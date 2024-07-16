Check out the best RO water purifiers that uses reverse osmosis technology to remove impurities, micro-organisms, and harmful chemicals from water, ensuring safe and clean drinking water.

Buying the best RO water purifier is a necessity. Ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water is vital for maintaining good health. A reliable RO water purifier is an essential investment for any household as it efficiently eliminates contaminants like heavy metals, dissolved salts, chemicals, and harmful microorganisms. There are several models available in the market, each equipped with advanced technologies such as UV, UF, and mineral enrichment. Selecting the best RO water purifier can be challenging due to the variety of options.

The perfect RO purifier not only provides excellent purification but also enhances the taste of water by preserving essential minerals. This comprehensive guide is intended to help you understand the key factors to consider when choosing an RO water purifier and to address common questions to ensure you make an informed decision for your family's health and well-being.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ is a sophisticated water purifier designed for home use, offering a 7-litre storage capacity and utilizing advanced purification methods suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources. This purifier integrates a 7-stage purification process, including a sediment filter, pre-activated carbon absorber, anti-scalant cartridge, RO membrane, UV disinfection, ultra filtration, and a silver impregnated post-carbon filter. The UV disinfection stage effectively kills bacteria, viruses, and protozoa without altering the water's taste or odour. The ultra-filtration stage removes harmful microorganisms without eliminating beneficial minerals. The post-carbon filter enhances the water's taste and smell by preventing bacterial regrowth. The purifier features a sleek design with interactive LED indications for power, purification process, and tank full status, ensuring ease of use.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF, Water Purifier for Home Dimensions: 29L x 25.6W x 50H cm

Installation type: Wall mount

Item weight‎: 7.4 kg

Power source: Corded electric

Reason to buy Reason to avoid 7-stage purification ensures thorough cleaning of water 7 litres might not suffice for larger families LED indicators and a sleek design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? The water purification unit is well-liked by buyers for its taste, appearance, and easy installation. They find it pleasant to drink, visually appealing, and simple to set up. However, some have encountered performance issues. Opinions vary on water quality and the level of service.

Why choose this product? Choose this model for its advanced purification technology, ensuring your water is free from harmful contaminants while retaining essential minerals.

The HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral is a high-efficiency water purifier equipped with a 7-litre capacity and designed to save water with its ECO recovery technology, which boasts up to 60% water recovery. This purifier features a 6-stage purification process and includes a mineral enhancer cartridge that enriches water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. The Smartsense indicators alert users 15 days before filter expiry, ensuring timely maintenance. Its efficient UV sterilization kills up to 99.9% of harmful microorganisms. The purifier is versatile, suitable for all types of water sources with TDS up to 2000 PPM, and features a sleek, modern design with premium aesthetics.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage Dimensions: 30.6L x 30W x 36.6H cm

Installation type: Countertop

Item weight‎: 7.1 kg

Power source: Corded electric

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Enhances water quality with essential minerals Maybe less durable than metal options Efficient UV sterilisation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers mention that it has a nice and distinctive look. They are satisfied with the service, flavour, and overall quality. Nevertheless, a few customers have experienced leaks just 48 hours after installation. There are varying opinions on the value and quality of the water.

Why choose this product? This purifier is ideal for those looking for efficient water use and mineral-enriched water. Its advanced purification and smart maintenance alerts make it a convenient choice for health-conscious households.

The KENT Supreme Lite water purifier is a dependable choice, providing an 8-litre capacity and a high purification rate of 20 litres per hour. It utilises various purification methods, including RO, UF, and TDS control, to guarantee 100% pure drinking water by eliminating dissolved impurities like chemicals, bacteria, and viruses. The TDS control feature enables users to adjust the TDS level while preserving essential natural minerals. This wall-mounted model is space-saving and comes with convenient features such as auto-on/off functionality. Additionally, it comes with a 1-year warranty and 3 years of free service, ensuring lasting reliability and support for maintenance.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Lite RO Water Purifier Dimensions: 40L x 25W x 52.5H cm

Installation type: Wall mounted

Item weight‎: 7.5 kg

Power source: Electric

Reason to buy Reason to avoid High purification capacity No pre-filter included Customisable mineral retention for better water quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers are impressed by the easy installation and the product's top-notch quality. Nevertheless, some customers have differing views on noise, service, value, water quality, and performance.

