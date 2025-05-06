Best round smartwatches deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Up to 75% off on watches from Fossil, Samsung and more

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is nearing the end! Don’t lose out on the best deals on round smartwatches with up to 75% discount, additional bank offers, no cost EMI options and much more on premium smartwatch brands like Fossil, Samsung, Amazfit and others

Published 6 May 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Best Amazon Sale deals on premium round smartwatches
Best Amazon Sale deals on premium round smartwatches

Time’s running out, and so are the biggest smartwatch deals of the season. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is in its final leg, and if you’ve been eyeing a premium round smartwatch, now’s the moment to act.

With up to 75% off, along with added bank offers and no cost EMI, this is hands-down one of the most valuable windows to bring home a stylish and functional watch from top brands like Fossil, Samsung, Amazfit, and more.

From advanced health tracking to built-in GPS, call support, and AMOLED displays, these watches balance daily utility with elegance. The Amazon Sale 2025 is offering discounts on smartwatches that combine design, performance, and serious discounts.

Save more with these bank offers during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: 5% unlimited cashback
  • HDFC Bank: Up to 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI
  • SBI Credit Card: 10% instant discount on credit card & EMI
  • OneCard: Up to 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI
  • RBL Bank: 7.5% instant discount on credit card & EMI
  • No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options

Top Amazon Summer Sale deals on round smartwatches

For anyone who values time, health, and ease, the Fossil Gen 6 delivers far more than just alerts on your wrist. It brings control, clarity, and convenience into your daily life. From managing calls on the go to keeping an eye on your sleep and fitness, this watch reduces digital chaos and lets you focus on what matters. Now at 65% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, this is serious value for your money.

Specifications

Display
Brighter always-on display with thousands of customisable watch faces
Compatibility
Works with Android and iOS (except Android Go and some variants)
Battery Life
Fast charging – 80% in about 30 minutes
Health Tracking
Monitors SPO2, sleep, steps, cardio level, heart rate
Apps Support
Supports Google Assistant, fitness apps, music, payments, and more

Reasons to buy

...

Built-in GPS and activity tracking make workouts more insightful

...

Quick charging is genuinely useful for daily wear

Reason to avoid

...

Battery life varies depending on usage

...

Heavier than most fitness-first smartwatches

Click Here to Buy

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Digital Black Dial Men's Watch-FTW4060

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the premium look and design, but complain about poor battery, charging issues, and inaccurate step tracking performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it adds real value to your routine with relevant features that simplify daily decisions.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE makes space for freedom, better health, and time efficiency. Get real-time BP and ECG readings, leave your phone behind without missing a beat, and sleep better with deep tracking. With a massive 58% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, it’s the best round smartwatch deal for Android users who need more than the basics.

Specifications

Display
47mm round display with classic rotating bezel
Connectivity
LTE-enabled for calls, texts, music without a phone
Health Monitoring
BP, ECG, personalised heart rate zones, fall detection
Sleep Tracking
Advanced coaching, snore detection, sleep stages
Payments
Samsung Wallet-enabled Tap & Pay system

Reasons to buy

...

Accurate health insights with ECG and blood pressure

...

LTE lets you stay connected even without your phone

Reason to avoid

...

Only compatible with Android phones

Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it worth the price for its design, build, and features, but battery life and limited compatibility are drawbacks.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it blends health, independence, and everyday functionality into one dependable smartwatch experience.

Get smarter fitness insights without breaking the bank! The Amazfit Balance smartwatch offers a powerful combo of AI-powered Zepp Coach, Bluetooth calling, dual-band GPS, and 8-in-1 body composition tracking, all packed in a sleek aluminium alloy frame. With 52% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, it’s a feature-loaded deal for Android users.

Specifications

Display
1.5" AMOLED, 480x480 resolution, 1,500 nits brightness
Battery
Up to 14 days on a single charge
Health & Fitness
VO2 Max, heart rate, stress, sleep, body composition metrics
Connectivity
Bluetooth calling, built-in music storage, Alexa voice assistant
Special Features
AI Zepp Coach for personalised training, Zepp OS 3 with 150+ apps

Reasons to buy

...

Long 14-day battery life with power-saving GPS

...

Accurate GPS tracking even in tough environments

Reason to avoid

...

Body composition not suitable for users with pacemakers

...

Not LTE-enabled

Click Here to Buy

Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the unique look, health tracking, and big display, but share mixed opinions on build quality despite good value.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch that offers premium fitness tracking, AI coaching, and great design, the Amazfit Balance delivers unmatched value at its price.

