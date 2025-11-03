Best sellers in webcams: Grab up to 76% on top brands like Logitech, HP, and more

If you’ve been putting off a webcam upgrade out of sticker shock, confusion, or just plain inertia, now’s the moment to act. Deals are live across the board: budget picks from Zebronics, Lenovo, HP, and Logitech dipping under ₹5,000, solid full-HD options from Dell and more around ₹10,000, and seriously pro kit from Insta360, OSBOT, and Anker at bigger but suddenly realistic price cuts. We’re seeing 4K sharpness, autofocus that keeps up, wide lenses that actually show your space, and mics that don’t make you sound like you’re in a tunnel. For work, classes, YouTube, or catching up with far-flung friends, there’s an upgrade here that will finally put an end to “Can you see me now?” No more grainy video, no more awkward angles, just clear calls and crisp streams, whatever your budget. Tech envy, solved.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Zebronics FHD USB Webcam, 30FPS, 2P2G Lens, 2.0MP CMOS Sensor, Auto-White Balance, Auto-Exposure, Privacy Shutter, Built-in Mic, for Teams, FaceTime, PC/Laptop (Live Pro)
{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}
Featured
{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam with Full Stereo Dual Built-in Mics | FHD 1080P 2.1 Megapixel CMOS Camera with USB |Ultra-Wide 95° Lens, 4X Digital Zoom | 360 Rotation | Flexible Mount | Cloud Grey
{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}
Featured
{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP 320 FHD Webcam 1080 Full HD 30fps - Plug and Play Setup, Wide-Angle View for Video Calling on Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Other Apps/ 1 Year Warranty (53X26AA),Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo 510 FHD Webcam with Full Stereo Dual Built-in mics | Facial Recognition Technology | Built-in Windows Hello | RGB Clarity |Ultra-Wide 95° Lens, 4X Digital Zoom | 360° Rotation | Flexible Mount
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell Webcam WB3023-2K QHD/FHD/HD Resolution, Sony Sensor, f2.0 Aperture, Face Detection, Noise Reduction Mic, 2X HD Zoom, USB-A, Microsoft Teams/Zoom Certified - Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam, 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps, STARMIS CMOS Sensor, 8MP, 100 deg Diagonal Field of View, autofocus, Dual mic, Universal mounting Clip, Tripod Mount, 360 deg Swivel, 90 deg tilt
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech Brio 300 Full HD Webcam with Privacy Shutter, Noise Reduction Microphone, USB-C, certified for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Auto Light Correction - Rose
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam, HD 1080p/30fps or HD 720p/60fps, Digital, Hyperfast Streaming, Stereo Audio, HD Light Correction, Autofocus, for YouTube, Twitch, XSplit - Black (960-001090)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
eMeet S800-4K Webcam for Streaming, Sony 1/2 Sensor, Supports HDR, PDAF&TOF Dual-autofocus, 1080P@60fps, 2 Noise-Cancelling Mics, 40°-73° FOV, Perfect for Live Streaming&Online Meetings
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite Webcam 4K PTZ, AI Tracking and Auto Focus, Web Camera with 1/2 Sensor, Gesture Control, 60 FPS, HDR Light Correction, Webcam for PC, Streaming, Meeting, etc.
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Microsoft Lifecam Studio 1080P HD Webcam For Business - Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
AIWaft 4K EPTZ Conference Webcam | EPTZ Camera with AI Auto-Framing, Noise-Canceling Mic, 120° Ultra-Wide FOV, 10X Zoom, USB 3.0 – Ideal for Meetings on Zoom, Google Meet, PC, Laptop, MacBook
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Zebronics FHD USB Webcam, 30FPS, 2P2G Lens, 2.0MP CMOS Sensor, Auto-White Balance, Auto-Exposure, Privacy Shutter, Built-in Mic, for Teams, FaceTime, PC/Laptop (Live Pro)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
eMeet 1080P Webcam-USB Webcam With Microphone & Physical Privacy Cover,Noise-Canceling Mic,Auto Light Correction,C950 Ultra Compact FHD Web Cam W/ 70°View For Meeting/Online Classes/Zoom/Youtube,Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam with Full Stereo Dual Built-in Mics | FHD 1080P 2.1 Megapixel CMOS Camera with USB |Ultra-Wide 95° Lens, 4X Digital Zoom | 360 Rotation | Flexible Mount | Cloud Grey
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP 320 FHD Webcam 1080 Full HD 30fps - Plug and Play Setup, Wide-Angle View for Video Calling on Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Other Apps/ 1 Year Warranty (53X26AA),Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
ZEBRONICS Pure Plus 4K Webcam, 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD), 30 FPS, Auto (Focus + White Balance + Brightness Correction), Built-in Microphone, Privacy Shutter, for Skype | Zoom | Meet | Teams
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
