Discover the top 6 Samsung curved monitors that could unlock a viewing experience unlike ever before. You get impressive displays, sleek designs, and more to take your productivity and entertainment to the next level. So go ahead and jump into the world of cutting-edge curved monitors with our top picks for unmatched visual excellence and add more joy to your daily routine.

Whether you're a gamer seeking gorgeous action, a professional in need of expansive screen real estate, or a movie enthusiast craving cinematic quality, these monitors deliver across all fronts. Go ahead and embrace superior technology and improve your everyday entertainment with the best Samsung curved monitors.

1. Samsung 24-Inch LED Monitor

The Samsung curved monitor features a 24-inch Full HD display with a 75 Hz refresh rate. With its VA panel, buyers can expect to enjoy vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. You also get to enjoy AMD FreeSync, Game Mode, and Flicker-Free technology, making this monitor a formidable option for a visually immersive experience. You also get HDMI and audio port connectivity, all wrapped in a sleek black design. This curved monitor from Samsung is a great choice for work or entertainment with ease.

Specifications of Samsung 24-Inch LED Monitor

Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD) Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

75 Hz Panel Type: VA Panel

VA Panel Special Features: AMD FreeSync, Game Mode, Flicker-Free, HDMI, Audio Port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive Curved Display Limited Resolution (1080p) AMD FreeSync for Smooth Gameplay No USB Ports

What are customers saying?

Customers appreciate the value, appearance, and quality, noting its budget-friendly nature, vivid colours, and stunning bezel-less design. However, users have divided opinions on adjustability and performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this monitor for its budget-friendly price, vibrant colours, and sleek bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience.

2. Samsung 27-Inch(68.5Cm) FHD, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LCD Monitor, 75Hz, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS27C360EAWXXL, Black)

The Samsung monitor is a 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) LCD monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate. This monitor features a curved VA panel, slim design, AMD FreeSync support, and flicker-free technology for advanced functionality. In addition, connectivity options include HDMI and an audio port, adding to your ease. The monitor’s black colour will add a sleek touch to your setup with the best-in-class features. The bonus is Samsung’s promise of reliability and long-term stability in terms of performance and after-sales service.

Specifications of Samsung 27-Inch LCD Monitor

Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD) Curvature: 1800R

1800R Refresh Rate: 75Hz

75Hz Panel Type: VA Panel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 1800R Curvature Limited 75Hz Refresh Rate AMD FreeSync for Smooth Gaming Lack of Adjustable Stand

What are customers saying?

Customers praise the value, appearance, and quality, noting its budget-friendliness, crisp visuals, and bezel-less design. However, lack of adjustability divides opinions.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this monitor for its budget-friendly price, stunning bezel-less design, and impressive picture quality. This monitor is ideal for everyday use.

Also read:Samsung 24-inch monitors have a wide range of models: Choose from top 5 picks for gaming, editing and more

3. Samsung 32-inch(80cm) 3840 X 2160 Pixels 4K UHD, 1500R Curved Monitor, Bezel Less Design, 1 Billion Colors, 2500:1 Contrast Ratio, Game Mode (LU32R590CWWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)

Are you ready to experience unparalleled visual excellence with the Samsung 32-inch 4K UHD Curved Monitor? This product comes with a bezel-less design and 1500R curvature. What does that mean for you? Stunning visuals and breath-taking lifelike imagery. You get to enjoy up to 1 billion colours and a 2500:1 contrast ratio so that every detail pops. In Game Mode, you can enjoy seamless gaming on this Samsung curved monitor. Prepare yourself for lifelike visuals with this 4K UHD Curved Monitor. Its bezel-less design and rich colour palette turn everyday viewing into a pleasurable experience, making it perfect for both work and play.

Specifications of Samsung 32-inch Curved Monitor

Size: 32-inch (80cm)

32-inch (80cm) Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pixels (4K UHD)

3840 x 2160 Pixels (4K UHD) Curvature: 1500R

1500R Contrast Ratio: 2500:1

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 1500R curved design Limited connectivity options Stunning 4K visuals with 1 billion colours Potential motion blur during fast-paced scenes

What are customers saying?

