Smartwatches have revolutionised the way we track health and fitness, and at the forefront of this segment is Samsung. Smartwatches made by Samsung are equipped with the latest in technology and attractive designs to match your lifestyle.

With the best Samsung smartwatches, you can easily monitor your health and workout progress. In the long run, these smartwatches will make it easier for you to stay on top of your fitness goals. Our top 8 picks are packed with advanced sensors for heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and ECG readings that provide comprehensive insights into your well-being.

These smartwatches are not just about health tracking, rather, they also offer a seamless connection to your digital life. What can you expect? Smart notifications, GPS tracking, and compatibility with various apps, and more to help you stay connected and informed, whether you’re on the go or working out.

In addition, there are numerous features such as water resistance, customisable watch faces, and optimal battery life, making these smartwatches excellent companions to track your health. Go ahead and explore our top 8 picks of the best Samsung smartwatches to meet your fitness needs and to assist in improving your overall well-being.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.6cm, Silver) is a premium smartwatch that works exclusively on Android devices. This smartwatch features advanced health monitoring tools such as ECG and body composition analysis to enable comprehensive fitness tracking. Also, this smartwatch is equipped with LTE connectivity, allowing you to make calls and receive messages without your phone. This is an attractive option if you’re looking for the perfect Samsung smartwatch, for it has an attractive silver design and rotating bezel that lend it a classic look with modern functionality. Who is this watch ideal for? Fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals who want quick integration with Android devices.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE: Display: 4.6cm AMOLED screen

Connectivity: LTE enabled, compatible with Android only

Health Monitoring: ECG, body composition analysis

Design: Sleek silver finish with a rotating bezel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced health monitoring features including ECG and body composition analysis Compatible only with Android, not suitable for iOS users LTE connectivity for phone-free usage Higher price compared to other models with similar features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the quality and health features, praising its ease of use, appearance, and tracking. However, some report short battery life and lengthy charging times, and opinions vary on value and performance.

Why choose this product?

Advanced health tracking, LTE connectivity, stylish design, and robust performance. Perfect for Android users.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE in black, with a 4.6cm (1.4-inch) display, is a feature-rich smartwatch for your everyday needs. What can you expect with this smartwatch? A blend of health and fitness tracking with a refined design along with the rotating bezel. If you’re looking for a premium look and feel, its stainless steel body is worth checking out. In addition, this smartwatch is equipped with a variety of sensors such as an optical heart rate sensor, electrical heart sensor, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor, making it a worthy fitness companion.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE: Display Size: 4.6cm (1.4 inches) Super AMOLED

Compatibility: Android only

Connectivity: LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Health Features: Blood Pressure Monitoring, ECG, Body Composition Analysis

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced health tracking: Features ECG, BP monitoring, and body composition analysis Battery life: Lasts only a day on a single charge LTE connectivity: Stay connected without needing your phone nearby Charging time: Takes more than 2 hours to charge

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the device's quality and health features for their convenience. However, battery life and charging time disappoint some, affecting overall value.

Why choose this product?

Advanced health tracking, LTE connectivity, sleek design, and versatile fitness features make the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE an excellent choice.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic sports a sleek 4.6cm black display and is a modern smartwatch tailored for Android users. What do you get? A 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen protected by Gorilla Glass DX that guarantees durability for your diverse use cases. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth (4.6cm, Black) offers Android compatibility, a gorgeous design, and advanced health features that make it a versatile and stylish accessory for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic: Display: 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen

Compatibility: Tailored for Android users

Durability: Gorilla Glass DX protection for screen

Features: Advanced health monitoring capabilities

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced health monitoring features Limited compatibility with non-Android devices Sleek and stylish design Some users reported issues with battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the device for its quality, health features, and ease of use. However, battery life and charging speed are concerns for some, impacting value and performance perceptions.

Why choose this product?

Users prefer the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth for its sleek design, advanced health features, and seamless compatibility with Android devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (4.0 cm, Black) is a stylish smartwatch for Android users. What do you get with this smartwatch? A 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass DX protection for long-term durability and extremely vivid visuals. In addition, you also get advanced health tracking that includes heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and body composition measurements. Available in a good-looking design with robust performance, this smartwatch is engineered to perform well, especially owing to its host of health features. The Galaxy Watch4 is an ideal companion for users who want a device to track their health needs.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4: Display: 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass DX protection

Compatibility: Designed exclusively for Android devices

Health Tracking: Advanced features include heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and body composition measurements

Design: Sleek and stylish with a 4.0 cm black display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality build and sleek design Battery life lasts only about a day Advanced health and fitness features Charging takes more than 2 hours

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the quality, health features, and design. However, they report battery life issues, slow charging, and mixed opinions on value and performance.

Why choose this product?

Advanced health tracking, sleek design, durable build, and seamless Android compatibility make the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 a top choice.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE is a smartwatch to watch out for. Why do we say that? This watch comes in a stunning slim design and is loaded with a diverse range of advanced health features, including a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display, a durable Gorilla Glass DX, and fitness tracking to maintain your overall health. Its health monitoring features include heart rate monitoring, ECG, and body composition analysis, among many other features. If you want a well-rounded device for your health tracking needs, buy this smartwatch today.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE: Display: 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass DX.

Connectivity: LTE and Bluetooth support, compatible with Android devices.

Health Features: Heart rate monitoring, ECG, body composition analysis.

Battery Life: Approximately 24 hours, with a charging time of over two hours.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality Super AMOLED display Battery lasts only about a day Advanced health tracking features Takes over two hours to fully charge

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the quality, health features, appearance, and tracking. However, they report issues with battery life, charging time, and disagree on value and performance.

