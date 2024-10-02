Discover the top 9 Safari luggage bags for all your travel needs. Find the perfect luggage with our in-depth comparison and detailed product analysis.

When it comes to travelling, having the right luggage is crucial for a hassle-free experience. Safari is a renowned brand offering a wide range of luggage options designed to meet every traveller's needs. Whether you require a sturdy hard case, convenient trolley bags, or a lightweight luggage set, Safari provides versatile solutions for all types of journeys.

In this article, we will examine the top nine Safari luggage bags available on the market. We’ll explore the features, specifications, pros, and cons of each product to help you make an informed decision. Whether you prioritise durability, style, or ease of handling, our detailed review will guide you in choosing the perfect Safari luggage bag for your next adventure. Let’s dive in and find the ideal travel companion to suit your needs!

The Safari Polycarbonate 4 Wheeling Speed Luggage is a durable and stylish option for travelers. With its spacious interior and smooth-rolling wheels, this suitcase is perfect for long trips. The hard shell provides added protection for your belongings, while the built-in combination lock keeps them secure.

Specifications of Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55 Cm Small Cabin Trolley Bag: Four 360-degree spinner wheels

Telescopic trolley with a push-button mechanism

Interior mesh pocket and elasticated straps

Scratch-resistant texture

Built-in TSA lock for added security

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable polycarbonate construction May be slightly heavy for some travelers Smooth-rolling spinner wheels Built-in TSA lock for security

The Safari Polycarbonate RAY-67 4W Luggage is a sleek and modern option for travelers. Its lightweight construction and expandable design make it ideal for both short trips and long journeys. The multi-level trolley handle and smooth-rolling wheels ensure easy maneuverability, while the spacious interior provides ample storage space.

Specifications of SAFARI RAY 67 Cms Check-in Trolley Bag: Four multi-directional spinner wheels

Expandable for extra packing capacity

Push-button locking handle for easy pushing or pulling

Fully-lined interior with organizational pockets

Reinforced corner guards for added protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and expandable design May not be as durable as other options Multi-directional spinner wheels for easy maneuverability Reinforced corner guards for added protection

The Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Luggage is a sturdy and reliable option for travelers. Its impact-resistant construction and spacious interior make it perfect for keeping your belongings safe and organized. The 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle provide effortless mobility, while the built-in combination lock ensures peace of mind during your travels.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon 65 Cms Medium Check-in Polypropylene: Durable polypropylene construction

Integrated TSA combination lock

Spacious main compartment with divider

Silent 360-degree spinner wheels

Ergonomic telescopic handle

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impact-resistant polypropylene construction May be slightly heavy for some travelers Silent spinner wheels for smooth mobility Integrated TSA lock for added security

4. Safari Prisma 65 Cms Medium Polyester Soft Sided

The Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WRED is a versatile and lightweight option for travelers. Its soft-sided design and expandable feature make it perfect for fitting in tight spaces and accommodating extra items. The 360-degree spinner wheels and adjustable handle provide effortless maneuverability, while the interior pockets keep your belongings organized.

Specifications of Safari Prisma 65 Cms Medium Polyester Soft Sided: Lightweight polyester construction

Expandable for additional packing capacity

Multiple front and interior pockets for organization

Telescopic trolley handle with push-button mechanism

Smooth-rolling spinner wheels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and expandable design May not provide as much protection as hard-sided luggage Multiple pockets for organization Smooth-rolling spinner wheels

The Safari Pentagon Hardside Polypropylene Suitcase is a durable and practical option for travelers. Its impact-resistant shell and spacious interior make it ideal for long trips and frequent flyers. The 360-degree spinner wheels and ergonomic handle provide effortless mobility, while the integrated TSA lock ensures the security of your belongings.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon Plus 55 Cms Small Size Cabin Hardshellside: Sturdy polypropylene construction

Spacious main compartment with divider

Silent 360-degree spinner wheels

Telescopic handle with multiple locking positions

Integrated TSA combination lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impact-resistant polypropylene construction May be slightly heavy for some travelers Silent spinner wheels for smooth mobility Integrated TSA lock for added security

The Safari Duffle Travel Luggage Trolley is a versatile and spacious option for travelers. Its soft-sided design and multiple carrying options make it perfect for various types of trips. The adjustable shoulder strap and smooth-rolling wheels provide easy maneuverability, while the spacious interior accommodates all your essentials.

