Best Samsung sound bars: Top 10 premium models with rich bass

1. Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL

The Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) offers ultimate sound immersion and a compact design. Enjoy booming bass with its built-in woofer with this Samsung soundbar audio quality. Easily control your audio experience with the One Remote Control feature. Experience crystal-clear audio with Dolby 2Ch technology. Choose from multiple sound modes, including Surround Sound Expansion and Standard. Decode various formats like AAC, MP3, WAV, and FLAC. Connect seamlessly with 1 Optical In, Bluetooth, USB Music Playback, and NFC, all controllable with One Remote Control. Experience the next level of home entertainment with the finest in Samsung sound bars.

Specifications of Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL:

Brand: Samsung Model Name: HW-T42E/XL Speaker Type : Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB, wireless Special Feature: Wireless, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Sleek Samsung design Limited compatibility with older devices

2. Samsung Soundbar (HW-B55E/XL)

This Samsung Soundbar (HW-B55E/XL) is top among wireless connectivity in Samsung Soundbars with its 2.1 Channel system and powerful 410W wireless subwoofer. Experience immersive sound with Dolby 2.1 channel 3D Sound and DTS Virtual X. Enjoy deep, rich bass thanks to the wireless subwoofer, while sound modes like Bass Boost and Surround Sound Expansion enhance your listening experience. Connect effortlessly via Bluetooth for wireless music streaming, and utilize Bluetooth multi-connection to link two devices simultaneously. Get the best of your home entertainment with Samsung Sound Bars.

Specifications of Samsung Soundbar (HW-B55E/XL):

Brand: Samsung Model Name: Soundbar Speaker Type : Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, wireless Special Feature: Remote Control Operation, Adaptive Sound Lite, Switch to Game Mode, Soundbar with Subwoofer

Pros Cons Rich, immersive sound Limited device compatibility

3. Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL)

The Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL) 5.1 Channel offers immersive audio with 520W power output. Experience deep, rich bass with the wireless subwoofer. Enjoy Dolby 5.1ch & DTS Virtual X technology for captivating sound. With 9 speakers and Dolby Atmos / DTS Virtual:X, feel the audio move around you. Choose from multiple sound modes, including Surround Sound Expansion and Game Mode. Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth and connect two devices simultaneously with one of the best Samsung soundbars. Connectivity options include HDMI, Optical In, and USB playback. Feel effortlessness with Samsung Soundbar Setup and Installation.

Specifications of Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL):

Brand: Samsung Model Name: Soundbar Speaker Type : Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, HDMI Special Feature: Bass Boost

Pros Cons Easy setup and seamless connectivity. Higher price compared to other models.

4. Samsung Q-Symphony soundbar (Q700C/XL)

The Samsung Q-Symphony soundbar (Q700C/XL) is a sleek addition to your entertainment setup. With 3 Channels and a powerful subwoofer Channel, it delivers true 3.1.2ch Sound for an immersive audio experience. Designed with metal accents, it's as stylish as it is functional. Enjoy deep, rich bass thanks to the wireless subwoofer. Plus, with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus, every sound comes to life. Switch between sound modes like Surround Sound Expansion and Game Pro for customized listening. With wireless music streaming via Bluetooth and the convenience of One Remote Control, it's the epitome of top-rated Samsung sound bars for bass enthusiasts.

Specifications of Samsung Q-Symphony soundbar (Q700C/XL):

Brand: Samsung Model Name: Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer Speaker Type : Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB, wireless

Pros Cons Immersive Experience Limited Connectivity

5. Samsung 360 W 5.1.2ch (HW-Q800C/XL)

The Samsung 360 W 5.1.2ch (HW-Q800C/XL) Q-Symphony Soundbar transforms any room into a cinematic experience. With Samsung soundbar features for parties like 360W power output and 11 speakers, immerse yourself in true HD 5.1.2 channel 3D sound. Feel the depth of every beat with the wireless subwoofer while Dolby Atmos/Dolby True HD technology envelops you in captivating audio. Enjoy ultimate sound immersion with up/center/side-firing speakers and a Q-Symphony feature. Control it all effortlessly with the SmartThings App, Alexa Built-in, and AirPlay2. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a movie night, Samsung sound bars deliver unbeatable audio quality and versatility.

