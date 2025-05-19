Best refrigerator with ice maker: Top 10 picks to keep drinks chilled with ice on demand

Choosing the right refrigerator can transform your kitchen experience, especially when it comes with a built-in ice maker. Having easy access to fresh ice cubes or crushed ice adds a level of convenience that’s perfect for entertaining or everyday use. From sleek designs to energy-efficient models, the options available today cater to a variety of needs and styles.
In this article, we’ve rounded up the top 10 best refrigerators with ice makers to help you make an informed decision. Whether you prioritise capacity, features, or aesthetics, you’ll find the ideal fridge to keep your drinks perfectly chilled.
This Whirlpool 270L triple-door refrigerator is an excellent choice for small to medium-sized families who want efficiency and organisation. The unique three-door format allows you to separate fruits, vegetables, and frozen foods, which keeps odours from mixing and improves cooling efficiency.
It features advanced Zeolite technology and a moisture retention system that helps keep perishables fresh for longer. With a sleek steel finish, low annual energy use, and a large storage zone, it combines practicality with energy savings.
Extremely energy efficient
Stabiliser-free operation
Slightly heavy (62kg)
No convertible freezer option
Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its premium design, space, and efficiency, though some report cooling and compressor issues over time.
Why choose this product?
Stylish, energy-saving, and spacious—ideal for families, though long-term reliability may vary.
This Whirlpool 327L double-door refrigerator offers a spacious layout ideal for families of four or more. Its 5-in-1 convertible function allows customisation of cooling zones for different needs, from extra fridge space to freezer conversion, all while saving energy.
Stabiliser-free operation and toughened glass shelves ensure durability and safety during voltage fluctuations. It's also equipped with Whirlpool’s Intellisense Inverter technology, which adapts cooling based on internal load, providing consistent performance and extended food freshness.
Fast freezer-to-fridge conversion
Good vitamin retention
No Wi-Fi/smart features
Limited fresh food innovations
Whirlpool 327 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL(3S) CONV-TL)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the spacious, energy-efficient design, but many report compressor and cooling issues, along with unsatisfactory service.
Why choose this product?
Great storage and energy savings, though reliability and after-sales service may be concerns.
This Samsung 653L side-by-side refrigerator brings smart technology and vast storage together. Ideal for large households, it supports five convertible modes and comes equipped with Twin Cooling Plus, which maintains optimal humidity levels for longer food preservation.
With AI-powered SmartThings integration and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can monitor energy usage and control settings remotely. Its silver exterior gives it a premium finish, while the 20-year warranty on the inverter ensures long-term reliability and peace of mind.
AI energy optimisation
Smart Wi-Fi control
Very large footprint
Premium pricing
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the value, design, and tray quality, but report mixed cooling, storage, and noise, with complaints about missing accessories.
Why choose this product?
Visually appealing and budget-friendly, but be mindful of possible cooling and accessory issues.
This LG 322L smart inverter fridge is perfect for modern Indian homes that want a blend of practicality and energy efficiency. Its multi-airflow cooling and deodoriser keep food fresher, while express freezing helps cool items quickly when needed.
It also offers convertible storage, a smart diagnosis feature, and toughened glass shelves for added safety. The smart inverter compressor adjusts cooling based on load, saving power without compromising performance—ideal for medium to large households.
Smart inverter saves energy
Compact for 322L capacity
No Wi-Fi or AI features
Slightly lower height
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the design, space, and cooling, but report mixed build quality and compressor issues affecting long-term performance.
Why choose this product?
Sleek, spacious, and quiet, ideal for families, though some buyers face reliability concerns with the compressor.
This LG 655L side-by-side refrigerator is built for families that need maximum storage without sacrificing energy efficiency. Its spacious interior and multi-airflow system ensure uniform cooling across shelves, keeping food fresher for longer.
It includes a Smart Inverter Compressor for quieter operation and improved energy savings. While it lacks app integration or convertible zones, it makes up for it with convenience features like tempered glass shelves, a deodoriser, and express freezing for efficient food management.
Efficient cooling system
Large storage with smart diagnosis
No convertible functionality
Lacks smart app integration
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the spacious freezer, sleek black look, and good build, though a few received dented units.
Why choose this product?
Stylish, functional, and spacious—ideal for two people with separate temperature control, though minor delivery issues may occur.
Whirlpool’s 192L single-door fridge is compact yet efficient, ideal for small households or single professionals. It’s one of the few single-door models with automatic defrost, saving users the hassle of manual cleaning.
Featuring 6th Sense Intellifrost, Zeolite, and MicroBlock technology, it maintains internal temperature and resists bacterial growth. Compatible with home inverters, it delivers consistent performance even during power cuts, making it a great fit for Indian conditions and budget-friendly homes.
Auto defrost in single door
Compact and inverter-ready
Not suitable for large families
Basic design aesthetics
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S RADIANT STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the design and build, but report noise issues, freezer malfunction, and concerns about energy efficiency and damaged parts.
Why choose this product?
Visually appealing with a solid build, though inconsistent cooling and noisy operation may affect overall satisfaction.
This 602L Haier fridge offers full convertible space, giving you the flexibility to transform both freezer and fridge zones as needed. Its twin inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling and minimal noise, even during voltage fluctuations.
