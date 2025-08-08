Best round dial smartwatch options with AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling: Top 10 stylish picks for men and women

A round dial smartwatch blends classic aesthetics with smart features, making it a stylish yet practical accessory. With crisp visuals and vibrant screens, a round AMOLED display smartwatch brings your notifications, fitness stats, and apps to life on your wrist. From managing calls and tracking workouts to staying on top of your calendar, these watches make daily life more organised. The best smartwatch should offer a perfect balance of looks, comfort, and smart capabilities.

Many best smartwatches now focus on enhancing battery life and seamless connectivity while still prioritising design. You’ll find plenty of great options tailored to different lifestyles. There’s a men’s round smartwatch for everyday use, as well as a round dial smart watch for women with elegant bands and features that match their style. Take your pick from the latest models that deliver both function and fashion.

The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch brings elegance and utility together with its 1.43-inch AMOLED display and premium metallic build. Designed with smart gesture control, Bluetooth calling, and an always-on display, it supports over 100 sports modes. The stylish round dial enhances your wristwear game, while the 7-day battery life keeps it going longer. Stay on top of your fitness with heart rate and calorie tracking. Seamlessly pair it with the NoiseFit app to track performance and share achievements.

Specifications Operating System Android & iOS Connectivity Technology USB Wireless Communication Bluetooth Battery Lithium Ion Reason to buy Built-in Bluetooth calling 100 sports modes supported Reason to avoid Regular calling may reduce battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sharp visuals, responsive touch, and classy metallic finish. Many praise the Bluetooth calling clarity and quick pairing.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this smartwatch if you want a blend of classic round-dial aesthetics and modern features like AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and smart fitness tracking.

2. Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43" AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro is a stylish and powerful smartwatch built for professionals. It features a vibrant 1.43” AMOLED display in a premium stainless steel build. With Bluetooth calling, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and adaptive AOD, this smartwatch blends fashion and function. It also includes smart gesture control, a functional crown, and dual menu navigation. Designed to keep you connected and in control, it’s ideal for everyday use, fitness tracking, and quick call handling from your wrist.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED with 466x466 resolution and adaptive always-on display Connectivity SingleSync Bluetooth Calling Health Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress monitoring Water Resistance IP68 Reason to buy Premium metal design and vibrant AMOLED display Functional crown for easy navigation Reason to avoid Lacks built-in GPS for a standalone workout experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the premium look, clear display, and convenient calling features. They appreciate the watch's stylish design and great value for money.

Why choose this product?

This is a great choice for professionals who want a stylish smartwatch with core health tracking and convenient Bluetooth calling.

The boAt Ultima Prime is a feature-rich smartwatch designed for an active lifestyle, boasting a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466x466 resolution and an always-on feature. Its functional crown allows for smooth navigation through menus, while Bluetooth Calling keeps you connected on the go. Stay safe with the Emergency SOS function and track your performance across over 100 sports modes. The Crest App Health Eco-system offers personalized fitness nudges, making it a comprehensive companion.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED with 466x466 resolution, Always-on Display Health Heart Rate, SpO2, and Cycle Tracking Water Resistance IP68 Battery 300mAh, up to 4 days of working time Reason to buy Extensive sports modes and health ecosystem Functional crown and Bluetooth calling are convenient Reason to avoid Battery life could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vibrant display and functional crown. They find the SOS feature reassuring and the wide range of sports modes useful for their fitness routines.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its high-quality AMOLED display, safety features like SOS, and a vast number of sports modes for fitness enthusiasts.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a powerhouse smartwatch running on Wear OS 4 and a dual-chipset architecture for incredible efficiency. It boasts an ultra-long battery life of up to 100 hours in Smart Mode and up to 12 days in Power Saver Mode. The durable stainless steel and sapphire crystal build, coupled with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, offers both style and resilience. With dual-frequency GPS and over 100 sports modes, it provides high-precision tracking for all activities.

Specifications OS Wear OS 4 Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 600 nits (up to 1000 nits) Battery Up to 100 hours in Smart Mode, 12 days in Power Saver Mode, VOOC fast charging Durability Stainless Steel, Sapphire Crystal, MIL-STD-810H, 5 ATM, IP68 Reason to buy Extremely durable with military-grade certifications Dual-frequency GPS provides superior accuracy Reason to avoid High price point compared to budget-friendly options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reviewers are highly impressed with the battery life and seamless Wear OS performance. They also love the watch's robust, high-quality build and fast charging capabilities.

Why choose this product?

This is the ultimate smartwatch for Android users who prioritize long battery life, high performance, exceptional durability, and precise GPS tracking.

