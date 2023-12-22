Best room heaters priced between ₹1,000 - ₹2,000: Our top 10 picks

The affordable option to battle cold climes is provided by room heaters that range in price from ₹1000 to ₹2000. These reasonably priced heating choices also referred to as "economic heaters," have become more well-known as economical alternatives to more expensive types. These budget heaters stand out among the top room heater prices under ₹2000 because of their excellent cost-effectiveness and efficiency balance.

These affordable heaters have a variety of features that guarantee warmth and comfort without sacrificing quality. These heaters are reasonably priced, yet they include many features, such as user-friendly designs and effective heating mechanisms. They are excellent for a variety of places, including offices, houses, and smaller living rooms. They work consistently, much like those that are more costly.

The idea of Budget Heaters around ₹2000 has changed people's views of heating options, especially for those with a limited budget. These heaters, which meet a variety of purposes while considering financial restraints, have come to be regarded as ease of use and accessibility. The focus on these inexpensive heaters not only denotes cost but also highlights their reliability and effectiveness in providing warmth during the winter months as we make our way through 2023's selection of room heating alternatives.

In this comprehensive guide, we have compiled a list of the Top 10 heaters that combine affordability and functionality in an ideal way. These heaters are reliable options that offer warmth and comfort during the colder months, making them essential additions to any home looking for effective yet affordable heating solutions in 2023.

Also read: 10 best room heaters to get you through the winter season

1. Russell Hobbs 2000 Watts Fan Room Heater (RFH21VH, Grey) | Fan Heater | 2 Heat Settings | Power: 2000 Watts | Vertical/Horizontal Operation | Overheat Protection | 12 Months Warranty

This Russell Hobbs 2000 watt fan heater puts the power in your hands. With two heat settings and horizontal/vertical fan operation, you control how fast you warm up any room. The 2000 watt power offers remarkable heating performance, so whether you need to take the chill off or crank up the temperature, this heater delivers. An overheat protection system helps ensure safety, while a power indicator light lets you know the status at a glance. The vertical and horizontal fan positions allow you to direct airflow however you want, circulating warm air evenly throughout the room. And the cool-touch body makes it easy to adjust settings without worrying about burns. So turn up the heat and transform any space into your own personal oasis with this versatile and powerful fan heater from Russell Hobbs.

Specifications of Russell Hobbs 2000 Watts Fan Room Heater (RFH21VH, Grey) | Fan Heater | 2 Heat Settings | Power: 2000 Watts | Vertical/Horizontal Operation | Overheat Protection | 12 Months Warranty

Brand: Generic

Colour: grey

Product Dimensions: 5D x 5W x 5H Centimetres

Item Weight: 1 kg

Pros Cons Provides only 2 heat settings Limited heat settings might be limiting Overheat Protection Feature May produce some operational noise

2. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

This Orpat fan heater packs 2000 watts of spot heating power into a compact, stylish design. Measuring up to just 250 square feet, the OEH-1220 is perfect for small or medium rooms where you need targeted warmth. The 100% pure copper motor ensures long life and durability, while the plastic and metal body stays cool to the touch for safety. Two heat settings of 1000 watts and 2000 watts give you the flexibility to match the temperature to your needs. The safety mesh grill keeps fingers safe, and the thermal cut-off and overheat protection add an extra layer of safety for peace of mind. Though some noise from the fan is normal, the non-sagging heating element and stitching provide longevity. Plug into a 15A outlet to unleash the full 2000 watts of heat for a cozy warmth that boosts comfort without overheating your space. Compact yet mighty, this Orpat fan heater will keep you toasty whether you need a blast of warmth while working from home or a boost to take the chill off a small bedroom.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

Brand: Orpat

Special Feature: Cord Rewind

Colour: White

Form Factor: Mat

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Pros Cons Rapid heating with 2000 Watts power output. Limited control with fixed heat settings. Compact and portable design, easy to move around. Might generate some operational noise.

3. Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater with 2 Heat Settings(Grey Blue)

This compact Crompton room heater packs 800 watts of cozy comfort into an elegant and space-saving design. Its quartz tubes heat up quickly to instantly warm your space, while two heat settings of 400W and 800W let you dial in just the right temperature. A rust-free stainless steel reflector and tip-over protection provide durability and safety, while the shockproof body and carry handle make it easy to move from room to room. With an ISI-approved build powered by 200-220V 50Hz electricity, you get one year of peace of mind from Crompton's warranty that covers manufacturing defects. This efficient little heater will infuse your space with warmth and well-being in an instant, allowing you to truly nestle into Insta Comfy bliss.

Specifications of Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater with 2 Heat Settings(Grey Blue)

Brand: Crompton

Special Feature: Electronic Thermostat

Colour: Grey Blue

Form Factor: Cabinet

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with an 800 Watt power consumption. Lower heat output compared to higher wattage heaters. Portable and easy to move around due to its compact size. Might take longer to heat larger rooms or spaces.

4. Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater|2 Heat Settings-400W/800W|Noiseless Operation|DuraElement™ With 1-Yr Heating Element Warranty by Bajaj|Convection Room Heater For Winter|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White

This Bajaj RHX-2 halogen heater provides excellent performance to keep you toasty all winter long. With two heat settings of 400W and 800W, you can dial in the exact amount of warmth you need for any size room. The durable DuraElementTM heating element provides reliable operation and comes with a one-year warranty for added peace of mind. This heater operates quietly, so you can enjoy soothing warmth without the noise. The safety tip-over switch automatically shuts it off if it tilts, ensuring safety is a top priority. Made with a robust design, this convection heater circulates heat evenly throughout the room for consistent comfort from floor to ceiling. Plus, Bajaj backs it with a comprehensive two-year warranty. So turn down the chills and turn up the heat with this affordable yet mighty halogen heater from Bajaj - a perfect solution for staying cozy all season long.

Specifications of Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater|2 Heat Settings-400W/800W|Noiseless Operation|DuraElement™ With 1-Yr Heating Element Warranty by Bajaj|Convection Room Heater For Winter|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White

Brand: Bajaj

Special Feature: Fast Heating

Colour : white

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Product Dimensions: 36D x 19.5W x 42.5H Centimetres

Pros Cons Noiseless operation ensures a quiet environment. Halogen heaters might not provide as rapid heating as some other heater types. DuraElement™ with a 1-year heating element warranty for durability. Limited to two heat settings, which might not suit specific temperature preferences.

5. Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, Beige colour, Ideal for Small to Medium Room/ Area)

This powerful little space heater delivers big time with 2000 watts of copper coil heating and adjustable temperature settings to match. Whether you need a blast of cool air, a little warmth or full-on heat, the Solimo room heater has you covered. Its lightweight plastic and metal design makes it portable enough to tackle hot spots and cold corners throughout your home. Plus, the built-in overheating protection helps keep you safe. Simply plug it in, turn the dial to warm, cool or hot and let the cozy comfort begin. The durable 2400 RPM motor quietly circulates air through a 10-foot range for small to medium rooms. So grab this affordable heater with ISI certification, plug it in and enjoy the perfect temperature all year long - without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, Beige colour, Ideal for Small to Medium Room/ Area)

Brand: Amazon Brand - Solimo

Special Feature: Lightweight

Colour: Beige

Product Dimensions; 25D x 11.8W x 24H Centimeters

Recommended Uses for Product: Home

Pros Cons Adjustable thermostat for personalized temperature control. Limited information available about additional features or specific functionalities. ISI certified, ensuring safety and quality standards adherence. Colour availability (beige) might not suit all aesthetic preferences.

6. Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)

Transform dreary winter days into cozy comfort with the Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater. With its compact size and sleek gray finish, this heater blends seamlessly into any decor while keeping you toasty. Powered by quartz heating elements for fast, efficient warmth, the Usha heater provides 800 watts of soothing heat through its two heating rods. The front safety grill protects against accidental contact with the hot elements, and the built-in tip-over switch automatically shuts off power. Best of all, the low power consumption means you can enjoy gentle warmth for hours on a single charge without breaking the bank. So, whether you need an extra boost of heat in your home office, living room or bedroom, the feature-packed Usha Quartz Heater delivers cozy comfort with modern convenience and safety in mind.

