options Faster cooling No auto-defrost feature Adjustable shelves

7. Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE-PRM is a stylish and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers ample storage space and advanced cooling technologies. With its IntelliSense Inverter Technology and IntelliFrost Technology, it ensures consistent cooling and energy savings.

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator: Energy Rating: 4 Star

Capacity: 190 liters

IntelliSense Inverter Technology

IntelliFrost Technology

Stabilizer Free Operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Limited color options Advanced cooling technologies No deodorizer feature Stabilizer free operation

8. Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, With 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207D THF is a feature-rich and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers ample storage space and advanced cooling technologies. With its Intelligent Operations and Dry Store Technology, it ensures efficient cooling and convenient storage options.

Specifications of Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, With 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator: Energy Rating: 4 Star

Capacity: 190 liters

Intelligent Operations

Dry Store Technology

Toughened Glass Shelves

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Feature-rich Limited color options Advanced cooling technologies No convertible freezer Toughened glass shelves

Top 2 features of best refrigerator under ₹ 15000:

Best Refrigerator under ₹ 15000 Energy Efficiency Storage Capacity (Litres) Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C2412GS/NL 4 Star 192 L Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE-CLS 3 Star 190 L Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE-PRM 4 Star 190 L Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8/HL 3 Star 192 L Godrej Refrigerator EDGE 205B WRF 3 Star 190 L Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE-CLS 3 Star 190 L Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE-PRM 4 Star 190 L Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207D THF 4 Star 190 L

Best value for money refrigerator under ₹ 15000: The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C2412GS/NL stands out as the best value for money option, offering a 4-star energy efficiency rating and 192 liters of storage capacity at an affordable price. Its energy-efficient features and ample storage make it the perfect choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall refrigerator under ₹ 15000: The Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207D THF stands out as the best overall product, offering advanced cooling technologies, intelligent operations, and toughened glass shelves. It is a feature-rich and energy-efficient option that provides ample storage space and convenience.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best refrigerator under ₹ 15000: Size and capacity: Select a refrigerator size that fits your space and meets your storage needs. Ensure the capacity suits the number of people in your household.

Energy efficiency: Look for models with a high energy rating to minimise electricity consumption and reduce running costs. Energy-efficient refrigerators are better for long-term savings.

Cooling performance: Check the cooling technology and features. Good cooling performance is essential for preserving food effectively and maintaining freshness.

Build quality: Ensure the refrigerator is well-built with durable materials. A sturdy build ensures longevity and reduces the need for frequent repairs.

Additional features: Consider features like adjustable shelves, ice makers, and door bins that enhance convenience and functionality.

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : What is the energy rating of these refrigerators? Ans : The refrigerators listed in the article have energy ratings ranging from 3 to 4 stars, ensuring energy efficiency and savings. Question : Do these refrigerators come with convertible freezers? Ans : Yes, some of the refrigerators listed offer convertible freezers, providing flexible storage options for different types of food items. Question : Are these refrigerators suitable for small households? Ans : Yes, the refrigerators listed are suitable for small households, offering ample storage space and energy-efficient cooling. Question : Do these refrigerators require stabilizers for operation? Ans : Most of the refrigerators listed come with stabilizer-free operation, ensuring consistent cooling even during voltage fluctuations.