The Amazfit Active Edge is a rugged, dual-colour smartwatch designed for an active urban lifestyle. It features a strong and accurate GPS tracking system with support for five satellite systems, ensuring precise navigation. With an ultra-long battery life of up to 16 days, you can stay active for longer without frequent charging. The watch is also 10 ATM water-resistant, making it perfect for swimming and water sports. The Zepp Coach AI provides personalized training plans to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Specifications Display 1.32-inch TFT Display Battery Up to 16 days, 370 mAh Durability 10 ATM Water Resistance Connectivity Bluetooth Reason to buy Impressive 16-day battery life for extended use Excellent 10 ATM water resistance for water sports Reason to avoid TFT display is not as vibrant as AMOLED screens

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its long battery life and rugged design. They find the GPS tracking accurate for outdoor activities and appreciate the water resistance for swimming.

Why choose this product?

This is the perfect watch for outdoor adventurers and fitness enthusiasts who need long battery life, rugged durability, and accurate GPS tracking.

The Titan Crest is a premium smartwatch with a stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED display, offering crisp visuals with 550 nits of brightness. Designed with a sleek aluminium body and a stylish Rose Gold mesh strap, it appeals to both men and women. Stay productive with SingleSync Bluetooth Calling and an AI Voice Assistant, while the unique AI Morning Briefs feature provides personalised updates. With all-round health tracking and over 100 sports modes, this IP68-rated watch is a perfect blend of style and substance.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 550 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate Connectivity SingleSync Bluetooth Calling Health Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking Durability Aluminium body, IP68 water resistance Reason to buy High-quality AMOLED display with good brightness Functional crown and comprehensive health tracking Reason to avoid Battery life may be shorter with heavy use of all features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the premium look and feel of the watch. They are impressed with the bright AMOLED display and the convenient Bluetooth calling feature.

Why choose this product?

This is a great option for those who want a fashionable smartwatch with smart productivity features and a premium design, all at a reasonable price.

The CrossBeats Diva is a stylish smartwatch for women, featuring an elegant design with a stone-studded bezel and a premium metal body. Its 1.28-inch AMOLED display offers vibrant visuals with a brightness of up to 700 nits. The watch is equipped with Bluetooth Calling, allowing for hands-free communication. Designed for her health, it includes female health tracking, SpO2, and blood pressure monitoring. With wireless charging and a battery life of up to seven days, the Diva combines luxury with modern convenience.

Specifications Display 1.28-inch AMOLED with Always on Display and 700 nits brightness Connectivity Single-chip Bluetooth Calling Health Female health tracking, SpO2, BP, and heart monitoring Durability Premium metal build, IP67 water resistance Reason to buy Wireless charging is a convenient feature High brightness AMOLED display is easy to read Reason to avoid No mention of built-in GPS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are delighted with the watch's luxurious appearance and comfortable fit. They find the health tracking features useful and praise the bright display.

Why choose this product?

This is a perfect choice for women who want a beautiful, fashionable smartwatch with dedicated health-tracking features and wireless charging.

The GOBOULT Pyro is a newly launched smartwatch with a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and 600 nits of brightness for excellent outdoor visibility. It features a unique Rotating Dial Navigation for effortless menu Browse and Bluetooth Calling 5.3 for stable, high-quality calls. With a focus on fitness, it offers over 120 sports modes and continuous SpO2 monitoring. Its IP68 water and dust resistance, along with over 150 watch faces, makes it a durable and highly customisable option.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED with 600 nits brightness Connectivity Bluetooth Calling 5.3 Health SpO2, heart rate, and blood pressure monitoring Durability IP68 water and dust resistance Reason to buy High brightness AMOLED screen is great for outdoor use A wide variety of sports modes and watch faces Reason to avoid No mention of built-in GPS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the clear AMOLED screen and the ease of use with the rotating dial. The Bluetooth calling is praised for its clear sound quality.

Why choose this product?

This smartwatch is ideal for users who want a feature-packed device with a high-quality display and a convenient rotating dial for quick navigation.

The boAt Enigma Gem is a luxury smartwatch for women, featuring a 1.19-inch AMOLED display and a stylish design. A standout feature is its Emergency SOS function with live location sharing, providing a crucial layer of safety. The watch offers comprehensive health tracking, including female wellness features, heart rate, and SpO2 monitoring. With DIY Watch Face Studio and Bluetooth Calling, it combines personal customisation with practicality. The IP67 rating ensures it is ready for your workouts and daily life.

