Best refrigerator with ice maker: Top 10 picks to keep drinks chilled with ice on demand

Our Picks Best overall Value for money Jumbo ice maker Highest capacity FAQs

Choosing the right refrigerator can transform your kitchen experience, especially when it comes with a built-in ice maker. Having easy access to fresh ice cubes or crushed ice adds a level of convenience that’s perfect for entertaining or everyday use. From sleek designs to energy-efficient models, the options available today cater to a variety of needs and styles.

In this article, we’ve rounded up the top 10 best refrigerators with ice makers to help you make an informed decision. Whether you prioritise capacity, features, or aesthetics, you’ll find the ideal fridge to keep your drinks perfectly chilled.

This Whirlpool 270L triple-door refrigerator is an excellent choice for small to medium-sized families who want efficiency and organisation. The unique three-door format allows you to separate fruits, vegetables, and frozen foods, which keeps odours from mixing and improves cooling efficiency.

It features advanced Zeolite technology and a moisture retention system that helps keep perishables fresh for longer. With a sleek steel finish, low annual energy use, and a large storage zone, it combines practicality with energy savings.

Specifications Capacity 270 litres Cooling Type Frost Free Shelves Toughened Glass Dimensions 71.7D x 60.1W x 187.4H cm Energy Consumption 190 kWh annually Reasons to buy Extremely energy efficient Stabiliser-free operation Reason to avoid Slightly heavy (62kg) No convertible freezer option Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its premium design, space, and efficiency, though some report cooling and compressor issues over time.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, energy-saving, and spacious—ideal for families, though long-term reliability may vary.

This Whirlpool 327L double-door refrigerator offers a spacious layout ideal for families of four or more. Its 5-in-1 convertible function allows customisation of cooling zones for different needs, from extra fridge space to freezer conversion, all while saving energy.

Stabiliser-free operation and toughened glass shelves ensure durability and safety during voltage fluctuations. It's also equipped with Whirlpool’s Intellisense Inverter technology, which adapts cooling based on internal load, providing consistent performance and extended food freshness.

Specifications Capacity 327 litres Convertible Modes 5-in-1 Shelves Toughened Glass Energy Rating 3 Star Dimensions 71.8D x 61.5W x 175.1H cm Reasons to buy Fast freezer-to-fridge conversion Good vitamin retention Reason to avoid No Wi-Fi/smart features Limited fresh food innovations Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 327 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL(3S) CONV-TL)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the spacious, energy-efficient design, but many report compressor and cooling issues, along with unsatisfactory service.

Why choose this product?

Great storage and energy savings, though reliability and after-sales service may be concerns.

This Samsung 653L side-by-side refrigerator brings smart technology and vast storage together. Ideal for large households, it supports five convertible modes and comes equipped with Twin Cooling Plus, which maintains optimal humidity levels for longer food preservation.

With AI-powered SmartThings integration and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can monitor energy usage and control settings remotely. Its silver exterior gives it a premium finish, while the 20-year warranty on the inverter ensures long-term reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications Capacity 653 litres Cooling Type Frost Free Convertible Modes 5-in-1 Shelves Toughened Glass Energy Use 547 kWh/year Reasons to buy AI energy optimisation Smart Wi-Fi control Reason to avoid Very large footprint Premium pricing Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the value, design, and tray quality, but report mixed cooling, storage, and noise, with complaints about missing accessories.

Why choose this product?

Visually appealing and budget-friendly, but be mindful of possible cooling and accessory issues.

This LG 322L smart inverter fridge is perfect for modern Indian homes that want a blend of practicality and energy efficiency. Its multi-airflow cooling and deodoriser keep food fresher, while express freezing helps cool items quickly when needed.

It also offers convertible storage, a smart diagnosis feature, and toughened glass shelves for added safety. The smart inverter compressor adjusts cooling based on load, saving power without compromising performance—ideal for medium to large households.

Specifications Capacity 322 litres Convertible Yes Shelves Tempered Glass Features Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis Dimensions 71D x 60W x 164H cm Reasons to buy Smart inverter saves energy Compact for 322L capacity Reason to avoid No Wi-Fi or AI features Slightly lower height Click Here to Buy LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the design, space, and cooling, but report mixed build quality and compressor issues affecting long-term performance.