eMeet C950 4K Webcam for PC - 8 Megapixels UHD, PDAF Autofocus, Noise-Canceling Mic, 70° FOV, 1080P@60FPS, Privacy Cover, USB 2.0 Plug & Play, Ideal Camera for Zoom/Teams/Skype/Google Meet
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP 430 FHD Webcam, 2MP, Portable Plug-and-Play Webcam with Dual mics and auto Adjustment
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech C270 HD Web Camera
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Zebronics Zeb-Crystal Clear Web Camera, 0.3 MP with USB with 3P Lens,Built-in Microphone,Auto White Balance,Night Vision and Manual Switch for LED (Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Zebronics Zeb-Ultimate Pro (Full HD) 1080p/30fps Webcam with 5P Lens, Built-in Mic, Auto White Balance, Night Vision, Manual Switch for LED (Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam for Meetings and Streaming, Auto-Light Balance, Built-in Mic, Privacy Shutter, USB-A, for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and More- Graphite
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam - 1080p, Optical, Full HD Streaming Camera for Widescreen Video Calling and Recording, Dual Microphones, Autofocus, Compatible with PC - Desktop Computer or Laptop - Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech Brio 300 Full Hd Webcam with Privacy Shutter, Noise Reduction Microphone, USB-C, Certified for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Auto Light Correction - Graphite - Digital
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo 510 FHD Webcam with Full Stereo Dual Built-in mics | Facial Recognition Technology | Built-in Windows Hello | RGB Clarity |Ultra-Wide 95° Lens, 4X Digital Zoom | 360° Rotation | Flexible Mount
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell Webcam WB3023-2K QHD/FHD/HD Resolution, Sony Sensor, f2.0 Aperture, Face Detection, Noise Reduction Mic, 2X HD Zoom, USB-A, Microsoft Teams/Zoom Certified - Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP 620 FHD Webcam, Wired USB 3.0 Type-A, FHD 1080p, 2 x Noise-reducing mics, Auto Focus and Zoom, 360° Swivel, Adjustable Field of View, Zoom Certified, 1-Year Limited Warranty, Black, 6Y7L2AA
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam, 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps, STARMIS CMOS Sensor, 8MP, 100 deg Diagonal Field of View, autofocus, Dual mic, Universal mounting Clip, Tripod Mount, 360 deg Swivel, 90 deg tilt
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
eMeet Piko 4K Webcam for Streaming, World’s 1st Dual-Camera AI-Powered 4K Camera w/AI Autofocus, 3 Mics Array&3 Sound Modes, USB Webcam with Clip, Great for Streaming, Desk Setup and Creative Gifts
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Anker PowerConf C300 Smart Full HD, AI-Powered Framing & Autofocus, 1080p Webcam with Noise-Cancelling Microphones, Adjustable FoV, HDR, 60 FPS, Low-Light Correction, Zoom Certified
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell Webcam - Wb3023-2K Qhd, Built-in Microphone, Digital Video Resolution 2560 X 1440, 2D Noise Reduction, 3D Noise Reduction, Face Detection, Tilt Adjustment, High Dynamic Range (HDR), Auto Focus
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech Brio 300 Full Hd Webcam with Privacy Shutter, Noise Reduction Microphone, USB-C, Certified for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Auto Light Correction - Off White - Digital
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech Brio 300 Full HD Webcam with Privacy Shutter, Noise Reduction Microphone, USB-C, certified for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Auto Light Correction - Rose
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech Brio 500 Full HD Webcam with Auto Light Correction, Show Mode, Dual Noise Reduction Mics, Webcam Privacy Cover, Works with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, USB-C Cable - Rose
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam, HD 1080p/30fps or HD 720p/60fps, Digital, Hyperfast Streaming, Stereo Audio, HD Light Correction, Autofocus, for YouTube, Twitch, XSplit - Black (960-001090)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech Brio 500 Full HD Webcam with Auto Light Correction,Show Mode, Dual Noise Reduction Mics, Webcam Privacy Cover, Works with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, USB-C Cable - Graphite
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
eMeet S800-4K Webcam for Streaming, Sony 1/2 Sensor, Supports HDR, PDAF&TOF Dual-autofocus, 1080P@60fps, 2 Noise-Cancelling Mics, 40°-73° FOV, Perfect for Live Streaming&Online Meetings
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam - 1080p, Optical, Full HD Streaming Camera for Widescreen Video Calling and Recording, Dual Microphones, Autofocus, Compatible with PC - Desktop Computer or Laptop - Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
OBSBOT Meet 2 AI-Powered 4K Webcam with 1/2 Sensor, AI Framing & Autofocus,Webcam with Microphone, 60 FPS, HDR Low-Light Correction, Beauty Mode, Webcam for PC, Streaming, Conference, Gaming, etc.
