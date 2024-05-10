Samsung 32 inch smart TVs and monitors lead the way in modern home entertainment, combining state-of-the-art technology with user-friendly interfaces to revolutionize how we watch media. Known for their outstanding picture quality, captivating sound, and stylish design, Samsung Smart TVs offer an unmatched viewing experience. With resolutions ranging from HD Ready to 4K UHD, these TVs provide incredible clarity and vibrant colours that make every scene come alive. What makes Samsung 32 inch smart TVs and monitors stand out is their incorporation of intelligent features. From pre-installed streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube to voice command capabilities and screen mirroring functions, Samsung smart TVs and monitors offer a wide range of choices for accessing and enjoying digital content. Whether you're streaming your favourite series, playing games, or surfing the internet, Samsung Smart TVs offer a smooth and immersive entertainment experience right in your living room.

1. Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED SmartTV

The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV provides a dynamic viewing experience thanks to its 720p resolution and LED panel. Immerse yourself in high-quality sound with Dolby Digital Plus and 20-watt output. Effortlessly connect external devices with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. Quickly access your favourite OTT apps using HotKeys and discover a wide range of content with Samsung TV Plus. Smart features such as personal computer mode, screen share, music system, and Connect Share Movie enhance the user experience. With its sleek and stylish design, Mega Contrast, and PurColor technology, this TV ensures exceptional HD picture quality.

Specification of Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV



Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Resolution: 720p

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Integrated streaming services Limited resolution (HD Ready) Smart TV capabilities

Also read:Best 43 inch smart TVs for an ultimate viewing experience with top features to enjoy

The Samsung M8 32-inch (80cm) 4K UHD Smart Monitor is a versatile device that offers exceptional features for both entertainment and productivity. Its 4K UHD HDR10+ screen provides stunning detail and colour accuracy, making it ideal for viewing photos, videos, and HDR content. With built-in OTT services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as Smart TV apps and Apple AirPlay integration, users have access to a wide range of entertainment options without the need for additional devices. In terms of productivity, the monitor allows for PC-less work through remote PC access and embedded productivity apps. The ergonomic design, which includes height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and pivot options, ensures comfortable viewing angles. The USB Type-C port allows for seamless connectivity, while the built-in IoT hub enables effortless control of smart home devices. Overall, the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is a comprehensive solution for entertainment, work, and smart home integration.

Specification of Samsung 32-inch(80cm) M8 4K UHD



Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Resolution: 4K UHD 2160p

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K UHD resolution for sharp visuals Higher price compared to HD Ready or FHD models High-quality sound with Dolby Digital Plus

3. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The Samsung UA32T4380AKXXL Smart LED TV provides a high-definition viewing experience with its 768p resolution and LED panel. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and offers connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI for seamless streaming and device integration. The TV features 20 watts output with Dolby Digital Plus for immersive sound quality. Its Smart TV capabilities include Personal Computer mode, Screen Share, Music System, Content Guide, and Connect Share Movie for enhanced entertainment options. With a sleek design, Mega Contrast, PurColor technology, and support for popular apps like Netflix and YouTube, this TV ensures an enjoyable viewing experience.

Specification of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV



Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Resolution: 768p

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly Limited resolution (HD Ready) Suitable for small rooms or secondary TVs

Also read:Samsung 43-inch Smart TVs you can buy today: Top 5 options for you

4. Samsung 32-Inch(80Cm) 3840 x 2160 Pixels M7 4K UHD

The Samsung M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor, measuring 32 inches (80cm), provides exceptional visual clarity with its 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 3-year warranty and incorporates user-friendly features such as Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology to prioritize user comfort. The monitor offers a 60Hz refresh rate, support for 1 billion colours, and a brightness of 300 cd/㎡, ensuring vibrant and lifelike images. Its Game Mode optimizes settings for an immersive gaming experience, while compatibility with Smart TV apps, Apple Airplay, and Dex expands entertainment options. Equipped with Bluetooth, IoT capabilities, built-in speakers, and a remote control, this monitor is a comprehensive multimedia package for enthusiasts.

