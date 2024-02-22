Best robotic vacuum cleaners under 20000: Our top 7 picks

Best robotic vacuum cleaners under ₹ 20,000: These efficient and affordable machines offer advanced features for hassle-free cleaning, making them ideal solutions for your home cleaning needs.

Do you want to keep your home clean but don't have the time to be physically present and vacuum everyday? Worry not! We've selected the best robotic vacuum cleaners for you under ₹20,000. These top 7 picks combine affordability with cutting-edge technology, giving users the power of efficient and convenient cleaning for their home, even when they're not present. Today's robotic vacuum cleaners have features like intelligent navigation systems, powerful suction capabilities, and long-lasting battery life, making these tools ideal companions for thorough cleaning across various floor types and room sizes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Such smart cleaning machines are engineered to automate your cleaning routine, offering scheduled cleaning modes, remote control operation, and obstacle detection sensors for uninterrupted operation. Bid adieu to the hassle of manual vacuuming and enjoy effortless cleaning maintenance with our top 7 robotic vacuum cleaners, whether you're fighting pet hair, dust, or debris - there's something for everyone!

1. Laresar Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop

The Laresar Robot Vacuum Cleaner with mop features 4500Pa suction power, auto carpet boost, and smart app control to make sure you get efficient cleaning at home. Its ultra-thin design and compatibility with Alexa make it a worthy consideration to tackle pet hair and everyday messes.

Specifications of Laresar Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop:

Suction power: Boasts 4500Pa suction power for effective cleaning

Auto carpet boost: Automatically adjusts suction power for deeper carpet cleaning

Smart app control: Allows convenient control via a smartphone app for scheduling and customisation

Compatibility with Alexa: Works seamlessly with Alexa for voice control and hands-free operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Offers 4500Pa suction power, ensuring thorough cleaning May be relatively expensive compared to basic models Automatically adjusts suction for efficient carpet cleaning Some users may find the setup and app integration challenging

2. Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with gyroscope navigation, app-based control, and multi-surface cleaning capabilities, making it a convenient and efficient cleaning tool for both wet and dry messes.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

Gyroscope navigation: Ensures precise navigation for efficient cleaning

App-based control: Allows convenient control and scheduling via a smartphone app

Wet & dry cleaning: Capable of cleaning both wet and dry messes for versatile use

Multi-surface cleaning: Designed to clean various surfaces, including hardwood floors, carpets, and tiles

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ensures precise cleaning paths, optimising efficiency May be relatively expensive compared to other models Offers versatility for handling various types of messes App-based control and advanced features may be overwhelming for some users

3. ILIFE V5S Pro With App Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The ILIFE V5S Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with app control is for thos who want powerful suction and customised scheduling. This cleaning tool is perfect for hard floors and low pile carpets. It comes with a unique multi-coloured design to add some personality to your cleaning routine while packing powerful features at the same time.

Specifications of ILIFE V5S Pro With App Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

Powerful suction: Features robust suction capabilities for thorough cleaning

Customised schedule cleaning: Allows users to set personalised cleaning schedules for convenience

Ideal for hard floors and low pile carpet: Designed to effectively clean various floor types

Vacuum and mop functionality: Offers both vacuuming and mopping capabilities for comprehensive cleaning

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ensures thorough cleaning, effectively removing dirt and debris App control and scheduling may be challenging for some users Offers both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, providing comprehensive cleaning May be relatively expensive compared to basic models without advanced features

4. ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is capable of hybrid vacuum and mop functionality. With 1000ml dust bags (3 quantity), it's perfect for hard floors and compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and app control. This robot vacuum cleaner's 4-layer filter effectively clears pollen allergens.

Specifications of ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

Hybrid vacuum & mop functionality: Equipped to vacuum and mop floors for comprehensive cleaning

1000ml dust bags: Provides ample dustbag capacity for extended cleaning sessions

Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and app control: Offers convenient control options for users

4-layer filter system: Effectively clears pollen allergens, improving indoor air quality

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Offers dual functionality, suitable for comprehensive cleaning tasks Regularly replacing dustbags may add to long-term costs Works with Alexa, Google Home, and app control for convenient operation Initial cost may be higher compared to basic models without advanced features

5. ILIFE V3X Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The ILIFE V3X Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in white is a good choice for your cleaning needs. ItfFeaturing powerful suction and daily schedule cleaning, making it perfect for hard floors, pet hairs, and low pile carpets. Its sleek design adds a touch of modernity to your cleaning routine.