Why choose this product? This particular model is ideal for families who require a water purifier with a large capacity, dependable performance, and the ability to adjust mineral content.

The AQUA D PURE 4-in-1 water purifier is a state-of-the-art device with a spacious 12-litre storage capacity and a comprehensive 10-stage purification process that includes RO, UV, UF, and a TDS adjuster. This purifier integrates copper technology to introduce the health benefits of copper into the purified water. It provides adaptable installation options, either wall-mounted or placed on the countertop, and includes an auto shut-off function to prevent overflow. The taste adjuster enables customisation based on the water source, ensuring optimal taste and purity.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier Dimensions: 12L x 12W x 11H cm

Installation type: Wall mounted/countertop

Item weight‎: 8.74 kg

Power source: Corded electric

Reason to buy Reason to avoid 12-litre tank ideal for large families May take up more space compared to smaller models The 10-stage process ensures thorough cleaning

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers are impressed by the value, design, and efficiency of the water purifier. However, some express disappointment with the performance and the quality of service.

Why choose this product? Opt for this purifier if you need a high-capacity model with advanced purification and the added benefits of copper technology.

The Kinsco Aqua Punch offers a substantial 15-litre storage capacity with a robust 6-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, and TDS adjuster. It features unique copper technology that infuses water with 99.8% pure copper in real-time, promoting overall health benefits. This purifier is designed for wall mounting and is suitable for various water sources, including tap, pump, and municipal water. It includes a pre-filter process to remove large particles and a chemical block filter to reduce contaminants like arsenic, chlorine, and heavy metals. The elegant design and large tank ensure a constant supply of purified water.

Specifications of Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO Copper Water Purifier Dimensions: 20D x 39W x 50H cm

Installation type: Countertop

Item weight‎: 7.72 kg

Power source: Corded electric

Reason to buy Reason to avoid 15-litre large capacity tank Limited installation option Comprehensive filtration process

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers emphasise its user-friendly features, ability to provide clean and tasty water, and its positive impact on the overall drinking experience. However, there are a few who report problems with the motor and leakage.

Why choose this product? This model is perfect for large families or those with high water consumption needs. It offers a generous capacity, advanced purification features, and the added health benefits of copper, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious individuals.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT boasts a 7-litre storage tank and cutting-edge RO+UV purification technology, ensuring a 30-fold increase in impurity elimination compared to local purifiers. It provides a complimentary service package worth ₹2000, encompassing installation and maintenance, supported by India's extensive service network. The purifier effectively removes a wide array of contaminants, ensuring the purity and safety of water. Its UV E-Boiling technology guarantees that each drop is as clean as water boiled for 20 minutes. The smart LED indicators offer real-time updates on purification status and maintenance requirements.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier Dimensions: 32L x 27W x 48H cm

Installation type: Wall mounted/countertop

Item weight‎: 6.7 kg

Power source: Corded electric

Reason to buy Reason to avoid UV e-boiling technology May not be sufficient for large families Smart LED indicators

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers are pleased with its performance, taste, and value. Nonetheless, some customers have raised issues regarding water quality and service.

Why choose this product? Choose this model for its superior purification capabilities and comprehensive service support, ensuring consistently safe and clean drinking water with minimal hassle.

The Havells AQUAS is equipped with a 7-litre tank and a 5-stage purification system that includes RO and UF technologies. It improves water quality by infusing essential minerals like copper and zinc, ensuring the availability of healthier drinking water. This purifier is designed for easy maintenance with a transparent tank that can be removed and a faucet that controls water flow to prevent splashing. It offers 3 mounting options for flexible installation and includes intelligent alerts for purification, power, errors, and tank capacity.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier Dimensions: 38.2L x 27.3W x 49H cm

Installation type: Wall mounted/countertop

Item weight‎: 8 kg

Power source: Corded electric

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Space-saving and flexible mounting options May not be as durable as metal alternatives Removable tank and easy-to-clean features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the quality, ease of installation, and appearance of the water purification unit. Some are satisfied with the value, taste, and speed of purification. However, opinions on the service vary.

