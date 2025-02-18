Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F70LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney with 1626 m³/hr Suction, Smart On & Intelli Auto-Clean | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Filterless Technology (Inclined Design, Black, CHD-ISI90FLE- IND)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney T-Shape with 15 Years Warranty | SPT FL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor Control
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (2024 Model, GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F70LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Havells-Lloyd 8 Kg/6 Kg Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (LWDF80DX1 Dark Inox, Power Jet), Free 1 Year Extended warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Panasonic 8 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F80CH3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 2024 Model, Drynamic Spin)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver 2025 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 1 Hour Icing Technology (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM RADIANT STEEL(2S)-TL, 2024 Fridge Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VITAMAGIC PRO PRM 3S MAGNUM STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology, 2024 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte, 2025 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 1 Hour Icing Technology (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney with 1626 m³/hr Suction, Smart On & Intelli Auto-Clean | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Filterless Technology (Inclined Design, Black, CHD-ISI90FLE- IND)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney T-Shape with 15 Years Warranty | SPT FL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor Control
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WD TFL HAC 90 MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control | Free Installation Kit
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Elica 90cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 900 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Faber 60 Cm 1350 M3/Hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney,12 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive), Itailan Design, (HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Elica 60cm 1600 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | PRO PLUS FL BLDC HAC LTW 60 MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Round RPM Display + Motion Sensor
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Faber 60 cm 1500m3/hr BLDC Autoclean Chimney|Black Matt Filterless|Oil Collector|Touch & Gesture Control|9 Speed|LED|12 Yrs on Motor, 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|HOOD IRIS BLDC FL HC BK 60
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (2024 Model, GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL3001ARSB, Black) with In-Built Air Fryer | Motorized Rotisserie | Stainless-steel Cavity | 5 In 1 Microwave oven
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Stainless Steel Cavity with 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Menus, Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Upgrading your home with essential and top-notch appliances doesn’t have to be expensive anymore. Amazon brings you the best-selling appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and more at budget-friendly prices, ensuring you get top-quality products without overspending.
From energy-efficient refrigerators to fully automatic washing machines, explore top brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool, known for their reliability and advanced features. You can find everything from a compact fridge for a small space to a high-capacity washing machine for a large family and much more.
Don’t miss out on the best deals, shop now and bring home the latest appliances at unbeatable prices!
Blockbuster deals on best selling appliances
Washing machines at up to 50% off on Amazon
Give your laundry a high-tech makeover with the Panasonic 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 model)! Perfect for small families, this powerhouse comes with 12 wash programs, including Quick Wash for busy days and Eco Wash to save water. The Active Foam Wash Technology lifts stubborn dirt with dense foam, while Aqua Spin Rinse cuts water use by 28%. A 700 RPM spin speed means faster drying, and the rust-proof body plus child lock ensures long-lasting durability and safety. Upgrade to smarter, effortless washing today!
Specifications
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F70LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet)
Upgrade to effortless, energy-saving laundry with the LG 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 model). Perfect for families of 3-4 members, its Smart Inverter Technology cuts energy use by up to 36%, while the TurboDrum delivers a powerful deep clean by rotating against the pulsator. Say goodbye to stubborn stains with Auto Prewash, and choose from 8 wash programs, including Quick Wash and Gentle mode, for fabric-friendly care. The LED display offers easy control, and Smart Diagnosis makes troubleshooting a breeze. Smart, efficient, and powerful, this is one of the best-selling appliances that your laundry needs!
Specifications
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
More washing machine models on Amazon
Top energy saving refrigerators on Amazon at up to 40% off
Give your kitchen a smart upgrade with the best selling refrigerator, Samsung 236L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator, a perfect fit for small families! Its Digital Inverter Compressor ensures whisper-quiet operation while slashing power consumption by 50%. Need extra space? The Convertible Mode lets you adjust storage as needed. Power Cool & Coolpack keep your food fresh, even during power cuts. With toughened glass shelves, a spacious vegetable drawer, and a big bottle guard, organisation is effortless. Plus, its stabiliser-free operation and door alarm add extra safety and convenience. Smart, efficient, and built for modern kitchens!
