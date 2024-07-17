Are you in search of the best RO water purifier for your home? With a multitude of options flooding the market, selecting the right one can be quite daunting. In our comprehensive guide, we've meticulously curated a list of the top 9 RO water purifiers available in India in 2024. Each product is accompanied by detailed descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons, along with a feature comparison table, ensuring you have all the necessary information to make an informed decision.

Whether you're seeking a cost-effective solution or a premium purifier boasting advanced features, our guide caters to all preferences and budgets. From robust filtration capabilities to user-friendly designs, discover the perfect RO water purifier that meets your household's specific needs and ensures safe, purified drinking water for your family.

1. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO water purifier is a state-of-the-art appliance that uses 7-stage purification to ensure that you get safe and healthy drinking water. It comes with a copper charge technology that infuses the water with the goodness of copper. The purifier is easy to install and maintain, making it a great choice for any home.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier:

7-stage purification

Copper charge technology

8-liter capacity

Table top/Wall mountable

RO + UV + MF purification

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 7-stage purification for safe drinking water May be on the higher end in terms of price Copper charge technology for added health benefits

2. AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply

The Copper RO+UV+UF+TDS Controller water purifier offers 7-stage purification to ensure that your drinking water is free from harmful impurities. It comes with a TDS controller that maintains the essential minerals in the water, providing you with clean and healthy drinking water. The purifier is easy to use and maintain, making it a great choice for any home.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier:

7-stage purification

TDS controller

RO + UV + UF purification

Copper technology

Wall mountable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid TDS controller for maintaining essential minerals in water May not be suitable for larger families Easy to use and maintain

3. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹ 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The Aquaguard Marvel RO+UV+MTDS water purifier is designed to provide safe and healthy drinking water for your family. It comes with a multi-stage purification process that eliminates all impurities and makes the water safe to drink. The purifier has a sleek and modern design, making it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier:

RO + UV + MTDS purification

8-liter capacity

Modern design

Suitable for municipal water

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multi-stage purification for safe drinking water May require frequent filter replacements Sleek and modern design

Also Read: Best water purifiers in May 2024: Top 10 clean water solutions to stay hydrated and healthy

4. Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine (With Free Pre Filter)

The Kinsco RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster water purifier is a versatile appliance that not only provides safe and healthy drinking water but also comes with a hot and cold water dispenser. It offers multiple purification technologies to ensure that the water is free from impurities and provides you with clean and healthy drinking water.

Specifications of Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier:

RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster purification

Hot and cold water dispenser

16-liter per hour purification capacity

Suitable for homes and offices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hot and cold water dispenser for added convenience May be too large for smaller kitchens Multiple purification technologies for safe drinking water

Also Read: Best Aquaguard water purifiers: Top 9 options with smart features for clean drinking water

5. AQUA D PURE Zinc RO Water Purifier with Bio Copper and Alkaline Fiter Technology Purification, UV, UF and TDS Controller | 12Liter | Fully Automatic Function and Best For Home and Office

The AQUA PURE+ RO + UV + UF + TDS CONTROLLER water purifier is equipped with advanced purification technologies, including zinc technology, to provide you with clean and healthy drinking water. It has a sleek and modern design, making it a great addition to any kitchen. The purifier is easy to install and maintain, making it a convenient choice for any home.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE Zinc RO Water Purifier:

RO + UV + UF + TDS CONTROLLER purification

Zinc technology for added health benefits

Modern design

Suitable for homes and offices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced purification technologies for safe drinking water May require professional installation Sleek and modern design

Also Read: How to buy the right water purifier? The ultimate buying guide to ensure safe drinking water

6. Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The Havells AquaS RO + UV + UF water purifier is designed to provide safe and healthy drinking water for your family. It offers 7 stages of purification to ensure that the water is free from impurities and provides you with clean and healthy drinking water. The purifier has a sleek and compact design, making it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier:

RO + UV + UF purification

7-liter capacity

Sleek and compact design

Suitable for homes and offices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 7 stages of purification for safe drinking water May not be suitable for larger families Sleek and compact design

Also Read: Best commercial water purifiers with RO: Top 5 picks to choose from

7. Urban Company Native by UC M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Water Purifier for Home| Needs No Service For 2 Yrs| 10-Stage Filtration| 4-in-1 Health Booster| 8L Capacity| 2 Year Warranty(Filters Included)

The Native Copper + UC Alkaline RO + UV + UF + TDS water purifier is a high-performance appliance that provides safe and healthy drinking water. It comes with alkaline and copper technologies to infuse the water with essential minerals and nutrients, making it healthier to drink. The purifier is easy to use and maintain, making it a great choice for any home.

