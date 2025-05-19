Best refrigerator with ice maker: Top 10 picks to keep drinks chilled with ice on demand

Explore our top refrigerators with ice makers, combining style, efficiency, and convenience. Whether you want crushed or cubed ice on demand, these models offer the best features to keep your drinks perfectly chilled all year round.

Amit Rahi
Published19 May 2025, 12:11 PM IST
Best refrigerators with ice makers for fresh ice anytime.
Best refrigerators with ice makers for fresh ice anytime.

Our Picks

Best overall

Value for money

Jumbo ice maker

Highest capacity

FAQs

Our Picks

Best overall

Choosing the right refrigerator can transform your kitchen experience, especially when it comes with a built-in ice maker. Having easy access to fresh ice cubes or crushed ice adds a level of convenience that’s perfect for entertaining or everyday use. From sleek designs to energy-efficient models, the options available today cater to a variety of needs and styles.

In this article, we’ve rounded up the top 10 best refrigerators with ice makers to help you make an informed decision. Whether you prioritise capacity, features, or aesthetics, you’ll find the ideal fridge to keep your drinks perfectly chilled.

This Whirlpool 270L triple-door refrigerator is an excellent choice for small to medium-sized families who want efficiency and organisation. The unique three-door format allows you to separate fruits, vegetables, and frozen foods, which keeps odours from mixing and improves cooling efficiency.

It features advanced Zeolite technology and a moisture retention system that helps keep perishables fresh for longer. With a sleek steel finish, low annual energy use, and a large storage zone, it combines practicality with energy savings.

Specifications

Capacity
270 litres
Cooling Type
Frost Free
Shelves
Toughened Glass
Dimensions
71.7D x 60.1W x 187.4H cm
Energy Consumption
190 kWh annually

Reasons to buy

...

Extremely energy efficient

...

Stabiliser-free operation

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly heavy (62kg)

...

No convertible freezer option

Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its premium design, space, and efficiency, though some report cooling and compressor issues over time.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, energy-saving, and spacious—ideal for families, though long-term reliability may vary.

This Whirlpool 327L double-door refrigerator offers a spacious layout ideal for families of four or more. Its 5-in-1 convertible function allows customisation of cooling zones for different needs, from extra fridge space to freezer conversion, all while saving energy.

Stabiliser-free operation and toughened glass shelves ensure durability and safety during voltage fluctuations. It's also equipped with Whirlpool’s Intellisense Inverter technology, which adapts cooling based on internal load, providing consistent performance and extended food freshness.

Specifications

Capacity
327 litres
Convertible Modes
5-in-1
Shelves
Toughened Glass
Energy Rating
3 Star
Dimensions
71.8D x 61.5W x 175.1H cm

Reasons to buy

...

Fast freezer-to-fridge conversion

...

Good vitamin retention

Reason to avoid

...

No Wi-Fi/smart features

...

Limited fresh food innovations

Whirlpool 327 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL(3S) CONV-TL)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the spacious, energy-efficient design, but many report compressor and cooling issues, along with unsatisfactory service.

Why choose this product?

Great storage and energy savings, though reliability and after-sales service may be concerns.

This Samsung 653L side-by-side refrigerator brings smart technology and vast storage together. Ideal for large households, it supports five convertible modes and comes equipped with Twin Cooling Plus, which maintains optimal humidity levels for longer food preservation.

With AI-powered SmartThings integration and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can monitor energy usage and control settings remotely. Its silver exterior gives it a premium finish, while the 20-year warranty on the inverter ensures long-term reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications

Capacity
653 litres
Cooling Type
Frost Free
Convertible Modes
5-in-1
Shelves
Toughened Glass
Energy Use
547 kWh/year

Reasons to buy

...

AI energy optimisation

...

Smart Wi-Fi control

Reason to avoid

...

Very large footprint

...

Premium pricing

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the value, design, and tray quality, but report mixed cooling, storage, and noise, with complaints about missing accessories.

Why choose this product?

Visually appealing and budget-friendly, but be mindful of possible cooling and accessory issues.

This LG 322L smart inverter fridge is perfect for modern Indian homes that want a blend of practicality and energy efficiency. Its multi-airflow cooling and deodoriser keep food fresher, while express freezing helps cool items quickly when needed.

It also offers convertible storage, a smart diagnosis feature, and toughened glass shelves for added safety. The smart inverter compressor adjusts cooling based on load, saving power without compromising performance—ideal for medium to large households.

Specifications

Capacity
322 litres
Convertible
Yes
Shelves
Tempered Glass
Features
Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis
Dimensions
71D x 60W x 164H cm

Reasons to buy

...

Smart inverter saves energy

...