Specifications
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)
Keep your food fresh with the LG 242L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator, designed for families of 2-3 members. Its Smart Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency, low noise, and durability. The Door Cooling+ technology provides even cooling, keeping food fresh longer. Multi-Air Flow cooling maintains optimal humidity, while the Deodoriser and Anti-Bacterial Gasket prevent odour and bacteria buildup. With adjustable tempered glass shelves, a spacious 29.1L vegetable tray, and a double-twist ice tray, it offers ample storage. Get this budget friendly refrigerator at a 30% discount on Amazon.
Specifications
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
More refrigerator models on Amazon
Chimneys at up to 60% discount on Amazon
The Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney is designed for a smoke-free, stylish cooking space. With an impressive 1626 m³/hr suction power, it ensures a clean atmosphere, while Smart On technology activates automatically when heat levels rise. Intelligent Auto-Clean takes the hassle out of maintenance, and the filterless design with oil collectors makes cleaning a breeze. Featuring gesture and touch controls, it operates quietly at just 55 dB. The space-saving inclined design, low power consumption (203W), and 5-year motor warranty make it a smart, efficient, and long-lasting addition to your kitchen.
Specifications
Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney with 1626 m³/hr Suction, Smart On & Intelli Auto-Clean | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Filterless Technology (Inclined Design, Black, CHD-ISI90FLE- IND)
The Elica 60cm Kitchen Chimney offers powerful suction and smart features to ensure your kitchen stays free from smoke and odours. With a suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, this chimney eliminates fumes quickly, making cooking a cleaner experience. It features a filterless design, requiring less maintenance, and comes with an auto-clean function that collects oil, making it easy to maintain. The touch and motion sensor control allows you to operate it effortlessly. This modern T-shape chimney is the best selling chimney designed to fit 2-4 burner stoves and has 2 LED lamps for efficient lighting.
Specifications
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney T-Shape with 15 Years Warranty | SPT FL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor Control
Best selling microwaves at up to 30% off
The LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven is designed to make your cooking easier, faster, and healthier with a variety of features perfect for a family of 4-6 members. It offers versatile cooking options such as baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking with a combination of microwave and convection modes. The 360° motorized rotisserie allows you to enjoy BBQ-style cooking at home, while the Tandoor Se and Indian Cuisine modes bring authentic flavours. Its stainless steel cavity ensures durability and hygiene, making it a reliable addition to your kitchen.
Specifications
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)
Bring home the Godrej 30L Convection Microwave Oven and make cooking effortless! With 375 Instacook menus and Dual Grill Technology, you can whip up delicious meals in no time. Perfect for families of 4-6 members, it features a 360° Rotisserie for crispy BBQ treats and a Stainless Steel Cavity for better heat retention and hygiene. Enjoy guilt-free indulgence with the Healthy Air Fry Mode and Oil-Free Recipes, while the Steam Clean function makes maintenance a breeze. Smart, versatile, and built for modern kitchens, this is one of the best selling appliances on Amazon.
Specifications
Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (2024 Model, GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)
More microwave models on Amazon
Similar articles for you
Best single door refrigerators in 2025 with high capacity and low power consumption
Best refrigerators starting under ₹9,000; Upgrade your kitchen today with a variety of options to choose from
Best refrigerators under ₹35000: Top 7 stylish picks for reliable and excellent cooling performance
Best washing machines with in-built heater: Top 6 options for effective laundry in colder climate
Blockbuster deals on Amazon: Get up to 50% off on washing machines from top brands like Samsung, Whirlpool
Best microwave ovens: Check out our selection of top 7 options for all your kitchen needs
Lowest price alert on Microwaves: Grab up to 40% off on select models from Samsung, Haier, LG and more
FAQs
Question : How often should I clean my kitchen chimney filters?
Ans : If you cook regularly, clean the filters every 2-3 weeks and deep clean the chimney every 3-6 months.
Question : What is the difference between a convection and solo microwave?
Ans : A convection microwave can grill, bake, and cook, while a solo microwave is mainly for reheating and basic cooking.
Question : Why is my refrigerator not cooling properly?
Ans : Check the thermostat setting, clean the condenser coils, and ensure the door seals are tight. If the problem persists, call a technician.
Question : How often should I clean my washing machine?
Ans : Clean your machine once a month using a washing machine cleaner or a mix of vinegar and baking soda.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.