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
OBSBOT Meet SE AI-Powered FHD Webcam with 1/2.8 CMOS Sensor | 1080p@100fps, 720p@150fps Resolution | Auto Framing, Landscape, Portrait, Beauty, Group Mode | Dual Native ISO | Staggered HDR | Grey
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam (Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Anker PowerConf C200 2K Mac Webcam, Webcam for Laptop, Computer Camera, with AI-Noise Canceling Microphones, Stereo Mics, Adjustable Field of View, Low-Light Correction, Built-in Privacy Cover
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech Digital C922 Pro Stream Webcam 1080P Camera for HD Video Streaming Recording 720P At 60Fps - Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Elgato Facecam MK.2 â€“ Premium Full HD Webcam for Streaming, Gaming, Video Calls, Recording, HDR Enabled, Sony Sensor, PTZ Control â€“ works with OBS, Zoom, Teams, and more, for PC/Mac
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
insta360 Link 2C - 4K Webcam for PC/Mac, 1/2 Sensor, Auto Framing, HDR, AI Noise-Canceling Mic, Gesture Control for Streaming, Video Calls, Gaming, Works with Zoom, Teams, Twitch & More
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech MX Brio Ultra HD 4K Collaboration and Streaming Webcam with Free Adobe Subscription, 1080p at 60 FPS, Dual Noise Reducing Mics, Show Mode, USB-C, Webcam Cover
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite Webcam 4K PTZ, AI Tracking and Auto Focus, Web Camera with 1/2 Sensor, Gesture Control, 60 FPS, HDR Light Correction, Webcam for PC, Streaming, Meeting, etc.
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech Brio Stream, Ultra 4K HD Video Calling, Optical Zoom, Noise-Canceling mic,HD Auto Light Correction, Works with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Voice, Meet, PC/Mac/Laptop/MacBook/Tablet, Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Microsoft Lifecam Studio 1080P HD Webcam For Business - Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Logitech C920s Pro HD Webcam
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
AIWaft 4K EPTZ Conference Webcam | EPTZ Camera with AI Auto-Framing, Noise-Canceling Mic, 120° Ultra-Wide FOV, 10X Zoom, USB 3.0 – Ideal for Meetings on Zoom, Google Meet, PC, Laptop, MacBook
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell Ultrasharp Hdr 4K Webcam With Privacy Cover, Hd Usb Computer Camera With 4K Sony Starvis Cmos Sensor, Ir Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Black - Annodized Aluminium - For Windows - Digital
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
insta360 Link 2C White - 4K Webcam for PC/Mac, 1/2 Sensor, Auto Framing, HDR, AI Noise-Canceling Mic, Gesture Control for Streaming, Video Calls, Gaming, Works with Zoom, Teams
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
TONZO PTZ Digital Webcam Full HD 1080P Auto Focus USB Camera with Pan Tilt Zoom Plug & Play for Laptop, Desktop & Interactive Flat Panels Ideal for Video Conferencing, Online Classes & Live Streaming
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Work meetings, online classes, or catching up with friends, reliable webcams are now non-negotiable. With discounts reaching up to 62%, brands like Zebronics, Lenovo, HP, and Logitech bring HD clarity, built-in microphones, and hassle-free setup under ₹5000. Want sharp video for presentations or simple plug-and-play for family calls? These deals transform budget webcams into solid upgrades for your WFH or streaming setup.
Upgrading your video calls doesn’t have to hurt your wallet. With some webcams now under ₹10,000 and discounts hitting 76%, you can finally ditch that grainy, choppy feed. Logitech, Lenovo, HP, and Dell all have skin in the game: sharp full HD, mics that don’t sound like you’re speaking from a tin can, and mounts that don’t flip off your monitor mid-meeting. Streaming, work, or catching up with friends - there’s a sharp, name-brand option that won’t break the bank.
Ready for a webcam upgrade? Top picks from Logitech, OSBOT, and Anker now come in under ₹15,000 with up to 56% off. These cams deliver real HD or 4K video, smart tracking, and microphones that make conference calls and content creation look and sound sharp. Forget blurry streams and fuzzy audio, this sale brings you clean, professional results at a price that finally makes sense.
Step up your video game and grab webcam tech that pulls its weight. With discounts up to 45%, you’ll find top names - Insta360, Logitech, Dell, featuring sharp 4K, wide-angle lenses, and tracking that actually follows you around the frame. Great for serious creators and remote meetings where “good enough” just isn’t enough, these webcams offer pro-level clarity, strong low-light performance, and rock-solid audio without the wallet regret. Now’s the time to look and sound like you mean it.
Up to 70% off on gaming accessories: Explore the best gaming headphones, cooling pads, keyboards and more
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Which brands offer high-end webcams under ₹20,000?
You’ll find Insta360, Logitech, and Dell with premium features, solid build, great video clarity, and smart functions.
Do these webcams support 4K video?
Yes, several models from Insta360 and Logitech offer sharp 4K streams along with top-notch smart autofocus and wide angles.
Can I use these webcams for streaming and professional meetings?
Absolutely, they’re built for quality video calls and livestreams, think sharp images, reliable microphones, and smooth motion tracking.
Are these webcams easy to install on laptops and monitors?
Most models have universal mounts for laptops and monitors, plus plug-and-play setup, no complicated drivers or clunky adapters needed.
Do any of these webcams work well in low light?
Yes, many premium models include advanced sensors and auto-brightness adjustment to make you look clear in tricky lighting.