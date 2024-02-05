Best room heaters to keep you warm and cosy: Top 10 options

As winter approaches, finding the best room heater becomes a top priority for many households. With a wide variety of room heaters available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best room heaters in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end heater with advanced features, our comprehensive guide will assist you in finding the perfect room heater for your home. We have compared the features, pros, cons, and prices of each heater to make your decision-making process easier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater

The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater is a powerful and efficient room heater suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. With two heat settings and a cool air setting, it provides versatility and comfort. The overheat protection feature ensures safety, while the adjustable thermostat allows you to regulate the temperature according to your preference.

Specifications: 2000 watts power consumption

Two heat settings and cool air setting

Adjustable thermostat

Overheat protection

Compact and portable design

2. Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater

The Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater offers efficient heating with its high-quality copper-wound motor. It is equipped with a cool, warm, and hot air selection, along with overheat protection for safety. The compact and sleek design makes it suitable for any room, providing instant warmth during the cold season.

Specifications: 2000 watts power consumption

Cool, warm, and hot air selection

Overheat protection

Copper-wound motor for efficient heating

Compact and sleek design

The Hilton Quartz Room Heater is designed for quick and efficient heating, with a powerful quartz tube heating element. It features two heat settings and a wide oscillation function to distribute heat evenly across the room. The built-in tip-over and overheat protection ensure safety, while the compact design makes it suitable for various spaces.

Specifications: 1200/2400 watts power consumption

Two heat settings and oscillation function

Quartz tube heating element

Tip-over and overheat protection

Compact and portable design

4. HAVAI Comfort 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator Heater

The HAVAI Comfort 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator Heater provides efficient and silent heating with its oil-filled fins. It features adjustable thermostat control and overheat protection for safety. The durable and sturdy construction ensures long-lasting performance, making it an ideal choice for cold winter days.

Specifications: 2000 watts power consumption

Oil-filled radiator for silent heating

Adjustable thermostat control

Overheat protection

Durable and sturdy construction

5. Quartz Room Heater with Overheat Protection

The Quartz Room Heater with Overheat Protection offers powerful heating with its quartz tube heating element. It features two heat settings and overheat protection for safety. The compact and portable design makes it suitable for various rooms, providing quick and efficient warmth during the cold season.

Specifications: 800/1200 watts power consumption

Two heat settings and oscillation function

Quartz tube heating element

Overheat protection

Compact and portable design

6. AEXERO Oscillating Room Heater with Overheat Protection

The AEXERO Oscillating Room Heater is designed for quick and efficient heating with its powerful quartz tube heating element. It features oscillation and overheat protection for safety. The compact and portable design makes it suitable for various spaces, providing instant warmth during the cold season.

Specifications: 1200/2400 watts power consumption

Quartz tube heating element with oscillation

Overheat protection

Compact and portable design

Tip-over protection

7. Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater

The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater offers powerful and efficient heating with its PTC fan technology. It is equipped with three heat settings and a fan mode for versatile heating options. The overheat protection and tilt over switch ensure safety, while the castor wheels provide easy mobility.

Specifications: 2900 watts power consumption

PTC fan heater with three heat settings

Fan mode for versatile heating options

Overheat protection and tilt over switch

Castor wheels for easy mobility

The Kenstar 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator Heater offers efficient and silent heating with its oil-filled fins. It features adjustable thermostat control and overheat protection for safety. The durable and sturdy construction ensures long-lasting performance, making it an ideal choice for cold winter days.

Specifications: 2000 watts power consumption

Oil-filled radiator for silent heating

Adjustable thermostat control

Overheat protection

Durable and sturdy construction

9. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator

The Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator provides efficient and silent heating with its oil-filled fins. It features adjustable thermostat control and overheat protection for safety. The durable and sturdy construction ensures long-lasting performance, making it an ideal choice for cold winter days.

Specifications: 2000 watts power consumption

Oil-filled radiator for silent heating

Adjustable thermostat control

Overheat protection

Durable and sturdy construction

10. Crompton Ferveor 2000-Watt Room Heater

The Crompton Ferveor 2000-Watt Room Heater offers efficient heating with its powerful heating element. It features two heat settings and a cool fan function for versatile use. The overheat protection and tip-over switch ensure safety, while the compact design makes it suitable for various spaces.

Specifications: 2000 watts power consumption

Two heat settings and cool fan function

Powerful heating element

Overheat protection and tip-over switch

Compact and portable design

Comparison Table

Product Features Orpat OEH-1220 Amazon Solimo Hilton Quartz HAVAI Comfort Quartz Heater AEXERO Oscillating Havells OFR 11Fin Kenstar Oil Filled Morphy Richards Oil Filled Crompton Ferveor Power Consumption (Watts) 2000 2000 1200/2400 2000 800/1200 1200/2400 2900 2000 2000 2000 Heat Settings 2 + Cool Air Cool, Warm, Hot Air 2 + Oscillation Adjustable 2 + Oscillation 2 + Oscillation 3 + Fan Mode Adjustable Adjustable 2 + Cool Fan Heating Element Fan Heater Copper-wound Motor Quartz Tube Oil Filled Radiator Quartz Tube Quartz Tube PTC Fan Heater Oil Filled Radiator Oil Filled Radiator Heating Element

Best value for money: The Hilton Quartz Room Heater offers the best value for money with its powerful heating capacity, wide oscillation function, and safety features. It provides efficient warmth at an affordable price, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater stands out as the best overall product with its powerful PTC fan technology, versatile heating options, and easy mobility. It offers advanced features and efficient heating, making it a top choice for those seeking high-performance room heaters.

How to find the best heater: To find the best heater, consider your specific needs, such as room size and heating preferences. Choose a type of heater (convection, radiant, oil-filled) based on your requirements. Prioritize energy efficiency, safety features, and portability. Read reviews, check brand reputations, and ensure the heater fits your budget. Look for user-friendly controls, optimal noise levels, and warranty coverage. By evaluating these factors, you can make an informed decision to find a heater that meets your comfort and efficiency expectations.

FAQs Question : Which room heater is suitable for a large room? Ans : The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater is suitable for large rooms with its powerful heating capacity and wide oscillation function. Question : Are oil-filled radiator heaters noisy? Ans : No, oil-filled radiator heaters such as the HAVAI Comfort, Kenstar, and Morphy Richards models provide silent heating without any noise. Question : Do these room heaters have adjustable thermostat control? Ans : Yes, most of the room heaters listed offer adjustable thermostat control, allowing you to regulate the temperature according to your preference. Question : What is the power consumption of the Quartz Room Heater with Overheat Protection? Ans : The Quartz Room Heater with Overheat Protection has a power consumption of 800/1200 watts, making it suitable for smaller rooms and energy-efficient use.