Specifications of ILIFE V3X Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

Powerful suction: Equipped with strong suction capabilities for effective cleaning

Daily schedule cleaning: Allows for convenient scheduling of cleaning sessions

Ideal for hard floors and low pile carpets: Designed to clean various floor types efficiently

Pet hair removal: Specifically engineered to tackle pet hairs, ensuring a thorough clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ensures thorough cleaning, effectively removing dirt and debris May lack advanced functionalities compared to higher-end models Offers convenient scheduling for hassle-free maintenance Some users may experience reliability issues over time

6. Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i

The Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i in white is a cleaning beast. It comes with 2200 Pa powerful suction, a 450 ml large-capacity dustbin, and a 270 ml electronically-controlled water tank for efficient cleaning. Users can control it remotely via the app or with Alexa/Google Assistant.

Specifications of Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i:

Suction power: 2200 Pa, providing strong suction for effective cleaning.

Dustbin capacity: 450 ml large-capacity dustbin for extended cleaning sessions

Water tank capacity: Electronically-controlled 270 ml water tank for mopping functionality

Smart controls: Remotely controllable via app and compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Offers 2200 Pa suction, ensuring thorough cleaning May be relatively expensive compared to basic models Allows remote operation via app and voice commands with Alexa/Google Assistant Electronically-controlled features may require more upkeep and troubleshooting

7. Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner features wet mopping functionality - making it a 2-in-1 cleaning tool with app and voice control, auto recharge, strong 2200 Pa suction, and a long-life 2200mAh battery for efficient and long-lasting cleaning.

Specifications of Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

Wet mopping functionality: Equipped for both vacuuming and wet mopping, enhancing cleaning capabilities

2-in-1 cleaning: Offers dual functionality with app and voice control for added convenience

Strong suction: Features a powerful 2200 Pa suction for effective dirt and debris removal

Long-life battery: Utilises a 2200mAh battery for extended cleaning sessions without frequent recharges

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Offers both vacuuming and wet mopping capabilities for comprehensive cleaning May be expensive compared to models with similar features Allows app and voice control, along with auto recharge functionality, for ease of use Advanced features may require more frequent upkeep and troubleshooting

3 best features for you

Product name Smart controls Functionality Bonus features Laresar Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop (Evol 3) Yes Robotic Vacuum with Mop Auto Carpet Boost, Ultra Thin Design, Smart App Control, Works with Alexa Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO Yes Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum Gyroscope Navigation, App Based Control, Multisurface Cleaning ILIFE V5S Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (V5X) No Vacuum and Mop Customised Schedule Cleaning, Ideal for Hard Floor, Low Pile Carpet, Multi-coloured ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Yes Ideal for Hard Floor 1000ml DustBags (3 Qty), Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, App Control ILIFE V3X Robotic Vacuum Cleaner No Daily Schedule Cleaning Ideal for Hard Floors and Low Pile Carpets, White Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i Yes Controls Remotely via App 450 mL Large-Capacity Dustbin, Electronically-Controlled 270 mL Water Tank Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Wet Mopping Yes 2-in-1 with App & Voice Control Auto Recharge, Long Life 2200 Battery (Silver)

Best value for money The ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner offers exceptional value for money. With its hybrid vacuum and mop functionality, 1000ml dustbag capacity, and compatibility with smart home assistants, it provides robust features at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious users.

Best overall product The Laresar Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop (Evol 3) stands out as the best overall product. Its powerful suction, smart app control, and compatibility with voice assistants make it a versatile and efficient cleaning solution for various floor types, earning it high praise from users.

Finding the right robot vacuum cleaner To find the right robot vacuum cleaner, consider your specific cleaning needs, such as surface types, pet hair, and mopping functionality. Evaluate features like suction power, smart controls, battery life, and dustbin capacity. Read reviews, compare prices, and prioritise products with good warranty coverage for long-term satisfaction.

FAQs Question : Do robot vacuum cleaners work on carpets? Ans : Yes, most robot vacuum cleaners are designed to work on carpets, though some may perform better on certain types of carpets than others. Question : Can robot vacuum cleaners mop floors? Ans : Some robot vacuum cleaners come with mopping functionality, allowing them to mop hard floors in addition to vacuuming. Question : How often should I empty the dustbin of my robot vacuum cleaner? Ans : It is recommended to empty the dustbin of your robot vacuum cleaner after each cleaning cycle to maintain optimal performance. Question : Are robot vacuum cleaners safe for pets? Ans : Yes, robot vacuum cleaners are generally safe for pets, but it's essential to supervise their interactions initially to ensure safety. Question : Can I schedule cleaning sessions with a robot vacuum cleaner? Ans : Yes, many robot vacuum cleaners come with scheduling features that allow you to set specific times for cleaning sessions, providing convenience and flexibility.

