The sound of old film songs evokes strong emotions and memories for many of us. The iconic melodies, soothing voices, and timeless lyrics have a special place in our hearts. And now, with the advancement of technology, we can relive these musical treasures in a whole new way. Enter the Saregama Carvaan, a modern twist to the traditional radio designed to bring together the nostalgic charm of old songs with the convenience of modern sound technology.
But what sets the Saregama Carvaan apart from other music players is its ability to mimic the sound of a vintage radio, giving the songs a warm and rich quality. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, FM radio, and USB and AUX inputs, making it an adaptable device for all your music needs. We will take a closer look at the features and benefits of the Sargama Carvaan and why it has become a must-have for music lovers and nostalgia admirers alike. Get ready to remember old times and enjoy new tech withSaregama Carvaan.
1.Saregama Carvaan Premium
With theSaregama Carvaan Premium, you can now travel back in time with over 5000 handpicked songs carefully categorized into 130+ dedicated stations. Its Bluetooth, USB/Aux allows you to play your own personalized playlists from your phone or other devices. It also comes with an app that you can download from the App Store or Play Store. The device is built with convenience in mind, featuring a rechargeable battery that gives you approximately 5 hours of playtime when fully charged.
Specifications of Saregama Carvaan Premium
- Colour: Emerald Green
- Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB
- Special Feature: Portable
Pros
Cons
Long battery life
Limited color options
Portable design
May limit customization
2.Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0
The Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0 is not just aretro music player but a device that brings back the nostalgia of listening to old Hindi songs on the radio. It is compact, lightweight, and easy to use, making it perfect for home, office, or even on the go. With 351 pre-loaded songs, the Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0 is a treasure trove for every Hindi music lover. But it also has USB and Bluetooth modes, allowing you to enjoy your personal collection of songs.
Specifications of Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0
- Colour: Moonlight Black
- Connectivity Technology:Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB
- Special Feature: Auto Speaker Setup
Pros
Cons
Compact and lightweight
Limited customization
Auto speaker setup
Lack advanced features
3.Saregama Carvaan Lite Hindi
With over 3000 songspre-loaded songs categorized into 80+ dedicated stations, this compact and lightweight device is a powerhouse of entertainment. Apart fromBluetooth connectivity, the Saregama Carvaan Lite Hindi also has FM/AM radio, giving you access to live broadcasts and local radio stations. It also comes with a rechargeable battery that provides approximately 5 hours of playtime when fully charged. The device also comes with an Android device-compatible charger, making it convenient to charge it with your existing phone charger.
Specifications of Saregama Carvaan Lite Hindi
- Colour: Graphite grey
- Connectivity Technology:Bluetooth
- Special Feature: Portable
Pros
Cons
3000 songs
Bluetooth-only connectivity
Rechargeable battery
Limits customization
Also read: Best speaker systems for home: Enhance your living space with top 10 picks
4. Sleep by Saregama Carvaan
One of the best things about Sleep bySaregama Carvaan is its compact design. This innovativeportable entertainment machine provides 20 soothing sounds, including nature sounds, white noise and lullabies, to create a calming and relaxing environment. You can program it to turn off automatically after 15, 30, or 60 minutes, so you don't have to worry about it playing all night. With its built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you can enjoy up to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep.
Specifications of Sleep by Saregama Carvaan
- Colour: White
- Power Source:Battery Powered
- Music Tracks: White Noise
Pros
Cons
Compact design
Limited color choice
Long battery life
Lack of advanced features
5.Saregama Carvaan Bhakti
Music connects us to our spiritual side, and Saregama Carvaan Bhakti is here to do just that. This portable, easy-to-use device is the perfect solution for your devotional needs. With 25 pre-loaded mantras and chalisas, you can simply plug in the Carvaan Bhakti and let the divine vibrations fill your home. What's more? It comes with a 24-hour playtime and does not require batteries or internet, making it a hassle-free experience.