If you’ve been waiting to buy the best round smartwatch in 2025, now’s the time. With a whopping 90% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch deal is tough to beat. Whether you're out jogging or handling calls on the go, this smartwatch brings everyday convenience to your wrist. Stylish, reliable, and fitness-focused—this one helps you stay on track without breaking the bank.

Specifications

Display Size
1.39-inch TFT touchscreen
Body Material
Durable metal finish
Battery Life
Up to 7 days (4 days with calling)
Health Features
SpO2, heart rate, sleep monitor
Connectivity
Bluetooth calling and voice assistant support

Reasons to buy

...

Stylish metal body feels premium

...

120+ sports modes for active users

Reason to avoid

...

No internal music storage

...

No dedicated volume control on the watch

Click Here to Buy

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Silver Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it value for money with smooth Bluetooth calling and good features, but report mixed feedback on battery and display.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it packs premium features, fitness tools, and calling ease at just 10% of its original price.

More Amazon Sale deals on the best round smartwatches

This best round smartwatch for both men and women offers amazing value with its 1.39-inch HD display, DIY watch face customisation, and wellness features. Whether you're tracking your fitness, managing daily tasks, or staying connected, the boAt Lunar Discovery makes it all seamless. Plus, with features like QR code access and boAt Coins, it’s not just a smartwatch, but a lifestyle companion, now available at 84% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications

Display Size
1.39-inch HD TFT
Battery Life
Up to 7 days (4 days with Bluetooth calls)
Navigation
Turn-by-turn by MapMyIndia
Water Resistance
IP67 rated
Special Features
DIY watch face, boAt Coins, Wellness Crew

Reasons to buy

...

Customisable watch face for personalisation

...

Wellness Crew feature for monitoring loved ones

Reason to avoid

...

Limited battery life with Bluetooth calls

...

No internal music storage

Click Here to Buy

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39" (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vibrant display, battery life, and fitness tracking, but some report issues with functionality and Bluetooth connectivity.

Why choose this product?

It offers personalisation, fitness tracking, and easy access to daily essentials at an incredible 84% discount.

The Fossil Gen 6 (44mm) is the best round smartwatch for those looking to combine functionality and style. Packed with features like heart rate tracking, built-in GPS, and the power of Google Assistant, it keeps you connected and in control. During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, enjoy 65% off this smartwatch that brings all your favourite apps, fitness metrics, and notifications to your wrist with ease.

Specifications

Display Size
1.28-inch AMOLED
Battery Life
Up to multiple days
Operating System
Wear OS by Google
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi
Water Resistance
3ATM swimproof

Reasons to buy

...

Smooth integration with Android and iPhone

...

Quick charging (80% in under an hour)

Reason to avoid

...

Limited battery life with frequent usage

...

Band size may feel large for smaller wrists

Click Here to Buy

Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the premium design but complain about poor battery life, charging issues, and inaccurate step tracking, deeming it poor value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers premium features at a great discount, perfect for seamless connectivity and fitness tracking.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (47mm) is the best round smartwatch in 2025 for health-conscious individuals looking for advanced tracking features like blood pressure and ECG monitoring. With a premium design, sleep coaching, and customisable heart rate zones, this watch is a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers alike. Take advantage of the 57% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025 and enjoy no cost EMI options.

Specifications

Display Size
47mm
Operating System
Wear OS 4.0
Battery Life
Multiple days
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi
Water Resistance
5ATM, IP68

Reasons to buy

...

Includes BP and ECG tracking

...

Secure contactless payments with Samsung Wallet

Reason to avoid

...

Android compatibility only

...

Larger size may not suit all wrist sizes

Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it great value with solid build, sleek design, and ease of use, but battery life and compatibility are concerns.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers advanced health features and premium design at a great discount during the sale.

The Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch is the best round smartwatch in 205 for users seeking comprehensive health and fitness tracking with an AMOLED display. Offering over 100 sports modes, heart rate, SPO2, and stress monitoring, it's perfect for those focused on wellness. The 49% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025 makes it an affordable, feature-packed option with extra benefits like AI voice assistant, BT calling, and a long-lasting battery.

Specifications

Display
1.43” AMOLED, 466x466 resolution
Battery Life
Up to 5 days
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Water Resistance
IP68
Special Features
100+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant

Reasons to buy

...

Affordable with advanced health tracking

...

Features like AI assistant and BT calling

Reason to avoid

...

Battery life could be better for heavy users

...

Limited compatibility with some apps

Click Here to Buy

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display, 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes and Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sturdy build and AMOLED display but report mixed battery life and functionality issues, including pairing struggles.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers great value with its health features, sports modes, and premium display at an unbeatable price.

