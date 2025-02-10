|Product
Bluestar 45 Ltr, 2 Star, Mini Refrigerator with Freezer, Direct Cool, Grey, MR60-GGView Details
₹10,999
Amazon Brand - Solimo Mini Fridge with Direct Cooling Technology | Ideal for Home, Office, Dorm Room | Personal Minibar | Compact Size | Black (45 Liters)View Details
₹7,999
LG 43 L 1 Star Direct Cool Minibar Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, GL-M051RSWB, Super White)View Details
₹9,990
ROCKWELL 48Ltr Mini Refrigerator with Direct Cool Technology - Single Door Design, Energy Efficient, Compact Size - Ideal for Home, Office, and Dorm Rooms (Silver, MB50)View Details
₹8,500
Cruise 45 L 2 Star Compact Minibar Refrigerator with Freezer Compartment - Direct Cool Technology (Single Door, Graphite Grey, CRDSVK-FZ1050G, 2024 Model)View Details
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller)View Details
₹15,990
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model)View Details
₹19,990
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model)View Details
₹17,690
LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)View Details
₹17,690
Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue)View Details
₹12,390
Blue Star CF4-230NEYW Single Door Deep Freezer (215 Liter, White, 4-star)View Details
₹20,990
Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 3S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue, 2023 Model)View Details
₹14,490
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model)View Details
₹26,990
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)View Details
₹25,990
Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM RADIANT STEEL(2S)-TL, 2024 Fridge Model)View Details
₹23,590
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling, 2023 Model)View Details
₹29,990
Haier 237 L, 3 Star, 8 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Bottom Mounted Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-243GS-P, Moon Silver, 2024 Model)View Details
₹24,990
Whirlpool 215 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(Fp 223D Protton Roy German Steel(Z) Double Door Refrigerator Space, 2024 Fridge Model)View Details
₹24,490
Samsung 322 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT37C4523B1/HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model)View Details
₹37,990
Samsung 301 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34C4523B1/HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model)View Details
₹35,490
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)View Details
₹37,490
Whirlpool 327 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL(3S) CONV-TL 2024 Model)View Details
₹34,990
LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)View Details
₹39,490
Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection With Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (2024 Model, RF EON 438B RCI CH GD, Champagne Gold)View Details
₹42,490
ROCKWELL 550DDUC, 5 Star, Convertible GREEN Deep Freezer, Double Door, with 10 yrs. Warranty on Cooling Coil and Upto 53% Power SavingView Details
₹37,795
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model)View Details
₹79,990
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)View Details
₹59,990
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)View Details
₹51,990
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)View Details
₹72,990
Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black)View Details
₹81,990
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model)View Details
₹1.1L
With the changing seasons, it’s an ideal moment to refresh your kitchen by investing in a dependable refrigerator. Upgrading doesn’t have to be expensive, as there are excellent options starting under ₹9,000. For small households or those needing extra storage, compact models deliver efficient performance. Reputable brands provide appliances equipped with adjustable shelves, quiet operation, and advanced cooling features. These designs ensure groceries stay fresh while saving energy. Many refrigerators also focus on eco-friendly functionality, helping reduce power consumption. A well-chosen fridge can transform your kitchen experience without stretching your budget. Explore the variety of affordable choices available online, each tailored to meet specific needs and preferences. Make a smart decision today and enjoy a modern, organized kitchen setup that enhances convenience and style.
Is your shopping budget tight? Discover top refrigerators under ₹10,000 that blend affordability with functionality. These compact models cater to small families or personal use, offering essential features like adjustable shelves and efficient cooling. Designed to fit smaller spaces, they ensure groceries stay fresh while consuming minimal energy. Trusted brands provide durable options without compromising performance. With sleek designs and practical storage solutions, these appliances are perfect for upgrading your kitchen affordably. Explore the range today and find the ideal fridge to meet your everyday needs.
Also read: Best refrigerators under ₹35000: Top 7 stylish picks for reliable and excellent cooling performance
Refrigerators under ₹20,000 strike the perfect balance between affordability and functionality, making them a favourite among budget-conscious buyers. These models come with features like adjustable shelves, efficient cooling systems, and energy-saving technology, ensuring convenience without breaking the bank. Ideal for small to medium households, they offer ample storage and reliable performance. Many options also include modern designs that fit seamlessly into any kitchen space. With trusted brands offering durable and practical choices, upgrading your kitchen has never been easier. Explore these appliances to find one that suits your needs today.
Also read: Best refrigerators in 2024: Top 9 choices for style, efficiency and ample storage to suit every kitchen
Add a touch of sophistication to your kitchen with refrigerators available under ₹30,000. These appliances combine modern design with practical features like adjustable shelves, multi-door options, and efficient cooling systems. Perfect for contemporary homes, they offer energy-saving benefits and reliable performance. Trusted brands ensure durability while providing sleek finishes that complement your kitchen’s decor. Whether you prefer a minimalist look or something more vibrant, these models cater to all tastes. With ample storage and advanced functionality, they make daily life easier and more stylish. Refresh your kitchen with an appliance that blends aesthetics and utility without exceeding your budget. Explore the options today!
Also read: Best selling refrigerators in India: Upgrade your kitchen with the top 10 elegant and modern refrigerators
Serious about upgrading your home appliances? Discover the best refrigerators under ₹40,000 that combine innovation, durability, and style. These models come equipped with advanced features like frost-free technology, multi-door designs, and smart cooling systems to keep your groceries fresh for longer. With energy-efficient performance, they help reduce electricity bills while offering ample storage for all your needs. Trusted brands ensure reliability and sleek designs that enhance your kitchen’s appeal.
Also read: Best refrigerator under ₹15000: Top 8 energy-efficient and budget-friendly fridge options
If you’re ready to invest in top-tier quality, premium refrigerators above ₹50,000 bring unmatched innovation and luxury to your home. These models redefine convenience with advanced features like smart connectivity, convertible storage modes, and precise temperature control. Designed for modern living, they boast spacious interiors, elegant finishes, and cutting-edge technology to preserve food freshness and reduce energy consumption. Trusted brands ensure durability and superior performance, making them a worthwhile addition to any kitchen. With options ranging from French door designs to built-in panels, these appliances blend seamlessly into your lifestyle. Choose a refrigerator that reflects sophistication while delivering exceptional functionality.
Refrigerators under ₹20,000 are budget-friendly and practical for small households, but spending more provides advanced features like frost-free tech and better energy efficiency.
Premium refrigerators above ₹50,000 offer smart features, larger capacity, and long-term savings on energy bills, making them ideal for those seeking luxury and durability.
Energy-efficient models reduce electricity costs over time, making them a smarter choice despite higher upfront prices, especially for long-term use.
While sleek designs enhance kitchen aesthetics, functionality like cooling performance, storage capacity, and reliability should take priority for daily convenience and practicality.