Why choose this product?

Sleek, spacious, and quiet, ideal for families, though some buyers face reliability concerns with the compressor.

This LG 655L side-by-side refrigerator is built for families that need maximum storage without sacrificing energy efficiency. Its spacious interior and multi-airflow system ensure uniform cooling across shelves, keeping food fresher for longer.

It includes a Smart Inverter Compressor for quieter operation and improved energy savings. While it lacks app integration or convertible zones, it makes up for it with convenience features like tempered glass shelves, a deodoriser, and express freezing for efficient food management.

Specifications Capacity 655 litres Shelves Tempered Glass Cooling Type Frost Free Compressor Smart Inverter Dimensions 73.5D x 91.3W x 179H cm Reasons to buy Efficient cooling system Large storage with smart diagnosis Reason to avoid No convertible functionality Lacks smart app integration Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the spacious freezer, sleek black look, and good build, though a few received dented units.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, functional, and spacious—ideal for two people with separate temperature control, though minor delivery issues may occur.

Whirlpool’s 192L single-door fridge is compact yet efficient, ideal for small households or single professionals. It’s one of the few single-door models with automatic defrost, saving users the hassle of manual cleaning.

Featuring 6th Sense Intellifrost, Zeolite, and MicroBlock technology, it maintains internal temperature and resists bacterial growth. Compatible with home inverters, it delivers consistent performance even during power cuts, making it a great fit for Indian conditions and budget-friendly homes.

Specifications Capacity 192 litres Defrost Type Automatic Shelves Spill Proof & Wired Features Zeolite, MicroBlock Dimensions 61.8D x 53.6W x 124.7H cm Reasons to buy Auto defrost in single door Compact and inverter-ready Reason to avoid Not suitable for large families Basic design aesthetics Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S RADIANT STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the design and build, but report noise issues, freezer malfunction, and concerns about energy efficiency and damaged parts.

Why choose this product?

Visually appealing with a solid build, though inconsistent cooling and noisy operation may affect overall satisfaction.

This 602L Haier fridge offers full convertible space, giving you the flexibility to transform both freezer and fridge zones as needed. Its twin inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling and minimal noise, even during voltage fluctuations.

It features toughened glass shelves, Deo Fresh technology, and multi-airflow cooling for consistent freshness. Though it lacks app integration, it’s highly reliable and spacious, making it a solid choice for large families who want dependable cooling at a fair price.

Specifications Capacity 602 litres Convertible 100% Fridge Space Energy Use 528 kWh/year Dimensions 69.7D x 90.5W x 177.5H cm Shelves Toughened Glass Reasons to buy Fully convertible compartments Low noise, efficient operation Reason to avoid No smart app control Basic design language Click Here to Buy Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the quality, design, and spaciousness, though some report freezer issues and limited functionality due to the non-convertible freezer side.

Why choose this product?

Great for large families with ample storage and sleek looks, but consider freezer performance and fixed configuration limitations.

Godrej’s 600L side-by-side refrigerator comes in a unique Opera Rose finish, combining aesthetics with intelligent cooling. It offers custom convertible zones and features like AI freshness sensing, making it both beautiful and functional.

The fridge includes a triple-layer warranty—1 year on product, 2 years extended, and 10 years on the compressor—offering peace of mind. It’s a dependable option for families who want a visually striking yet highly capable refrigerator with plenty of space.

Specifications Capacity 600 litres Convertible Zones Yes Shelves Toughened Glass Warranty 1+2 Yrs Product, 10 Yrs Compressor Dimensions 73D x 91W x 177H cm Reasons to buy Dedicated convertible zones Attractive design and AI freshness Reason to avoid Limited brand-specific tech No Wi-Fi/smart features Click Here to Buy Godrej 600 L 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel, Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP RS, Opera Rose)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the effective cooling, spacious design, and premium look, though some are disappointed by the absence of an included ice box.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those needing large, energy-efficient storage with fresh food technology, but note it lacks an inbuilt ice box.

This 653L Samsung fridge offers a refined matte black look and smart features ideal for tech-savvy households. The AI-enabled modes adjust power consumption intelligently, while Twin Cooling ensures optimal humidity and freshness.

