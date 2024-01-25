Best robotic vacuum cleaner: Automate hassle-free cleaning with 10 options

Navigating the world of home automation? Robotic vacuum cleaners have revolutionized household cleaning, offering a seamless blend of convenience and efficiency. In this article, we check out the ten top robotic vacuum cleaners, each engineered to simplify your cleaning routine with cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These robotic marvels come equipped with an array of sensors and smart navigation systems, allowing them to manoeuvre around furniture and avoid obstacles with precision. From handling pet hair to tackling hard-to-reach corners, these devices are designed to cater to a variety of cleaning needs. Some even boast Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with smart home systems, enabling you to control them remotely through your smartphone.

But it's not just about the tech-savvy aspects. Energy efficiency and noise reduction are also key considerations, ensuring that these vacuum cleaners operate effectively without disrupting your daily life. Moreover, many models come with HEPA filters, ensuring that allergens and dust are efficiently trapped, making them a boon for those with allergies.

We aim to provide insights into their unique features and capabilities, helping you find the perfect robotic vacuum cleaner that aligns with your lifestyle and cleaning requirements. Get ready to embrace a world where floor cleaning is no longer a chore, but a task effortlessly managed by your robotic ally.

1. ILIFE A80 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The ILIFE A80 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is an impressive blend of mopping and vacuuming capabilities, ideal for maintaining clean hard floors. This machine stands out with its 2-in-1 mopping and vacuum function, ensuring thorough cleaning. Equipped with a unique Honeycomb Dust Tank, it effectively captures and contains dirt and debris. The compatibility with Alexa and Google Home adds convenience, allowing voice control for an easier cleaning schedule. Its dry and wet cleaning options make it a versatile choice for various household needs.

Specifications of ILIFE A80 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Cleaning Modes: Dry and Wet Mopping

Dust Tank: Honeycomb design

Control: Compatible with Alexa and Google Home

Suitable Surfaces: Hard floor

Battery: Long-lasting

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 2-in-1 mopping and vacuuming Limited to hard floors, not ideal for carpets Advanced Honeycomb Dust Tank for better clean May struggle with thick rugs or heavy debris

2. ILIFE A20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The ILIFE A20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner takes convenience to a new level with its hybrid dust and water tank, allowing simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. The incorporation of Lidar navigation ensures the device efficiently maps out the area, providing customized cleaning solutions. Ideal for hard floors and low pile carpets, this robotic vacuum cleaner is designed to cater to a diverse range of household surfaces. The sleek black design not only complements modern home aesthetics but also hides dust and smudges, maintaining a clean look.

Specifications of ILIFE A20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Cleaning Modes: Hybrid dust and water tank

Navigation: Lidar Navigation

Control: Customized cleaning options

Suitable Surfaces: Hard floor, low pile carpet

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Simultaneous vacuuming and mopping May not be effective on high pile carpets Lidar Navigation for efficient mapping Requires regular maintenance for optimal use

3. Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro

The Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro is a powerhouse designed for larger homes, offering a remarkable runtime of 4.5 hours. Its Professional Mopping 2.0 feature ensures floors are left spotless. The standout aspect is its strong suction coupled with next-gen laser navigation, making it adept at navigating and cleaning complex layouts. Its compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant adds to its user-friendliness, allowing for effortless operation. Ideal for premium 3 and 4 BHK homes, this robotic vacuum cleaner excels in both performance and convenience.

Specifications of Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro

Battery: 5200 Mah, long runtime of 4.5 hours

Navigation: Next-gen Laser Navigation

Control: Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Additional Features: Professional Mopping 2.0

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life for extended cleaning Might be overkill for smaller apartments Advanced laser navigation for complex homes Higher price point

4. ECOVACS Deebot N10 Plus 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The ECOVACS Deebot N10 Plus represents the future of robotic vacuum cleaners with its 2-in-1 functionality and powerful 4300Pa suction. Covering an impressive 4000+ sq. ft on a single charge, this device is ideal for larger homes. The advanced dToF technology ensures accurate and efficient cleaning, while the True Mopping 2.0 system leaves floors immaculate. Its white, sleek design not only cleans efficiently but also adds a touch of elegance to any space. For those seeking a high-performance, large area cleaning solution, the Deebot N10 Plus is a top contender.