Specifications of Saregama Carvaan Bhakti
- Colour: Devotional Orange
- Connectivity Technology:Bluetooth
- Special Feature: Lightweight
Pros
Cons
Portable and lightweight
Limited color option
24-hour playtime
Bluetooth-only connectivity
6.Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids with wireless mic
Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids is a unique portable speaker designed specifically for children. One of the most exciting aspects of the Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids is the Bluetooth wireless mic. The Carvaan Mini Kids comes pre-loaded with over 300 famous children's stories and 80 classic rhymes in both Hindi and English. Plus, with 15 phonetic-based learning contents, children can improve their language skills while having fun. It also comes with an Aux-In and Aux-Out port and a 3.5 mm audio jack.
Specifications of Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids with wireless mic
- Colour: Baby Yellow
- Connectivity Technology:Bluetooth
Pros
Cons
Wireless mic
Limited color choice
Aux-In and Aux-Out ports
Lack advanced features
7.Saregama Carvaan 2.0
The Saregama Carvaan 2.0 is a portable music player that offers an extensive collection of 150+ daily updated Wi-Fi audio stations. It comes with 2*5W speakers that are powered by Harman/Kardon, a renowned brand known for its exceptional audio products. It also comes with FM/AM radio support, complete with an external antenna. The device also offers Bluetooth, USB, and Aux-in support, making it easier to connect and play music from your smartphone, laptop, or any other device.
Specifications of Saregama Carvaan 2.0
- Colour: Champagne Gold
- Connectivity Technology:Wi-Fi
- Special Feature: Portable
Pros
Cons
High-quality sound
Requires Wi-Fi connection
Portable design
May be more expensive
8.Saregama Carvaan Wellness
The Carvaan Wellness Plug Play takes its mission a step further by incorporating wellness and meditation into our daily routine. With 16 tracks based on the 7 chakras, this device caters to our overall well-being. Even better, it runs for 24 hours on a single charge, eliminating the need for batteries or an internet connection. The Saregama Carvaan Wellness comes with a 6-month warranty, ensuring a hassle-free experience.
Specifications of Saregama Carvaan Wellness
- Speaker Type: Outdoor
- Connectivity Technology:Bluetooth
- Special Feature: Lightweight
Pros
Cons
24-hour runtime
Limited warranty
Lightweight design
Lack advanced features
9.Saregama Carvaan Mini+ (Plus)
Saregama Carvaan Mini+ (Plus) is the latest addition to theSaregama Carvaan series. One of the most convenient features of this mini speaker is its hands-free calling. With Bluetooth and USB support, you can easily connect your phone or any other device to play your own playlist. The FM/AM radio adds to the versatility of this product, giving you access to a wide range of stations. You can enjoy uninterrupted music for hours with a rechargeable battery and a charger-type USB Type C.
Specifications of Saregama Carvaan Mini+ (Plus)
- Speaker Type: Built-In
- Connectivity Technology:Bluetooth
- Special Feature: Hands-Free Calls
Pros
Cons
Hands-free calling
Limited color options
Rechargeable battery
Compatibility issues
Also read: Best speaker under ₹1000: 10 pocket-friendly picks
10.Carvaan Saregama Mini Kids
The Carvaan Saregama Mini Kids is an all-in-one audio player designed specifically for children. With over 80 classic rhymes in Hindi and English, 300+ famous kid's stories, and 15+ phonetic-based learning content, this mini music player is perfect for children of all ages. The device also features 33+ mantras and devotional songs, providing a spiritual touch to your child's daily routine. The Aux In and Aux Out options allow you to connect external speakers or headphones, providing a better listening experience for your child.
