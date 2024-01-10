If you are looking for a way to enhance your audio experience, you might want to consider getting a soundbar. A soundbar is a long, slim speaker that sits under or above your TV and delivers rich, clear, and immersive sound. Soundbars are easy to set up, take up less space, and often come with additional features like wireless subwoofers, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice assistants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But with so many soundbars on the market, how do you choose the best one for your needs? Well, if you want to go for a trusted brand that offers high-quality products, you can't go wrong with Samsung. Samsung is one of the leading manufacturers of soundbars, and they have a wide range of models to suit different budgets, preferences, and TV sizes.

In this blog, we will review the 10 best Samsung soundbars that you can buy right now. We will compare their features, performance, design, and price, and help you find the perfect match for your home entertainment system. Whether you are looking for a soundbar that can produce stunning Dolby Atmos effects, a soundbar that can connect to your smart devices, or a soundbar that can fit in a small space, we have something for you.

So, without further ado, let's dive into our list of the 10 best Samsung soundbars: synonym for superior sound.

1. Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL)

This is a 2.1 channel soundbar with a 16.5-cm (6.5) subwoofer that delivers powerful sound with deep bass. It is one of the best Samsung soundbars. It supports Dolby Digital 2 channel, Bluetooth, USB, and optical connectivity. It also features a One Remote Control that can control the soundbar and the TV with a single remote. It has a smart sound mode that optimizes the sound according to the content. It is an example of Samsung Audio Excellence.

Specifications of Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL):

Power output: 150 W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, optical

Audio features: Dolby Digital 2 channel, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode

Special features: One Remote Control, built-in woofer, game mode

Included accessories: Remote controller, power cord, user manual

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Powerful sound with deep bass No HDMI ARC port One Remote Control for convenience Sound quality may vary depending on the connection type Smart sound mode for different content Game mode for immersive gaming experience

2. Samsung Soundbar (HW-B55E/XL), 2.1 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby 2ch & DTS Virtual X Experience Sound, AI Adaptive Sound Lite, Energy Star

This is a 2.1 channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that delivers immersive sound with Dolby 2ch and DTS Virtual X technologies. It supports Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, and optical connectivity. It also features an AI Adaptive Sound Lite that automatically adjusts the sound according to the content and the environment. It has a game mode that enhances the sound effects for gaming. It has an energy star rating that indicates its energy efficiency. It is one of the best Samsung soundbars. It is one of the Top Samsung Soundbars.

Specifications of Samsung Soundbar (HW-B55E/XL), 2.1 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby 2ch & DTS Virtual X Experience Sound, AI Adaptive Sound Lite, Energy Star:

Power output: 410 W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, optical

Audio features: Dolby 2ch, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode

Special features: AI Adaptive Sound Lite, One Remote Control, wireless subwoofer, energy star

Included accessories: Remote controller, power cord, user manual, wall mount kit

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Immersive sound with Dolby 2ch and DTS Virtual X No discrete center channel for dialogue clarity AI Adaptive Sound Lite for optimal sound quality No Dolby Atmos or DTS:X support

3. Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL) 5.1 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, 1x Wireless Rear Speaker, 1x Center Speaker and Energy Star, Dolby 5.1ch & DTS Virtual X Experience Sound

This is a 5.1 channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, a wireless rear speaker, and a center speaker that delivers immersive sound with Dolby 5.1ch and DTS Virtual X technologies. It is one of the best Samsung soundbars. It supports Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, and optical connectivity. It also features an AI Adaptive Sound Lite that automatically adjusts the sound according to the content and the environment. It has a game mode that enhances the sound effects for gaming. It has an energy star rating that indicates its energy efficiency. It is from the Superior Soundbars Samsung.

Specifications of Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL) 5.1 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, 1x Wireless Rear Speaker, 1x Center Speaker and Energy Star, Dolby 5.1ch & DTS Virtual X Experience Sound:

Power output: 520 W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, optical

Audio features: Dolby 5.1ch, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode

Special features: AI Adaptive Sound Lite, One Remote Control, wireless subwoofer, wireless rear speaker, center speaker, energy star

Included accessories: Remote controller, power cord, user manual, wall mount kit

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Immersive sound with Dolby 5.1ch and DTS Virtual X No Dolby Atmos or DTS:X support Wireless subwoofer and rear speaker for flexible placement No room correction feature

4. Samsung 300W 2.1ch Dolby Digital 3 Speakers Wireless Subwoofer, and DTS Virtual X Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL)

This is a 2.1 channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that delivers powerful sound with Dolby 2ch and DTS Virtual X technologies. It supports Bluetooth, USB, and optical connectivity. It also features a night mode that makes vocals crystal clear at low volume. It has a game mode that enhances the sound effects for gaming. It has an energy star rating that indicates its energy efficiency. It is one of the best Samsung soundbars and one of the Best Samsung Audio Systems.