Specifications of Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)

Brand: USHA

Special Feature: Portable, Adjustable Temperature, Tip-Over Protection

Colour: Grey

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Product Dimensions: 28D x 33W x 13.7H Centimetres

Pros Cons Quartz heating elements for quick and effective heating. Limited heating capacity compared to higher wattage heaters. Tip-over protection for added safety. May not be suitable for heating larger rooms or spaces

7. Hilton Quartz Heater 400/800-Watt ISI 2 Rods Multi Mode Heater Long Lasting Quick Heating Extremely Warm (Grey)

This Hilton heater is here to keep you toasty and cozy all winter long. With two quartz heating tubes, it provides extra warmth and comfort while staying safe with a tip-over switch and front grill. Choose from two heat settings, 400 or 800 watts, to match the size of the room. The carry handle lets you move it easily from room to room. Set it up in minutes with simple instructions and use it worry-free for a year thanks to the manufacturer's warranty. Whether you need a little extra warmth in the bedroom or want to take the chill off an entire living room, this heater will have you feeling right at home, no matter the weather outside.

Specifications of Hilton Quartz Heater 400/800-Watt ISI 2 Rods Multi Mode Heater Long Lasting Quick Heating Extremely Warm (Grey)

Brand: Hilton

Special Feature: Portable

Colour: GREY

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Recommended Uses For Product: Home

Pros Cons Portable and easy to move. Limited specifications provided. Offers multiple heating modes. No Additional features

8. Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watts Halogen Room Heater (Steel, ISI Approved), Multicolor

The Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watt Halogen Room Heater instantly warms small spaces with radiant heat from its stainless steel reflector and halogen tube. Adjust the thermostat to your desired temperature and toggle between 1,000-watt low and 2,000-watt high settings for personalized comfort. The safety-first design features a cotton-braided cord, nickel chromium-plated mesh grid and ISI certification. Simply tilt the steel legs to position the heater where you need it most. Then sit back and enjoy the cozy warmth as it chases winter's chill away. At just 2,000 watts, this compact heater uses energy efficiently while delivering reliable, dependable performance for up to 2 years thanks to Bajaj's quality engineering. Get warming up to the Bajaj Deluxe and see why it's a smart choice to heat small rooms all winter long.

Specifications of Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watts Halogen Room Heater (Steel, ISI Approved), Multicolor

Brand: Bajaj

Colour: Multicolour

Form Factor: Pedestal

Product Dimensions: 39D x 21.5W x 28H Centimeters

Recommended Uses For Product: Home

Pros Cons ISI Approved for safety. Limited specifications provided. Compact form factor. Limited function on heating modes.

9. KHAITAN ORFIN Fan Heater KO 2215 Room Heater | Heating control | Room Heater| Fan Heater| Electric Heater Overheat(White, 2000 Watts)

This compact yet mighty Khaitan Orfin heater packs all the warmth and comfort you need into a space-saving design. With a built-in handle and wheels, it's easy to roll from room to room so that you can keep cozy wherever you are. Safety-minded features like overheat protection and a tip-over switch help put your mind at ease, while two heat settings give you precise control over the temperature. The built-in fan circulates warm air evenly so you avoid cold spots, and intuitive button controls let you adjust the heat in an instant. Compact yet powerful, this portable heater creates the perfect ambiance for work, rest or play. So say goodbye to chilly rooms and hello to a warmer, cozier home - all thanks to this clever little heater that packs big performance into a space-saving design.

Specifications of KHAITAN ORFIN Fan Heater KO 2215 Room Heater | Heating control | Room Heater| Fan Heater| Electric Heater Overheat(White, 2000 Watts)

Brand: khaitan ORFin

Special Feature: Portable

Colour: White

Form Factor: Cabinet

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Pros Cons Portable design. Limited details on advanced features. Heating control functionality. Specifics on fan operation not provided.

Also read: 10 best room heater options to consider this winter season

10. SUMMERCOOL Halogen Heater 400/800/1200 watt (HH-115) | Room Heater For Bedroom in Winter | Over Heating protection | 3 Heat settings | 1 Year Warranty (White, ISI Cerified

This handy heater from SUMMERCOOL brings instant warmth and comfort wherever you need it. The compact design allows you to place it in small rooms like bedrooms and offices, providing efficient warmth during winter. The noiseless operation means you can relax without distraction while staying toasty. Choose from three heat settings - 400, 800 or 1200 watts - to match your comfort preferences. The overheating protection ensures safety, while the one-year warranty gives you peace of mind. Made from durable materials, this room heater blower is easy to use, clean, and maintain. Simply plug it in, turn it on and let the warmth spread throughout the room. Keep cozy all winter long with this efficient yet affordable heater from SUMMERCOOL.

