Best round smartwatches deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Up to 75% off on watches from Fossil, Samsung and more

Time’s running out, and so are the biggest smartwatch deals of the season. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is in its final leg, and if you’ve been eyeing a premium round smartwatch, now’s the moment to act.

With up to 75% off, along with added bank offers and no cost EMI, this is hands-down one of the most valuable windows to bring home a stylish and functional watch from top brands like Fossil, Samsung, Amazfit, and more.

From advanced health tracking to built-in GPS, call support, and AMOLED displays, these watches balance daily utility with elegance. The Amazon Sale 2025 is offering discounts on smartwatches that combine design, performance, and serious discounts.

For anyone who values time, health, and ease, the Fossil Gen 6 delivers far more than just alerts on your wrist. It brings control, clarity, and convenience into your daily life. From managing calls on the go to keeping an eye on your sleep and fitness, this watch reduces digital chaos and lets you focus on what matters. Now at 65% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, this is serious value for your money.

Specifications Display Brighter always-on display with thousands of customisable watch faces Compatibility Works with Android and iOS (except Android Go and some variants) Battery Life Fast charging – 80% in about 30 minutes Health Tracking Monitors SPO2, sleep, steps, cardio level, heart rate Apps Support Supports Google Assistant, fitness apps, music, payments, and more Reasons to buy Built-in GPS and activity tracking make workouts more insightful Quick charging is genuinely useful for daily wear Reason to avoid Battery life varies depending on usage Heavier than most fitness-first smartwatches Click Here to Buy Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Digital Black Dial Men's Watch-FTW4060

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the premium look and design, but complain about poor battery, charging issues, and inaccurate step tracking performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it adds real value to your routine with relevant features that simplify daily decisions.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE makes space for freedom, better health, and time efficiency. Get real-time BP and ECG readings, leave your phone behind without missing a beat, and sleep better with deep tracking. With a massive 58% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, it’s the best round smartwatch deal for Android users who need more than the basics.

Specifications Display 47mm round display with classic rotating bezel Connectivity LTE-enabled for calls, texts, music without a phone Health Monitoring BP, ECG, personalised heart rate zones, fall detection Sleep Tracking Advanced coaching, snore detection, sleep stages Payments Samsung Wallet-enabled Tap & Pay system Reasons to buy Accurate health insights with ECG and blood pressure LTE lets you stay connected even without your phone Reason to avoid Only compatible with Android phones Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it worth the price for its design, build, and features, but battery life and limited compatibility are drawbacks.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it blends health, independence, and everyday functionality into one dependable smartwatch experience.

Get smarter fitness insights without breaking the bank! The Amazfit Balance smartwatch offers a powerful combo of AI-powered Zepp Coach, Bluetooth calling, dual-band GPS, and 8-in-1 body composition tracking, all packed in a sleek aluminium alloy frame. With 52% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, it’s a feature-loaded deal for Android users.

Specifications Display 1.5" AMOLED, 480x480 resolution, 1,500 nits brightness Battery Up to 14 days on a single charge Health & Fitness VO2 Max, heart rate, stress, sleep, body composition metrics Connectivity Bluetooth calling, built-in music storage, Alexa voice assistant Special Features AI Zepp Coach for personalised training, Zepp OS 3 with 150+ apps Reasons to buy Long 14-day battery life with power-saving GPS Accurate GPS tracking even in tough environments Reason to avoid Body composition not suitable for users with pacemakers Not LTE-enabled Click Here to Buy Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the unique look, health tracking, and big display, but share mixed opinions on build quality despite good value.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch that offers premium fitness tracking, AI coaching, and great design, the Amazfit Balance delivers unmatched value at its price.

If you’ve been waiting to buy the best round smartwatch in 2025, now’s the time. With a whopping 90% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch deal is tough to beat. Whether you're out jogging or handling calls on the go, this smartwatch brings everyday convenience to your wrist. Stylish, reliable, and fitness-focused—this one helps you stay on track without breaking the bank.