Specifications of Carvaan Saregama Mini Kids
- Colour: Baby Blue
- Connectivity Technology: Auxiliary
- Special Feature: Radio
Pros
Cons
Designed for children
Limited color choice
Expanded connectivity
May not cater to older children
Top 3 features
Product Name
Feature 1
Feature 2
Feature 3
Saregama Carvaan Premium
Extensive Song Collection
Supports Bluetooth
Rechargeable battery
Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0
Pre-loaded Content
Compact and Lightweight
Auto Speaker Setup
Saregama Carvaan Lite Hindi
Pre-loaded Content
Local radio stations
Rechargeable Battery
Sleep by Saregama Carvaan
Soothing Sounds
Automatic shutdown
Long Battery Life
Saregama Carvaan Bhakti
Spiritual Content
Portable and Lightweight
24-hour playtime
Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids with Wireless Mic
Engaging Content
Wireless Mic
Expanded Connectivity
Saregama Carvaan 2.0
Audio Stations
High-Quality Sound
Supports Bluetooth
Saregama Carvaan Wellness
Wellness and Meditation Tracks
Runs for 24 hours
Lightweight Design
Saregama Carvaan Mini+ (Plus)
Hands-Free Calling
FM/AM Radio
Rechargeable battery
Carvaan Saregama Mini Kids
Child-Friendly Content
Expanded Connectivity
Spiritual Touch
Best overall productThe Saregama Carvaan Premium stands out as the best overall product for music enthusiasts seeking a blend of nostalgia and modern convenience. Having a vast library of over 5000 handpicked songs across 130+ dedicated stations, it offers an exceptional musical journey through time. Its adaptable connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, and Auxiliary inputs, ensure seamless playback of personalized playlists from various devices. Moreover, the inclusion of a dedicated app enhances user experience by providing easy access to additional features and content. The device's portable design and rechargeable battery, offering approximately 5 hours of playtime, allows for uninterrupted music enjoyment anywhere. With its Emerald Green colour and thoughtful construction, the Saregama Carvaan Premium combines aesthetics, functionality, and nostalgia, making it the ultimate choice for music lovers of all ages.
Best value for moneyThe Saregama Carvaan Lite Hindi emerges as the best value-for-money product, offering a wide range of features at an affordable price point. With over 3000pre-loaded songscategorized into 80+ dedicated stations, this compact and lightweight device provides a plethora of entertainment options. Its inclusion of FM/AM radio further expands the listening experience, allowing access to live broadcasts and local stations. Despite its budget-friendly price, the device doesn't compromise on functionality, featuring Bluetooth connectivity for seamless playback from compatible devices. The rechargeable battery, providing approximately 5 hours of playtime, ensures prolonged usage without the hassle of frequent recharging. While it may have limitations such as Bluetooth-only connectivity and limited customization options, the Saregama Carvaan Lite Hindi offers unmatched value for those seeking extensive entertainment options within a budget.
How to find the best Saregama Carvaan?Finding the best Saregama Carvaan requires consideration of several key factors to match your preferences and needs. Firstly, assess your musical preferences and requirements. Determine whether you prioritize a vast collection of pre-loaded songs or if you prefer the flexibility to play your own playlists via Bluetooth or USB connectivity. Next, consider the additional features offered by each model, such as FM/AM radio, portability, battery life, and compatibility with external devices.
Additionally, explore the design and color options available to find a Carvaan that suits your aesthetic preferences and blends seamlessly with your surroundings. Lastly, read reviews and compare the specifications of different models to ensure you're getting the best value for your budget.
FAQs
Question : What is the main feature of the Saregama Carvaan?
Ans : The Saregama Carvaan is a portable digital music player that comes pre-loaded with over 5,000 songs.
Question : How many hours of music can the Saregama Carvaan hold?
Ans : The Saregama Carvaan has up to 300 hours of non-stop music entertainment.
Question : Can I add my own music to the Saregama Carvaan?
Ans : You can connect a pen drive or an aux cable to play your own personalized playlist.
Question : Can I change the volume and skip songs on the Saregama Carvaan?
Ans : Yes, you can control the volume and skip songs using the buttons on the device itself.
Question : How is the sound quality of the Saregama Carvaan?
Ans : The Saregama Carvaan uses high-quality speakers and sound technology to provide an immersive listening experience.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!