Specifications of Samsung 300W 2.1ch Dolby Digital 3 Speakers Wireless Subwoofer, and DTS Virtual X Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL):

Power output: 300 W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, optical

Audio features: Dolby 2ch, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode

Special features: Night mode, One Remote Control, wireless subwoofer, energy star

Included accessories: Remote controller, power cord, user manual, wall mount kit

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Powerful sound with Dolby 2ch and DTS Virtual X No HDMI ARC port Wireless subwoofer for flexible placement No discrete center channel for dialogue clarity Night mode for clear vocals at low volume Energy star rating for energy efficiency

5. Samsung T420/XL 2.1 Channel Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Digital

This is a 2.1 channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that delivers powerful sound with Dolby 2ch and DTS Virtual X technologies. It supports Bluetooth, USB, and optical connectivity. It also features a night mode that makes vocals crystal clear at low volume. It has a game mode that enhances the sound effects for gaming. It has an energy star rating that indicates its energy efficiency. It is one of the best Samsung soundbars. It is an example of Samsung Audio Excellence.

Specifications of Samsung T420/XL 2.1 Channel Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Digital:

Power output: 150 W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, optical

Audio features: Dolby 2ch, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode

Special features: Night mode, One Remote Control, wireless subwoofer, energy star

Included accessories: Remote controller, power cord, user manual, wall mount kit

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Powerful sound with Dolby 2ch and DTS Virtual X No HDMI ARC port Wireless subwoofer for flexible placement No discrete center channel for dialogue clarity

6. Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar (HW-Q600C/XL), USB, Bluetooth with 3.1.2 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, and 2 Up-Firing Speakers, Dolby Atmos Music

This is a 3.1.2 channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and two up-firing speakers that deliver immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X technologies. It is one of the best Samsung soundbars. It supports USB, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and optical connectivity. It also features an AI Adaptive Sound Lite that automatically adjusts the sound according to the content and the environment. It has a game mode that enhances the sound effects for gaming. It has an energy star rating that indicates its energy efficiency. It is one of the Top Samsung Soundbars.

Specifications of Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar (HW-Q600C/XL), USB, Bluetooth with 3.1.2 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, and 2 Up-Firing Speakers, Dolby Atmos Music:

Power output: 360 W

Connectivity: USB, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical

Audio features: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode

Special features: Q-Symphony, AI Adaptive Sound Lite, One Remote Control, wireless subwoofer, up-firing speakers, energy star

Included accessories: Remote controller, power cord, user manual, wall mount kit

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X No discrete center channel for dialogue clarity Q-Symphony for harmonized sound with compatible TVs No room correction feature

7. Samsung Soundbar (HW-B550/XL), 2.1 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby 2ch & DTS Virtual X Experience Sound, AI Adaptive Sound Lite

This is a 2.1 channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that delivers powerful sound with Dolby 2ch and DTS Virtual X technologies. It supports Bluetooth, USB, and optical connectivity. It also features a night mode that makes vocals crystal clear at low volume. It has a game mode that enhances the sound effects for gaming. It has an energy star rating that indicates its energy efficiency. It is one of the best Samsung soundbars and a Quality Samsung Sound Equipment.

Specifications of Samsung Soundbar (HW-B550/XL), 2.1 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby 2ch & DTS Virtual X Experience Sound, AI Adaptive Sound Lite:

Power output: 410 W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, optical

Audio features: Dolby 2ch, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode

Special features: Night mode, One Remote Control, wireless subwoofer, energy star

Included accessories: Remote controller, power cord, user manual, wall mount kit

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Powerful sound with Dolby 2ch and DTS Virtual X No HDMI ARC port Wireless subwoofer for flexible placement No discrete center channel for dialogue clarity Night mode for clear vocals at low volume Energy star rating for energy efficiency

8. Samsung HW-B450/XL 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar, Bluetooth

This is a 2.1 channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that delivers powerful sound with Dolby 2ch and DTS Virtual X technologies. It supports Bluetooth, USB, and optical connectivity. It also features a night mode that makes vocals crystal clear at low volume. It has a game mode that enhances the sound effects for gaming. It has an energy star rating that indicates its energy efficiency. It is one of the best Samsung soundbars.

