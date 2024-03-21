Best Samsung monitors: Top 10 options you should consider in 2024

Looking for a new Samsung monitor? Check out our list of the top 10 models available in India, with detailed product details, feature comparison table, and more.

Samsung is a well-respected brand in the electronics industry, and their monitors are no exception. Whether you're a professional gamer, a graphic designer, or just need a reliable monitor for everyday use, Samsung has a model for you. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 Samsung monitors available in India, highlighting the key features, specifications, pros, and cons of each model to help you make an informed decision on which one is right for you. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Samsung 24-inch Monitor FreeSync LS24C360EAWXXL

The Samsung 24-inch Monitor FreeSync LS24C360EAWXXL is a sleek and stylish monitor that offers crisp and clear visuals. With a 24-inch display, Full HD resolution, and AMD FreeSync technology, this monitor is perfect for gaming and multimedia use.

Specifications of Samsung 24-inch Monitor FreeSync LS24C360EAWXXL 24-inch display

Full HD resolution

AMD FreeSync technology

Slim and stylish design

HDMI and VGA inputs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp and clear visuals Limited connectivity options Great for gaming and multimedia use

2. Samsung 27-inch Monitor FreeSync LS27C360EAWXXL

The Samsung 27-inch Monitor FreeSync LS27C360EAWXXL is a larger option with a 27-inch display. It offers the same Full HD resolution and AMD FreeSync technology, making it suitable for gaming and multimedia, with the added benefit of a larger screen.

Specifications of Samsung 27-inch Monitor FreeSync LS27C360EAWXXL 27-inch display

Full HD resolution

AMD FreeSync technology

Slim and stylish design

HDMI and VGA inputs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Larger screen size Limited connectivity options Great for gaming and multimedia use

3. Samsung 22-inch Monitor FreeSync LS22C310EAWXXL

The Samsung 22-inch Monitor FreeSync LS22C310EAWXXL is a compact and affordable option for those who need a smaller display. With a 22-inch screen, Full HD resolution, and AMD FreeSync technology, this monitor is perfect for everyday use and light gaming.

Specifications of Samsung 22-inch Monitor FreeSync LS22C310EAWXXL 22-inch display

Full HD resolution

AMD FreeSync technology

Slim and stylish design

HDMI and VGA inputs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and affordable Smaller screen size Suitable for everyday use and light gaming Limited connectivity options

Also read: Best 27-inch monitor to enhance your system further: 8 options to upgrade with 4. Samsung 27-inch 68.60cm FreeSync LS27C310EAWXXL

The Samsung 27-inch 68.60cm FreeSync LS27C310EAWXXL is another 27-inch option with Full HD resolution and AMD FreeSync technology. It boasts a slim bezel design and a wider viewing angle, making it great for immersive gaming and multimedia.

Specifications of Samsung 27-inch 68.60cm FreeSync LS27C310EAWXXL 27-inch display

Full HD resolution

AMD FreeSync technology

Slim bezel design

Wider viewing angle

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive gaming experience Limited connectivity options Wide viewing angle

5. Samsung Keyboard Speakers Bluetooth LS32CM501EWXXL

The Samsung Keyboard Speakers Bluetooth LS32CM501EWXXL is a unique option that combines a 32-inch display with a built-in keyboard and speakers. With Bluetooth connectivity and a sleek design, this monitor is perfect for creative professionals and content creators.

Specifications of Samsung Keyboard Speakers Bluetooth LS32CM501EWXXL 32-inch display

Built-in keyboard and speakers

Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek and modern design

HDMI and USB-C inputs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Built-in keyboard and speakers Limited connectivity options Bluetooth connectivity Higher price point

6. Samsung Bezel Computer Monitor panel LF22T350FHWXXL

The Samsung Bezel Computer Monitor panel LF22T350FHWXXL is a 22-inch option with a bezel-less design for a seamless viewing experience. With a Full HD display and a slim profile, this monitor is perfect for modern workspaces and home offices.