The NoiseFit Halo Smart Watch offers a feature-rich experience with a 1.43" AMOLED display, perfect for those looking for sleek design and comprehensive functionality. With Bluetooth calling, a 7-day battery life, and 100+ sports modes, it's ideal for users focused on fitness and convenience. The 69% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025 makes it a budget-friendly choice for anyone seeking a premium round smartwatch.

Specifications

Display
1.43” AMOLED, 466x466 resolution
Battery Life
Up to 7 days
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, Single chip BT calling
Water Resistance
IP68
Special Features
Tru SyncTM BT calling, Smart touch technology, Noise Health Suite

Reasons to buy

...

Affordable with advanced features

...

Ideal for fitness enthusiasts with multiple sports modes and health tracking

...

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Battery life drops with constant BT calling

...

Not a substitute for medical devices for health monitoring

Click Here to Buy

NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the metallic build, AMOLED display, and battery life, but report mixed functionality, display issues, and inaccurate fitness tracking.

Why choose this product?

With great value for money, the NoiseFit Halo combines sleek design, essential health features, and convenience features like smart gesture control, making it perfect for tech-savvy users on a budget.

Are round smartwatches compatible with all smartphones?

Most round smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS phones, but some features may work better with specific platforms. For example, Samsung Galaxy Watches pair best with Samsung phones, while Apple Watches only work with iPhones. Always check compatibility before buying. Also, ensure your phone’s OS meets the minimum requirement. You’ll need to install the companion app for syncing. If you switch phones frequently or use multiple devices, go for a model with broad OS support for better long-term usability.

Can I make calls and reply to messages from a round smartwatch?

Yes, many round smartwatches support calling and messaging directly from the watch, provided they have a microphone, speaker, and Bluetooth or LTE connectivity. For Android users, Wear OS smartwatches offer excellent message reply options via voice or quick replies. On iPhones, features may be limited depending on the watch brand. LTE models allow calls without the phone nearby, but they cost more and need a separate plan. Always check whether the watch supports your preferred apps like WhatsApp or SMS natively.

What health features are available in round smartwatches?

Most round smartwatches come equipped with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 sensors, step counters, and workout detection. Higher-end models also include ECG, stress tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking. Some also provide detailed insights via companion apps, syncing data with platforms like Google Fit or Apple Health. If health tracking is a priority, look for watches with FDA-approved or medically validated sensors. Also, consider if you want features like fall detection or body temperature sensors for more detailed health monitoring.

Factors to consider while buying the best round smartwatch

  • Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch works with your smartphone’s OS (Android or iOS) and supports apps you frequently use.
  • Display Quality: Look for an AMOLED or high-resolution display for better clarity, brightness, and always-on support.
  • Battery Life: Choose a watch with good battery life based on your usage—fitness trackers offer more, while smart features may drain faster.
  • Fitness & Health Features: Consider heart rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep tracking, GPS, and other advanced health sensors.
  • Build & Design: Go for durable materials (stainless steel, Gorilla Glass) and a design that matches your style and comfort.
  • Smart Features: Check for calling, message notifications, voice assistant, NFC payments, and music control based on your lifestyle needs.

Top 3 features of the best round smartwatches in 2025

Best round smartwatchesDisplayBattery lifeConnectivity
Fossil Gen 6 FTW40601.28 Inches24 hoursWorks with Android and iOS
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE47mm round display‎40 HoursLTE-enabled for calls, texts, music without a phone
Amazfit Balance smartwatch1.5" AMOLED, 480x480 resolutionUp to 14 days on a single chargeBluetooth calling, built-in music storage, Alexa voice assistant
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch1.39-inch TFT touchscreenUp to 7 daysBluetooth calling and voice assistant support
boAt Lunar Discovery1.39-inch HD TFTUp to 7 daysBluetooth
Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens1.28'' display with 416 x 416 resolution2-3 daysBluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC, GPS
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Compatible with Android only4.7 centimeters‎40 HoursUSB
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch1.43” AMOLED, 466x466 resolutionUp to 5 daysBluetooth
NoiseFit Halo Smart Watch1.43” AMOLED, 466x466 resolutionUp to 7 daysBluetooth 5.3, Single chip BT calling

FAQs
Battery life can vary, but most round smartwatches offer between 1 to 7 days of usage, depending on features like screen brightness and continuous heart rate tracking.
Yes, round smartwatches often come with built-in fitness features, including heart rate monitoring, step tracking, sleep analysis, and multiple sports modes.
Many round smartwatches are water-resistant, with ratings like IP68 or 5ATM, making them suitable for swimming or working out in the rain.
Most round smartwatches allow you to change the watch face via the device's settings or through companion apps, offering a variety of designs and styles.