Specifications of Samsung HW-B450/XL 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar, Bluetooth:

Power output: 300 W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, optical

Audio features: Dolby 2ch, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode

Special features: Night mode, One Remote Control, wireless subwoofer, energy star

Included accessories: Remote controller, power cord, user manual, wall mount kit

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Powerful sound with Dolby 2ch and DTS Virtual X No HDMI ARC port Wireless subwoofer for flexible placement No discrete center channel for dialogue clarity

9. Samsung 11.1.4ch (HW-Q990B/XL) Q-Symphony Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer, Top/Centre/Side Firing Speakers, Wide Range Tweeter, Wireless Rear Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2,Wi-Fi,Bluetooth

This is a 11.1.4 channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, wireless rear speaker, and top/centre/side firing speakers that deliver immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X technologies. It is one of the best Samsung soundbars. It supports USB, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and optical connectivity. It also features an AI Adaptive Sound Lite that automatically adjusts the sound according to the content and the environment. It has a game mode that enhances the sound effects for gaming. It has an energy star rating that indicates its energy efficiency. It is the best in the lineup of Samsung Home Audio Solutions.

Specifications of Samsung 11.1.4ch (HW-Q990B/XL) Q-Symphony Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer, Top/Centre/Side Firing Speakers, Wide Range Tweeter, Wireless Rear Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2,Wi-Fi,Bluetooth:

Power output: 656 W

Connectivity: USB, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical

Audio features: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode

Special features: Q-Symphony, AI Adaptive Sound Lite, One Remote Control, wireless subwoofer, wireless rear speaker, top/centre/side firing speakers, wide range tweeter, energy star, built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi

Included accessories: Remote controller, power cord, user manual, wall mount kit

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X No discrete center channel for dialogue clarity Q-Symphony for harmonized sound with compatible TVs No room correction feature AI Adaptive Sound Lite for optimal sound quality Energy star rating for energy efficiency

10. Samsung 360 W 5.1.2ch (HW-Q800C/XL) Q-Symphony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Top/Centre/Side Firing Speakers, Wide Range Tweeter, Dolby Atmos, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi

This is a 5.1.2 channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and top/centre/side firing speakers that deliver immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X technologies. It supports USB, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and optical connectivity. It also features an AI Adaptive Sound Lite that automatically adjusts the sound according to the content and the environment. It has a game mode that enhances the sound effects for gaming. It has an energy star rating that indicates its energy efficiency. It is one of the best Samsung soundbars.

Specifications of Samsung 360 W 5.1.2ch (HW-Q800C/XL) Q-Symphony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Top/Centre/Side Firing Speakers, Wide Range Tweeter, Dolby Atmos, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi:

Power output: 360 W

Connectivity: USB, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical

Audio features: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode

Special features: Q-Symphony, AI Adaptive Sound Lite, One Remote Control, wireless subwoofer, top/centre/side firing speakers, wide range tweeter, energy star, built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi

Included accessories: Remote controller, power cord, user manual, wall mount kit

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X No discrete center channel for dialogue clarity Q-Symphony for harmonized sound with compatible TVs No room correction feature

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL) 150 W Bluetooth, USB, optical Dolby Digital 2 channel, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode Samsung Soundbar (HW-B55E/XL), 2.1 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby 2ch & DTS Virtual X Experience Sound, AI Adaptive Sound Lite, Energy Star 410 W Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, optical Dolby 2 channel, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL) 5.1 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, 1x Wireless Rear Speaker, 1x Center Speaker and Energy Star, Dolby 5.1ch & DTS Virtual X Experience Sound 520 W Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, optical Dolby 5.1 channel, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode Samsung 300W 2.1ch Dolby Digital 3 Speakers Wireless Subwoofer, and DTS Virtual X Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 300 W Bluetooth, USB, optical Dolby 2 channel, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar (HW-Q600C/XL), USB, Bluetooth with 3.1.2 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, and 2 Up-Firing Speakers, Dolby Atmos Music 360 W USB, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode Samsung Soundbar (HW-B550/XL), 2.1 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby 2ch & DTS Virtual X Experience Sound, AI Adaptive Sound Lite 410 W Bluetooth, USB, optical Dolby 2 channel, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode Samsung HW-B450/XL 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar, Bluetooth 300 W Bluetooth, USB, optical Dolby 2 channel, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode Samsung 11.1.4ch (HW-Q990B/XL) Q-Symphony Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer, Top/Centre/Side Firing Speakers, Wide Range Tweeter, Wireless Rear Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2,Wi-Fi,Bluetooth 656 W USB, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode Samsung 360 W 5.1.2ch (HW-Q800C/XL) Q-Symphony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Top/Centre/Side Firing Speakers, Wide Range Tweeter, Dolby Atmos, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi 360 W USB, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode Samsung HW-B450/XL 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar, Bluetooth 300 W Bluetooth, USB, optical Dolby 2 channel, DTS Virtual X, surround sound expansion, standard sound mode, game mode