Compact for 322L capacity

Reason to avoid

...

No Wi-Fi or AI features

...

Slightly lower height

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the design, space, and cooling, but report mixed build quality and compressor issues affecting long-term performance.

Why choose this product?

Sleek, spacious, and quiet, ideal for families, though some buyers face reliability concerns with the compressor.

This LG 655L side-by-side refrigerator is built for families that need maximum storage without sacrificing energy efficiency. Its spacious interior and multi-airflow system ensure uniform cooling across shelves, keeping food fresher for longer.

It includes a Smart Inverter Compressor for quieter operation and improved energy savings. While it lacks app integration or convertible zones, it makes up for it with convenience features like tempered glass shelves, a deodoriser, and express freezing for efficient food management.

Specifications

Capacity
655 litres
Shelves
Tempered Glass
Cooling Type
Frost Free
Compressor
Smart Inverter
Dimensions
73.5D x 91.3W x 179H cm

Reasons to buy

...

Efficient cooling system

...

Large storage with smart diagnosis

Reason to avoid

...

No convertible functionality

...

Lacks smart app integration

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the spacious freezer, sleek black look, and good build, though a few received dented units.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, functional, and spacious—ideal for two people with separate temperature control, though minor delivery issues may occur.

Whirlpool’s 192L single-door fridge is compact yet efficient, ideal for small households or single professionals. It’s one of the few single-door models with automatic defrost, saving users the hassle of manual cleaning.

Featuring 6th Sense Intellifrost, Zeolite, and MicroBlock technology, it maintains internal temperature and resists bacterial growth. Compatible with home inverters, it delivers consistent performance even during power cuts, making it a great fit for Indian conditions and budget-friendly homes.

Specifications

Capacity
192 litres
Defrost Type
Automatic
Shelves
Spill Proof & Wired
Features
Zeolite, MicroBlock
Dimensions
61.8D x 53.6W x 124.7H cm

Reasons to buy

...

Auto defrost in single door

...

Compact and inverter-ready

Reason to avoid

...

Not suitable for large families

...

Basic design aesthetics

Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S RADIANT STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the design and build, but report noise issues, freezer malfunction, and concerns about energy efficiency and damaged parts.

Why choose this product?

Visually appealing with a solid build, though inconsistent cooling and noisy operation may affect overall satisfaction.

This 602L Haier fridge offers full convertible space, giving you the flexibility to transform both freezer and fridge zones as needed. Its twin inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling and minimal noise, even during voltage fluctuations.

It features toughened glass shelves, Deo Fresh technology, and multi-airflow cooling for consistent freshness. Though it lacks app integration, it’s highly reliable and spacious, making it a solid choice for large families who want dependable cooling at a fair price.

Specifications

Capacity
602 litres
Convertible
100% Fridge Space
Energy Use
528 kWh/year
Dimensions
69.7D x 90.5W x 177.5H cm
Shelves
Toughened Glass

Reasons to buy

...

Fully convertible compartments

...

Low noise, efficient operation

Reason to avoid

...

No smart app control

...

Basic design language

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the quality, design, and spaciousness, though some report freezer issues and limited functionality due to the non-convertible freezer side.

Why choose this product?

Great for large families with ample storage and sleek looks, but consider freezer performance and fixed configuration limitations.

Godrej’s 600L side-by-side refrigerator comes in a unique Opera Rose finish, combining aesthetics with intelligent cooling. It offers custom convertible zones and features like AI freshness sensing, making it both beautiful and functional.

The fridge includes a triple-layer warranty—1 year on product, 2 years extended, and 10 years on the compressor—offering peace of mind. It’s a dependable option for families who want a visually striking yet highly capable refrigerator with plenty of space.

Specifications

Capacity
600 litres
Convertible Zones
Yes
Shelves
Toughened Glass
Warranty
1+2 Yrs Product, 10 Yrs Compressor
Dimensions
73D x 91W x 177H cm

Reasons to buy

...

Dedicated convertible zones

...

Attractive design and AI freshness

Reason to avoid

...

Limited brand-specific tech

...

No Wi-Fi/smart features

Godrej 600 L 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel, Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP RS, Opera Rose)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the effective cooling, spacious design, and premium look, though some are disappointed by the absence of an included ice box.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those needing large, energy-efficient storage with fresh food technology, but note it lacks an inbuilt ice box.

This 653L Samsung fridge offers a refined matte black look and smart features ideal for tech-savvy households. The AI-enabled modes adjust power consumption intelligently, while Twin Cooling ensures optimal humidity and freshness.

SmartThings compatibility lets you control it via Wi-Fi, monitor energy usage, and receive alerts. It’s a premium offering with top-tier technology, making it perfect for modern kitchens that require both performance and connectivity in a large-capacity unit.

