As the chilly and often harsh winter months approach, investing in a dependable room heater is essential for ensuring comfort and warmth. By December, much of north India will endure severe cold, with other regions experiencing similar conditions by the month’s end. A good room heater not only keeps the cold at bay but also enhances overall comfort and productivity, whether at home or in the office.

Opting for a room heater from established brands like Usha, Bajaj, Orpat, Orient Electric, or Havells ensures quality, efficiency, and safety. These trusted names offer a variety of options, including fan, oil-filled, and radiant heaters, designed to cater to diverse needs and budgets.

A well-selected heater delivers consistent warmth, energy efficiency, and advanced safety features, providing peace of mind during use. With freezing temperatures looming, now is the perfect time to invest in a reliable heater for a cosy and comfortable winter.

1. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater in White is a compact and efficient heating solution for small to medium rooms. Featuring two heat settings, it offers customised warmth and even heat distribution. Built with safety in mind, it includes overheat protection and a cool-to-touch exterior. Its lightweight design and portable build make it easy to move and use. Perfect for keeping your space cosy during chilly winter days.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

Power Output: 2000 watts with adjustable heat settings

Coverage Area: Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms

Safety Features: Overheat protection and thermal cut-off

Design: Compact, lightweight, and portable

Operation: Dual heat settings for customised warmth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective and quick heating for small spaces Not suitable for large rooms Lightweight and easy to move around Can be slightly noisy during operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its functionality, value, and design, but opinions vary on heating efficiency and build quality for heavy-duty use.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Orpat OEH-1220 for its efficient heating, safety features, and portable design, ideal for cosy winter comfort.

2. Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey)

The Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater in Grey is a compact and powerful solution for winter heating. Designed for small to medium rooms, it features two adjustable heat settings for personalised comfort. With overheat protection and a durable build, it ensures safety and reliability. Lightweight and portable, it’s easy to move and use in various spaces. Ideal for keeping you warm and cosy during chilly winter days.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey)

Power Output: 2000 watts with dual heat settings

Coverage Area: Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms

Safety Features: Overheat protection for worry-free operation

Design: Compact, lightweight, and easy to move

Operation: Uniform heating with a powerful fan for quick warmth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient heating for small spaces May not be suitable for large rooms Lightweight and portable for easy handling Can produce noticeable noise during use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quality, portability, and ease of use, though opinions vary on heating performance, noise levels, and value.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Orpat OEH-1260 for its efficient performance, safety features, and portability, ensuring cosy warmth in smaller spaces.

3. Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom|2 Heat Settings-1000 Watt/ 2000 Watt|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White Color

The Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater is a reliable winter solution with dual heat settings of 1000W and 2000W. Ideal for bedrooms, its compact design ensures easy portability and space efficiency. Equipped with an auto-thermal cut-off for enhanced safety, it provides effective heating for small to medium rooms. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this heater combines functionality, durability, and safety, making it a dependable choice for cosy winters.

Specifications of Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom

Heat Settings: 1000W and 2000W for adjustable warmth

Design: Compact and portable for easy mobility

Safety Features: Auto-thermal cut-off for overheating protection

Warranty: 2-year warranty by Bajaj

Colour: White, blending easily with most room decor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and easy to move Limited to smaller rooms Safe with auto-thermal cut-off Can be noisy on higher settings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the build quality and affordability, though opinions vary on noise, heat efficiency, and fan speed performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Bajaj Blow Hot heater for efficient, adjustable heating, portability, safety features, and a 2-year warranty.

4. Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White

The Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater offers 2000W heating power with two adjustable modes for efficient warmth. Designed for versatile use, it can be mounted both horizontally and vertically, ideal for different room layouts. The advanced overheat protection ensures safe operation, while the compact white design fits well in any space. Backed by a 1-year replacement warranty, this heater is a reliable and convenient choice for winter comfort.

Specifications of Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater

Power Output: 2000W with two adjustable heating modes

Safety Features: Advanced overheat protection for safe operation

Mounting Options: Horizontal and vertical mounting for flexible placement

Design: Compact, sleek white design for easy integration into rooms

Warranty: 1-year replacement warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual heating modes for customised warmth Limited to small to medium-sized rooms Safe with advanced overheat protection May not be as effective in very cold spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its build quality, heating capacity, and ease of use, though opinions vary on reliability, value, and noise.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Orient Electric Areva for its versatile mounting options, safety features, and powerful heating in a compact design.

5. Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater|2 Heat Settings-400W/800 Watts |Noiseless Operation|DuraElement ¢ With 1-Yr Heating Element Warranty by Bajaj|Convection Room Heater For Winter|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White

The Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater offers efficient heating with two heat settings (400W/800W) for customised warmth. Its noiseless operation ensures a quiet environment, while the DuraElement heating technology provides long-lasting performance. Ideal for winter, this convection heater is compact and easy to use. With a 1-year heating element warranty and 2-year product warranty by Bajaj, it combines reliability, safety, and comfort for your home or office space.

Specifications of Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater

Heat Settings: Adjustable 400W and 800W for personalised warmth

Technology: DuraElement for durable and efficient heating

Operation: Noiseless for quiet comfort

Warranty: 1-year heating element warranty, 2-year product warranty

Design: Compact convection heater in a sleek white finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quiet operation for undisturbed use Limited heating capacity for larger spaces Durable heating element for long-term reliability May not provide instant heat

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact size, ease of use, and value, though opinions vary on heat strength and light emission.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Bajaj RHX-2 for its efficient heating, noiseless operation, durability, and long-term warranties, ensuring reliable winter comfort.

6. Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater with Over Heat Protection & ISI Mark (Black)

The Usha Heat Convector 423 N is a powerful 2000-Watt room heater, perfect for keeping your space warm during winter. Equipped with overheat protection for safety, it ensures reliable and efficient operation. The sleek black design adds a modern touch to your room, while its ISI mark assures quality. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, this convector heater provides consistent warmth and energy efficiency, making it a great choice for winter comfort.

Specifications of Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater

Power Output: 2000-Watt for effective heating

Safety Features: Overheat protection for secure operation

Design: Sleek black finish, modern and compact

Certification: ISI mark ensuring quality and safety

Room Size: Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient and powerful heating for quick warmth May not be effective for larger rooms Overheat protection ensures safe usage Noisier than some other convection heaters

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its appearance and usefulness, though opinions vary on noise, heating efficiency, fan speed, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Usha Heat Convector for its powerful heating, safety features, and stylish design, ideal for medium-sized rooms.

7. Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black)

The Havells Comforter Room Heater offers efficient 2000-watt heating, ideal for keeping your space warm during winter. It features an adjustable thermostat control knob for precise temperature regulation and an adjustable vent for customised air delivery. Equipped with overheat protection for added safety, this stylish white and black heater is perfect for medium-sized rooms. Its compact design makes it easy to place and use, ensuring warmth and comfort all season long.

Specifications of Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt

Power Output: 2000-watt for efficient heating

Safety Feature: Overheat protection for secure use

Adjustable Thermostat: Allows temperature control to your preference

Air Delivery: Adjustable vent for custom airflow

Design: Stylish white and black, compact for easy placement

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and efficient heating for medium-sized rooms May not be ideal for larger rooms Overheat protection ensures safety Slightly noisy during operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the design and portability, but opinions vary on heating efficiency, build quality, noise level, and value.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Havells Comforter Room Heater for effective heating, safety features, and ease of use, perfect for medium-sized rooms.

8. Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio Mica|Micathermic Technology for Rapid&Instant Heating|Silent Operation,Comfortable Breathing&Anti Dryness|2 Heat Setting|2 Year Warranty|Black&Rose Gold

The Havells Pacifio Mica Room Heater offers 2000W of power with Micathermic technology for rapid and efficient heating. It operates silently, providing comfortable breathing and preventing dryness, making it ideal for long use. The two heat settings allow for flexible warmth control, and the sleek black and rose gold design adds a touch of elegance. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this heater ensures reliability and comfort throughout the winter months.

Specifications of Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio Mica

2000W power output for fast and efficient heating

Micathermic technology for rapid and instant warmth

Silent operation ensures peaceful usage

Anti-dryness feature for comfortable air quality

Two heat settings for personalised temperature control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Silent operation ensures minimal disturbance Might not be powerful enough for larger spaces Sleek design with black and rose gold finish adds elegance to the room The design may not appeal to all users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sleek design and lightweight build but have mixed opinions on heating performance and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for quick, silent heating with energy efficiency and sleek design, perfect for smaller spaces and everyday comfort.

9. Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater with 2 Heat Settings(Grey Blue)

The Crompton Insta Comfy 800-Watt Room Heater offers efficient heating with two heat settings, ideal for small spaces. Its compact design makes it easy to move and store. The heater features a durable body with a sleek grey-blue finish, providing both style and functionality. Equipped with safety features like overheat protection, it ensures reliable warmth during cold months. Perfect for quick, cosy heating, it is energy-efficient and portable.

Specifications of Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater with 2 Heat Settings(Grey Blue)

Power: 800 Watts

Heat settings: 2 adjustable options

Colour: Grey and blue

Safety: Overheat protection

Ideal for: Small to medium-sized rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design for easy storage Limited heating capacity for larger rooms Energy-efficient, ideal for quick heating in small spaces No fan for circulation, may heat unevenly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the build quality and heat output but mention issues with the plastic melting. Mixed opinions on value and functionality.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for small rooms, offering efficient, quick heating with overheat protection, making it a safe and reliable option.

10. Orient Electric Glint Room Heater for Home | Dual Heating Mode (1000/2000 Watts) | Overheat Protection | Dual Placement | 5 Level Safety Protection | Electric Fan Heater for Winter | Pack of 1 - White

The Orient Electric Glint Room Heater provides efficient heating with dual modes (1000W/2000W), making it ideal for winter. It features overheat protection, ensuring safe use, and offers dual placement for versatile positioning. The heater includes five levels of safety protection, guaranteeing reliable operation. Its compact design, combined with a powerful fan, makes it perfect for quick warmth in small to medium-sized rooms. Ideal for home use, this heater ensures comfort during chilly months.

Specifications of Orient Electric Glint Room Heater for Home

Dual heating modes: 1000W and 2000W for customised warmth.

Overheat protection for enhanced safety.

Dual placement: Can be placed horizontally or vertically.

5 levels of safety protection for reliable use.

Compact design suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient heating with dual settings. May not be suitable for larger rooms. Multiple safety features ensure safe operation. Fan noise can be noticeable on higher settings.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fast heating, efficiency, and value for money, but some complain about poor quality and cheap plastic.

Why choose this product

This heater offers reliable warmth with dual heating modes and multiple safety features, making it ideal for home use.

Which type of room heater is the best?

The best type of room heater depends on your needs. Oil-filled radiators offer consistent warmth and energy efficiency, while fan heaters heat quickly and are ideal for small spaces. Ceramic and halogen heaters provide quiet operation. Choose based on room size, energy efficiency, and desired features like safety protection.

Which room heater is good in India?

In India, popular and reliable room heaters include oil-filled radiators, fan heaters, and convection heaters. Brands like Bajaj, Usha, Havells, and Orient Electric offer models with good heating efficiency, safety features, and energy savings. The best choice depends on room size, safety preferences, and heating speed requirements.

Which is better room heater or blower?

Room heaters are generally better for consistent warmth in small to medium-sized rooms, offering more even heat distribution. Blowers, on the other hand, heat the air quickly but can be noisy and dry out the air. If you need quick heat, a blower may work, but room heaters provide longer-lasting comfort.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best room heater

Heating capacity: Choose a heater with the appropriate wattage for your room size. A higher wattage is ideal for larger rooms.

Safety features: Look for features like overheat protection, tip-over switches, and cool-touch exteriors to ensure safe operation, especially in households with children or pets.

Type of heater: Decide between fan heaters, oil-filled radiators, or ceramic heaters based on your needs. Fan heaters are quick, while oil-filled radiators offer long-lasting warmth.

Energy efficiency: Opt for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills while ensuring effective heating.

Noise level: Consider quieter models if noise is a concern, especially for bedrooms or offices.



Top 3 features of best room heater brands

Best Room Heater Brand Indoor/Outdoor Usage Product Dimensions Colour Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater Indoor 18.5 x 12.5 x 25.5 cm White Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater Indoor 20.5 x 11.5 x 25.5 cm Grey Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater Indoor 24.2 x 15.2 x 28.6 cm White Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater Indoor 23 x 17 x 26 cm White Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater Indoor 30 x 22 x 12 cm White Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater Indoor 40 x 17.5 x 25 cm Black Havells Comforter Room Heater Indoor 34.5 x 16.5 x 23.5 cm White & Black Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio Mica Indoor 45 x 23.5 x 21.5 cm Black & Rose Gold Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater Indoor 27.5 x 15.5 x 19.5 cm Grey & Blue Orient Electric Glint Room Heater for Home Indoor 25 x 16.5 x 25.5 cm White

