Blockbuster deals on best selling appliances

Washing machines at up to 50% off on Amazon

Give your laundry a high-tech makeover with the Panasonic 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 model)! Perfect for small families, this powerhouse comes with 12 wash programs, including Quick Wash for busy days and Eco Wash to save water. The Active Foam Wash Technology lifts stubborn dirt with dense foam, while Aqua Spin Rinse cuts water use by 28%. A 700 RPM spin speed means faster drying, and the rust-proof body plus child lock ensures long-lasting durability and safety. Upgrade to smarter, effortless washing today!

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Control Type Knob-based operation Spin Speed 700 RPM Special Features Auto Power Off, Overheating Control Included Accessories Inlet Pipe (1.25m), Outlet Pipe (0.8m), User Manual

Upgrade to effortless, energy-saving laundry with the LG 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 model). Perfect for families of 3-4 members, its Smart Inverter Technology cuts energy use by up to 36%, while the TurboDrum delivers a powerful deep clean by rotating against the pulsator. Say goodbye to stubborn stains with Auto Prewash, and choose from 8 wash programs, including Quick Wash and Gentle mode, for fabric-friendly care. The LED display offers easy control, and Smart Diagnosis makes troubleshooting a breeze. Smart, efficient, and powerful, this is one of the best-selling appliances that your laundry needs!

Specifications Spin Speed 740 RPM Drum Material Semi-Stainless Steel Control Panel LED Display + Hard Buttons Additional Safety Features Voltage Protection, Child Lock, Auto Balance System Included Accessories Protective Rat Mesh, Lint Filter, User Manual

More washing machine models on Amazon

Top energy saving refrigerators on Amazon at up to 40% off

Give your kitchen a smart upgrade with the best selling refrigerator, Samsung 236L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator, a perfect fit for small families! Its Digital Inverter Compressor ensures whisper-quiet operation while slashing power consumption by 50%. Need extra space? The Convertible Mode lets you adjust storage as needed. Power Cool & Coolpack keep your food fresh, even during power cuts. With toughened glass shelves, a spacious vegetable drawer, and a big bottle guard, organisation is effortless. Plus, its stabiliser-free operation and door alarm add extra safety and convenience. Smart, efficient, and built for modern kitchens!

Specifications Capacity 236L (183L Fridge + 53L Freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Technology All-Round Cooling, Multi-Flow Warranty 1 Year on Product, 20 Years on Compressor Additional Features LED Display, Easy Slide Shelf, Anti-Bacterial Gasket, Recess Handle

Keep your food fresh with the LG 242L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator, designed for families of 2-3 members. Its Smart Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency, low noise, and durability. The Door Cooling+ technology provides even cooling, keeping food fresh longer. Multi-Air Flow cooling maintains optimal humidity, while the Deodoriser and Anti-Bacterial Gasket prevent odour and bacteria buildup. With adjustable tempered glass shelves, a spacious 29.1L vegetable tray, and a double-twist ice tray, it offers ample storage. Get this budget friendly refrigerator at a 30% discount on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 242L (179L Fridge + 63L Freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Technology Multi-Air Flow, Door Cooling+ Warranty 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor Additional Features Smart Diagnosis, Smart Connect (Inverter Compatible), Works Without Stabilizer (100-310V), Royale Handle

More refrigerator models on Amazon

Chimneys at up to 60% discount on Amazon

The Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney is designed for a smoke-free, stylish cooking space. With an impressive 1626 m³/hr suction power, it ensures a clean atmosphere, while Smart On technology activates automatically when heat levels rise. Intelligent Auto-Clean takes the hassle out of maintenance, and the filterless design with oil collectors makes cleaning a breeze. Featuring gesture and touch controls, it operates quietly at just 55 dB. The space-saving inclined design, low power consumption (203W), and 5-year motor warranty make it a smart, efficient, and long-lasting addition to your kitchen.

Specifications Power Consumption 203 watts Material Aluminium Control Type Touch sensor and motion sensor controls Dimensions 89.7 x 34.6 x 84.8 cm Warranty 5 years on the induction motor, 1 year on the product

The Elica 60cm Kitchen Chimney offers powerful suction and smart features to ensure your kitchen stays free from smoke and odours. With a suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, this chimney eliminates fumes quickly, making cooking a cleaner experience. It features a filterless design, requiring less maintenance, and comes with an auto-clean function that collects oil, making it easy to maintain. The touch and motion sensor control allows you to operate it effortlessly. This modern T-shape chimney is the best selling chimney designed to fit 2-4 burner stoves and has 2 LED lamps for efficient lighting.

Specifications Dimensions 60 x 43.8 x 45.5 cm (L x H x D) Number of Speeds 9 speed settings Noise Level 58 dB max Power Requirement 220 Volts Annual Energy Consumption 80 Watts

Best selling microwaves at up to 30% off

The LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven is designed to make your cooking easier, faster, and healthier with a variety of features perfect for a family of 4-6 members. It offers versatile cooking options such as baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking with a combination of microwave and convection modes. The 360° motorized rotisserie allows you to enjoy BBQ-style cooking at home, while the Tandoor Se and Indian Cuisine modes bring authentic flavours. Its stainless steel cavity ensures durability and hygiene, making it a reliable addition to your kitchen.

Specifications Power Consumption Convection - 2400 W, Grill - 1250 W Voltage: 230V, 50Hz Control Type Dial for easy adjustments Dimensions 53 x 32.2 x 53.3 cm (W x H x D) Warranty 1-year manufacturer warranty

Bring home the Godrej 30L Convection Microwave Oven and make cooking effortless! With 375 Instacook menus and Dual Grill Technology, you can whip up delicious meals in no time. Perfect for families of 4-6 members, it features a 360° Rotisserie for crispy BBQ treats and a Stainless Steel Cavity for better heat retention and hygiene. Enjoy guilt-free indulgence with the Healthy Air Fry Mode and Oil-Free Recipes, while the Steam Clean function makes maintenance a breeze. Smart, versatile, and built for modern kitchens, this is one of the best selling appliances on Amazon.

Specifications Type Convection Microwave Oven Capacity 30 Litres (Ideal for 4-6 members) Colour Black Control Type Touch Keypad with LED Display Cavity Material Stainless Steel

More microwave models on Amazon