Specifications of Samsung 360 W 5.1.2ch (HW-Q800C/XL):

Brand: Samsung Model Name: Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer Speaker Type : Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, HDMI

Pros Cons Impressive Surround Sound Lacks Built-in Wi-Fi

6. Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL)

This Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) elevates your audio experience with 300W power output and Dolby 2.1 channel Surround Sound. Immerse yourself in cinematic sound with three wireless speakers and a wireless subwoofer for deep, rich bass. Explore various sound modes, including Bass Boost, Surround Sound Expansion, and Game mode. With Bluetooth connectivity, stream your favorite music wirelessly. Enjoy seamless control with One Remote Control. Connectivity options include Optical, Bluetooth, and USB. Elevate your entertainment with Samsung sound bars and experience the convenience of Bluetooth Samsung Soundbars for Streaming Music.

Specifications of Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL):

Brand: Samsung Model Name: HW-C45E/XL Speaker Type : Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB, wireless Special Feature: Subwoofer, Remote Control

Pros Cons Sleek, modern design Some users find setup complex

7. Samsung T420/XL

This Samsung soundbar, the T420/XL, delivers immersive audio with its 2.1 channel system and powerful bass from the active subwoofer. Elevate your gaming experience with the dedicated Game Mode and choose from a variety of Sound Modes, including Standard, Smart, Surround Sound Expansion, and Game. With the convenience of One Remote Control, you can effortlessly manage your entertainment. Experience the best in-home audio with Samsung sound bars.

Specifications of Samsung T420/XL:

Brand: Samsung Model Name: Speakers Speaker Type : Subwoofer Connectivity Technology: wireless Special Feature: Subwoofer, Remote Control

Pros cons Sleek design Limited connectivity options

8. Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar (HW-Q600C/XL)

This Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar (HW-Q600C/XL) elevates your audio experience with 360W power output and true HD 3.1.2 channel sound. Featuring nine speakers, including two up-firing channels, it delivers immersive Dolby Atmos/Dolby True HD audio. Enjoy captivating sound that moves around you. Feel the deep, rich bass with the wireless subwoofer. Special features like Q-Symphony and Tap Sound enhance your enjoyment. With connectivity options, including Bluetooth and USB music playback, this soundbar is perfect for any setup. Immerse yourself in breathtaking soundscapes with this innovative addition to Samsung sound bars.

Specifications of Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar (HW-Q600C/XL):

Brand: Samsung Model Name: Soundbar Speaker Type : Soundbar Connectivity Technology: HDMI

Pros Cons Sleek and modern design Limited connectivity options

9. Samsung HW-R550

This is one of the sleek Samsung sound bars, the HW-R550 transforms your TV audio with its immersive 320-watt power. Experience the rumble of powerful bass that adds depth to your entertainment. Engage effortlessly with Game Mode, enhancing your gaming experience with optimized sound. Plus, simplify control with just one remote, managing both your soundbar and TV seamlessly. Elevate your home entertainment with this black beauty, designed to complement any space while delivering superior audio performance.

Specifications of Samsung HW-R550:

Brand: Samsung Model Name: HW R550 Speaker Type: Soundbar Special Feature: Remote Control Recommended Uses For Product: For Televisions, For Smartphones or Tablets

Pros Cons Deep, immersive audio Limited connectivity options

10. Samsung HW-B450/XL

This is one of the Samsung sound bars that deliver 300W power output, boasting Dolby 2.1 channel Sound with 3 speakers for immersive audio. Experience deep, rich bass via the wireless subwoofer, complemented by Dolby Atmos/DTS:X technology. Enjoy customizable sound modes, including Bass Boost, Surround Sound Expansion, and more. Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth and control it all with one remote. Connectivity options include Optical, Bluetooth, and USB Music Playback. With Energy Star certification and free voltage compatibility, the Samsung HW-B450/XL 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Sound Bar ensures powerful bass and superior sound quality in a sleek black design.

