Find the perfect Safari suitcase for your travel needs with our comprehensive list of the 9 best products available. Compare features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

When it comes to travelling, having the right suitcase is crucial for a hassle-free experience. Safari is a well-known brand that offers a wide range of durable and stylish suitcases to suit every traveller's needs. Whether you're looking for a hard-sided suitcase or a soft-sided one, Safari has a variety of options to choose from. Their suitcases are designed to withstand the rigours of travel while providing ample storage and easy manoeuvrability.

In this article, we've curated a list of the 9 best Safari suitcases available on Amazon. We provide detailed product descriptions, specifications, and highlight the pros and cons of each suitcase to help you make an informed decision. From robust hard-shell designs to flexible soft-sided options, our guide covers a range of preferences and requirements, ensuring you find the perfect suitcase for your travel needs. Safari’s commitment to quality and style makes their suitcases a reliable choice for any journey.

The Safari Polycarbonate RAY 67 cms Blue Hardsided Suitcase is a vibrant and sturdy option for travelers. Its scratch-resistant surface ensures it stays looking new, while the 360-degree spinner wheels offer effortless mobility. The interior features multiple compartments and a zippered divider for organized packing. Additionally, the textured surface helps to prevent scratches and scuffs during travel.

Specifications of SAFARI RAY 67 Cms Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels: 67 cms in size

Polycarbonate material

360-degree spinner wheels

Scratch-resistant surface

Textured design for added protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant color and design May show wear over time Scratch-resistant surface Effortless mobility with spinner wheels

The Safari Polyester 65 litres Blue Softsided Luggage is a lightweight and versatile option for travelers. Its soft-sided design makes it easy to fit into tight spaces, while the spacious interior can accommodate all your essentials. The telescopic handle and smooth-gliding wheels ensure easy maneuverability, and the durable polyester material is built to withstand the rigors of travel.

Specifications of Safari Prisma 65 Cms Medium Check-In Polyester Softshell Sided: 65 liters capacity

Polyester material

Telescopic handle

Smooth-gliding wheels

Soft-sided design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and versatile May not offer as much protection as hard-sided suitcases Spacious interior Easy maneuverability

The Safari Pentagon Hardside Luggage Suitcase is a durable and reliable option for travelers. Its hard-sided design provides added protection for your belongings, while the spacious interior allows for organized packing. The 4-wheel spinner system ensures effortless mobility, and the combination lock offers peace of mind during travel.

Specifications of Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small Size Cabin Luggage Suitcase: Hard-sided design

4-wheel spinner system

Combination lock

Spacious interior

Durable construction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Added protection with hard-sided design May be heavier than soft-sided options Effortless mobility with spinner wheels Peace of mind with combination lock

The Safari Polycarbonate Hardsided Suitcase in Spearmint is a stylish and durable choice for travelers. Its vibrant color is easy to spot on the luggage carousel, while the hard-sided construction provides excellent protection for your belongings. The 4-wheel spinner system and telescopic handle make it easy to maneuver, and the built-in TSA lock ensures your items are secure during travel.

Specifications of Safari Persia Hardside Large Size Check-in Luggage Spearmint: Polycarbonate material

Vibrant color

4-wheel spinner system

Telescopic handle

Built-in TSA lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and vibrant design May show scuffs over time Excellent protection with hard-sided construction Secure items with built-in TSA lock

The Safari Tiffany Polycarbonate Hardsided Suitcase is a stylish and practical choice for travelers. Its unique print design stands out in a sea of luggage, while the hard-sided construction offers superior protection for your belongings. The 4 wheels and telescopic handle ensure easy maneuverability, and the built-in combination lock provides added security during travel.

Specifications of Safari Tiffany 65 Cms Medium Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate: Polycarbonate material

Unique print design

4 wheels

Telescopic handle

Built-in combination lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and unique design Print may show wear over time Superior protection with hard-sided construction Added security with combination lock

The Safari Polycarbonate REGLOSS ANTISCRATCH 4W Luggage is a sleek and reliable option for travelers. Its anti-scratch surface maintains its appearance over time, while the 4-wheel spinner system ensures easy maneuverability. The spacious interior is complemented by multiple pockets and compartments for organized packing, and the combination lock provides added security for your belongings.

Specifications of Safari Regloss Antiscratch 55 Cms Polycarbonate Black Cabin: Polycarbonate material

Anti-scratch surface

4-wheel spinner system

Spacious interior

Combination lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and reliable design May be slightly heavy when fully packed Maintains appearance with anti-scratch surface Easy maneuverability with spinner wheels

The Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase is a versatile and durable choice for travelers. Its 4-wheel spinner system and telescopic handle ensure easy maneuverability, while the hard-sided construction provides added protection for your belongings. The spacious interior features multiple compartments and pockets for organized packing, and the built-in combination lock offers peace of mind during travel.

