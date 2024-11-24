Explore
Best refrigerators under ₹35000: Top 7 stylish picks for reliable and excellent cooling performance

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best refrigerators under ₹35000? Here are the top 7 options with detailed information on their features, pros, and cons to help you make the right choice for your home.

Stylish, efficient refrigerators under ₹35,000 – perfect for modern kitchens.Premium
Stylish, efficient refrigerators under 35,000 – perfect for modern kitchens.

Refrigerators are an essential appliance in every household, and with so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. From energy-efficient models to frost-free double door refrigerators, we have compiled a list of the 7 best refrigerators under 35000 in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a spacious model with convertible features or a sleek design with advanced cooling technology, we've got you covered.

1. Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RT28C3053S8-HL is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 253 liters. It features digital inverter technology for precise cooling and an easy slide shelf for convenient storage. With frost-free operation and a 4-star energy rating, this refrigerator is a great choice for any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator:

  • 253 liters capacity
  • Digital inverter technology
  • Frost-free operation
  • 4-star energy rating

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Spacious storageLimited color options
Energy-efficientSlightly expensive
Stylish design

2. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

The LG Inverter Frost-Free Refrigerator GL-I292RPZX is a stylish and efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 260 liters. It features a linear cooling technology that ensures uniform cooling, along with a smart diagnosis system for easy maintenance. With a 4-star energy rating and convertible freezer, this refrigerator offers great value for money.

Specifications of LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator:

  • 260 liters capacity
  • Linear cooling technology
  • Convertible freezer
  • 4-star energy rating

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Uniform coolingLimited capacity for large families
Easy maintenance
Convertible freezer

3. LG 242 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-N292DPZY, Shiny Steel, Smart Connect & Multi Air Flow)

The LG Frost-Free Inverter Refrigerator GL-N292DPZY is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 260 liters. It features a smart inverter compressor for precise cooling and a multi-air flow system for even distribution of cold air. With a 4-star energy rating and dual fridge options, this refrigerator is ideal for modern homes.

Specifications of LG 242 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator:

  • 260 liters capacity
  • Smart inverter compressor
  • Multi-air flow system
  • 4-star energy rating

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Even distribution of cold airLimited color options
Energy-efficientSlightly expensive
Dual fridge options

4. Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(FP 343D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel)

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 343D Protton Roy is a spacious and innovative refrigerator with a capacity of 330 liters. It features 6th sense active fresh technology for advanced preservation and a microblock technology to prevent up to 99% bacterial growth. With a 3-star energy rating and zeolite technology for freshness retention, this refrigerator offers great value for money.

Specifications of Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator:

  • 330 liters capacity
  • 6th sense active fresh technology
  • Microblock technology
  • 3-star energy rating

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Advanced preservationLimited color options
Bacterial growth preventionSlightly expensive
Freshness retention

5. Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)

The Haier Inverter Refrigerator HEB-333DS-P Convertible is a versatile and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 320 liters. It features a twin inverter technology for optimal cooling and a convertible freezer for flexible storage options. With a 3-star energy rating and a sleek design, this refrigerator is perfect for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter:

  • 320 liters capacity
  • Twin inverter technology
  • Convertible freezer
  • 3-star energy rating

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Flexible storage optionsLimited color options
Energy-efficientSlightly expensive
Sleek design

6. Godrej 272 L 2 Star Wood Finish, 30 Days Farm Freshness, Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RT EONVOGUE 310B RI WT WD, Walnut Wood)

The Godrej Refrigerator RT-EONVOGUE 310B is a spacious and stylish refrigerator with a capacity of 311 liters. It features an intelligent mode for energy savings and a cool shower technology for uniform cooling. With a 3-star energy rating and a jumbo vegetable tray for extra storage, this refrigerator is ideal for large families.

Specifications of Godrej 272 L 2 Star Wood Finish, 30 Days Farm Freshness, Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator:

  • 311 liters capacity
  • Intelligent mode
  • Cool shower technology
  • 3-star energy rating

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy savingsLimited color options
Uniform coolingSlightly expensive
Extra storage

7. Samsung 223L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR24C2823CU/NL,Camellia Blue) Base Stand Drawer 2023 Model, Free 1 Year Extended warranty

The Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR24C2823CU-NL is a compact and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 230 liters. It features a digital inverter compressor for reliable performance and a stabilizer-free operation for added convenience. With a 4-star energy rating and a stylish design, this refrigerator is a great choice for small households.

Specifications of Samsung 223L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

  • 230 liters capacity
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Stabilizer-free operation
  • 4-star energy rating

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Reliable performanceLimited capacity for large families
Convenient operation
Stylish design

Top 3 features of the best refrigerators under 35000: 

Best refrigerators under 35000CapacityCooling TechnologyEnergy Rating     
Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RT28C3053S8-HL253 litersDigital inverter technology4-star
LG Inverter Frost-Free Refrigerator GL-I292RPZX260 litersLinear cooling technology4-star
LG Frost-Free Inverter Refrigerator GL-N292DPZY260 litersSmart inverter compressor4-star
Whirlpool Refrigerator 343D Protton Roy330 liters6th sense active fresh technology3-star
Haier Inverter Refrigerator HEB-333DS-P Convertible320 litersTwin inverter technology3-star
Godrej Refrigerator RT-EONVOGUE 310B311 litersIntelligent mode3-star
Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR24C2823CU-NL230 litersDigital inverter compressor4-star

Best value for money refrigerator under 35000:

The Haier Inverter Refrigerator HEB-333DS-P Convertible is the best value for money with its versatile features, energy-efficient performance, and sleek design. It offers a great combination of storage capacity and cooling technology at an affordable price.

Best overall refrigerator under 35000:

Samsung 236L 3-star frost-free refrigerator offers efficient cooling, digital inverter technology, durable performance, and energy savings. Ideal for small families, it features toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, and 20-year compressor warranty.

How to find the best refrigerator under 35000:

When choosing the perfect refrigerator from our list, consider the capacity, cooling technology, energy rating, and additional features like convertible options and intelligent modes. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs and preferences.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these refrigerators?

Ans : The price range of the refrigerators listed is between 25,000 to 35,000 rupees.

Question : Do these refrigerators come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all the refrigerators come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

Question : Are these refrigerators suitable for large families?

Ans : Some of the refrigerators have a capacity of over 300 liters, making them suitable for large families.

Question : Do these refrigerators require a stabilizer?

Ans : Most of the refrigerators come with stabilizer-free operation, but it's always recommended to check the product specifications for compatibility.

