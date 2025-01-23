Our Picks
(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light HD Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/512 GB SSD/14 (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11/MS Office/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/Webcam/Intel Graphics)
|
|
|
|
|
Best Overall Product
(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad T495 AMD Ryzen 7 Pro Thin & Light HD Touchscreen Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/256 GB SSD/14 (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11/MS Office/WiFi/Bluetooth/Webcam/AMD Radeon Graphics)
|
|
|
|
|
Best Value For Money
(Refurbished) IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 15.6-inch (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SDD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050/120Hz/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82S900R6IN
|
|
|
|
|
(Refurbished) ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 9 8945H Processor, Gaming Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/Windows 11/Office Home/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg), FA507UV-LP137WS
|
|
|
|
|
(Refurbished) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti 4GB GDDR6 Graphics/Onyx Black/2.2Kg), 82EY00L4IN
|
|
|
|
In today's digital age, a good gaming laptop is a must-have for any avid gamer. However, finding a gaming laptop that offers both high performance and affordability can be a challenge. That's where refurbished gaming laptops come in. Refurbished laptops are a great way to get your hands on a high-quality gaming machine at a fraction of the cost of a new one. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 5 best refurbished gaming laptops under 50000 available on Amazon India, providing you with all the information you need to make an informed purchase decision.
The Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad is a powerful gaming laptop that comes with a high-definition display, Bluetooth connectivity, and dedicated graphics. With a sleek design and impressive performance, this laptop is perfect for gaming enthusiasts. It offers a reliable and immersive gaming experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful graphics performance
Sleek and durable design
High-definition display
Reasons to avoid
Limited storage capacity
May run hot under heavy load
(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light HD Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/512 GB SSD/14 (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11/MS Office/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/Webcam/Intel Graphics)
Also read: Gaming laptops starting under ₹55,000: Grab 38% off on top brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo and more
The Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad with touchscreen functionality offers a unique gaming experience. It features Bluetooth connectivity, dedicated graphics, and a high-definition display. The touchscreen feature adds versatility and convenience to your gaming sessions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Touchscreen functionality
High-performance processor
Ample RAM and storage
Reasons to avoid
Higher price point
May be heavier due to touchscreen technology
(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad T495 AMD Ryzen 7 Pro Thin & Light HD Touchscreen Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/256 GB SSD/14 (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11/MS Office/WiFi/Bluetooth/Webcam/AMD Radeon Graphics)
Also read: Best selling gaming laptops: Level up your gameplay with our top picks and enjoy effortless battles
The Renewed Lenovo IdeaPad is a reliable gaming laptop with a 39.62cm display and powerful performance. It offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity and integrated graphics for an immersive gaming experience. The IdeaPad is designed to provide a balance of affordability and functionality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable price point
Large storage capacity
Reliable performance
Reasons to avoid
Integrated graphics may limit gaming capabilities
Heavier weight
(Refurbished) IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 15.6-inch (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SDD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050/120Hz/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82S900R6IN
Also read: Best gaming laptops: Top 8 choices with the latest processor for an ultimate gaming experience
The Refurbished ASUS FA507UV-LP137WS is a powerhouse gaming laptop with a 250nits display and a powerful processor. It offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity and dedicated graphics for an exceptional gaming experience. This laptop is designed for high-performance gaming and multitasking.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-performance processor
Dedicated graphics for gaming
Fast and responsive SSD storage
Reasons to avoid
Lower graphics performance compared to other models
Slightly heavier build
(Refurbished) ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 9 8945H Processor, Gaming Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/Windows 11/Office Home/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg), FA507UV-LP137WS
Also read: Best gaming laptop under ₹60,000: Enjoy optimum gaming performance in a budget from brands like Asus, MSI and more
The Renewed Lenovo 15.6-inch gaming laptop offers dedicated graphics and a large display for immersive gaming. It features Bluetooth connectivity and a reliable processor for smooth performance. This laptop is designed for casual and mid-range gaming enthusiasts.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large RAM capacity for multitasking
Ample storage for games and files
Reliable processor for smooth performance
Reasons to avoid
Limited SSD storage options
May not be suitable for high-end gaming
(Refurbished) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti 4GB GDDR6 Graphics/Onyx Black/2.2Kg), 82EY00L4IN
Refurbished gaming laptops top features comparison:
|Refurbished laptops under ₹50000
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|Graphics
|Screen Size
|Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad
|Intel Core i5
|8GB DDR4
|256GB SSD
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
|15.6 inches
|Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad (Touchscreen)
|Intel Core i7
|16GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
|15.6 inches
|Renewed Lenovo IdeaPad
|AMD Ryzen 5
|8GB DDR4
|1TB HDD
|Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
|15.6 inches
|Refurbished ASUS FA507UV-LP137WS
|Intel Core i5
|8GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050
|15.6 inches
|Renewed Lenovo 15.6-inch
|Intel Core i5
|12GB DDR4
|1TB HDD
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
|15.6 inches
FAQs
Question : What is the price range for refurbished gaming laptops under 50000?
Ans : The price range for refurbished gaming laptops under 50000 in India varies based on the brand, specifications, and condition of the laptop. You can find a wide range of options to fit your budget and gaming requirements.
Question : What are the key features to look for in a refurbished gaming laptop?
Ans : Key features to consider include the processor, RAM, storage capacity, dedicated graphics, and the overall build quality. These factors play a significant role in determining the gaming performance and user experience.
Question : Are refurbished gaming laptops reliable in terms of performance and durability?
Ans : Refurbished gaming laptops can offer reliable performance and durability when purchased from reputable sellers and come with warranties. It's essential to research the seller and read customer reviews for peace of mind.
Question : What are the newest releases in the refurbished gaming laptop category?
Ans : The newest releases in the refurbished gaming laptop category include models from top brands with upgraded specifications, improved performance, and enhanced gaming features. Keep an eye out for new arrivals to stay updated with the latest options.