Specifications Display Size 1.39-inch TFT touchscreen Body Material Durable metal finish Battery Life Up to 7 days (4 days with calling) Health Features SpO2, heart rate, sleep monitor Connectivity Bluetooth calling and voice assistant support Reasons to buy Stylish metal body feels premium 120+ sports modes for active users Reason to avoid No internal music storage No dedicated volume control on the watch Click Here to Buy Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Silver Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it value for money with smooth Bluetooth calling and good features, but report mixed feedback on battery and display.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it packs premium features, fitness tools, and calling ease at just 10% of its original price.

More Amazon Sale deals on the best round smartwatches

This best round smartwatch for both men and women offers amazing value with its 1.39-inch HD display, DIY watch face customisation, and wellness features. Whether you're tracking your fitness, managing daily tasks, or staying connected, the boAt Lunar Discovery makes it all seamless. Plus, with features like QR code access and boAt Coins, it’s not just a smartwatch, but a lifestyle companion, now available at 84% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Display Size 1.39-inch HD TFT Battery Life Up to 7 days (4 days with Bluetooth calls) Navigation Turn-by-turn by MapMyIndia Water Resistance IP67 rated Special Features DIY watch face, boAt Coins, Wellness Crew Reasons to buy Customisable watch face for personalisation Wellness Crew feature for monitoring loved ones Reason to avoid Limited battery life with Bluetooth calls No internal music storage Click Here to Buy boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39" (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vibrant display, battery life, and fitness tracking, but some report issues with functionality and Bluetooth connectivity.

Why choose this product?

It offers personalisation, fitness tracking, and easy access to daily essentials at an incredible 84% discount.

The Fossil Gen 6 (44mm) is the best round smartwatch for those looking to combine functionality and style. Packed with features like heart rate tracking, built-in GPS, and the power of Google Assistant, it keeps you connected and in control. During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, enjoy 65% off this smartwatch that brings all your favourite apps, fitness metrics, and notifications to your wrist with ease.

Specifications Display Size 1.28-inch AMOLED Battery Life Up to multiple days Operating System Wear OS by Google Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi Water Resistance 3ATM swimproof Reasons to buy Smooth integration with Android and iPhone Quick charging (80% in under an hour) Reason to avoid Limited battery life with frequent usage Band size may feel large for smaller wrists Click Here to Buy Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the premium design but complain about poor battery life, charging issues, and inaccurate step tracking, deeming it poor value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers premium features at a great discount, perfect for seamless connectivity and fitness tracking.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (47mm) is the best round smartwatch in 2025 for health-conscious individuals looking for advanced tracking features like blood pressure and ECG monitoring. With a premium design, sleep coaching, and customisable heart rate zones, this watch is a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers alike. Take advantage of the 57% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025 and enjoy no cost EMI options.

Specifications Display Size 47mm Operating System Wear OS 4.0 Battery Life Multiple days Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Water Resistance 5ATM, IP68 Reasons to buy Includes BP and ECG tracking Secure contactless payments with Samsung Wallet Reason to avoid Android compatibility only Larger size may not suit all wrist sizes Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it great value with solid build, sleek design, and ease of use, but battery life and compatibility are concerns.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers advanced health features and premium design at a great discount during the sale.

The Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch is the best round smartwatch in 205 for users seeking comprehensive health and fitness tracking with an AMOLED display. Offering over 100 sports modes, heart rate, SPO2, and stress monitoring, it's perfect for those focused on wellness. The 49% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025 makes it an affordable, feature-packed option with extra benefits like AI voice assistant, BT calling, and a long-lasting battery.

Specifications Display 1.43” AMOLED, 466x466 resolution Battery Life Up to 5 days Connectivity Bluetooth Water Resistance IP68 Special Features 100+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant Reasons to buy Affordable with advanced health tracking Features like AI assistant and BT calling Reason to avoid Battery life could be better for heavy users Limited compatibility with some apps Click Here to Buy Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display, 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes and Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sturdy build and AMOLED display but report mixed battery life and functionality issues, including pairing struggles.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers great value with its health features, sports modes, and premium display at an unbeatable price.

The NoiseFit Halo Smart Watch offers a feature-rich experience with a 1.43" AMOLED display, perfect for those looking for sleek design and comprehensive functionality. With Bluetooth calling, a 7-day battery life, and 100+ sports modes, it's ideal for users focused on fitness and convenience. The 69% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025 makes it a budget-friendly choice for anyone seeking a premium round smartwatch.

