|Product
|Rating
|Price
(Refurbished) HP EliteBook 820 G4 7th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light HD Laptop (8 GB DDR4 RAM|256 GB SSD|12.5" (31.8 cm) HD|Windows 11|MS Office|WiFi|Webcam|Intel HD Graphics)View Details
₹16,499
(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light HD Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/512 GB SSD/14 (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11/MS Office/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/Webcam/Intel Graphics)View Details
₹17,849
(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light HD Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/512 GB SSD/14 (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11/MS Office/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/Webcam/Intel Graphics)View Details
₹17,849
(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad T490 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light FHD Touchscreen Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/256 GB SSD/14" (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11 Pro/MS Office/WiFi/Webcam/Integrated UHD Graphics)View Details
₹21,499
(Refurbished) HP Chromebook Pro 10th Gen Intel Core i5 14" (35.6 cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8 GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC + 64GB MicroSD Card, Chrome OS, UHD Graphics, WiFi, BT, Webcam)View Details
₹15,999
(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad 7th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light HD Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/512 GB SSD/14 (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11/WiFi/Bluetooth/Webcam/Intel Graphics)View Details
₹17,860
(Refurbished) Dell Latitude E5470 6th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light HD Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM|256 GB SSD|14" (35.6 cm) HD|Windows 11|MS Office|WiFi|BT|Intel HD Graphics)View Details
₹15,499
In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable laptop is essential. However, not everyone can afford to buy a brand new one. This is where refurbished laptops come in. These are pre-owned laptops that have been restored to their original working condition, often with a warranty included. In this article, we'll take a look at the 7 best refurbished laptops available in India, focusing on their features, value for money, and overall performance. Whether you're a student, a professional, or someone who just needs a budget-friendly laptop, this list will help you make an informed decision when it comes to purchasing a second-hand laptop.
The Refurbished HP EliteBook is a powerful and reliable laptop with a sleek design. It comes with a high-performance processor, a vibrant display, and a durable build. With its long battery life and affordable price, it's a great choice for professionals and students alike.
Sleek and durable design
Fast performance
Good battery life
Limited storage capacity
(Refurbished) HP EliteBook 820 G4 7th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light HD Laptop (8 GB DDR4 RAM|256 GB SSD|12.5" (31.8 cm) HD|Windows 11|MS Office|WiFi|Webcam|Intel HD Graphics)
Also read: Best laptops under ₹40000 in India: Top 10 picks with advanced features and technology for students and professionals
The Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad is a reliable and versatile laptop that offers great performance. It features a durable build, a comfortable keyboard, and a vibrant display. With its long battery life and affordable price, it's an excellent choice for business users and students.
Durable and comfortable design
High performance
Long battery life
Slightly heavy
(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light HD Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/512 GB SSD/14 (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11/MS Office/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/Webcam/Intel Graphics)
3. (Refurbished) HP C640 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light Touchscreen FHD Laptop
The Refurbished HP Touchscreen Laptop is a versatile and user-friendly laptop that offers great value for money. It features a responsive touchscreen, a powerful processor, and a sleek design. With its affordable price and long battery life, it's a great choice for everyday use.
Responsive touchscreen
Affordable price
Good battery life
Limited RAM for heavy multitasking
(Refurbished) HP C640 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light Touchscreen FHD Laptop
Also read: Huge price drop on premium laptops: Up to 69% off on best laptops HP, Lenovo, Acer and more
The Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad Touchscreen Laptop is a versatile and powerful laptop with a responsive touchscreen. It offers a high-performance processor, a comfortable keyboard, and a durable build. With its long battery life and affordable price, it's a great choice for professionals and students.
Responsive touchscreen
Fast performance
Comfortable keyboard
Limited storage capacity
(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad T490 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light FHD Touchscreen Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/256 GB SSD/14" (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11 Pro/MS Office/WiFi/Webcam/Integrated UHD Graphics)
Also read: Best selling gaming laptops: Level up your gameplay with our top picks and enjoy effortless battles
The Refurbished HP Chromebook is a lightweight and portable laptop that offers great value for money. It features a user-friendly interface, a long battery life, and a durable build. With its affordable price and reliable performance, it's a great choice for students and casual users.
Lightweight and portable
Long battery life
Affordable price
Limited storage capacity
(Refurbished) HP Chromebook Pro 10th Gen Intel Core i5 14" (35.6 cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8 GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC + 64GB MicroSD Card, Chrome OS, UHD Graphics, WiFi, BT, Webcam)
Also read: Best laptop for students: Choose from top 10 picks to maximise your productivity and ace your academics
The Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad is a reliable and versatile laptop that offers great performance. It features a durable build, a comfortable keyboard, and a vibrant display. With its long battery life and affordable price, it's an excellent choice for business users and students.
Durable and comfortable design
High performance
Long battery life
Slightly heavy
(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad 7th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light HD Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/512 GB SSD/14 (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11/WiFi/Bluetooth/Webcam/Intel Graphics)
Also read: Buying a laptop under ₹35000? Choose from top 6 options for beginners and for users with basic requirement
The Refurbished Dell Latitude is a reliable and affordable laptop with a durable build. It offers a high-performance processor, a vibrant display, and a comfortable keyboard. With its long battery life and affordable price, it's a great choice for professionals and students.
Durable build
Fast performance
Comfortable keyboard
Limited storage capacity
(Refurbished) Dell Latitude E5470 6th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light HD Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM|256 GB SSD|14" (35.6 cm) HD|Windows 11|MS Office|WiFi|BT|Intel HD Graphics)
Are you ready for remarkable budget computing? Check out our list of best laptops under ₹25000
Best laptops under ₹50000: Top 10 efficient options for work, gaming and entertainment from HP, Dell and more
Premium gaming laptops vs budget gaming laptops: A comparison to make a smart decision for your gaming needs
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.