Specifications of ECOVACS Deebot N10 Plus 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Suction Power: 4300Pa

Area Coverage: 4000+ sq. ft on a single charge

Technology: Advanced dToF with True Mopping 2.0

Suitable Surfaces: Multiple surfaces

Colour: White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction power for thorough cleaning May be too large for smaller homes Large area coverage ideal for big spaces Premium pricing Advanced technology for efficient cleaning Requires ample storage space for the unit

5. Dreame DreameBot D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

The Dreame DreameBot D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner stands out as a reliable and versatile home cleaning solution. This robotic vacuum cleaner impresses with its 4000Pa strong suction power, efficiently tackling dirt and debris on various surfaces. Its 2-in-1 vacuum and mop functionality ensure a thorough cleaning experience, leaving floors spotless. With a 180-minute runtime, it covers large areas without frequent recharging. Its multi-floor mapping and Lidar Navigation technology adapt well to different home layouts, offering a smart, user-friendly cleaning operation. The Alexa/App/WIFI control adds convenience, making it a worthwhile investment for those seeking an automated, hassle-free cleaning experience.

Specifications of Dreame DreameBot D9 Max:

Suction Power: 4000Pa

Functionality: 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop

Runtime: Up to 180 minutes

Navigation: Lidar Navigation

Control: Alexa/App/WIFI

Mapping: Multi-floor Mapping

Suitable for: Various surfaces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Strong suction power for deep cleaning Higher price point Extended runtime suitable for large homes May require frequent maintenance of mop feature

6. Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

Eufy by Anker's BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) is a sleek and efficient robotic vacuum cleaner that combines functionality with aesthetic appeal. Its super-thin design allows it to clean hard-to-reach areas with ease. The 1300Pa suction strength is more than capable of picking up everyday dirt and debris. Its quiet operation ensures minimal disturbance, and the self-charging feature adds to its convenience. Suitable for hard floors and medium-pile carpets, the RoboVac 11S efficiently balances cleaning performance and ease of use, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a discreet yet powerful robotic cleaning solution.

Specifications of Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim):

Suction Power: 1300Pa

Design: Super-Thin

Suitable for: Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets

Features: Quiet Operation, Self-Charging

Control: Manual

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim design for cleaning under furniture Limited suction power compared to higher models Self-charging and quiet operation Not ideal for high-pile carpets or large debris

7. ECOVACS DEEBOT N8

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 is a commendable robotic vacuum cleaner that stands out with its 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping abilities. This cleaner delivers powerful suction, covering over 2000+ square feet on a single charge, making it ideal for larger homes. Its advanced dToF Technology ensures precise cleaning, while the OZMO mopping efficiently tackles stubborn stains. The sleek white design adds a modern touch to any home. For those looking for a versatile and robust robotic cleaner that can handle both vacuuming and mopping with ease, the DEEBOT N8 is an excellent choice.

Specifications of ECOVACS DEEBOT N8:

Powerful Suction: Covers 2000+ Sq. Ft in One Charge

Advanced dToF Technology: Ensures efficient and thorough cleaning

True Mopping 2.0: Effectively deals with tough stains

Colour: White

Connectivity: App control for easy scheduling and monitoring

Ideal For: Hard floors, low pile carpets

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping capability Might struggle with thick carpets Advanced navigation system for thorough coverage Higher price point

8. Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Wet Mopping

Haier's Robot Vacuum Cleaner is an outstanding robotic vacuum cleaner, combining vacuuming and wet mopping features. It's designed to seamlessly switch between tasks, providing a thorough cleaning experience. The vacuum boasts a strong suction power and a long-life battery, making it suitable for extensive usage. Its app and voice control functionalities offer user convenience, while the auto-recharge feature ensures it's always ready for the next task. This model is particularly suitable for homes with mixed flooring types.

Specifications of Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Wet Mopping:

2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop: Efficient cleaning on various surfaces

Suction Power: 2200 for effective debris collection

Battery Life: Long-lasting for extended cleaning sessions

Colour: Silver

Control: App & Voice control for easy operation

Additional Features: Auto recharge function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective on various floor types May struggle with high-pile carpets Strong suction and long battery life Can be noisy during operation

9. Irobot® Roomba Combo™ j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

The iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ is a standout robotic vacuum cleaner, especially for pet owners. Its self-emptying feature is a significant convenience, eliminating frequent dirt disposal. The vacuum and mop combination handles daily cleaning tasks efficiently, while its obstacle avoidance technology keeps it safe from pet messes and household clutter. The Roomba j7+ adapts well to different floor types, offering a thorough cleaning. Its smart mapping and scheduling through the app make it a user-friendly and highly efficient cleaning companion.