Why choose this product? This purifier is ideal for small families or households with limited space, offering essential mineral enrichment and easy maintenance features in a compact design.

The versatile Proven Pixer water purifier boasts a 12-litre capacity and a robust 10-stage purification process that includes RO, UV, UF, and a TDS adjuster. Utilizing copper technology to infuse water with copper for health benefits, this purifier is designed for both wall mounting and tabletop use, offering flexible installation options. With a taste adjuster for optimal water quality from various sources, its advanced system effectively removes impurities, heavy metals, and harmful microorganisms, ensuring safe and flavorful drinking water. This model is perfect for individuals looking for comprehensive purification and the advantages of copper-infused water.

Specifications of Proven® Pixer Copper Water Purifier with RO Dimensions: 40L x 22W x 50H cm

Installation type: Wall mounted

Item weight‎: 8 kg

Power source: Corded electric

Reason to buy Reason to avoid 12-litre tank suitable for larger families May require more space 10-stage process for thorough cleaning

What are buyers saying on Amazon? The water purification unit is well-received by buyers for its quality, value, and simple installation process. Nonetheless, there are a few who have raised issues regarding its performance and service.

Why choose this product? Opt for this purifier if you need a large-capacity model with advanced purification and the added benefits of copper technology. Its flexible installation and customizable taste make it a versatile and health-focused choice.

The V-Guard Zenora is a modern water purifier that offers a 7-litre storage capacity, suitable for borewells, tankers, and municipal water. It uses a multi-stage purification process, including RO (Reverse Osmosis), UF (Ultrafiltration), and MB (Mineral Balancer) technology. The RO membrane efficiently removes dissolved impurities, heavy metals, and harmful microorganisms, while the UF membrane ensures the removal of finer particles and pathogens. The Mineral Balancer adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium back into the purified water, enhancing its taste and health benefits. The purifier also features a sleek design with LED indicators for power, purification, and tank full status.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier Dimensions: 20.5L x 34.5W x 45H cm

Installation type: Wall mounted/countertop

Item weight‎: 8.29 kg

Power source: Electric

Reason to buy Reason to avoid RO, UF, and MB technologies ensure thorough water purification May not be sufficient for larger families LED indicators for easy monitoring

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Quality, service, and appearance have received positive feedback from buyers. On the other hand, some customers have raised concerns about continuous water leakage from the purifier.

Why choose this product? Select this model for its advanced purification technology and mineral enhancement, ensuring your water is free from harmful contaminants while retaining essential minerals.

Specfications of Blue Star Aristo RO+UV+UF 7-Liter Water Purifier Dimensions: 20.5L x 34.2W x 45H cm

Installation type: Wall mounted

Item weight‎: 8 kg

Power source: Corded electric

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Comprehensive purification process May not be suitable for small kitchen spaces Enhanced safety features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers on Amazon are happy with the overall product and looks of the product, but they are not pleased with the after-sales service provided.

Why choose this product? The Blue Star Aristo RO+UV+UF water purifier is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and comprehensive purification system. Its triple-layered protection ensures the highest safety standards, while the Aqua Taste Booster enhances the drinking experience.

What is an RO water purifier, and how does it work? An RO (Reverse Osmosis) water purifier makes use of a semi-permeable membrane to remove dissolved impurities, heavy metals, and contaminants from water. By forcing water through this membrane, harmful substances are filtered out, ensuring that only clean and pure water passes through. This method is highly effective in reducing TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) and eliminating pollutants, resulting in safe drinking water.

Why is it important to check the TDS level of water before buying an RO purifier? Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level serves as an indicator of the amount of dissolved solids present in water. Elevated TDS levels can alter the taste and quality of water, potentially containing harmful substances. Understanding the TDS level is essential for selecting the correct RO purifier with sufficient purification capacity to effectively diminish these impurities, ensuring the safety and pleasantness of drinking water.

What are the benefits of a multi-stage purification process in an RO purifier? A multi-stage purification process combines various technologies like RO, UV, and UF to provide comprehensive water purification. RO removes dissolved solids and contaminants, UV kills bacteria and viruses, and UF filters out additional particles. This ensures that the water is not only pure but also retains essential minerals, offering enhanced safety and taste.