Customers on Amazon praise the monitor's picture quality, value, and performance, particularly its suitability for graphics work and a beautiful display. However, some note issues with brightness and backlight visibility.

Why choose this product?

Choose for its exceptional picture quality, value, and performance, ideal for graphics work.

Also read:Best 22 inch monitors for your work setup: Top 8 models with exceptional visuals and performance

4. Samsung 34-inches 86.42cm LED Odyssey G5 Ultra WQHD, 165 Hz, 1ms, 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium -LC34G55TWWWXXL, Black, 3440 X 1440 (WQHD) Pixels

Are you ready for a world of impressive gaming? Check out the Samsung 34-inch LED Odyssey G5 Ultra WQHD monitor. This beast comes with a high refresh rate of 165 Hz and rapid 1ms response time that allows buyers to enjoy smooth gameplay. In addition, the 1000R curved display will bring your games to life, while HDR10 and AMD FreeSync Premium deliver visuals in unmatched quality. This curved monitor will definitely impress gamers who want to enjoy their favourite games without making any compromises.

Specifications of Samsung 34-inches Curved Gaming Monitor

Size: 34 inches (86.42cm)

34 inches (86.42cm) Resolution: 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)

3440 x 1440 (WQHD) Refresh Rate: 165 Hz

165 Hz Response Time: 1ms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive gaming experience Price might be high Smooth gameplay Compatibility might be an issue with some products

What are customers saying?

Customers praise the monitor's high refresh rate, low input lag, and smooth performance. However, some find the picture quality lacking, with blurry images.

Why choose this product?

You can expect an immersive gaming experience with high refresh rate and low response time.

Also read:Best curved display monitors: Take your viewing experience to the next level with our picks

5. Samsung 27-Inch(68.6cm) FHD 1000R Curved LCD Monitor, VA, 75 Hz, Bezel Less Design, AMD Freesync, Speakers, DP, HDMI, Audio-in Port (LS27C390EAWXXL, Black)

Samsung's 27-inch FHD 1000R Curved LCD Monitor is designed to impress. You get a sleek bezel-less design, AMD FreeSync, and built-in speakers so that you can enjoy crisp visuals and smooth gameplay in a single package. In addition, a DisplayPort, HDMI, and audio-in port offers versatility for work and entertainment so that you get to enjoy crisp images, vibrant colours, and reduced motion blur for a truly breath-taking experience that improves overall productivity and entertainment regardless of what tasks you’re performing.

Specifications of Samsung 27-Inch Curved LCD Monitor

Display Size: 27 inches (68.6 cm)

27 inches (68.6 cm) Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Panel Type: VA

VA Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive curved display Limited refresh rate Bezel-less design Average audio quality

What are customers saying?

Customers praise the monitor's excellent speakers and high contrast ratio. However, some find the stand lacking in adjustability. Opinions vary on overall quality.

Why choose this product?

Excellent speakers and high contrast ratio make it a good choice.

6. Samsung 27-Inch (68.4 cm) FHD, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LC27R500FHWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)

The Samsung 27-Inch FHD LED Monitor has a lot to offer to make sure you enjoy each visual that appears on your screen. All thanks to its curved design and VA panel, you get unmatched performance and quality - all made better by AMD Freesync technology for smooth gameplay. In addition, its slim profile and connectivity options make it a versatile option for various setups. There’s also flicker-free technology and more future-ready features that turn into an oasis of a comfortable viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 27-Inch LED Monitor

Screen Size: 27 inches (68.4 cm)

27 inches (68.4 cm) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

1920 x 1080 pixels Panel Type: VA

VA Other features:AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI,

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality curved display Refresh rate unspecified, may not suit gamers Clear visuals with 1920 x 1080 resolution May lack advanced features of higher-end monitors

What are customers saying?

Customers appreciate the monitor's aesthetics, quality, and value. However, some criticise its customer service. Overall, it offers attractive design and picture quality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this product for its appealing design, quality construction, and value. It delivers excellent picture quality and complements any setup.

What are the advantages of Samsung curved monitors?

Samsung curved monitors are designed for unmatched viewing experiences, a wider field of view, reduced eye strain, and improved depth perception.

Do Samsung curved monitors support gaming?