Specification ofSamsung 32-Inch(80Cm) 3840 x 2160 Pixels M7 4K UHD



Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Resolution: 4K UHD 2160p

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K UHD resolution for superior image quality Requires 4K content to fully utilize the resolution Smart TV features and app support

Samsung 32-Inch(80cm) M5 FHD Smart Monitor

The Samsung M5 FHD Smart Monitor, measuring 32 inches (80cm), offers a high-quality viewing experience with its 1920 x 1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 3-year warranty and incorporates features such as Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology, ensuring user comfort and minimizing eye strain. Additionally, this monitor boasts a 60Hz refresh rate, support for 1 billion colours, and a brightness level of 250 cd/㎡, resulting in clear and vibrant visuals. Its Game Mode optimizes settings specifically for gaming, while its Smart TV apps, Apple Airplay, Dex compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in speakers, and remote control make it a versatile entertainment hub suitable for any environment.

Specification ofSamsung 32-Inch(80cm) M5 FHD Smart Monitor



Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Resolution: FHD 1080p Ultra Wide +

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Integrated speakers and multiple connectivity options Limited resolution (HD Ready) Full HD resolution for crisp visuals Not ideal for those seeking 4K resolution

Also read:Best 50-inch smart TV: Check out top 7 picks for larger than life picture quality and entertainment

Top 3 features of the best Samsung 32 inch smart TV

Best Samsung 32 inch smart TV Refresh rate Resolution Special features Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV 60 Hz 720p HotKeys for quick access of OTT App Samsung 32-inch(80cm) M8 4K UHD 60 Hz 4K UHD 2160p Office 365, Dex, Apple Airplay Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 60 Hz 768p Screen share, Connect share movie Samsung 32-Inch(80Cm) 3840 x 2160 Pixels M7 4K UHD 60 Hz 4K UHD 2160p Office 365, Apple Airplay, Dex, Bluetooth Samsung 32-Inch(80cm) M5 FHD Smart Monitor 60 Hz FHD 1080p Ultra-Wide + Mouse & Keyboard Control, Smart TV Apps, IOT Hub, Office 365

Best value for money for the best Samsung smart TV:



Samsung 32-Inch M7 4K UHD TV

The Samsung 32-Inch M7 4K UHD TV is a remarkable value for money, offering a stunning 3840 x 2160 resolution display in a compact size. With its high-definition visuals, Smart TV capabilities, and versatile connectivity options, it delivers an immersive viewing experience at an affordable price point. The M7 series combines sleek design with advanced features like HDR support, a wide color gamut, and smooth motion handling, making it an excellent choice for those seeking premium picture quality without breaking the bank.

Best overall product for the best Samsung smart TV:



Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV



The Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV in the 32-inch size stands out as the best overall product due to its combination of picture quality, smart features, and affordability. Its HD Ready display delivers crisp and clear visuals, while the Smart TV functionality provides access to a variety of streaming services and apps. Additionally, its sleek design and user-friendly interface make it a favorite among consumers. Overall, this TV offers an excellent viewing experience at a competitive price point, making it the top choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-packed television.

Also read:Best 75-inch smart TVs: Top 10 choices for incredible big-screen viewing

How to find the best Samsung 32-inch smart TV:

When looking for the best Samsung 32-inch Smart TV, consider key factors such as display resolution, smart features, connectivity options, and budget. Start by determining if you need a Full HD or HD Ready display based on your viewing preferences and content sources. Next, prioritize Smart TV capabilities like built-in streaming apps, voice control, and screen mirroring features for added convenience.

FAQs

Question : Can I connect my Samsung 32-inch Smart TV to external devices like gaming consoles or soundbars?

Ans : Yes, most Samsung 32-inch Smart TVs come with HDMI and other connectivity ports to easily connect external devices such as gaming consoles, soundbars, Blu-ray players, and streaming devices.

Question : Does Samsung offer warranty coverage for their 32-inch Smart TVs?

Ans : Yes, Samsung provides warranty coverage for their TVs, typically ranging from one to three years depending on the model and region. Check the product specifications or contact Samsung customer support for warranty details.

Question : Can I stream content from popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube on Samsung 32-inch Smart TVs?

Ans : Yes, Samsung Smart TVs support a wide range of streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, Disney+, and more. Simply download the respective apps from the Samsung App Store and log in to start streaming.

Question : Are Samsung 32-inch Smart TVs Energy Star certified for energy efficiency?

Ans : Many Samsung Smart TVs, including some 32-inch models, are Energy Star certified, ensuring energy-efficient operation to help save on electricity costs and reduce environmental impact.

Question : Can I control my Samsung 32-inch Smart TV using voice commands?

Ans : Some Samsung 32-inch Smart TVs offer voice control functionality through built-in voice assistants like Bixby or compatibility with external voice control devices such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Check the TV specifications for details on voice control capabilities.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!