Best value for money RO water purifier AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier offers exceptional value with its comprehensive 10-stage purification system, including RO, UV, UF, and a TDS adjuster. Its 12-litre large storage tank ensures a constant supply of purified water, making it ideal for all water types and large households.

Best overall RO water purifier The Livpure GLO PRO++ stands out as the best overall RO water purifier with its advanced 7-stage purification process, combining RO, UV, and UF technologies. Its 7-litre storage capacity and sleek design make it perfect for various water sources, ensuring safe and clean drinking water for your home.

Factors to consider before buying the best RO water purifier Water Quality: Assess the source of your water (municipal, borewell, or tanker) and its TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) level. High TDS levels require a robust RO system to effectively remove impurities.

Purification Technology: Look for a multi-stage purification process that includes RO, UV, and UF technologies to ensure the comprehensive removal of contaminants, bacteria, and viruses.

Storage Capacity: Choose a purifier with an adequate storage tank to meet your daily water consumption needs, especially if you live in an area with frequent power outages.

Mineral Retention: Opt for a model with a mineral balancer or enhancer to restore essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, improving the taste and health benefits of the water.

Maintenance and Service: Consider the ease of maintenance, availability of service centres, and the cost of replacement filters to ensure hassle-free operation.

Certifications and Quality: Check for certifications from reputable organizations that ensure the purifier meets safety and quality standards.

Brand Reputation: Select a trusted brand with positive customer reviews and reliable after-sales service.

Budget: Balance your needs with your budget, keeping in mind that investing in a quality purifier is a long-term investment in your health.

Top 3 features of the RO water purifier

Best RO water purifier Capacity Purification method Special feature Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF, Water Purifier for Home 7 litres RO+UV+UF LED Indications, Taste Enhancer HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage 7 litres RO+UV FiltraPower technology KENT Supreme Lite RO Water Purifier 8 litres RO+UV+UF 4 Years Free Service AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier 12 litres RO+UV+UF+ TDS 10-Stage Purification Filtration Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO Copper Water Purifier 15 litres RO+UV+UF+ TDS Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier 6 litres RO+UV 30x Impurity Removal Havells AQUAS Water Purifier 7 litres RO+UF Removable transparent tank Proven® Pixer Copper Water Purifier with RO 12 litres RO+UV+UF+ TDS Foodgrade ABS Water Tank V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier 7 litres RO+UF Advanced UF Membrane Blue Star Aristo RO+UV+UF 7-Liter Water Purifier 7 litres RO+UV+UF Aqua Taste Booster

FAQs Question : How often should the filters in an RO water purifier be replaced? Ans : Filter replacement frequency depends on water quality and usage. Generally, pre-filters need changing every 6 months, RO membranes every 2 years, and post-filters annually. Regular maintenance ensures optimal performance and extends the purifier's lifespan. Always refer to the manufacturer's guidelines for specific maintenance schedules. Question : Can RO purifiers remove bacteria and viruses from water? Ans : Yes, RO purifiers can remove bacteria and viruses. The semi-permeable membrane in RO systems has tiny pores that block these microorganisms. Additionally, many RO purifiers come with UV or UF stages that provide an extra layer of protection by killing or filtering out any remaining bacteria and viruses. Question : What is a TDS controller, and why is it important in an RO purifier? Ans : A TDS controller regulates the TDS level in purified water by mixing a controlled amount of raw water with RO purified water. This ensures that the essential minerals, which are beneficial for health, are retained in the water, improving its taste and nutritional quality. Question : How do I know if my RO water purifier is working correctly? Ans : Regular monitoring of the purifier's performance is essential. Check for any changes in water taste or flow rate. Most modern purifiers have indicator lights for filter replacement and system faults. Annual maintenance by authorized service personnel can also ensure that the purifier is functioning optimally. Question : Are RO water purifiers suitable for all types of water sources? Ans : RO purifiers are suitable for most water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water, as they effectively reduce high TDS levels and remove various contaminants. However, it's essential to choose a model compatible with the specific water quality of your source, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

