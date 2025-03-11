Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 301 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34C4523B1/HL, Black Matt)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Panasonic 309 L 3 Star 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NR-TG321CUSN, Shining Silver, Jumbo Vegetable Basket, Net Capacity 279L)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ASCU, Scarlet Charm, Base stand with drawer)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas Beko, A TATA Product 183 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RDC215B/W0BWR0M0B00GO, Bonita Wine, Fresh Box Technology, with Base Drawer)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBDC-2235DBMED,Mystic Bloosom Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 200 L 3 Star Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPRO ROY 3S NEO DUTCH, Black, Neo Dutch)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D211HBCZ, Blue Charm, Base stand with drawer)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 1 Hour Icing Technology (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej 223 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 325 L 3 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF375 Omega Steel(3S)-TL, Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas Beko 470 L 2 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator, Store Fresh+ (RFF493IF, Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 243L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2902NBSE, Brush Grey) 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX, Active Fresh Blue Light)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Midea 510L Side By Side Refrigerator with Inverter (MRFS5920SSLF, Silver, SS Finish)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Upgrade your kitchen with the best refrigerators available at up to 45% off. Single-door and double-door models from top brands like LG, Samsung and others offer efficient cooling and modern features at great prices. Energy-efficient designs reduce electricity use, and roomy interiors offer plenty of space for fresh and frozen foods. With cutting-edge cooling tech, you get consistent temperatures that keep your fruits, veggies, and dairy fresher for longer. There are options like frost-free models, convertible sections, and smart inverter compressors that deliver dependable performance.
Plus, the sleek designs fit right into any kitchen, making them both practical and stylish. With so many sizes and features available, picking the best fridge is a breeze. Take advantage of these Amazon deals and bring home a high-quality refrigerator at an unbeatable price.
Take your pick from the best single door refrigerators: Up to 45% off on top brands
A single-door refrigerator is a great choice for small families, bachelors, or those needing a compact cooling solution. With efficient cooling, energy-saving features, and ample storage, these models provide convenience at an affordable price. The best single door refrigerator options come with direct cool technology, which helps maintain freshness while consuming less power. Many models include a large freezer section, toughened glass shelves, and an anti-bacterial gasket for hygiene. Some also feature inverter compressors for better cooling and lower electricity bills. Available in various capacities, single-door refrigerators offer a sleek design that fits well in any kitchen.
Discover the best double door refrigerators: Up to 40% off on top brands
The double door refrigerators offer larger storage, better cooling efficiency, and advanced features for modern kitchens. With a separate freezer and fridge compartment, they ensure easy organisation and faster cooling. Many models come with frost-free technology, inverter compressors for energy savings, and multiple cooling zones to maintain freshness. Spacious interiors with toughened glass shelves provide durability and convenience. Some variants also include convertible modes, allowing flexible storage adjustments. Grab these Amazon deals now and upgrade your kitchen effortlessly.
Explore the best side by side refrigerators: Up to 45% off on top brands
The best side by side refrigerators offer spacious storage, advanced cooling, and modern designs, making them perfect for large families. Featuring a freezer on one side and a refrigerator on the other, these appliances offer convenient access to food and beverages. Numerous models are equipped with frost-free technology, multi-airflow cooling systems, and inverter compressors, enhancing efficiency and promoting energy savings. Additional conveniences such as water dispensers, digital controls, and smart connectivity further elevate user experience. Their sleek designs also seamlessly integrate with any kitchen aesthetic.
Similar articles for you:
Best selling refrigerators starting at ₹8000: Top 10 picks for your diverse cooling needs at home
Best single door refrigerators in 2025 with high capacity and low power consumption
Exclusive Amazon discounts: Over 55% off on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers from top brands
Best side-by-side refrigerator: Top 8 picks with advanced features, smart technology, and spacious solutions
Best refrigerators under ₹20000 in March 2025: Top budget friendly, feature packed picks for budget conscious buyers
Top freezer refrigerators: Explore the 10 best options for superior cooling, energy efficiency, and spacious storage
FAQs
Question : Which type of refrigerator is best for a small family?
Ans : A single-door refrigerator is ideal for small families due to its compact size, energy efficiency, and affordability.
Question : How does an inverter compressor help in a refrigerator?
Ans : An inverter compressor adjusts cooling speed based on usage, reducing energy consumption and ensuring better efficiency.
Question : What is a convertible refrigerator?
Ans : A convertible refrigerator allows switching between freezer and fridge modes for flexible storage options.
Question : How often should a refrigerator be cleaned?
Ans : It’s best to clean the refrigerator every 2-3 weeks to maintain hygiene and prevent odours.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.