Specifications of SUMMERCOOL Halogen Heater 400/800/1200 watt (HH-115) | Room Heater For Bedroom in Winter | Over Heating protection | 3 Heat settings | 1 Year Warranty (White, ISI Cerified

Brand: SUMMERCOOL

Special Feature: Lightweight

Colour: White

Form Factor: Cabinet

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Pros Cons Offers three heat settings. Limited colour options specified. ISI Certified for safety. basic heating features

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Russell Hobbs 2000 Watts Fan Room Heater Fan Heater Functionality Vertical/Horizontal Operation Overheat Protection Feature Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater Rapid Heating (2000W) Compact and Portable Design Noiseless Operation Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater Energy-efficient (800W) Portable and Compact Design Two Heat Settings Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater Noiseless Operation DuraElement™ with 1-year Warranty Convection Room Heater Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater Adjustable Thermostat ISI Certified Safety Ideal for Small to Medium Room/Area Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater Quartz Heating Elements Tip-Over Protection Portable Design Hilton Quartz Heater 400/800-Watt Portable and Easy to Move Multiple Heating Modes Suitable for Home Use Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watts Halogen Room Heater ISI Approved for Safety Compact Form Factor Suitable for Home Use Khaitan ORFIN Fan Heater KO 2215 Room Heater Portable Design Heating Control Functionality Suitable for Indoor Use SUMMERCOOL Halogen Heater 400/800/1200 Watt (HH-115) Three Heat Settings ISI Certified Safety Overheating Protection

Best overall product

The best option is the Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater, which excels in quick heating, silent operation, and a small, portable design. Its 2000-watt power output guarantees effective warmth, and its portability adds to its benefits. It is the best economic heaters option because of its excellent heating capabilities and quieter operation when compared to many other options. It is a great choice of room heater priced under 2000 because of its unique combination of high power, ease of use, and reduced operating noise. It prioritises user comfort in a compact, feature-rich design, meeting efficient heating demands

Best value for money

The Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater from Amazon comes out as a reasonably priced option as it combines important features with the economy. This seems to be an affordable heater that offers flexible heating options at an affordable price point and is suitable for small to medium rooms. This Budget Heater also has an adjustable thermostat and an ISI safety certification. This heater achieves a balance between affordability and critical features that are necessary for both comfort and safety. It is the best option for anyone looking for high-quality heating at a reasonable price because of its affordability, safety standards compliance, and availability of changeable settings.

How to find the Best room heater priced between Rs. 1000 - 2000?

Consider several features while choosing a room heater priced under 2000. Look for models that have a power output that is appropriate for the size of your area; smaller rooms should aim for 1000–2000 Watts. Look for ISI or other safety certificates. Make sure it has all the necessities, like movable design, overheat prevention, and changeable thermostat settings. To learn more about durability and heating effectiveness, read customer reviews. Examine economic heater brands that provide warranties and post-purchase support. Find a heater that strikes a balance between these aspects to ensure that it effectively serves your heating demands, complies with safety regulations, and offers value within the specified price range.

FAQs

Question : What size heater do I need for my room?

Ans : Select a heater based on room size. For small spaces, heaters around 1000 Watts suffice. Larger areas may require 1500-2000 Watts.

Question : Are fan heaters noisy?

Ans : Typically, fan heaters produce some noise due to the fan operation. However, modern models aim for quieter performance.

Question : Can I leave a heater unattended?

Ans : It is recommended not to leave heaters unattended due to safety reasons. Always turn them off when not in use.

Question : What safety features should I look for?

Ans : Prioritize heaters with overheat protection, tip-over switches, and safety certifications like ISI.

Question : How do I maintain a room heater?

Ans : Regularly clean dust and debris from the heater's grill and ensure proper ventilation to maintain efficiency and safety.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!