Specifications

Capacity
653 litres
Colour
Black Matte
Smart Features
Wi-Fi, SmartThings
Energy Use
547 kWh/year
Dimensions
71.6D x 91.2W x 178H cm

Reasons to buy

...

Elegant design with smart tech

...

Durable digital inverter

Reason to avoid

...

Expensive

...

Not ideal for small kitchens

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the stunning performance, spacious storage, convertible modes, and smart app control, making it a great value for big families.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for large households seeking flexibility, strong cooling, and mobile-controlled functionality at an affordable price.

This 596L Haier fridge blends convenience and innovation, featuring Wi-Fi control, a built-in water dispenser, and full convertible modes for flexible storage. Its twin inverter tech ensures quiet operation and energy efficiency.

It also includes advanced LED touch controls and Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh, preserving food quality and flavour. With smart features and a modern design, it’s ideal for families seeking the latest in cooling technology without compromising on performance or aesthetics.

Specifications

Capacity
596 litres
Special Features
Wi-Fi, Water Dispenser
Convertible
Yes
Dimensions
69.7D x 90.5W x 177.5H cm
Shelves
Toughened Glass

Reasons to buy

...

Wi-Fi & water dispenser included

...

100% convertible with LED controls

Reason to avoid

...

Heavy unit (94kg)

...

Slightly higher power consumption

Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the stunning performance, spacious convertible storage, and mobile app control. They consider it excellent value for big families.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for large households seeking flexible cooling, modern design, and smart control—all at a great price point.

Factors to consider when buying a refrigerator with ice maker

  • Capacity: Choose a size that fits your household’s needs and kitchen space.
  • Ice Type: Decide between crushed ice, cubes, or both, depending on your preference.
  • Energy Efficiency: Look for models with good energy ratings to save on electricity bills.
  • Water Filtration: Ensure the fridge has a reliable water filter for clean, fresh-tasting ice.
  • Additional Features: Consider extra functions like door-in-door access, smart controls, or adjustable shelves for convenience.

How reliable are built-in ice makers in refrigerators?

Built-in ice makers are generally reliable but require regular maintenance. Cleaning filters and checking water lines prevents clogs and ensures consistent ice production. Choosing a reputable brand also reduces the risk of malfunctions.

Does having an ice maker affect refrigerator storage space?

Yes, refrigerators with ice makers often have slightly reduced storage capacity due to the ice maker’s components. However, many models optimise design to balance ice production with ample fridge and freezer space for everyday use.

What maintenance is needed for refrigerators with ice makers?

Regular cleaning of the ice maker and water filter replacement are essential. It’s important to check for ice buildup and flush the system periodically to prevent blockages and maintain ice quality and hygiene.

Top 3 features of best refrigerator with ice maker

Refrigerators with ice makerCapacity (L)Convertible ZonesSpecial Features
Samsung 653L Side By Side (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver)6535 convertible modesTwin Cooling Plus, Wi-Fi, SmartThings, AI Cooling
Samsung 653L Smart Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL)6535 convertible modesAI Cooling, Twin Cooling, Wi-Fi, SmartThings
Haier 602L Side by Side (HRS-682KS)602Full convertible freezer & fridgeTwin Inverter Compressor, Deo Fresh, Multi-airflow
Haier 596L Side-by-Side (HRS-682SWDU1, Wi-Fi & Water Dispenser)596Full convertible zonesWi-Fi Control, Water Dispenser, Twin Inverter
Godrej 600L Side by Side (RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP)600Custom convertible zonesAI Freshness Sensing, Triple warranty, Opera Rose finish
Whirlpool 327L Double Door (IF INV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL)3275-in-1 ConvertibleIntellisense Inverter, Stabiliser-free, Toughened Glass
LG 655L Side-By-Side (GL-B257HDSY)655No convertible zonesSmart Inverter Compressor, Multi-Airflow
Whirlpool 270L Triple-Door (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL)270No convertible zonesZeolite Tech, Moisture Retention, Triple Door
Whirlpool 192L Single Door (215 VMPRO PRM 3S)192No convertible zones6th Sense Intellifrost, Zeolite, MicroBlock, Defrost
LG 322L Smart Inverter Double Door (GL-S342SDSX)322Convertible storageMulti-Airflow, Deodoriser, Express Freezing

FAQs
Most models require a water supply to produce ice continuously.
Not all; check if the fridge offers crushed ice as an option.
Typically every 6 months, depending on usage and water quality.
It may slightly increase energy use, but energy-efficient models minimise this impact.
Yes, most refrigerators allow you to disable the ice maker when not needed.