SmartThings compatibility lets you control it via Wi-Fi, monitor energy usage, and receive alerts. It’s a premium offering with top-tier technology, making it perfect for modern kitchens that require both performance and connectivity in a large-capacity unit.

Specifications Capacity 653 litres Colour Black Matte Smart Features Wi-Fi, SmartThings Energy Use 547 kWh/year Dimensions 71.6D x 91.2W x 178H cm Reasons to buy Elegant design with smart tech Durable digital inverter Reason to avoid Expensive Not ideal for small kitchens Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the stunning performance, spacious storage, convertible modes, and smart app control, making it a great value for big families.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for large households seeking flexibility, strong cooling, and mobile-controlled functionality at an affordable price.

This 596L Haier fridge blends convenience and innovation, featuring Wi-Fi control, a built-in water dispenser, and full convertible modes for flexible storage. Its twin inverter tech ensures quiet operation and energy efficiency.

It also includes advanced LED touch controls and Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh, preserving food quality and flavour. With smart features and a modern design, it’s ideal for families seeking the latest in cooling technology without compromising on performance or aesthetics.

Specifications Capacity 596 litres Special Features Wi-Fi, Water Dispenser Convertible Yes Dimensions 69.7D x 90.5W x 177.5H cm Shelves Toughened Glass Reasons to buy Wi-Fi & water dispenser included 100% convertible with LED controls Reason to avoid Heavy unit (94kg) Slightly higher power consumption Click Here to Buy Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the stunning performance, spacious convertible storage, and mobile app control. They consider it excellent value for big families.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for large households seeking flexible cooling, modern design, and smart control—all at a great price point.

Factors to consider when buying a refrigerator with ice maker Capacity: Choose a size that fits your household’s needs and kitchen space.

Ice Type: Decide between crushed ice, cubes, or both, depending on your preference.

Energy Efficiency: Look for models with good energy ratings to save on electricity bills.

Water Filtration: Ensure the fridge has a reliable water filter for clean, fresh-tasting ice.

Additional Features: Consider extra functions like door-in-door access, smart controls, or adjustable shelves for convenience. How reliable are built-in ice makers in refrigerators? Built-in ice makers are generally reliable but require regular maintenance. Cleaning filters and checking water lines prevents clogs and ensures consistent ice production. Choosing a reputable brand also reduces the risk of malfunctions.

Does having an ice maker affect refrigerator storage space? Yes, refrigerators with ice makers often have slightly reduced storage capacity due to the ice maker’s components. However, many models optimise design to balance ice production with ample fridge and freezer space for everyday use.

What maintenance is needed for refrigerators with ice makers? Regular cleaning of the ice maker and water filter replacement are essential. It’s important to check for ice buildup and flush the system periodically to prevent blockages and maintain ice quality and hygiene.

Top 3 features of best refrigerator with ice maker

Refrigerators with ice maker Capacity (L) Convertible Zones Special Features Samsung 653L Side By Side (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver) 653 5 convertible modes Twin Cooling Plus, Wi-Fi, SmartThings, AI Cooling Samsung 653L Smart Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL) 653 5 convertible modes AI Cooling, Twin Cooling, Wi-Fi, SmartThings Haier 602L Side by Side (HRS-682KS) 602 Full convertible freezer & fridge Twin Inverter Compressor, Deo Fresh, Multi-airflow Haier 596L Side-by-Side (HRS-682SWDU1, Wi-Fi & Water Dispenser) 596 Full convertible zones Wi-Fi Control, Water Dispenser, Twin Inverter Godrej 600L Side by Side (RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP) 600 Custom convertible zones AI Freshness Sensing, Triple warranty, Opera Rose finish Whirlpool 327L Double Door (IF INV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL) 327 5-in-1 Convertible Intellisense Inverter, Stabiliser-free, Toughened Glass LG 655L Side-By-Side (GL-B257HDSY) 655 No convertible zones Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi-Airflow Whirlpool 270L Triple-Door (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL) 270 No convertible zones Zeolite Tech, Moisture Retention, Triple Door Whirlpool 192L Single Door (215 VMPRO PRM 3S) 192 No convertible zones 6th Sense Intellifrost, Zeolite, MicroBlock, Defrost LG 322L Smart Inverter Double Door (GL-S342SDSX) 322 Convertible storage Multi-Airflow, Deodoriser, Express Freezing

Similar articles for you