Best overall product The Samsung 11.1.4ch (HW-Q990B/XL) Q-Symphony Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer, Top/Centre/Side Firing Speakers, Wide Range Tweeter, Wireless Rear Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2,Wi-Fi,Bluetooth is the best overall product. It is one of the best Samsung soundbars. Here are some reasons why:

1. It has the highest power output of 656 W, which means it can deliver loud and clear sound for any room size.

2. It has the most speaker channels of 11.1.4, which means it can create a realistic and immersive soundstage with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X technologies.

3. It has the most connectivity options of USB, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and optical, which means it can connect to various devices and sources easily.

4. It has the most special features of Q-Symphony, AI Adaptive Sound Lite, One Remote Control, wireless subwoofer, wireless rear speaker, top/centre/side firing speakers, wide range tweeter, energy star, built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, and Wi-Fi, which means it can offer a lot of convenience, customization, and functionality for the user.

Of course, this soundbar may not be the best choice for everyone, as it is also the most expensive and may not fit in every space. However, based on the specifications and features, I think it is the most impressive and versatile product among the 10 soundbars.

Best value for money The Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL) is the best value-for-money product. It is one of the best Samsung soundbars. Here are some reasons why:

1. It has the lowest price of ₹ 6,999, which is affordable for most customers.

2. It has a decent power output of 150 W, which means it can deliver clear and loud sound for small to medium rooms.

3. It has a simple and elegant design, which can fit in any space and decor.

4. It has a subwoofer that delivers powerful bass, which can enhance the sound quality of movies and music.

5. It has Bluetooth connectivity, which means it can connect to various devices wirelessly and stream music easily.

6. It has a Dolby Digital 2 channel, which means it can create a surround sound effect with two speakers.

Of course, this soundbar may not be the best choice for everyone, as it has some limitations, such as no HDMI ARC port, no wireless subwoofer, no Dolby Atmos or DTS:X support, and no display on the soundbar. However, based on the price and features, I think it is the most value-for-money product among the 10 soundbars.

How to choose the best speaker for you Here is a very short guide on how to choose the best speaker:

1. Decide on your budget and your needs. Speakers can vary greatly in terms of price, size, design, features, and sound quality. You should have a clear idea of how much you are willing to spend and what you will use the speakers for, such as music, movies, gaming, etc.

2. Research and compare different models. You can use online resources to find reviews, ratings, specifications, and recommendations for various speakers. You can also visit local stores to see and hear the speakers in person.

3. Test and audition the speakers. The best way to judge the sound quality of the speakers is to listen to them yourself. You should bring your own music or movies that you are familiar with and try different settings and modes. You should also consider the size and shape of your room and the placement of the speakers.

FAQs Question : What are the main types of speakers and how do they differ? Ans : Speakers can be classified into different types based on their size, shape, design, features, and sound quality. Some common types are bookshelf, floor-standing, in-ceiling, in-wall, portable, on-wall, satellite, soundbar, and subwoofer. Each type has its own advantages and disadvantages, depending on the intended application, room size, budget, and personal preference. Question : What are the important factors to consider when choosing a speaker? Ans : Some important factors to consider when choosing a speaker are the power output, the connectivity, the audio features, the structural makeup, the rooms and acoustics, the number of speakers, and the cost-to-benefit ratio. These factors affect the sound quality, the ease of use, the compatibility, the durability, and the value of the speaker. Question : How can I test and audition the speakers before buying them? Ans : The best way to test and audition the speakers before buying them is to listen to them yourself. You should bring your own music or movies that you are familiar with and try different settings and modes. You should also consider the size and shape of your room and the placement of the speakers. You can visit local stores or order online with a return policy to try out the speakers.