Specifications of Safari Astra 8 Wheels 76 Cms Large Check-in Trolley Bag: Polycarbonate material

4-wheel spinner system

Telescopic handle

Hard-sided construction

Combination lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and durable design May be heavier than soft-sided options Easy maneuverability with spinner wheels Added protection with hard-sided construction

The Safari Lightweight Water Resistant Combination Telescopic Luggage is a practical and reliable option for travelers. Its water-resistant material ensures your belongings stay dry, while the combination lock offers added security. The telescopic handle and smooth-gliding wheels make it easy to maneuver, and the spacious interior allows for organized packing.

Specifications of Safari Plastic Serene Hardside Suitcase: Lightweight and water-resistant

Combination lock

Telescopic handle

Smooth-gliding wheels

Spacious interior

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Practical and reliable design May not offer as much protection as hard-sided suitcases Water-resistant material Added security with combination lock

The Safari LUMA 65 cms Printed Hardsided Luggage is a stylish and durable choice for travelers. Its printed design adds a pop of personality to your travel gear, while the hard-sided construction offers excellent protection for your belongings. The 4 wheels and telescopic handle ensure easy maneuverability, and the built-in TSA lock provides added security during travel.

Specifications of Safari LUMA 65 Cms Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case: 65 cms in size

Printed design

4 wheels

Telescopic handle

Built-in TSA lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and durable design Print may show wear over time Personality with printed design Secure items with built-in TSA lock

Top 3 features for best Safari suitcases:

Best Safari Suitcases Material Wheels Lock Safari Polycarbonate 68 cms Black Hardsided Suitcase Polycarbonate 4 wheels Built-in combination lock Safari Polycarbonate RAY 67 cms Blue Hardsided Suitcase Polycarbonate 360-degree spinner wheels Textured design for added protection Safari Polyester 65 litres Blue Softsided Luggage Polyester Telescopic handle Smooth-gliding wheels Safari Pentagon Hardside Luggage Suitcase Hard-sided design 4-wheel spinner system Combination lock Safari Polycarbonate Hardsided Suitcase Spearmint Polycarbonate 4-wheel spinner system Built-in TSA lock Safari Tiffany Polycarbonate Hardsided TIFFANY654WPRN Polycarbonate 4 wheels Built-in combination lock Safari Polycarbonate REGLOSS ANTISCRATCH 4W Luggage Polycarbonate 4-wheel spinner system Combination lock Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeling Suitcase Polycarbonate 4-wheel spinner system Combination lock Safari Lightweight Water Resistant Combination Telescopic Luggage Lightweight and water-resistant Telescopic handle Combination lock

Best value for money safari suitcase for travel: The Safari Lightweight Water Resistant Combination Telescopic Luggage offers the best value for money with its practical design, water-resistant material, and added security features. It's a reliable option for travelers who prioritize functionality and durability in their luggage.

Best overall Safari suitcase for travel: The Safari Polycarbonate Hardsided Suitcase in Spearmint stands out as the best overall product with its stylish design, excellent protection, and added security features. It's a top choice for travelers looking for a combination of style and functionality in their suitcase.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Safari suitcase: Material and durability: Choose between hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, considering durability and resistance to wear and tear.

Size and capacity: Ensure the suitcase meets your packing needs and complies with airline size restrictions.

Weight: Opt for lightweight designs to avoid excess baggage fees and ease of handling.

Mobility: Look for suitcases with sturdy wheels and ergonomic handles for smooth manoeuvrability.

Security features: Check for built-in locks or secure zippers to protect your belongings.

Interior organisation: Consider compartments and pockets for efficient packing and easy access to essentials.

Price and warranty: Compare prices and check for warranties to ensure good value for money and long-term investment.

Similar articles for you Best trolley bags set of 3 you can buy today: Top 9 durable and spacious choices for travel

FAQs Question : What is the average price range for Safari suitcases? Ans : Safari suitcases range in price from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 15000, depending on the size, material, and features. Question : Are Safari suitcases durable and reliable for long trips? Ans : Yes, Safari suitcases are known for their durability and reliability, making them suitable for long trips and frequent travel. Question : Do Safari suitcases come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, most Safari suitcases come with a manufacturer's warranty, providing added peace of mind for your purchase. Question : What are the security features available in Safari suitcases? Ans : Safari suitcases offer security features such as combination locks, TSA locks, and anti-scratch surfaces for added protection of your belongings.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!