Why choose this product?

Why pick the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE? Advanced health tracking, high-quality AMOLED display, stylish design, and seamless Android compatibility.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.2 cm, Silver) is a great choice of smartwatch designed exclusively for Andorid users. What does this watch feature? A 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass DX for durability and clarity. In addition, you also get a range of health tracking features such as heart rate monitorings, ECG, and body composition analysis. What else do you get? LTE support for all-day connectivity even if you don’t have your phone. This smartwatch is a great choice for fitness enthusiasts and users who simply love technology. It strikes the perfect balance between style and functionality without making any compromises.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE: Display: 1.4-inch Super AMOLED, Gorilla Glass DX

Health Features: Heart rate monitoring, ECG, body composition analysis

Connectivity: LTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Compatibility: Android only

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced health tracking features Battery life may not last all day Stylish design and durable screen Charging takes more than 2 hours

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the quality and health features, finding them convenient. However, battery life and charging speed disappoint some, affecting perceived value.

Why choose this product?

Advanced health tracking, stylish design, LTE connectivity for seamless communication, and durable construction make it an ideal choice for Android users.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 in grey is loaded with features and comes with the best-in-class specifications. What are these, you wonder? A 40mm AMOLED display within an aluminum body, a battery life of up to 13 days and fast charging for uninterrupted usage, and lots more. Additionally, its 5ATM and IP68 ratings guarantee water and dust resistance, making it suitable for various environments, no matter how intense your use case gets.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Fit3: Display: 40mm AMOLED

Body: Aluminum

Battery life: Up to 13 days

Water and dust resistance: 5ATM & IP68

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive fitness and health tracking Limited compatibility with non-Samsung devices Long battery life with fast charging Smaller display size compared to some models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the wearable's design but express varied views on its connectivity, performance, quality, battery life, value, size, and accuracy.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 for its sleek design, vibrant AMOLED display, extensive fitness tracking capabilities, long-lasting battery life, and water resistance for versatile usage.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Bluetooth (40mm, Graphite) is tailored for Android users and comes with BP & ECG features for unmatched health monitoring capabilities. With its sleek design and advanced functionalities, this smartwatch offers exceptional convenience and style. Its compatibility with Android devices means you get to enjoy seamless integration, health tracking features add more value to the purchase. Whether you plan to use this for daily wear or fitness tracking, this smartwatch could be your next health solution. What are you waiting for? Enjoy the convenience of monitoring your health metrics on the go with the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Bluetooth.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch6: Model: Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Bluetooth

Size: 40mm

Colour: Graphite

Compatibility: Android only

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Introduces BP & ECG features Limited compatibility with Android Stylish Graphite colour Potential reliance on battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE surpasses expectations, combining style with functionality.

Why choose this product?

Customers value the introduction of BP & ECG features, as well as the stylish Graphite colour. However, limited Android compatibility and potential battery reliance are drawbacks.

What features should I prioritise when choosing a Samsung smartwatch? Consider your needs: Do you require advanced health tracking, LTE connectivity, or specific app compatibility?

Are Samsung smartwatches compatible with my smartphone? Most Samsung smartwatches are compatible with Android devices, but some also work with iPhones. Check compatibility before purchasing.

How does battery life vary among Samsung smartwatches? Battery life depends on usage and features. Higher-end models may offer longer battery life but could sacrifice certain features or have a higher price point.

Factors to consider when buying a Samsung smartwatch Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone's operating system, whether it's Android or iOS.

Features: Consider the features you need, such as fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, NFC for payments, or LTE connectivity.

Design and comfort: Evaluate the design, size, and comfort of the smartwatch, considering factors like strap material and display size.

Battery life: Check the battery life and how it aligns with your usage patterns and needs. Some models offer longer battery life than others.

Top 3 features of the best Samsung smartwatches

Best Samsung smartwatches Health features Ideal for Colour Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.6cm) - Silver Advanced fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring Fitness enthusiasts Silver Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.6cm) - Black Sleep tracking, stress management Health-conscious Black Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth (4.6cm) - Black Blood oxygen monitoring, ECG monitoring Heart health Black Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (4.0cm) - Black Activity tracking, sleep analysis Everyday use Black Galaxy Watch4 LTE (4.0cm) - Black Workout tracking, guided breathing exercises Active lifestyles Black Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.2cm) - Silver Personalised coaching, workout detection Fitness routines Silver Galaxy Fit3 (Gray) - 40mm Activity recognition, heart rate zones Versatile use Grey Galaxy Watch6 Bluetooth (40mm) - Graphite Blood pressure monitoring, ECG readings Health monitoring Graphite

FAQs Question : Do Samsung smartwatches work with Android phones only? Ans : No, while Samsung smartwatches are optimized for Android phones, they can also be used with iPhones, albeit with some limitations. Question : Can Samsung smartwatches make phone calls? Ans : Yes, most Samsung smartwatches have the capability to make and receive phone calls when paired with a compatible smartphone. Question : Do Samsung smartwatches have GPS? Ans : Yes, many Samsung smartwatches come with built-in GPS functionality, allowing users to track their outdoor activities without needing to carry their smartphone. Question : Are Samsung smartwatches waterproof? Ans : Many Samsung smartwatches come with water-resistant features, with ratings ranging from IP68 to 5ATM, making them suitable for swimming and water sports. Question : Can Samsung smartwatches measure blood pressure? Ans : Some Samsung smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Watch6, offer blood pressure monitoring features, providing users with valuable health insights.