Specifications of Irobot® Roomba Combo™ j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop:

Vacuum and Mop Combo: Ideal for homes with pets

Self-Emptying Feature: Reduces manual intervention

Obstacle Avoidance Technology: Safeguards against unexpected messes

Connectivity: Smart app integration

Colour: Standard colour

Ideal for: Pet owners, mixed flooring

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Self-emptying feature for ease of use Higher cost compared to standard models Effective obstacle avoidance Mopping may not be as effective as dedicated mops

10. AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile and powerful robotic vacuum cleaner. It impressively combines brush, dry vacuum, and wet mop functionalities, making it a comprehensive cleaning solution. With up to 3200Pa suction, it effectively picks up dust and debris. The lidar navigation and editable map feature ensure precise cleaning paths and area coverage. Its user-friendly app control adds convenience, allowing for easy scheduling and monitoring. Ideal for both hard floors and carpets, this model is a great choice for thorough, everyday cleaning.

Specifications of AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

Powerful Suction: Up to 3200Pa

Multiple Cleaning Modes: Brush, dry vacuum, and wet mop

Navigation: Lidar navigation with editable map

Control: App control for easy operation

Suitable For: Hard floor and carpet

Additional Features: Rechargeable, strong suction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction power for effective cleaning May require frequent emptying for larger spaces Versatile cleaning modes Can be complex to set up initially

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Functionality (Dry/Wet Cleaning) Suitable For Battery/Navigation Technology ILIFE A80 Pro Dry & Wet Hard Floor Alexa, Google Home Compatible ILIFE A20 Dry & Wet Hard Floor, Low Pile Carpet Lidar Navigation Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro Professional Mopping 2.0 Premium 3&4 BHKs 5200 mAh, Laser Navigation ECOVACS Deebot N10 Plus True Mopping 2.0 Covers 4000+ Sq. Ft 4300Pa Suction, dToF Technology Dreame DreameBot D9 Max Sweep and Mop 2-in-1 Multi-floor Mapping 4000Pa, Lidar Navigation Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Dry Vacuuming Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets 1300Pa Suction, Self-Charging ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 OZMO Mopping Covers 2000+ Sq. Ft Advanced dToF Technology Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mopping App & Voice Control 2200 Suction, Long-Life Battery Irobot® Roomba Combo™ j7+ Vacuum & Mop Avoids Carpets, Ideal for Pets Self-Emptying, Obstacle Avoidance AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop Hard Floor & Carpet 3200Pa Suction, Lidar Navigation

Best value for money The Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S stands out as the best value for money. This robot vacuum cleaner offers efficient dry vacuuming capabilities, suitable for a range of surfaces from hard floors to medium-pile carpets. Its 1300Pa suction power coupled with self-charging functionality ensures effective cleaning without constant human intervention. The balance between performance, features, and price makes it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking quality cleaning automation.

Best overall product The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 is the best overall product in the category. Its advanced dToF technology and OZMO mopping system cater to a wide range of surfaces, efficiently covering over 2000 square feet in one charge. This model's combination of powerful suction, innovative navigation technology, and versatility in handling different floor types makes it a top-tier choice for a comprehensive and hassle-free cleaning experience.

How to find the best robotic vacuum cleaner? Finding the best robotic vacuum cleaner involves balancing cost with features and performance. Begin by identifying your primary cleaning needs, such as the type of surfaces in your home and specific challenges like pet hair. Research brands known for reliability and customer service within this price range. Look for models with essential features like adequate suction power, battery life, and navigational abilities. User reviews and ratings can provide valuable insights into real-world performance and durability. Don't overlook the importance of after-sales service and warranty. Lastly, consider any additional features like app connectivity or compatibility with smart home systems that could enhance the cleaning experience.

FAQs Question : Can robotic vacuum cleaners replace traditional vacuums? Ans : Robotic vacuum cleaners are designed for regular maintenance cleaning and can significantly reduce the need for traditional vacuuming. However, for deep cleaning or specific tasks, traditional vacuums might still be necessary. Question : Do robotic vacuum cleaners work on all floor types? Ans : Most modern robotic vacuum cleaners are versatile and work on various surfaces, including hardwood, tile, and low to medium-pile carpets. However, performance may vary depending on the specific model and floor type. Question : How often do I need to empty the dustbin of a robotic vacuum cleaner? Ans : The frequency of emptying the dustbin depends on the model's dustbin capacity and the level of dirt and debris in your home. Some advanced models come with self-emptying stations, significantly reducing the need for manual intervention. Question : Are robotic vacuum cleaners effective for homes with pets? Ans : Yes, many robotic vacuum cleaners are equipped with powerful suction and brushes designed to pick up pet hair effectively. Some models also come with HEPA filters to reduce allergens, beneficial for homes with pets. Question : Can I control a robotic vacuum cleaner remotely? Ans : Yes, many modern robotic vacuum cleaners can be controlled remotely using a smartphone app. These apps allow you to start, stop, schedule cleanings, and sometimes even set no-go zones or specific cleaning areas within your home. Some models also offer compatibility with smart home systems and voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for added convenience.