Yes, Samsung curved monitors often come with features like high refresh rates, low response times, and AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, making them suitable for gaming.

Are Samsung curved monitors suitable for productivity?

Samsung curved monitors provide a more well-rounded workspace, allowing users to comfortably view multiple windows simultaneously and improving their overall productivity.

What sizes do Samsung curved monitors come in?

Samsung offers curved monitors in various sizes ranging from 24 inches to larger ultra-wide models, catering to different needs and preferences.

Factors to keep in mind when purchasing a Samsung curved monitor

Screen size and curvature: Decide on the optimal screen size and curvature for your viewing preferences and space constraints.

Decide on the optimal screen size and curvature for your viewing preferences and space constraints. Resolution and refresh rate: Consider the resolution (e.g., FHD, 4K) and refresh rate (e.g., 75Hz, 144Hz) for sharp visuals and smooth gameplay.

Consider the resolution (e.g., FHD, 4K) and refresh rate (e.g., 75Hz, 144Hz) for sharp visuals and smooth gameplay. Connectivity: Ensure the monitor has sufficient ports (HDMI, DisplayPort) to connect to your devices and peripherals.

Ensure the monitor has sufficient ports (HDMI, DisplayPort) to connect to your devices and peripherals. Panel type: Choose between VA, IPS, or TN panels based on factors like colour accuracy, viewing angles, and response times.

Best value for money Samsung curved monitor

Samsung 32-inch Curved Monitor

Experience exceptional value with the Samsung 32-inch 4K UHD curved monitor. This monitor comes with a bezel-less design, 1 billion colours, and Game Mode, allowing it to deliver impressive visuals at an unbeatable price.

Best overall Samsung curved monitor

Samsung 24-Inch LED Monitor

If you wish to experience hypnotic visuals and smooth gameplay, check out the Samsung 24-inch FHD curved LED monitor. It features AMD FreeSync, Game Mode, and a slim design for an overall great performance.

Also read:Best external monitors for laptops: Top 9 options to consider for smooth multitasking

Top 3 features of best Samsung curved monitors

Best Samsung curved monitors Screen size Display features Special features Samsung FHD Curved LED Monitor (LS24C366EAWXXL) 24-Inch FHD, 75Hz, VA Panel, AMD Freesync, Game Mode, Flicker Free Slim Design, HDMI, Audio Samsung FHD Curved LCD Monitor (LS27C360EAWXXL) 27-Inch FHD, 75Hz, VA Panel, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free Slim Design, HDMI, Audio Samsung 4K UHD Curved Monitor (LU32R590CWWXXL) 32-inch 4K UHD, 1500R Curved, 1B Colors, 2500:1 Contrast, Game Mode Bezel Less Design Samsung LED Odyssey G5 WQHD Gaming Monitor (LC34G55TWWWXXL) 34-inches WQHD, 165Hz, 1ms, 1000R Curved, HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium Bezel Less Design Samsung FHD Curved LCD Monitor (LS27C390EAWXXL) 27-Inch FHD, 75Hz, VA Panel, AMD Freesync, Built-in Speakers Bezel Less Design, Audio Samsung FHD Curved LED Monitor (LC27R500FHWXXL) 27-Inch FHD, 75Hz, VA Panel, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free Slim Design, HDMI, Audio

FAQs

Question : What are the benefits of a curved monitor?

Ans : Curved monitors offer a more immersive viewing experience by providing a wider field of view and reducing image distortion at the edges.

Question : Are Samsung curved monitors suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, Samsung curved monitors are designed with features like high refresh rates, low response times, and AMD FreeSync support, making them ideal for gaming.

Question : Do curved monitors cause eye strain?

Ans : Curved monitors can actually reduce eye strain by minimizing glare and reflections, and by offering a more natural viewing experience compared to flat screens.

Question : Can I connect multiple devices to a Samsung curved monitor?

Ans : Yes, Samsung curved monitors typically come with multiple connectivity options such as HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB ports, allowing you to connect various devices simultaneously.

Question : Are Samsung curved monitors suitable for professional work?

Ans : Absolutely, Samsung curved monitors offer excellent color accuracy, wide viewing angles, and ergonomic designs, making them suitable for professional tasks such as content creation, graphic design, and video editing.