Specifications Display 1.43” AMOLED, 466x466 resolution Battery Life Up to 7 days Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Single chip BT calling Water Resistance IP68 Special Features Tru SyncTM BT calling, Smart touch technology, Noise Health Suite Reasons to buy Affordable with advanced features Ideal for fitness enthusiasts with multiple sports modes and health tracking Long battery life Reason to avoid Battery life drops with constant BT calling Not a substitute for medical devices for health monitoring Click Here to Buy NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the metallic build, AMOLED display, and battery life, but report mixed functionality, display issues, and inaccurate fitness tracking.

Why choose this product?

With great value for money, the NoiseFit Halo combines sleek design, essential health features, and convenience features like smart gesture control, making it perfect for tech-savvy users on a budget.

Are round smartwatches compatible with all smartphones? Most round smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS phones, but some features may work better with specific platforms. For example, Samsung Galaxy Watches pair best with Samsung phones, while Apple Watches only work with iPhones. Always check compatibility before buying. Also, ensure your phone’s OS meets the minimum requirement. You’ll need to install the companion app for syncing. If you switch phones frequently or use multiple devices, go for a model with broad OS support for better long-term usability.

Can I make calls and reply to messages from a round smartwatch? Yes, many round smartwatches support calling and messaging directly from the watch, provided they have a microphone, speaker, and Bluetooth or LTE connectivity. For Android users, Wear OS smartwatches offer excellent message reply options via voice or quick replies. On iPhones, features may be limited depending on the watch brand. LTE models allow calls without the phone nearby, but they cost more and need a separate plan. Always check whether the watch supports your preferred apps like WhatsApp or SMS natively.

What health features are available in round smartwatches? Most round smartwatches come equipped with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 sensors, step counters, and workout detection. Higher-end models also include ECG, stress tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking. Some also provide detailed insights via companion apps, syncing data with platforms like Google Fit or Apple Health. If health tracking is a priority, look for watches with FDA-approved or medically validated sensors. Also, consider if you want features like fall detection or body temperature sensors for more detailed health monitoring.

Factors to consider while buying the best round smartwatch Compatibility : Ensure the smartwatch works with your smartphone’s OS (Android or iOS) and supports apps you frequently use.

: Ensure the smartwatch works with your smartphone’s OS (Android or iOS) and supports apps you frequently use. Display Quality : Look for an AMOLED or high-resolution display for better clarity, brightness, and always-on support.

: Look for an AMOLED or high-resolution display for better clarity, brightness, and always-on support. Battery Life : Choose a watch with good battery life based on your usage—fitness trackers offer more, while smart features may drain faster.

: Choose a watch with good battery life based on your usage—fitness trackers offer more, while smart features may drain faster. Fitness & Health Features : Consider heart rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep tracking, GPS, and other advanced health sensors.

: Consider heart rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep tracking, GPS, and other advanced health sensors. Build & Design : Go for durable materials (stainless steel, Gorilla Glass) and a design that matches your style and comfort.

: Go for durable materials (stainless steel, Gorilla Glass) and a design that matches your style and comfort. Smart Features: Check for calling, message notifications, voice assistant, NFC payments, and music control based on your lifestyle needs. Top 3 features of the best round smartwatches in 2025

Best round smartwatches Display Battery life Connectivity Fossil Gen 6 FTW4060 1.28 Inches 24 hours Works with Android and iOS Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE 47mm round display ‎40 Hours LTE-enabled for calls, texts, music without a phone Amazfit Balance smartwatch 1.5" AMOLED, 480x480 resolution Up to 14 days on a single charge Bluetooth calling, built-in music storage, Alexa voice assistant Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39-inch TFT touchscreen Up to 7 days Bluetooth calling and voice assistant support boAt Lunar Discovery 1.39-inch HD TFT Up to 7 days Bluetooth Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens 1.28'' display with 416 x 416 resolution 2-3 days Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC, GPS Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Compatible with Android only 4.7 centimeters ‎40 Hours USB Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch 1.43” AMOLED, 466x466 resolution Up to 5 days Bluetooth NoiseFit Halo Smart Watch 1.43” AMOLED, 466x466 resolution Up to 7 days Bluetooth 5.3, Single chip BT calling