Specifications Display 1.19-inch AMOLED Connectivity Bluetooth Calling Durability IP67 dust, sweat, and splash resistance Battery Up to 5 days of use Reason to buy Emergency SOS with live location sharing for enhanced safety Female wellness features and other health trackers Reason to avoid Smaller display size than some competitors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers value the emergency SOS feature for safety. They also appreciate the stylish design, female health tracking, and the customisation options.

Why choose this product?

Choose this smartwatch for its essential safety feature and female-centric health tracking, all wrapped in a stylish, customisable package.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 5 is a powerful and elegant smartwatch with a slim 10.7mm profile. It boasts an exceptional battery life of up to seven days and a vibrant AMOLED display. With built-in maps and a pro-level sports experience, it's perfect for runners and cyclists. The watch also features an exclusive Emotional Wellbeing assistant and a fast, accurate HUAWEI TruSense system for comprehensive health tracking. It is broadly compatible with both iOS and Android and comes with the bonus of FreeBuds 5i.

Specifications Display 1.32-inch AMOLED Connectivity Bluetooth, built-in maps Health HUAWEI TruSense, Emotional wellbeing assistant Durability 5 ATM water resistance, ultra-hard coatings Reason to buy Excellent battery life Built-in maps and pro-level sports features Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the long battery life and the included FreeBuds. They are impressed with the detailed sports tracking and the built-in maps for navigation.

Why choose this product?

This is a great option for serious athletes and health-conscious individuals who value long battery life, advanced features, and seamless ecosystem integration.

Are AMOLED displays worth it in waterproof smartwatches? Smartwatches with AMOLED displays provide stunning visuals with vibrant colours and deep blacks. They are easily readable in direct sunlight and support an always-on screen without significant battery drain. Choosing an AMOLED smartwatch is a smart move for enhanced aesthetics and practicality.

Why do many people prefer round dial smartwatches over square ones? Round smartwatches are often chosen for their classic, traditional watch aesthetic. They blend seamlessly with formal attire and everyday wear, providing a more elegant and timeless look. This style appeals to those who want the functionality of a smartwatch without a overtly tech-focused appearance.

Are waterproof smartwatches good for fitness tracking? Smartwatches are excellent for fitness tracking. They monitor steps, heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen, along with over 100 workout modes. While not clinical-grade, they offer valuable insights into your health and daily activity, helping you stay informed about your well-being.

Factors to consider before buying the water resistant smartwatches: Display Quality: Look for AMOLED or high-resolution displays for better clarity and visibility outdoors.

Build and Design: Choose metal or stainless steel cases for a premium feel and durability.

Comfort and Strap Type: Ensure the watch fits well on your wrist and offers interchangeable or comfortable straps.

Smart Features: Consider features like Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, smart notifications, music control, and gesture control.

Health Tracking: Look for SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, stress and sleep tracking, and fitness modes.

Battery Life: Pick a model that offers at least 5–7 days of battery life with calling turned off.

App Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch supports both Android and iOS devices and comes with a dedicated app for syncing.

Water Resistance: If you work out or sweat often, check for IP ratings for splash or water resistance.

Navigation: Functional crown or responsive touch makes navigating the interface smoother.

Top 3 features of the best round dial smartwatches:

Best round dial smartwatches Display Connectivity Technology Special features NoiseFit Halo Round Dial Smart Watch 1.43 inch USB Multisport Tracker, Alarm Clock, Activity Tracker Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Stainless Steel Smart Watch 1.75 inch Bluetooth Multisport Tracker, Activity Tracker boAt New Launch Ultima Prime smartwatch 1.57 inch Bluetooth Cycle Tracking, Voice Call OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4 1.43 inch Bluetooth

Sleep Monitor, GPS Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smartwatch 1.32 inch Bluetooth 10ATM Water Resistance, Stylish Rugged Design Titan Crest AMOLED Smart Watch 1.43 inch Bluetooth Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes CrossBeats Diva Stylish Smart Watch for Women 1.28 inch Bluetooth Stone Studded Bezel, 100+Sports Modes GOBOULT Newly Launched Pyro Smartwatch 1.43 inch Bluetooth 600 Nits Brightness, IP68 boAt Enigma Gem Women's Luxury Smart Watch 1.19 inch Bluetooth 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 HUAWEI Watch GT 5 41mm Smartwatch 1.32 inch 1.11 Watt Hours iOS & Android Compatible,Built in Maps

Similar articles for you: Best smartwatches with heart rate monitoring: Top 10 picks for health tracking with advanced tracking features

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. More Gadgets Technology Business News Best round dial smartwatch options with AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling: Top 10 stylish picks for men and women