Specifications of Urban Company Native by UC M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Water Purifier:

Copper + UC Alkaline RO + UV + UF + TDS purification

7-liter capacity

High-performance appliance

Suitable for homes and offices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Alkaline and copper technologies for added health benefits May be on the higher end in terms of price High-performance appliance for safe drinking water

Also Read: Best RO water purifier: Top 10 picks with advanced filtration process for pure, safe and fresh water at home

8. Urban Company Native by UC M2 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Water Purifier for Home| Needs No Service for 2 Yrs|10-Stage Filtration| 4-in-1 Health Booster| Smart IoT Features |8L Capacity| 2 Year Warranty

The Native Copper + UC Alkaline RO + UV + UF + TDS water purifier is a high-performance appliance that provides safe and healthy drinking water. It comes with alkaline and copper technologies to infuse the water with essential minerals and nutrients, making it healthier to drink. The purifier is easy to use and maintain, making it a great choice for any home.

Specifications of Urban Company Native by UC M2 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Water Purifier:

Copper + UC Alkaline RO + UV + UF + TDS purification

7-liter capacity

High-performance appliance

Suitable for homes and offices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Alkaline and copper technologies for added health benefits May be on the higher end in terms of price High-performance appliance for safe drinking water

Also Read: Amazon deals on the best water purifiers and air purifiers with up to 79% off to ensure a clean and healthy home

9. HUL Pureit Revito Mineral RO+MF+UV in-Tank 7 stage 8L |Upto 70% Water Savings| Water purifier (Magenta) upto 8000 Litre RO Life

The HUL Pureit DURAViva RO + UV water purifier is designed to provide safe and healthy drinking water for your family. It offers advanced purification technologies to ensure that the water is free from impurities and provides you with clean and healthy drinking water. The purifier is easy to install and maintain, making it a convenient choice for any home.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Revito Mineral RO+MF+UV in-Tank 7 stage 8L |Upto 70% Water Savings| Water purifier:

RO + UV purification

7-liter capacity

Advanced purification technologies

Suitable for homes and offices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced purification technologies for safe drinking water May require professional installation Easy to install and maintain

Top 3 features of RO water purifier for home:

Best RO Water Purifier for Home 7-stage purification TDS controller RO + UV + UF purification HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral Yes No Yes Copper RO+UV+UF+TDS Controller Yes Yes Yes Aquaguard Marvel RO+UV+MTDS Yes No Yes Kinsco 16L/Hr RO + UV + UF + TDS Yes No Yes AQUA PURE+ RO + UV + UF + TDS CONTROLLER Yes No Yes Havells AquaS 7-Liter RO + UV + UF Yes No Yes Native 7L Copper + UC Alkaline Yes No Yes Native 7L Copper + UC Alkaline Yes No Yes HUL Pureit DURAViva 7 L No No Yes

Best value for money ro water purifier:

The Kinsco 16L/Hr RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster water purifier with Hot and Cold Water Dispenser Machine offers the best value for money. Not only does it provide safe and healthy drinking water, but it also comes with a hot and cold water dispenser, making it a versatile and convenient choice for any home or office.

Best overall ro water purifier:

The Native 7L Copper + UC Alkaline RO + UV + UF + TDS water purifier is the best overall product in this category. It offers a high-performance appliance with alkaline and copper technologies for added health benefits, making it the top choice for safe and healthy drinking water.

Factors to keep in mind choosing the best RO water purifier for home:

Filtration efficiency: Look for purifiers with high-efficiency filters capable of removing contaminants like bacteria, viruses, and dissolved salts effectively.

Storage capacity: Evaluate the storage capacity of the purifier to ensure it meets your household's daily water consumption needs without frequent refilling.

Water quality monitoring: Opt for models equipped with indicators or sensors that monitor water quality in real-time, ensuring consistent purification performance.

Build quality and durability: Choose purifiers made from durable materials that can withstand long-term use and are resistant to corrosion.

Maintenance and service: Consider the ease of maintenance and availability of service centres to ensure hassle-free operation and timely repairs when needed.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for RO water purifiers?

Ans : The average price range for RO water purifiers in India is between 10,000 to 30,000 rupees, depending on the brand, features, and purification technologies.

Question : What are the most important features to consider when buying an RO water purifier?

Ans : The most important features to consider when buying an RO water purifier include the purification technologies (RO, UV, UF), TDS controller, capacity, and convenience features such as hot and cold water dispenser.

Question : How often do I need to replace the filters in an RO water purifier?

Ans : The frequency of filter replacement in an RO water purifier depends on the quality of your water supply and the usage. It is recommended to replace the filters every 6-12 months for optimal performance.

Question : What are the benefits of alkaline and copper technologies in RO water purifiers?

Ans : Alkaline and copper technologies in RO water purifiers infuse the water with essential minerals and nutrients, providing added health benefits and making the water healthier to drink.