Specifications of Safari Arc Polyester Duffle Bags for Travel 66 cm 2 Wheel Travel Bags for Luggage: Durable and lightweight construction

Multiple carrying options with top and side handles

Adjustable shoulder strap for added comfort

Spacious main compartment with zippered pockets

Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and spacious design May not provide as much protection as hard-sided luggage Multiple carrying options for convenience Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability

The Safari Trolley Polycarbonate 4 Wheeling Bags are stylish and practical options for travelers. Their durable construction and sleek design make them stand out in a crowd. The 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure easy maneuverability, while the spacious interior and organizational pockets keep your belongings secure and organized.

Specifications of Safari Glimpse 69cm Medium Check-in Trolley Bag: Tough polycarbonate construction

360-degree spinner wheels for effortless mobility

Telescopic trolley handle with push-button mechanism

Spacious main compartment with zippered pockets

TSA-approved combination lock for added security

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable polycarbonate construction May be slightly heavy for some travelers Effortless mobility with spinner wheels TSA-approved combination lock for added security

The Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase is a reliable and stylish option for travelers. Its impact-resistant construction and spacious interior make it perfect for long trips and frequent use. The 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle provide easy maneuverability, while the built-in TSA lock ensures the security of your belongings.

Specifications of Safari Persia 65 Cms Medium Check-in Hardside Polycarbonate: Impact-resistant polycarbonate shell

Silent 360-degree spinner wheels

Telescopic handle with multiple locking positions

Fully-lined interior with organizational pockets

Built-in TSA combination lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impact-resistant polycarbonate construction May be slightly heavy for some travelers Silent spinner wheels for smooth mobility Built-in TSA lock for added security

The Safari 55 Hardsided Cabin Luggage is a compact and durable option for travelers. Its lightweight construction and vibrant design make it perfect for short trips and weekend getaways. The 360-degree spinner wheels and comfortable handle ensure easy maneuverability, while the built-in TSA lock provides added security for your belongings.

Specifications of Safari Regloss Detour 55 Cms Small Cabin Trolley Bag: Lightweight and durable construction

Vibrant multicolor design

Smooth-rolling spinner wheels for effortless mobility

Telescopic handle with push-button mechanism

Integrated TSA combination lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight design May not be as spacious as other options Vibrant multicolor options Integrated TSA lock for added security

Top 3 features of best Safari luggage bags:

Best Safari Luggage Bags Spinner Wheels Expandable Design Combination Lock Safari Polycarbonate 4 Wheeling Speed Luggage Yes No Yes Safari Polycarbonate RAY-67 4W Luggage Yes Yes No Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Luggage Yes No Yes Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WRED Yes Yes No Safari Pentagon Hardside Polypropylene Suitcase Yes No Yes Safari Duffle Travel Luggage Trolley No Yes No Safari Trolley Polycarbonate 4 Wheeling Bags Yes No Yes Safari Hardside Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase Yes No Yes Safari 55 Hardsided Cabin Luggage Approved Multicolor Yes No Yes

Best value for money Safari Luggage Bag: The Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA654WRED offers the best value for money, with its lightweight and expandable design, making it perfect for travelers who need versatility and convenience without breaking the bank.

Best overall Safari Luggage Bag: The Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Hardsided Luggage stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its impact-resistant construction, silent spinner wheels, and integrated TSA lock providing unmatched durability and security for frequent travelers.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Safari luggage bag: Size and capacity: Choose a luggage bag that suits your travel duration and packing needs. Safari offers various sizes to accommodate different trip lengths.

Material and durability: Consider whether you need a hard case for extra protection or a soft case for flexibility. Ensure the material is sturdy and long-lasting.

Weight and portability: Look for lightweight designs that are easy to manoeuvre, especially for long trips. Safari trolley bags with smooth-rolling wheels are ideal.

Security features: Check for reliable locking mechanisms, such as TSA-approved locks, to keep your belongings safe during travel.

Style and design: Safari offers sleek and stylish designs to match your personal preferences.

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Safari luggage bags? Ans : The price range of Safari luggage bags varies depending on the size, material, and features. You can find options to fit every budget, from affordable soft-sided luggage to premium hard case suitcases. Question : Do Safari luggage bags come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, Safari luggage bags typically come with a warranty against manufacturing defects. Be sure to check the specific warranty details for each product to understand the coverage and duration. Question : Are Safari luggage bags suitable for international travel? Ans : Yes, many Safari luggage bags are designed to meet international travel requirements, including TSA-approved locks and durable construction to withstand the rigors of travel. Question : What is the best Safari luggage bag for frequent flyers? Ans : The Safari Pentagon Hardside Polypropylene Suitcase is an ideal choice for frequent flyers, offering impact-resistant construction, silent spinner wheels, and an integrated TSA lock for added security.