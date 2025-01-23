Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best refurbished gaming laptops under 50000 in India: Top 5 options to consider

Best refurbished gaming laptops under ₹50000 in India: Top 5 options to consider

Affiliate Desk

Looking for a budget-friendly refurbished gaming laptop? Here are the top 5 options under 50000 in India, with detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table.

High-performance refurbished gaming laptops: Affordable power for ultimate gaming.
Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money

Our Picks

In today's digital age, a good gaming laptop is a must-have for any avid gamer. However, finding a gaming laptop that offers both high performance and affordability can be a challenge. That's where refurbished gaming laptops come in. Refurbished laptops are a great way to get your hands on a high-quality gaming machine at a fraction of the cost of a new one. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 5 best refurbished gaming laptops under 50000 available on Amazon India, providing you with all the information you need to make an informed purchase decision.

The Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad is a powerful gaming laptop that comes with a high-definition display, Bluetooth connectivity, and dedicated graphics. With a sleek design and impressive performance, this laptop is perfect for gaming enthusiasts. It offers a reliable and immersive gaming experience.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
256GB SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
Screen Size
15.6 inches

Reasons to buy

Powerful graphics performance

Sleek and durable design

High-definition display

Reasons to avoid

Limited storage capacity

May run hot under heavy load

(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light HD Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/512 GB SSD/14 (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11/MS Office/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/Webcam/Intel Graphics)

Also read: Gaming laptops starting under 55,000: Grab 38% off on top brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo and more

The Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad with touchscreen functionality offers a unique gaming experience. It features Bluetooth connectivity, dedicated graphics, and a high-definition display. The touchscreen feature adds versatility and convenience to your gaming sessions.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
Screen Size
15.6 inches

Reasons to buy

Touchscreen functionality

High-performance processor

Ample RAM and storage

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

May be heavier due to touchscreen technology

(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad T495 AMD Ryzen 7 Pro Thin & Light HD Touchscreen Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/256 GB SSD/14 (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11/MS Office/WiFi/Bluetooth/Webcam/AMD Radeon Graphics)

Also read: Best selling gaming laptops: Level up your gameplay with our top picks and enjoy effortless battles

The Renewed Lenovo IdeaPad is a reliable gaming laptop with a 39.62cm display and powerful performance. It offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity and integrated graphics for an immersive gaming experience. The IdeaPad is designed to provide a balance of affordability and functionality.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
1TB HDD
Graphics
Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
Screen Size
15.6 inches

Reasons to buy

Affordable price point

Large storage capacity

Reliable performance

Reasons to avoid

Integrated graphics may limit gaming capabilities

Heavier weight

(Refurbished) IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 15.6-inch (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SDD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050/120Hz/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82S900R6IN

Also read: Best gaming laptops: Top 8 choices with the latest processor for an ultimate gaming experience

The Refurbished ASUS FA507UV-LP137WS is a powerhouse gaming laptop with a 250nits display and a powerful processor. It offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity and dedicated graphics for an exceptional gaming experience. This laptop is designed for high-performance gaming and multitasking.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050
Screen Size
15.6 inches

Reasons to buy

High-performance processor

Dedicated graphics for gaming

Fast and responsive SSD storage

Reasons to avoid

Lower graphics performance compared to other models

Slightly heavier build

(Refurbished) ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 9 8945H Processor, Gaming Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/Windows 11/Office Home/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg), FA507UV-LP137WS

Also read: Best gaming laptop under 60,000: Enjoy optimum gaming performance in a budget from brands like Asus, MSI and more

The Renewed Lenovo 15.6-inch gaming laptop offers dedicated graphics and a large display for immersive gaming. It features Bluetooth connectivity and a reliable processor for smooth performance. This laptop is designed for casual and mid-range gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5
RAM
12GB DDR4
Storage
1TB HDD
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
Screen Size
15.6 inches

Reasons to buy

Large RAM capacity for multitasking

Ample storage for games and files

Reliable processor for smooth performance

Reasons to avoid

Limited SSD storage options

May not be suitable for high-end gaming

(Refurbished) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti 4GB GDDR6 Graphics/Onyx Black/2.2Kg), 82EY00L4IN

Refurbished gaming laptops top features comparison:

Refurbished laptops under 50000ProcessorRAMStorageGraphicsScreen Size
Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPadIntel Core i58GB DDR4256GB SSDNVIDIA GeForce GTX 165015.6 inches
Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad (Touchscreen)Intel Core i716GB DDR4512GB SSDNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti15.6 inches
Renewed Lenovo IdeaPadAMD Ryzen 58GB DDR41TB HDDIntegrated AMD Radeon Graphics15.6 inches
Refurbished ASUS FA507UV-LP137WSIntel Core i58GB DDR4512GB SSDNVIDIA GeForce GTX 105015.6 inches
Renewed Lenovo 15.6-inchIntel Core i512GB DDR41TB HDDNVIDIA GeForce GTX 165015.6 inches

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for refurbished gaming laptops under 50000?

Ans : The price range for refurbished gaming laptops under 50000 in India varies based on the brand, specifications, and condition of the laptop. You can find a wide range of options to fit your budget and gaming requirements.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a refurbished gaming laptop?

Ans : Key features to consider include the processor, RAM, storage capacity, dedicated graphics, and the overall build quality. These factors play a significant role in determining the gaming performance and user experience.

Question : Are refurbished gaming laptops reliable in terms of performance and durability?

Ans : Refurbished gaming laptops can offer reliable performance and durability when purchased from reputable sellers and come with warranties. It's essential to research the seller and read customer reviews for peace of mind.

Question : What are the newest releases in the refurbished gaming laptop category?

Ans : The newest releases in the refurbished gaming laptop category include models from top brands with upgraded specifications, improved performance, and enhanced gaming features. Keep an eye out for new arrivals to stay updated with the latest options.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