Specifications of Samsung Bezel Computer Monitor panel LF22T350FHWXXL 22-inch bezel-less display

Full HD resolution

Slim and modern design

HDMI and VGA inputs

Eye Saver Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bezel-less design Limited connectivity options Slim and modern profile No built-in speakers

7. Samsung Keyboard Speakers Bluetooth LS27CM500EWXXL

The Samsung Keyboard Speakers Bluetooth LS27CM500EWXXL is a 27-inch option with built-in keyboard and speakers, along with Bluetooth connectivity. With a slim design and versatile connectivity options, this monitor is perfect for multimedia and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung Keyboard Speakers Bluetooth LS27CM500EWXXL 27-inch display

Built-in keyboard and speakers

Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek and modern design

HDMI and USB-C inputs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Built-in keyboard and speakers Limited connectivity options Bluetooth connectivity Higher price point

Also read: Best 32 inch monitors to boost productivity: Top 10 options to consider 8. Samsung 24-inch 60.46cm FreeSync LS24C310EAWXXL

The Samsung 24-inch 60.46cm FreeSync LS24C310EAWXXL is a budget-friendly option with a 24-inch display and AMD FreeSync technology. With a slim profile and versatile connectivity, this monitor is perfect for casual gaming and everyday use.

Specifications of Samsung 24-inch 60.46cm FreeSync LS24C310EAWXXL 24-inch display

Full HD resolution

AMD FreeSync technology

Slim and modern design

HDMI and VGA inputs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly option Limited screen size Versatile connectivity options No built-in speakers

9. Samsung 34 inches 86.42cm FreeSync LC34G55TWWWXXL

The Samsung 34 inches 86.42cm FreeSync LC34G55TWWWXXL is a large curved monitor with a 34-inch display and AMD FreeSync technology. With a high resolution and immersive viewing experience, this monitor is perfect for professional use and gaming.

Specifications of Samsung 34 inches 86.42cm FreeSync LC34G55TWWWXXL 34-inch curved display

High resolution

AMD FreeSync technology

Curved design for immersive viewing

HDMI and DisplayPort inputs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large curved display Higher price point Immersive viewing experience Limited connectivity options

10. Samsung 3-Sided Bezel-Less Monitor LC27R500FHWXXL

The Samsung 3-Sided Bezel-Less Monitor LC27R500FHWXXL is a 27-inch option with a unique 3-sided bezel-less design. With a curved display and Full HD resolution, this monitor offers a truly immersive viewing experience for gaming and multimedia.

Specifications of Samsung 3-Sided Bezel-Less Monitor LC27R500FHWXXL 27-inch curved display

Full HD resolution

3-sided bezel-less design

Curved design for immersive viewing

HDMI and DisplayPort inputs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Curved and bezel-less design Limited screen size Immersive viewing experience Higher price point

Samsung monitor Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature Type 24-inch display Full HD resolution AMD FreeSync technology Slim and stylish design HDMI and VGA inputs Samsung 24-inch Monitor FreeSync LS24C360EAWXXL Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Samsung 27-inch Monitor FreeSync LS27C360EAWXXL Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Samsung 22-inch Monitor FreeSync LS22C310EAWXXL Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Samsung 27-inch 68.60cm FreeSync LS27C310EAWXXL Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Samsung Keyboard Speakers Bluetooth LS32CM501EWXXL Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Samsung Bezel Computer Monitor panel LF22T350FHWXXL Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Samsung Keyboard Speakers Bluetooth LS27CM500EWXXL Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Samsung 24-inch 60.46cm FreeSync LS24C310EAWXXL Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Samsung 34 inches 86.42cm FreeSync LC34G55TWWWXXL Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Samsung 3-Sided Bezel-Less Monitor LC27R500FHWXXL Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Samsung 24-inch 60.46cm FreeSync LS24C310EAWXXL offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly pricing and versatile connectivity options. It's a great choice for casual gaming and everyday use without breaking the bank.

Best overall product: The Samsung 34 inches 86.42cm FreeSync LC34G55TWWWXXL stands out as the best overall product with its large curved display, high resolution, and immersive viewing experience. It's perfect for professional use and gaming enthusiasts who want top-of-the-line features.

How to find the perfect samsung monitor: When choosing the perfect Samsung monitor, consider the screen size, resolution, connectivity options, and your specific use case. If you're a professional gamer or content creator, opt for a larger display with high resolution and immersive features. For everyday use and casual gaming, a budget-friendly option with versatile connectivity will suit your needs.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Samsung monitors? Ans : The price range of Samsung monitors varies depending on the size, resolution, and features. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to high-end premium models. Question : Are Samsung monitors suitable for gaming? Ans : Yes, Samsung monitors are suitable for gaming, with options offering features like AMD FreeSync technology, high refresh rates, and immersive displays for an enhanced gaming experience. Question : What are the key specifications to look for in a Samsung monitor? Ans : When choosing a Samsung monitor, consider the screen size, resolution, refresh rate, connectivity options, and additional features like AMD FreeSync technology for gaming. Question : Are Samsung monitors known for their quality and reliability? Ans : Yes, Samsung is known for producing high-quality and reliable monitors that offer crisp visuals, versatile connectivity, and innovative features for various use cases.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!