It features toughened glass shelves, Deo Fresh technology, and multi-airflow cooling for consistent freshness. Though it lacks app integration, it’s highly reliable and spacious, making it a solid choice for large families who want dependable cooling at a fair price.
Fully convertible compartments
Low noise, efficient operation
No smart app control
Basic design language
Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the quality, design, and spaciousness, though some report freezer issues and limited functionality due to the non-convertible freezer side.
Why choose this product?
Great for large families with ample storage and sleek looks, but consider freezer performance and fixed configuration limitations.
Godrej’s 600L side-by-side refrigerator comes in a unique Opera Rose finish, combining aesthetics with intelligent cooling. It offers custom convertible zones and features like AI freshness sensing, making it both beautiful and functional.
The fridge includes a triple-layer warranty—1 year on product, 2 years extended, and 10 years on the compressor—offering peace of mind. It’s a dependable option for families who want a visually striking yet highly capable refrigerator with plenty of space.
Dedicated convertible zones
Attractive design and AI freshness
Limited brand-specific tech
No Wi-Fi/smart features
Godrej 600 L 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel, Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP RS, Opera Rose)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the effective cooling, spacious design, and premium look, though some are disappointed by the absence of an included ice box.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for those needing large, energy-efficient storage with fresh food technology, but note it lacks an inbuilt ice box.
This 653L Samsung fridge offers a refined matte black look and smart features ideal for tech-savvy households. The AI-enabled modes adjust power consumption intelligently, while Twin Cooling ensures optimal humidity and freshness.
SmartThings compatibility lets you control it via Wi-Fi, monitor energy usage, and receive alerts. It’s a premium offering with top-tier technology, making it perfect for modern kitchens that require both performance and connectivity in a large-capacity unit.
Elegant design with smart tech
Durable digital inverter
Expensive
Not ideal for small kitchens
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the stunning performance, spacious storage, convertible modes, and smart app control, making it a great value for big families.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for large households seeking flexibility, strong cooling, and mobile-controlled functionality at an affordable price.
This 596L Haier fridge blends convenience and innovation, featuring Wi-Fi control, a built-in water dispenser, and full convertible modes for flexible storage. Its twin inverter tech ensures quiet operation and energy efficiency.
It also includes advanced LED touch controls and Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh, preserving food quality and flavour. With smart features and a modern design, it’s ideal for families seeking the latest in cooling technology without compromising on performance or aesthetics.
Wi-Fi & water dispenser included
100% convertible with LED controls
Heavy unit (94kg)
Slightly higher power consumption
Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the stunning performance, spacious convertible storage, and mobile app control. They consider it excellent value for big families.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for large households seeking flexible cooling, modern design, and smart control—all at a great price point.
Built-in ice makers are generally reliable but require regular maintenance. Cleaning filters and checking water lines prevents clogs and ensures consistent ice production. Choosing a reputable brand also reduces the risk of malfunctions.
Yes, refrigerators with ice makers often have slightly reduced storage capacity due to the ice maker’s components. However, many models optimise design to balance ice production with ample fridge and freezer space for everyday use.
Regular cleaning of the ice maker and water filter replacement are essential. It’s important to check for ice buildup and flush the system periodically to prevent blockages and maintain ice quality and hygiene.
|Refrigerators with ice maker
|Capacity (L)
|Convertible Zones
|Special Features
|Samsung 653L Side By Side (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver)
|653
|5 convertible modes
|Twin Cooling Plus, Wi-Fi, SmartThings, AI Cooling
|Samsung 653L Smart Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL)
|653
|5 convertible modes
|AI Cooling, Twin Cooling, Wi-Fi, SmartThings
|Haier 602L Side by Side (HRS-682KS)
|602
|Full convertible freezer & fridge
|Twin Inverter Compressor, Deo Fresh, Multi-airflow
|Haier 596L Side-by-Side (HRS-682SWDU1, Wi-Fi & Water Dispenser)
|596
|Full convertible zones
|Wi-Fi Control, Water Dispenser, Twin Inverter
|Godrej 600L Side by Side (RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP)
|600
|Custom convertible zones
|AI Freshness Sensing, Triple warranty, Opera Rose finish
|Whirlpool 327L Double Door (IF INV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL)
|327
|5-in-1 Convertible
|Intellisense Inverter, Stabiliser-free, Toughened Glass
|LG 655L Side-By-Side (GL-B257HDSY)
|655
|No convertible zones
|Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi-Airflow
|Whirlpool 270L Triple-Door (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL)
|270
|No convertible zones
|Zeolite Tech, Moisture Retention, Triple Door
|Whirlpool 192L Single Door (215 VMPRO PRM 3S)
|192
|No convertible zones
|6th Sense Intellifrost, Zeolite, MicroBlock, Defrost
|LG 322L Smart Inverter Double Door (GL-S342SDSX)
|322
|Convertible storage
|Multi-Airflow, Deodoriser, Express Freezing
FAQs
Do all refrigerators with ice makers need a water connection?
Most models require a water supply to produce ice continuously.
Can I get crushed ice from any ice maker?
Not all; check if the fridge offers crushed ice as an option.
How often should I change the water filter?
Typically every 6 months, depending on usage and water quality.
Will an ice maker increase my electricity bill?
It may slightly increase energy use, but energy-efficient models minimise this impact.
Can I turn off the ice maker if I don’t use it?
Yes, most refrigerators allow you to disable the ice maker when not needed.