Specifications of Samsung HW-B450/XL:

Brand: Samsung Model Name: HW-B450/XL Speaker Type : Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless

Pros Cons Wireless connectivity options Lacks HDMI ARC support

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL Ultimate sound immersion Booming bass with a built-in woofer One Remote Control Samsung Soundbar (HW-B55E/XL) Dolby 2.1 channel 3D Sound Adaptive Sound Lite Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL) Surround Sound Expansion Bluetooth multi connection Remote Controller Samsung Q-Symphony soundbar (Q700C/XL) True 3.1.2ch Sound Dolby 3 channel Sound Metal Design Samsung 360 W 5.1.2ch (HW-Q800C/XL) Ultimate sound immersion Deep, rich bass boost Surround Sound Expansion Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 3 Wireless Speakers One Remote Control Bluetooth and USB Samsung T420/XL Game Mode Dolby Digital One Remote Control Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar (HW-Q600C/XL) 2 up-firing channels Captivating audio technology Dolby True HD Samsung HW-R550 Powerful Bass Game Mode One Remote Control Samsung HW-B450/XL 2.1 channel Sound 3 Speakers Dolby Atmos/ DTS:X

Best overall product Transform your home entertainment setup with the Samsung Q-Symphony soundbar (Q700C/XL). This sleek and powerful soundbar delivers a true 3.1.2ch Sound experience, immersing you in captivating audio. With Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus, every sound comes to life, creating an immersive atmosphere for movies, music, and gaming. The wireless subwoofer ensures deep, rich bass, while sound modes like Surround Sound Expansion and Game Pro offer customization options to suit your preferences. Plus, with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth and the convenience of One Remote Control, it's the perfect choice for those seeking an unparalleled audio experience at home.

Best value for money Experience ultimate sound immersion without breaking the bank with the Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL). This compact soundbar packs a punch with its built-in woofer and Dolby 2Ch technology, delivering crystal-clear audio. Whether you're watching movies, listening to music, or gaming, the Surround Sound Expansion and Standard sound modes ensure an immersive experience. With seamless connectivity options, including Bluetooth and USB playback, as well as the convenience of One Remote Control, this Samsung soundbar offers exceptional value for money without compromising on quality.

How to choose the Best Samsung Soundbar? When selecting the best Samsung soundbar for your home entertainment needs, consider factors such as power output, channel configuration, connectivity options, and special features. Look for soundbars with immersive technologies like Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for a truly captivating audio experience. Additionally, check for compatibility with your existing devices and connectivity preferences, whether it's Bluetooth, HDMI, or wireless options. Consider the size and design of the soundbar to ensure it complements your space.

FAQs Question : Are Samsung soundbars compatible with non-Samsung TVs? Ans : Yes, Samsung soundbars are compatible with most TVs, regardless of the brand. They connect via HDMI, optical cable, or Bluetooth for seamless integration. Question : Do Samsung soundbars come with a subwoofer? Ans : Some Samsung soundbars come with built-in subwoofers for enhanced bass, while others offer the option to add a separate subwoofer for deeper bass response. Question : What do the numbers in soundbar configurations (e.g., 2.1, 3.1) mean? Ans : The numbers indicate the number of channels (speakers) and whether there's a separate subwoofer. For example, a 2.1 channel soundbar has two main speakers and a subwoofer. Question : Can I stream music from my smartphone to a Samsung soundbar? Ans : Yes, most Samsung soundbars feature Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to wirelessly stream music from your smartphone or tablet directly to the soundbar.

